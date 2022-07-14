Review: ‘Both Sides of the Blade,’ three sides of a triangle

Since at least “Beau Travail” (1999), Claire Denis has been one of world film’s most admired directors. Her latest, “Both Sides of the Blade,” won her the Silver Bear, for best director, at this year’s Berlinale .

As the movie begins, Sara (Juliette Binoche) and Jean (Vincent Lindon) are on a seaside vacation. It’s just them and the water, no words spoken, a sense of rapture felt. They seem very happy. That happiness gets put to the test once they return to Paris.

Juliette Binoche in "Both Sides of the Blade." Courtesy of Curiosa Films. An IFC Films release.

Sara works as a radio interviewer. Jean has . . . “projects.” We never learn what those might be; and in a telling moment, he asks to borrow Sara’s credit card to go grocery shopping. We do learn that he did time in prison. Jean’s most pressing concern is his 15-year-old son, Marcus (Issa Perica). He lives three hours away, with Jean’s mother, Nelly (Bulle Ogier — what a career that woman has had). Jean and Sara, who’ve been together about 10 years, have no children of their own.

Before they married, Sara lived with François (Grégoire Colin). She met Jean because he was a friend of François. He now reappears, proposing that Jean join him in an agency he’s setting up to represent rugby players. Jean welcomes the opportunity. He wonders, though, if this would bother Sara. “It might be strange seeing him,” she remarks, “because when you love someone it never really goes away.” She says this quite casually. Too much so?

Advertisement

Vincent Lindon in "Both Sides of the Blade." Courtesy of Curiosa Films. An IFC Films release.

“Both Sides of the Blade” is based on a novel by Christine Angot, “Un tournant de ma vie” (a translation would be “Life Change”). She and Denis collaborated on the adaptation. The movie has a novelistic untidiness. Several subplots go nowhere (why did Jean go to prison?). It’s a tribute to Denis’s ability to involve viewers that they notice the extraneousness only after the movie’s over. The unhurried pace Denis maintains insures that the subplots feel less like distractions than a nod to the contradictoriness of daily life.

Advertisement

One contradiction in particular lies at the heart of “Both Sides of the Blade”: that a person can all too easily love more than one person at the same time. Thank you, François. His reentry into Sara’s and Jean’s life is the necessary but not sufficient character for the story to happen. He’s not a deus ex machina. He’s an ex ex machina.

Grégoire Colin and Juliette Binoche in "Both Sides of the Blade." Courtesy of Curiosa Films. An IFC Films release.

This means that Colin, a Denis regular (he’s appeared in 11 of her movies or television projects), doesn’t have much to do, other than serving as catalyst. Binoche and Lindon more than compensate. Both actors get quite an emotional workout. The closest thing the movie has to a centerpiece is an intense argument between them that lasts eight minutes, with lots of close-ups and tight two shots done with handheld camera. The two-sided blade is definitely unsheathed.

Is there a more appealing actress working today than Binoche? She makes Sara’s oscillation between bewilderment and release feel almost physical. Lindon, who was the best thing in “Titane,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last year, is, if anything, better. He has the harsh, hangdog face of a gangster contemplating holy orders. You wouldn’t be surprised to see him burst into violence. You wouldn’t be surprised to hear him break into prayer. How could you not want to flee such a man? How could you not cherish him? That’s Sara’s dilemma. It’s also the movie’s chief fascination.

Advertisement

★★½

BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE

Directed by Claire Denis. Written by Denis and Christine Angot; based on Angot’s novel “Un tournant de la vie.: Starring Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier, Issa Perica. At Coolidge Corner. 116 minutes. Unrated (as R: nudity, profanity, sexual situations). In French, with subtitles.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.