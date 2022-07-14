The Fast Forward 2017 Summer Reading List

Louise L. Guillotte: I just finished “The Man of Legends” by Kenneth Johnson. Great, entertaining, genre-bending read about a man who’s lived for 2,000 years. Really enjoyed it!

Here’s a compilation of your 2017 summer reading recommendations. Many thanks for all the submissions!

Elies McKone: I recommend “Cassandra at the Wedding” by Dorothy Baker, a New York Review of Books classic. It takes place in California in the 1950s and the writing is wonderful.

Mary Alice O’Dowd: Biography of Rasputin, really!

skipnse1: “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, “The Transplant Web” by S.R. Maxeiner, and “Giant of the Senate” by Al Franken.

Leah Campbell: “I See You” by Claire Mackintosh is everything I was hoping “Gone Girl” would be. The story is just as magnetic, but with a character you actually want to spend time with. Don’t want to give away the big moment, but keep your eyes tuned to the details.

Frank Gifford: Just finishing “The Selling of The Babe” by Glenn Stout. An excellent baseball book.

Elizabeth: Great books I have read this summer: “The Stars Are Fire” by Anita Shreve, “The Horse Dancer” by JoJo Moyes, “The Jane Austen Project” by Kathleen Flynn, and “A Murder in Time” by Julie McElwain. Enjoy!

Eileen Simonson: “Founding Gardeners” by Andrea Wulf ... nonfiction and an amazing study of the gardening proclivities of our founding fathers and their politics.

Phyllis Ollove: A great summer read is “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. It’s a page-turner filled with information about the cadre of women spies in World War I. If you like more descriptive books, “Grace” by Paul Lynch is an interesting coming-of-age book set in northern Ireland. That’s the one I’m reading now.

Stefanie Cloutier: Just read “The Stolen Child” -- beautifully written.

Peg Harrington: I’ve been on a bit of a book binge for the past week, and have read “Euphoria” by Lily King, which is fabulous; “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett, also good; and I’m just finishing “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, a period piece about the 1930s that I didn’t expect to like, but am enjoying a lot. My concern is, after three really good books in a row, that I’m bound to be disappointed by my next read!

Janine Drew: “American Fire” by Monica Hesse -- It was good. A real page-turner!

Paul Sittenfeld: Reading and loving “Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Ed. note: Hmmmm), the update of “Pride and Prejudice,” which I reread first after first reading it 50 years ago.

Sandy Zaslow of Raleigh, NC: I am currently reading “The History of the Medieval World: From the Conversion of Constantine to the First Crusade” by Susan Wise Bauer. Also, “The Raj Quartet” by Paul Scott and Hilary Spurling about India during the British Raj. The more pages the better!

Suzy Enos: As a way to dip a toe into red state thinking, I’m very much enjoying the Joe Pickett series from C.J. Box. I found it through a recommendation from Lee Child of Jack Reacher fame. Similar action/thriller plots set in small-town Wyoming. It’s interesting and slightly unsettling to get a dose of conservative thinking from characters you like and respect. And it’s a very light dose at that.

Ginny Brady: I just finished a page turner, “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. A female spy novel that spans the end of WWI to mid-WWII. The two characters cross chapters, filling in the story of the spy network during WWI. I think you would enjoy it.

Nancy Ryan: “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly a must!

Joe Khirallah: I’m reading “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard about President James Garfield and how his assassination would have been prevented if not for bad medical care after he was shot. Fascinating story, not a typical beach read, but fast moving, easy to read, and I have been taking it with me to Bank Street Beach here in Harwich.

Janet Rattray: I am really enjoying “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee. An absorbing read and should last a week at the beach if you ration yourself.

Sara Mitchell: My daughter, Meg Mitchell Moore, from Newburyport, just published her 4th novel, “The Captain’s Daughter” (Doubleday). It’s set in a small lobstering village in Maine. I’m obviously prejudiced, but it really is a great read!

Jacalyn Starr: Not sure what your taste is in books, but I really enjoyed “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. His first book, “Rules of Civility,” was also excellent.

Jeffrey Heidtman: “Mrs. Fletcher” by Tom Perrotta.

asnarr: I just finished reading “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai. Great book.

Barbara Cameron of Milwaukie, Oregon: Our Book Club just finished “The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright. Powerful!

Robert Ehlers: “Beowulf on the Beach” by Jack Murnighan is a fun read about the classics of Western Civilization and tells you what parts to read, what to skip, etc. “Dandelion Wine” by Ray Bradbury is one of my favorites -- it’s one of the few books that I’ve read more than once. Speaking of multiple readings, the King James Version of the Holy Bible is even greater than you think when read outdoors in God’s creation. Finally, I’m planning to start the Nobel-prize-winning trilogy “Kristin Lavransdatter” by Sigrid Undset, which I gave my mom, and she loved it.

Annamaria Furlanetto of Italy: Jane Austen: “Emma” and “Mansfield Park.” Tolstoy: “Anna Karenina” and “Guerra e Pace” (“War and Peace”). John Scalzi: “Old Man’s War.” Paolo Cognetti: “Le 8 Montagne” (“The Eight Mountains”). Chiara Ceci: “Emma Wedgwood Darwin.” Jo Walton: “The Just City,” “The Philosopher King,” and “Necessity.”

Nancy Gerson of South Dennis: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Best book I’ve read in years, and no, it has nothing to do with current politics.

Martha Gershun: Reading the original “I Love Dick” by Chris Kraus, published in 1997, when I bet it was quite scandalous. Sorry to see the original is set in California, not Marfa, Texas, where the TV show moves the action. It’s better in Marfa.

Gerald Fitzgerald: “Ruthless River” by Holly FitzGerald. Terrific! (Ed. note: Hmmmm...)

Diane Sprung: Can’t go wrong with a Grisham or Baldacci. Also “Idiot America: How Stupidity Became a Virtue in the Land of the Free” by Charles Pierce. Nonfiction, of course, but a great read. I’ve read it a couple of times. Give it a try. I think you’ll enjoy it.

Anita Anger: Sy Montgomery, “The Soul of an Octopus” / Louise Penny, “Still Life” (re-reading this) / Haider Warraich, M.D., “Modern Death.”

Cynthia Kent: I just finished “The Light We Lost” by Jill Santopolo. This is a great story. One of those books we hate to finish. Enjoy.

Sharona Nelson: “Two Nights” by Kathy Reichs. Not a “Bones” book, but a new protagonist. Outstanding!

Kathleen Warner: I am reading “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America” by Frances Fitzgerald.

Geraldine Fisher: Every August, I read “August” ... reminds me of my days when I annually vacationed in Wellfleet with all the shrinks in ... wait for it ... AUGUST!!!

Jack Verica: “The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore. Excellent read.

Ralph Cornelius Bledsoe: “Game of Thrones” and “Jane Eyre.”

Baruch Kahana of Miami Beach: I’m re-reading “Pere Goriot” and “Eugenie Grandet” by Balzac. My first go-around with those works was in high school, or college, and I was impressed. As someone once said, if a book is worth reading once, it’s worth reading again.

Gerald Guttell: “Bear Town” by the author of “A Man Called Ove.” Don’t be put off that it seems like a book about a hockey team. Nothing could be further from the truth.

William Thomas: I am currently reading and enjoying “Sail” by James Patterson & Howard Roughan (copyright 2008). I think it qualifies as a terrific summer beach/pool read.

Jonathan Arnold: I’m reading a new book called “We’ll Always Have Casablanca,” all about my favorite movie. Some recent books I highly recommend:

1) Anything by Sarah Vowell, but especially “Lafayette in the Somewhat United States” -- honestly, these part-travelogue, part-history books are the best.

2) If you like sci-fi / fantasy mix, you could do a lot worse than “Gameboard of the Gods” by Richelle Mead.

3) The relatively new mystery series, “Stevens and Windermere” by Owen Laukkanen is really good. Start with “The Professionals.”

Wendy Tribley: I have just enjoyed “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. Humorous, touching, and quite charming.

Craig Hafer: I am reading “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben. The chapters are short and the book is a nice read.

Brenda Brewster: “Red Notice” by Bill Browder - very appropriate reading, I must say!

Tom O’Hare: I just finished “O Pioneers!” by Willa Cather who, by the way, is buried in Jaffrey, NH. Before that, I read “The Edge of Sadness” by Edwin O’Connor, a former newspaper reporter for the Providence Journal. It’s a great book and won a Pulitzer.

Jan Charlton: Re-reading John Irving’s “A Widow for One Year.” Good beach read; sexy and tragic...

Gene Sullivan: I strongly recommend “Saints for All Occasions” by Milton native J. Courtney Sullivan. It’s a perfect beach read with a compelling story line, and a cast of characters worth meeting. It’s sad and funny and very hard to put down. (Ed. note: Hmmmm...)

Lee Chirgwin of Cape Cod: I am reading the latest Daniel Silva spy thriller, “House of Spies,” featuring Gabriel Allon. Excellent, as always, and he clearly has incorporated current events. Bombings in London, ISIS, instability in DC, etc. I just finished “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman, author of “A Man Called Ove.” Very impactful. One of the best books I have read in quite awhile. Starts out as a book about hockey in Sweden. Ends up as a book about life. Strength of character, morals, privilege, economic, social, and gender inequality. I very seldom re-read a book. This one I will.

Shira Chiron: “Max’s Diamonds” by Jay Greenfield. It is wonderful!

Deborah D’Amico: “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake” by Aimee Bender. Very engaging and well written.

Marianne Büttner: I just finished Jodi Picoult’s “Small Great Things.” It’s a page turner; reads like Alfred Hitchcock films.

Jeff Bastable of Fayetteville, NY: On East Beach, Chappaquiddick reading “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari and a light read done by a friend’s daughter, Aidan Donnelley Rowley, entitled “Life After Yes.”

Rose Calhoun-Mason: Hello, hello, hello. Do I have a list for you. These are some of the books my book clubs read and loved this year. Thanks for allowing me to share. “City of Dark Magic” by Magnus Flyte / “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein / “The Wildwater Walking Club” by Claire Cook / “Anyone But You” by Jennifer Crusie / Cleo Coyle writes a cute Coffeehouse Mystery series / “Pastors’ Wives” by Lisa Takeuchi Cullen / “The Winter Sea” by Susanna Kearsley / “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea / “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana de Rosnay / “Mozart’s Ghost” by Julia Cameron / “The Poet of Tolstoy Park” by Sonny Brewer / “The First Gardener” by Denise Hildreth Jones / Also, look for: “‘Til the Well Runs Dry” by Lauren Francis-Sharma / “The Man in My Basement” by Walter Mosley / “A Great Reckoning” by Louise Penny / “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr / “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead / I read an advance of “The Phoenix Codex” by Bryn Donovan. I know I got carried away. Had to stop myself. Hope you have not read all of these. A Goodreads search will provide you with a new book.

Gail Lindahl: I like to read Grisham. The title was “The Broker.”

Alexa Fleckenstein: All the Inspector Lynley books by Elizabeth George. All the Commissario Brunetti books by Donna Leon. Have fun!

Leigh Lench: “The Salt House” by Lisa Duffy!

Jooyoung Danny Kim: Currently on my list is “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari. Highly recommended!

Susan Cook: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman (worth reading twice -- I did, back to back). “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.

Joan Atlas: “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry” by Rachel Joyce, and its sequel, “The Love Song of Miss Queenie Hennessy.” Also “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown.

Kenneth Bissett: “Travels With Charley” by John Steinbeck.

Elaine Nussbaum Coulthart: A recommended beach read: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles, the story of an elderly widowed ex-soldier courier and ex-printer who travels and reads newspapers to inhabitants of remote American West towns in the years after the Civil War. A free black freighter and his men have retrieved a feisty young girl from the Indian tribe that massacred her parents and kidnapped her as a child. Mutual respect and gold entice the protagonist into returning the Stockholm-syndrome burdened young woman to her relatives. “News” was a selection of my (25-year-old) book club this spring. We came to understand why it deserved the 2016 National Book Award. In a time of Internet ubiquity and of so-called fake news, the book was a startling take on humankind’s thirst for knowledge of the broader world and the roles of respect and kindness amidst lawlessness and savagery.

Laurie Hill: Reading “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger -- a gem!

Ellen: “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline, “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit” by Michael Finkel, and “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.

Lynn Muster: “A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America” by Bruce Cannon Gibney. (As if I’m not angry enough at national politics...)

Jim O’Leary: Recent books I’ve read . . . “The Wright Brothers” by David McCullough - as always, well-researched and well-written. Two interesting individuals who were thoroughly focused on their flying machines. It’s hard to imagine how amazing and thrilling their feats were at the time, and this book gives you a sense of the magic of these first flying machines. “Mystic River” by Dennis Lehane - saw the movie long ago, finally read the book - a multi-generational look at the underside of Boston. Lehane develops great, often unsavory, characters and weaves a compelling tale. Not your typical “beach book,” which I read mostly, of course, at the beach.

Bill Kirtz: “The Duke’s Children” (complete, restored edition). Trollope will never do you wrong.

David Halligan: “The Gift of Rain” by Tan Twan Eng. Takes place in pre-WWII Malaysia and tells the story of the son of a successful trade business owner and his relationship with a Japanese aikijutsu instructor who takes him as his student. The story unfolds in the mid-1930s, then rolls into WWII and Japan’s occupation of Malaysia (then Malay) and what happens to the main character and his family due to choices he makes that he thinks will help protect them. I read this author’s second book last summer, “The Garden of the Evening Mists,” and found “Rain,” his debut novel, at Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in Damariscotta, Maine during the start of our vacation a few weeks ago. If ever in Damariscotta, this book store is worth a visit. Great location on the river, a tremendous selection of books, and an overall soothing atmosphere.

Amanda Madden: Loved the book recommendations! I’m reading “The Sea Keeper’s Daughters” by Lisa Wingate. An escape into 1930s Blue Ridge Mountains and current day Outer Banks North Carolina. Wonderful character development and story lines. Engrossing - Love it!

Emmy Llewellyn: I’ve been reading: “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow, and “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things” by Bryn Greenwood. Recommend all of these. Looked into Alexander Hamilton to see what all the fuss was about. A good founding father indeed! The first two books highlight two lonely souls, often devoid of emotion, leading readers to believe they fall on the autism spectrum. Delightful books. I was touched and moved by each story -- both Eleanor’s and Ove’s. I highly recommend these books!

Ellie Ziegler: “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly ... great escapism with believable characters!

Herbert Krauss: I’m reading “Dark Money” by Jane Mayer about the hidden history of the billionaires behind the rise of the radical right. Advice: It’s disheartening, especially about the Koch family.

Martha Sweet: I am reading “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery. Very enjoyable.

Sid McDonough: I just finished reading “Deadliest Enemy” by Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker. I’m rereading the “Gunner Asch” trilogy by Hans Hellmut Kirst, which I first read over 50 years ago when I was in the Navy. Unlike rereading “Moby Dick,” this is fun as well as being appropriate in this age of growing fascism.

Frances Adams: I am not related to nor have I ever known any Sittenfelds, but I still say Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Eligible” is a wonderful book. Highly recommended!

Melissa Mitchell: “Ladies of Liberty” by Cokie Roberts. Histories of the women of the American Revolution, Federalist Period, Civil War, etc.

James Nally: Would suggest “Hue 1968″ by Mark Bowden. You’ll wonder why we are still in Afghanistan after reading it.

Kelley Anderson: Great book I just read: “Astoria: John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson’s Lost Pacific Empire” by Peter Stark. This was an historical page turner about the challenges of claiming and settling the northwest, competing with Native Americans, the Russians, and the Hudson Bay Company for a claim on the fur trade and the Northwest Territories. Murder and intrigue abound.

Cat Bryant: I just finished “The Dinner” by Herman Koch, and it was really so twisted that I had trouble figuring out the ending. But I loved it. I also loved his book “Dear Mr. M” -- another twisted plot.

Jane Thompson: I have fun doing the following: As I read the paper and watch TV, etc., I make a list of books that sound interesting, new and old. When I reach a point of needing new books, I go with my list onto ThriftBooks on the Internet (cheaper than Amazon). Since my list is rather long, I run the list through ThriftBooks and I order those that are between $3 and $5. Usually about half. When they arrive, I have a fine pile of various books that did not cost much. By the time I have read them all, there is a new list.

John Humphreys: I hope you enjoy “A Man Called Ove” - it is one of the funniest and saddest books I’ve ever read. Only surpassed by “A Prayer for Owen Meany” by John Irving. Enjoy!

Susana Ravecca: Just finished “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” by Doris Kearns Goodwin - Writer with capital W. Now reading “Last Hope Island: Britain, Occupied Europe, and the Brotherhood That Helped Turn the Tide of War” by Lynne Olson - another very special writer.

George Yore: The other day a reader suggested one of Louise Penny’s Three Pines mysteries. A warning: Once you start, it’s very difficult not to read them all. Good news: A new installment is coming at the end of the month. (Ed. note: It’s here: “Glass Houses.”)

Dave Marquis: Just finished “A Man Called Ove” as well. A very good read. Just a spoiler: have tissues handy!

Deborah D’Amico: I wanted to love “A Man Called Ove” and for the first several chapters, I did. Laughed out loud. But then I found it wearying. The narrator’s voice is too self-conscious, I think. It is a touching story, but somehow lost in what felt to me like the author trying too hard. Give it a try, though, and see what you think.

Rich Dombrowski: Great summer read: “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville. I’m reading many of the classics you only hear about in school -- “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë, “The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling” by Henry Fielding -- unless you were an English major.

Ron Wells of Maryville, Tennessee: “A Man Called Ove” is, indeed, charming, but it takes way too long to get to the charming part. Some people might think it was funny to read how many ways he botched his attempts at suicide; as a person who had a family member attempt such, the “humor” was lost on me. In the end, love does conquer all, and Ove becomes lovable, even as he hates doing so. A very quirky book that needed an editor with a sharp red pencil.

Nora Nevin of West Tisbury: My latest fave was “Cooking for Picasso” by Camille Aubray. Lovely surprising plot, well-rounded characters, sexy and REAL.

Rosemary from North Falmouth: Good read -- everyone is talking about “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance. Read it; good writer, but a catharsis about his life growing up as a kid who had a terrible upbringing and made it to Yale. Interesting, but didn’t explain to me why people vote against their own -- in my view, admittedly -- self-interests. Found “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right” by Arlie Russell Hochschild much more insightful.

Marina Shalmon: Well, well, seeing so many good book recommendations, I must add mine. “The House of Silk” by Anthony Horowitz, a new story of Sherlock/Watson, written in their original voice. Charming humor, and keeps your interest. “The Uncommon Reader: A Novella” by Alan Bennett (of “The Lady in the Van” fame). The Queen (Elizabeth II) starts reading, quite by accident, and what ensues. Short and sweet. “Time and Tide: A Walk through Nantucket” by Frank Conroy - he takes you there with him. Last but not least, “Murder by the Book” by Rex Stout - an old Nero Wolfe mystery. I just discovered Nero Wolfe, and I’m going to read them all.

Jan H. Sultan: Can you add “The Imperial Cruise: A Secret History of Empire and War” by James Bradley. It is a must-read for your list.

Gaffney J. Feskoe of Woodbury, Conn.: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. A lesson in civilized behavior. “The Limits of the Market: The Pendulum between Government and Market” by Paul De Grauwe. Using economic history as a guide, why both government intervention and the free market need to be balanced to deliver prosperity. “The State of Music & Other Writings” by Virgil Thomson. A fascinating look at music criticism in America and much other cultural history from the perspective of the man who was present at the creation. Covers the years 1939 until 1989. Edited by Tim Page.

Gail Clark: Thanks to all for these “great reads” for the coming winter. Too busy for the beach. Gardening takes all my time in the summer! My usual Baldacci, Grisham, Lescroart, Connolly horizons have been widened! If I may? Alexander McCall Smith and his Scotland Street, Isabel Dalhousie, and the inimitable Bertie series would definitely be comfortable at the beach!

John Graves: I just completed “Across the River and Into the Trees” by Ernest Hemingway. A great read in which I found the following: “Now we are governed in some way by the dregs. We are governed by what you find in the bottom of dead beer glasses that whores have dunked their cigarettes in. The place has not even been swept out yet and they have an amateur pianist beating on the box.” Hmmmm. Also recommend a recent reread: “Ethan Frome” by Edith Wharton.

Vesela Tutavac: “The Sellout” by Paul Beatty. Great reading, language use. Recommend.

Lynne Crowley of West Allis, Wisconsin: There was mentioned to use ThriftBooks over Amazon. I suggest your local library. Really cheap and your taxes are paying for them anyway.

Michael Arpino: After “Hereafter” and “Whereafter,” reading “Thereafter” by Terri Bruce. Ever wonder what the afterlife is about? Top 100 and we’re all going there. Can’t put it down.

Ann Sanders: Recommend “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.

Jim Parks: I would recommend “Rogue Heroes” by Ben Macintyre. It is the story of the founding of the British SAS (Special Forces) in World War II. The creation of a small group of elite fighters and saboteurs who were formed to harass the Germans in the deserts of North Africa and continued through the liberation of concentration camps in Germany. They developed a way of fighting still practiced 70 years later. Nonfiction, but reads as an exciting novel.

Louise Tillinghast: Thanks so much to Jane Thompson who recommended ThriftBooks on the Internet. I already have a list ready for my next paycheck.

Sylvia Ferrell-Jones: Book recommendation: “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.

Kent Jones: My contributions: The two works by German author Thomas Mann in which American characters figured prominently. The first is an early novel, “Royal Highness” (1906), a story, written as a sort of modern fairy tale, of how a small German principality at the turn of the 20th century is saved from bankruptcy by an American billionaire and his feisty daughter, who marries the prince. The second is a novella, “The Black Swan” (1953). This is its official English translation; “The Woman Who Was Cheated” is a closer, but less poetic, rendering of its original title, “Die Betrogene.” It is set in Dusseldorf between the two world wars. A middle-aged widow falls in love with a handsome, but rather shallow, young American. Magically, it seems that her menopause seems to be reversed, but her physical rejuvenation is cruelly the opposite: the symptoms of terminal cancer. Doesn’t sound very cheery, but Mann, through the main characters, takes the opportunity to philosophize on life, nature, art, and of course, death.

Dennis LaCroix: “Drinking In America: Our Secret History” by Susan Cheever (John Cheever’s daughter) - different and interesting perspective on American history and a great read.

And on that note, we close out our 2017 summer reading list. I say we do it again next spring, but let’s try not to repeat books on this list! Again, I can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming response. You’re great. Enjoy the holiday!

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.