Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage

Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hourlong outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.” According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT. About an hour later, the service began to return.

Twitter’s own status page offered no information during the outage, showing only the message “All Systems Operational.”