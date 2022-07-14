Word of new poetry books and an initiative at Brown to help environmental scientists tell their stories better

Matthew E. Henry, poet, editor, and teacher, aims the spotlight of his attention on racism in the American classroom in his new collection “ the Colored page ” (Osiron). The speaker in these poems recalls moments as the only Black student in class, bused from Boston to a rich suburb, and recounts experiences as a Black teacher in primarily white classrooms with primarily white faculties, and the subtle and unsubtle ways students, teachers, parents, and systems reveal their racism, from the bumbling but well-meaning to the hateful and dangerous. He calls Wellesley “an economic sundown community, a haven of white- / flight wealth.” He writes telling the truth to a teacher, and “you silence me with threats of slipping grades, or calling officer whitman, / without seeing how this too sings of america.” He writes of loving studying the Revolutionary War in 4th grade, “even the sights in Southie — unsafe for me to visit — were a source of tribal pride.” Education — in its broadest sense — seems the driving force behind Henry’s work, what it is to have the curtain pulled back and the hard-won knowing that results. Many poems take the form of open letters, “to the secretary who asked how I haven’t taken to drink or schedule 1 narcotics like so many of our colleagues” or “to the white teacher who threw a Black boy out of her class for wearing too much lotion.” With clarity and force, he corrects the misconception that Massachusetts, and the northeast, are bastions of tolerance and equality. Henry teaches hard lessons, and necessary ones.

Telling stories for change

The Environmental Storytelling Studio, a new initiative at Brown University founded by Bathsheba Demuth and Kerri Arsenault, invites scholars, students, and faculty working in environmental and social sciences and humanities to a weeklong writing workshop to learn how to pair their knowledge with storytelling skills. Undergirded by the idea that stories are the best way to learn and remember, and that specialists often write for each other, leaving out the audiences that need their information most, TESS “connects academic experts with tools to tell their stories wildly and widely” about the damages, change, interrelations and the precipitous breakdowns of those interrelations, in our environment. “Storytelling is . . . a key part of contending with issues from the local legacies of pollutants and resource extraction to the global scale of species loss and climate change,” they write, and they’ll be teaching about basic elements of plot, character, tone; how to integrate memory and imagination in combination with scientific data; the importance of structure; and tools for navigating non-academic publishing. Guest speakers include Sarah Laskow, Elissa Altman, Jonathan Lethem, Lacy M. Johnson, Matt Weiland, Meehan Crist, Robert Macfarlane, Sumanth Prabhaker, and Jeff VanderMeer, among others. The first course runs May 15-19, 2023, and applications are due December 15, 2022. Tuition is free. For more information, visit brown.edu/tess/.

Another Vermont

“A year is just a door / you are slowly walking through, / but a lifetime is this window, / its eye, / that sky, / this wind,” writes Laura Budofsky Wisniewski in her debut collection “Sanctuary, Vermont” (Osiron). The collection centers on a fictional Vermont town and is voiced by its inhabitants, of various racial and social backgrounds. It opens in 450,000,000 BCE and jumps ahead moving through the 19th and 20th centuries — hangings, floods, the forced sterilization of the Abenaki people, the KKK, the Holocaust — and moves into the now, all the way up to ventilators and curbside pick-up. She’s attentive to the seasons, their varied tastes and smells, “in summer, wild raspberries, / thick cream, / crayfish in the dappled stream.” But this is not a bucolic set of odes to the Green Mountain State; instead, it’s an imaginative look at its dark sides, its complexities, its evils, then as now.

Coming out

“Death by Landscape” by Elvia Wilk (Soft Skull)

“Seven Stories” by Gina Berriault (Counterpoint)

“Reward System” by Jem Calder (FSG)

Pick of the week

Susan Schlesinger at Books on the Square in Providence, Rhode Island, recommends “Lemon” by Kwon Yeo-sun, translated from the Korean by Janet Hong (Other): “A uniquely complex tale that begins with the unsolved murder of Kim Hae-on. The crime takes place in 2002 during the FIFA World Cup hosted by Korea. Years later, Kim’s younger sister, Da-on, sets out to find the truth through those that surrounded Kim that summer. Yeo-sun highlights privilege inequality through the exploration of the aftermath of grief and trauma. This gripping novella packs a punch.”





