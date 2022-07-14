Hulu to serve up second season of ‘The Bear’

Yes chef! I’m glad viewers are embracing “The Bear,” which premiered on Hulu last month. The show, created by Christopher Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White (Lip from “Shameless”), has just been renewed for a second season, after getting strong reviews from critics and viewers on the TV aggregator sites.
In some ways, “The Bear” defies easy categorization, like so many series these days. It’s a hybrid; each of the eight episodes is a half-hour, and the drama is punctuated by comedy, with a giant comic twist at the end of the season. White plays Carmy, a chef who has returned to Chicago to take over and improve his brother’s restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother (played by Jon Bernthal in flashbacks) kills himself. He and his sister, played by Abby Elliott, try to come to terms with the suicide, but Carmy mostly blocks it out by overworking.
At the restaurant, where everyone calls one another “chef,” Carmy deals with resistance to change by a kitchen staff that has been doing things a certain way — not always the best way — for years. The camerawork is magnetic, making full use of the crowded restaurant kitchen. White is excellent, and he’s surrounded by a strong supporting cast including Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas. I was particularly impressed by Ayo Edebiri (who is originally from Boston), who plays an ambitious chef Carmy hires to help him put things in order. You go, chef.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.