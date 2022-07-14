Local bestsellers for the week ended July 10

2. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

5. This Time Tomorrow Emma Straub Riverhead

6. Lapvona Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin Press

7. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

10. The House Across the Lake Riley Sager Dutton

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

5. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

6. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

8. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

9. France: An Adventure History Graham Robb Norton

10. Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy Henry Kissinger Penguin Press

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney Picador

9. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America Elizabeth Letts Ballantine

7. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

9. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

10. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 10. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.