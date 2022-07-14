A Massachusetts cafe was named one of the world’s best restaurants by Conde Nast Traveler

Conde Nast Traveler recently released its list of the world’s best restaurants, and Belmont’s Cafe Vanak made the cut.
The family-owned Persian restaurant opened in 2020 — not an easy year to start a new business. Its owners, Zohreh Beheshti and Babak Shams Asef, also run the Persian grocery store, Super Vanak, next door.
Cafe Vanak was the only New England restaurant to make the Conde Nast list. Food critic Mina Stone, the author of “Cooking for Artists,” wrote that she ordered “chicken kabab (Joojeh), grilled tomatoes, saffron rice, and a Shirazi salad — all delicious, juicy, and perfect.”
Conde Nast’s full list contains 144 restaurants, 79 of them in North America, ranging from “roadside stalls to Michelin-starred.” It also includes an interactive map and an explanation about “why these experiences have made such an impression on people who know a one-of-a-kind restaurant when they see it.”
The restaurants were chosen by a team of food show hosts, celebrity chefs including Padma Lakshmi and Rodney Scott, and cookbook authors Julia Turshen and Jet Tila.
For more information on what to order at Cafe Vanak (and a bit of the restaurant’s history), check out the Globe’s 2021 feature on the new neighborhood favorite.
