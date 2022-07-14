Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

JEFF ROWE, MATT MURPHY, BROWN LIGHTS, TRAGWAG The stalwart dive brings Allston’s live-music quotient back up with this four-act bill, which kicks off its just-established, Monday-night Silhouette Summer Music Series. July 18, 7:30 p.m. Silhouette Lounge. instagram.com/ibookthings

ENUMCLAW Hailing from Tacoma, Wash., this quartet plays feedback-swathed slacker-rock that blends grunge’s cavernous guitars with brain-Velcro hooks; their debut full-length, “Save the Baby,” comes out in October. They open for the restless rock explorer Toro y Moi. July 20, 7 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

THE WEEKND One of the biggest pop stars of the last decade showed his willingness to blend eye-popping spectacles with the macabre during his Super Bowl halftime show in 2021; his latest album, “After Hours,” is a delirium-fueled late-night drive toward that valley where icy synthpop and rubbery robo-funk commingle, with glitches and noise provided by electro-experimentalist Daniel Lopatin. July 21, 6:30 p.m. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. 508-543-8200, gillettestadium.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

JUNE STAR This Baltimore band, whose sound is redolent of the Uncle Tupelo/Son Volt line of alt-country (think Jay Farrar with more apprehensible lyrics), has essentially been Andrew Grimm and a revolving cast of players for the past quarter-century. This time, it’s a trio of Grimm, pedal steel vet Dave Hadley, and drummer Mike Kuhl. July 17, 8 p.m. No cover. Middle East (Corner), 480 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-354-8238, www.mideastoffers.com

TIM ERIKSEN/MAMA’S BROKE A double-bill of idiosyncratic folk- and old-time-oriented music: Tim Eriksen takes ballads, shape-note, and other forms to new and interesting places using banjo, fiddle, guitar, and bajo sexto, while Lisa Maria and Amy Lou Keeler, who perform as Mama’s Broke, stretch geographic boundaries to encompass strains from their Canadian Maritime home to Appalachia, Ireland, and Europe. July 20, 7:30 p.m. $22. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

EMMA SWIFT One of the more mesmerizing performances at the Newport Folk Festival last year came from this Australian singer-songwriter playing a set of Dylan songs drawn from her “Blonde on the Tracks” album, accompanied by the marvelous guitar work of her partner, Robyn Hitchcock. That album is the focus of her current tour, and when she comes to Cambridge Wednesday, the bet here is that Mr. Hitchcock will be in the house to assist. July 20, 8 p.m. $15. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DOMINIQUE EADE & MIRO SPRAGUE Sublime singer Eade and marvelous pianist Sprague combine forces for an intimate and daring afternoon of improvisation, featuring new perspectives on old songs and original compositions by each of them. July 17, 3:30 p.m. $15. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

MICHAEL TARBOX With his gravelly voice and barbed-wire guitar, the acclaimed Tarbox melds country blues, gospel, and folk into his own soulful and gutsy take on tradition. For this gig he’ll play new songs from his latest CD, “Kingdom Come Blues,” as well as old favorites. July 17, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

ANASTASSIYA PETROVA TRIO Continuing its series of outdoor summer concerts, Mandorla Music presents the remarkable up-and-coming pianist from Kazakhstan, whose music is influenced by Chick Corea, Thelonious Monk, and her native folk tunes. Bassist Greg Loughman and drummer Tyson Jackson are her top-drawer trio mates. July 21, 6:30 p.m. Free, tickets recommended, donations encouraged. The Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Ave., Milton. 617-994-6600, www.mandorlamusic.net

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD The Tanglewood season is in full swing, and quiet nights are going to be rare on the Lenox campus between now and the end of August. This week’s events include a screening of “The Empire Strikes Back” with the Boston Pops (July 15), pianist Stephen Drury performing Rzewski’s ferocious “The People United Will Never Be Defeated!” (July 16), and Susan Graham performing composer Richard Danielpour and poet Rita Dove’s song cycle “A Standing Witness” (July 21). But the hottest ticket of all is probably the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s concert performance of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” conducted by BSO music director Andris Nelsons and featuring baritone Ryan McKinny in the title role with Nicole Cabell as Donna Elvira and Janai Brugger as Zerlina (July 16). Lenox. 617-266-1200 www.tanglewood.org

BOSTON FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA No need to get on the Pike to hear an orchestra this weekend: Just get on the T (if it’s not on fire) and head to Jordan Hall, where Boston Festival Orchestra will open up its three-week summer season with a program of Debussy, Tchaikovsky, and Beethoven. July 17, 3 p.m. www.bforchestra.org

BACH AND IRISH MUSIC This week’s award for out-of-the-box programming goes to violinist Julia Connor, the featured performer in this week’s Society for Historically Informed Performance concert: In her solo program, she juxtaposes movements of J.S. Bach’s Partita in D Minor with traditional dance tunes from Ireland’s County Clare. July 21, 8 p.m. www.sohipboston.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE It’s Neil Diamond’s turn to be showcased in a jukebox musical, and Diamond has the great good fortune to have Will Swenson playing him in the world premiere of this Broadway-bound show at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. “A Beautiful Noise” has a few problems, but Swenson sure isn’t one of them: The power of his electric performance nearly blows the roof off the old joint. As the older Diamond, Mark Jacoby conveys the restlessness of a man who has accomplished much but finds his laurels anything but restful. Directed by Michael Mayer. Through Aug. 7. At Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA Jujubee, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, portrays Madame (a.k.a. the Wicked Stepmother), with Meadow Nguy as Ella and Stephen Brower as Topher. Featuring a contemporized new book by Douglas Carter Beane and a score by Rodgers & Hammerstein that contains some of the most irresistible songs they ever wrote, including “Ten Minutes Ago,” “In My Own Little Corner,” and “Impossible/It’s Possible.” Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. Through July 24. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

WEST SIDE STORY Rachel Bertone gets off to a solid start as the new artistic director at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston with this fine production of the 1957 classic about star-crossed love on the streets of New York. As Tony and Maria, Blake Du Bois and Eevie Perez sing beautifully: They’re fully up to the demands of the gorgeous Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim score. Directed and choreographed by Bertone. Through July 16. Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Robinson Theatre (Waltham High School), Waltham. 781-891-5600, www.reaglemusictheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

LIMÓN DANCE COMPANY For any modern dance company to make it 75 years is extraordinary. As this one celebrates the landmark, it continues to forge ahead, not only preserving the legacy of pioneering choreographer José Limón but also adding to the repertoire with new works. On the occasion of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival’s 90th season, the company features a new commissioned work by Olivier Taparga, July 20-24. $65-$85. Ted Shawn Theatre, Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

Fist & Heel Performance Group will appear at Bates Dance Festival 2022. Christopher Duggan

FIST & HEEL PERFORMANCE GROUP Known for exploring the intersections of cultural anthropology and movement traditions, especially the rhythmic practices of Africa and its Diaspora, the Brooklyn-based company performs its Shaker-inspired “Power,” choreographer Reggie Wilson’s work reflecting the early development of African-American spiritual worship. July 15 and 17. $5-$25. Bates Dance Festival, Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org

NEWPORT DANCE FESTIVAL Island Moving Company’s six-day festival brings the troupe together with six other stylistically and geographically diverse companies, including resident company Khambatta Dance from Seattle. Each night features a different mixed lineup on an outdoor stage. July 19-24., $38-$48. Great Friends Meeting House, Newport, R.I. http://islandmovingco.org/newportdancefestival

ARTBEAT 2022 Somerville Arts Council’s daylong multi-arts celebration features oodles of dance at the Somerville Theater, including Danza Orgánica, Navarasa Dance Theater, Ken Pierce Baroque Dance Company, Eliza Malecki Dance, Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center, and Continuum Dance, which shares progress on its creation of a new site-specific, cross-disciplinary work exploring race and gender from the female perspective via interaction with the Michael Alfano sculpture “Cubed.” July 16. Free. Davis Square, Somerville. https://somervilleartscouncil.org/artbeat/2022/continuumdance

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

NEW ENGLAND TRIENNIAL 2022 In the run-the-gamut world of biennials and triennials, it’s an inevitable challenge to tease something coherent from the inevitable sprawl such broad surveys invite. Taking a smaller bite helps: Spanning both the de Cordova and Fruitlands museums, this once-in-three-years project, now administered by the Trustees of Reservations, looks within the borders of just New England with 25 artists touching on the notion of rebuilding and remaking — fitting, given the fractures of the past two pandemic years. Through Sept. 11. DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 781-259-8355, https://thetrustees.org/place/decordova; and Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. 978-456-3924, https://thetrustees.org/place/fruitlands-museum

PATRICK KELLY: RUNWAY OF LOVE This show features the Mississippi-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose short life — he died in 1990 at 35 years old — was jam-packed with innovative and provocative work that drew on everything from Parisian club fashion to his childhood growing up in the American South. His designs, the museum says, “pushed racial and cultural boundaries, asserted Black empowerment, and were rooted in expressions of love and joy.” A revival of a 2014 exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2022 version includes a display of Kelly’s “significant” collection of racist memorabilia. Through Nov. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

DRAWING THE CURTAIN: MAURICE SENDAK’S DESIGN FOR OPERA AND BALLET There’s no way to talk about Maurice Sendak without “Where the Wild Things Are,” his iconic children’s tale of a lost boy who finds community among a gang of untamed beasts on an island far away. But Sendak’s interests ranged far from children’s stories, and he worked frequently to design sets and costumes for his other passion, the theater, this exhibition showcases. Those seeking wild things won’t be disappointed: Sendak’s story was adapted as an opera in the 1980s, and many of those materials and costumes are here, too. Through Sept. 11. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

UNDERCURRENTS: WATER + HUMAN IMPACT Among works here by contemporary artists such as photographer Henry Horenstein and painter Anne Neely, you’ll find watercolors by Else Bostelmann (1882-1961). Working for the New York Zoological Society in the early 20th century, she went on several Caribbean expeditions with naturalist William Beebe, who took a bathysphere to the sea floor and told Bostelmann over a phone line what he saw. She painted the images here based on his descriptions. Through Aug. 16. Concord Center for the Visual Arts, 37 Lexington Road, Concord. 978-369-2578, www.concordart.org

CATE McQUAID

"Saber-toothed viper fish chasing ocean sunfish larva," from 1934, is among the Else Bostelmann watercolors in "Undercurrents: Water + Human Impact" at Concord Center for the Visual Arts. Courtesy of the Wildlife Conservation Society Archives





EVENTS

Comedy

JOE MANDE: HERO “Becoming a cannibal is, like, such a leap for a human being,” says the Emerson grad (and yes, there is more context in the original bit). “What’s that first day like? That’s all I think about. What’s for breakfast? I’m always asking my friends, what’s the first thing you eat on a human body? And they’re always like, ‘I don’t know why we hang out with you.’” With Josh Gondelman. July 15, 7:30 p.m. $25. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theater, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-245-2900, www.crystalballroomboston.com

THE CROSSWORD SHOW WITH ZACH SHERWIN If it wasn’t clear from his clever hip-hop songs or his appearances on “Epic Rap Battles” that Sherwin loves wordplay, this crossword-based game show should drive the idea home. With guests Josh Gondelman and Bethany Van Delft. July 16, 7 p.m. $20. CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave. 617-358-8672, www.wbur.org/cityspace

STAND UP FUNDRAISER AT NICK’S Laura Severse put together these two nights of comedy to benefit the family of Keshia Boykins, who unexpectedly died recently. Lineup includes Severse, Jason Cordova, Bethany Van Delft, Maya Manion, Katie Arroyo, and Thom Crowley. July 22-23, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

EASTIE WEEK BEACH BASH “Eastie Week,” a celebration of the people and cultural history of East Boston, includes a series of mostly-free events from July 10-26. Our personal recommendation is Wednesday’s “Beach Bash,” a free party great for kids and families where you’ll get to enjoy kayaking, face painting, crabbing, live music and circus performances, and even some of those “sea shanties” your Tik-Tok-obsessed teens are always going on about. July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Constitution Beach, 0 Barnes Ave. bostonharbornow.org

BOSTON LANDING MOVIE NIGHTS Still haven’t seen “Top Gun,” despite a glowing recommendation from your Dad, uncle, grandfather, and distant cousin? Now’s your chance to catch a free outdoor screening, no tickets required — with pre-show games and a live DJ beforehand for extra fun. Bring a blanket or chair to ensure you’ve got a place to sit, and in case you’re feeling extra creative, “themed outfits” are encouraged. July 20, pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m., screening starts at 8:30 p.m. Athlete’s Park at Boston Landing, Guest Street, Brighton. bostonlandingdevelopment.com

BOSTON CARNIVAL’S COOLER For more beach-side fun fit for the whole family, check out the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston’s community celebration at Carson Beach this weekend. Come for the live calypso and reggae music and local DJs, and stay for the delicious free food! July 16, noon-6 p.m. Mother’s Rest at Carson Beach, 125 William J. Day Boulevard. eventbrite.com

JOY ASHFORD















