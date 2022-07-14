Jamil Jan Kochai likes to binge different authors

In Jamil Jan Kochai’s new story collection, “ The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories ,” Afghan characters grapple with life in Afghanistan and in their adopted home in America. Kochai is the author of “ 99 Nights in Logar ,” which was a finalist for the Pen/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel. His short stories and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, among other publications. He was born in a refugee camp in Pakistan, where his family had fled from their home in Afghanistan. They eventually settled in West Sacramento, Calif., where the author still lives.

Advertisement

KOCHAI: Brandon Taylor’s new story collection, “Filthy Animals,” and Jose Saramago’s novel “Baltasar and Blimunda.” I’ve fallen in love with this novel. He’s a master stylist. One sentence at one point goes on for two pages, and in the middle he changes perspectives from the crowd watching an execution to the person being executed. It’s one of the most phenomenal sentences I’ve read.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What was your last best read before this book?

KOCHAI: “At Night All Blood Is Black” by David Diop. That’s a phenomenal, horrifying novel. It’s about an African soldier who has been conscripted by the French Army during World War I. It’s all about trench warfare, and he’s also dealing with racism on the battlefield.

BOOKS: When you read a novel that dark do you have to counterbalance it with your next read?

KOCHAI: No and, in fact, after I read Cormac McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian” I did the opposite. I was so in awe of it I bought all of his books.

BOOKS: Do you like to binge on an author’s books?

KOCHAI: I would say so. The first time I did that was with Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude.” That’s my favorite book of all time. After I finished that I read everything he had written. In fact, I’m reading his autobiography now.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you read about Afghanistan?

KOCHAI: Yes, because I write about it a lot. I’ve got this wonderful book called “Night Letters,” by Chris Sands, which is about this fearsome warlord there during the Soviet invasion. It’s a well-researched, very narratively driven book.

BOOKS: What are the books you recommend people read on Afghanistan?

KOCHAI: The book that is foundational for my understanding of the country is “Afghanistan: The Soviet Invasion and the Afghan Response, 1979-1982″ by the legendary Afghani historian Mohammed Kakar. He was swept up into the revolution and invasion and landed in prison for many months so he mixes in firsthand accounts of his experiences. He has an entire section dedicated to the massacres that were carried out in my home village. Those are stories I grew up with but that was the first time I’d read about the massacre in a book. It was very moving to see our legacy given life for the first time.

BOOKS: Are your relatives in Afghanistan readers?

KOCHAI: Not so much. I come from the countryside. When we went back we lived in this mud compound. The main book was the Koran and then there were other Islamic texts. The first time my family went back, which was in 2012, my mother wanted to use part of my suitcase for things she was bringing to her sister. I said, “You can have this space but I also need to take 20 of my books.” She was so furious with me. But every time I go I leave 10, even 20, books behind.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you have a lot of books?

KOCHAI: I’ve never counted how many I have but at this point I have a small library. Most of my books are at my parents’ home in my father’s master bedroom. It’s taking up two of his walls. I suggested taking it out but he’s insistent that I keep them there. There’s something about the books that makes him feel connected to me.

BOOKS: How do you take care of your books?

KOCHAI: Not at all. My first poor copy of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” is jam packed with sticky notes, and it’s marked up. That poor book is on its last legs. My personal philosophy is that if you love a book then you’re going to tear it apart.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.