A Massachusetts cafe was named one of the world’s best restaurants by Conde Nast Traveler

Conde Nast Traveler recently released its list of the world’s best restaurants, and Belmont’s Cafe Vanak made the cut.

The family-owned Persian restaurant opened in 2020 — not an easy year to start a new business. Its owners, Zohreh Beheshti and Babak Shams Asef, also run the Persian grocery store, Super Vanak, next door.

Cafe Vanak was the only New England restaurant to make the Conde Nast list. Food critic Mina Stone, the author of “Cooking for Artists,” wrote that she ordered “chicken kabab (Joojeh), grilled tomatoes, saffron rice, and a Shirazi salad — all delicious, juicy, and perfect.”