Chase profits down nearly 30 percent in second quarter

Profits at JPMorgan Chase fell by 28 percent in the second quarter as the bank tries to navigate an economy that’s showing strength in many areas but losing steam as interest rates continue to rise, hitting consumers and corporations alike. The nation’s largest bank by assets said Thursday that it earned a profit of $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share in the period. That compares to a profit of $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year’s profits were boosted by a one-time release of JPMorgan’s loan-loss reserves, which were funds the bank set aside to cover potentially bad loans during the pandemic. The bank started to rebuild its loan-loss reserves last quarter in the event of a recession or other calamitous event, setting aside $428 million to cover defaults. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Morgan Stanley’s investment banking revenue down sharply

Morgan Stanley’s revenue from investment banking plummeted as capital markets seized up, underlining a slow quarter for Wall Street as a dour outlook for the economy muddles the path forward. The firm’s investment-banking group posted $1.07 billion in revenue, down 55 percent from a year earlier, a bigger decline than the 47 percent drop analysts had predicted. The bank also reported an additional $413 million hit driven by mark-to-market losses on corporate loans held for sale as credit spreads widened. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

A new beer ad during the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years

Molson Coors, maker of Coors Light and Miller Lite beer, bought a 30-second spot to air nationally on Fox during the Super Bowl next year, becoming the first new beer sponsor on America’s most-watched sporting event in more than three decades, the company said Thursday. Molson got the chance after rival Anheuser-Busch said in June that it would end its exclusive deal with the game, a position it’s held since 1989. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Emirates refuses Heathrow’s demand to cut flights

Mideast carrier Emirates on Thursday rejected a demand by London’s Heathrow Airport for airlines to cut summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions, calling it an “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable” move that shows “blatant disregard for customers.” In a blistering statement, the airline lashed into Heathrow’s management, accusing it of “incompetence” for not being ready to deal with the “super peak period” for travel. Emirates, one of the world’s biggest airlines, was firing back a day after Heathrow announced it was capping daily passenger numbers at 100,000 and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it seeks to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REGULATORY

Bank of America fined over pandemic unemployment program

Bank of America was fined $225 million by regulators for unfair and deceptive practices related to a prepaid card program to distribute unemployment insurance and other public-benefit payments amid the pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ordered the bank to pay $125 million and provide remediation to consumers that were harmed by the practices, according to a statement from the regulator on Thursday. The card program served 12 states including California and New Jersey. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also fined the company $100 million, accusing the bank of “botching the disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic.” The CFPB said its order would require consumers to be reimbursed. “Bank of America automatically and unlawfully froze people’s accounts with a faulty fraud-detection program, and then gave them little recourse when there was, in fact, no fraud,” the CFPB said in a separate statement. Bank of America was hired by states to administer unemployment payments, and states were “responsible for reviewing and approving applications and directing” the company to issue the funds, B of A spokesman William Halldin said in an e-mailed statement. The efforts “enabled the government to successfully issue more than $250 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits to more than 14 million people and overall distributed more pandemic relief to Americans than any other bank.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla’s top AI executive leaves

Tesla’s top artificial intelligence executive and a key figure behind its driver-assistance system Autopilot is leaving the electric-car maker after a months-long sabbatical. Andrej Karpathy, who joined Tesla in 2017, announced his departure in a series of tweets Wednesday. He was senior director of AI and led the Autopilot computer-vision team that’s tried for years to render the company’s cars capable of driving autonomously. The departure adds to a long line of turnover atop the Autopilot group, which has struggled to realize Elon Musk’s autonomous ambitions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

GM and truck stop chain to build network of charging stations

A major automaker, large truck stop chain, and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along US highways. General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers, and EVgo said Thursday they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation. The companies wouldn’t answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement says they’re counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help put the network in place. Construction will start this summer with the first chargers operating sometime in 2023, GM spokesman Philip Lienert said. The network should be finished in a couple of years, he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT

Amex adds new perks to no-fee card

American Express is adding new perks to its no-fee Blue Cash Everyday card as US consumers face historic increases in prices. The card — which has long offered cash back for spending at US supermarkets and gas stations — will now also offer rewards for online retail purchases, the company said Thursday in a statement. It will also offer credits toward a Disney streaming subscription and an online meal service. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Panasonic to build giant battery factory in Kansas

Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, lured by the largest package of taxpayer-funded incentives that the state has offered a private business. The company and Governor Laura Kelly announced the new project Wednesday, just hours after Kelly and eight top leaders of the Kansas Legislature signed off on a package of incentives worth $829 million over 10 years. State officials expect the new plant to have about 4,000 workers, which would make Panasonic a “top 20, easily” private employer for the state in terms of its size, Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland said. He and other officials believe suppliers and other local businesses will create up to 4,000 new jobs, and there will be 16,500 temporary construction jobs. The company said it would invest about $4 billion in the plant in DeSoto, Kan., a town of about 6,000 people located about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Mo. The town has been trying to redevelop a long-abandoned army ammunition plant. — ASSOCIATED PRESS