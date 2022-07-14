Revere ramps up legal action against high-rise owner after June fire that left dozens homeless

Carabetta, a Connecticut-based landlord with history of complaints on several Boston-area buildings, has so far refused to pay required relocation benefits or share insurance information with 82 residents displaced by the fire, the Globe previously reported. Many tenants have been rendered homeless.

Mayor Brian Arrigo has filed an emergency request for court receivership on 370 Ocean Ave., which caught fire in June and was later condemned over several outstanding code violations that were exacerbated by the fire. (The Revere inspectional services team will conduct another inspection of the property — named Water’s Edge Apartments — Wednesday at 4 p.m.)

The City of Revere stepped up the pressure Wednesday on Carabetta Companies to make good on their three Revere Beach high-rises, including one where a fire last month has left dozens of residents homeless.

According to a statement, Revere has directed funds from its allotment of the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan to find permanent housing for displaced tenants and will eventually “move to collect on these funds from the property owner through litigation.”

Carabetta Companies did not respond to requests for comment.

“There’s zero communication. Nothing,” one resident said of their experience with Carabetta after the fire. “It’s like we don’t even exist.”

But the dispute doesn’t end with 370 Ocean Ave. Revere has also moved to foreclose on all three Carabetta properties in the city — including 364 and 388 Ocean Ave. — because the firm owes $1.9 million in outstanding taxes to the city.

Arrigo said last week that city inspectors have fined Carabetta for violations 70 times since 2004.

In a Wednesday statement, the mayor added: “We will take every legal action possible against Carabetta for ignoring their legal obligations and total disregard for human dignity and decency as landowners and property managers in our city.”

Even before the fire, residents at 370 Ocean Ave. frequently complained of rodents and maintenance problems, including leaks, elevator malfunctions, and lapses in sanitary conditions. Similar issues have been reported at Carabetta buildings in Malden, where the building commissioner once condemned a parking garage within the company’s property.

In total, Carabetta owns and operates thousands of apartments in Revere, Malden, Springfield, and Worcester, as well as across Connecticut.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.