Hulu to serve up second season of ‘The Bear’

Yes chef! I’m glad viewers are embracing “The Bear,” which premiered on Hulu last month. The show, created by Christopher Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White (Lip from “Shameless”), has just been renewed for a second season, after getting strong reviews from critics and viewers on the TV aggregator sites.

In some ways, “The Bear” defies easy categorization, like so many series these days. It’s a hybrid; each of the eight episodes is a half-hour, and the drama is punctuated by comedy, with a giant comic twist at the end of the season. White plays Carmy, a chef who has returned to Chicago to take over and improve his brother’s restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother (played by Jon Bernthal in flashbacks) kills himself. He and his sister, played by Abby Elliott, try to come to terms with the suicide, but Carmy mostly blocks it out by overworking.