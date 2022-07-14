The Fast Forward 2018 Summer Bookies reading list

Amy Marks of Portland, Oregon: “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover. Nonfiction, memoir. This beautifully written memoir, by a woman born in 1986 in Idaho to a survivalist family, will remind you that you don’t know what you don’t know. There are many Americas, but facts are still facts.

Stefanie Cloutier also recommended “Educated,” saying: Fascinating memoir about growing up off the grid with a family preparing for the end of the world. Self-educated, the author managed to ultimately get into college and earn a PhD. Well-written and engaging.

Tom Burke of West Roxbury: “Glad Farm: A Memoir” by Catherine Marenghi. Nonfiction, memoir. At once uplifting and heartbreaking, “Glad Farm” is a beautifully written story of rising up from poverty. Raised in a crude, one-room farmhouse with no indoor plumbing in central Massachusetts, Marenghi shares her quest to make her own way in the world and to build her family their first decent home. She unravels an unspoken family history and rediscovers the gladiolus farm her parents launched in the 1940s. A poignant, loving chronicle, “Glad Farm” shows the power of a house to shape our destiny; it has attracted a devoted following.

David Kindy of Plymouth: “Above and Beyond: John F. Kennedy and America’s Most Dangerous Cold War Mission” by Casey Sherman and Michael Tougias. Nonfiction. Thrilling and exciting!

Louis Gudema of Newton: I strongly recommend “The Courting of Marcus Dupree” by Willie Morris. This is a nonfiction book that in alternate chapters tells the story of the murders of civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner near Philadelphia, Mississippi in 1964, and the story of Marcus Dupree, a black star football player in the first integrated class of the Philadelphia public schools. Dupree becomes a hero for the entire town, black and white, and is heavily “courted” by all of the major college football teams. A fascinating combination of sports, politics, race, and American culture.

Candi Cee: Just read “Little Pink House” by Jeff Benedict (nonfiction) which was just made into a movie and is an amazing true story. It is about the state of Connecticut and the city of New London deciding that big business was worth more to their town than the people who lived in it and decided that eminent domain was a way to take the land they needed so big business could built Pfizer Inc. Research & Development. This is not what eminent domain was supposed to be for. This case went all the way to the Supreme Court where, after almost 10 years of fighting, the people lost. Google it. It’s fascinating and there were millions spent. The book ends in 2006, but I just read that Pfizer spent $300 million, sold the building for $2.5 million, and displaced an entire working-class neighborhood. The case is Susette Kelo v. the City of New London as she was the main person who took this on. The book details all her trials and tribulations in her personal life as well as this fight for her Little Pink House.

Esther Cohn: Last year, several people mentioned “A Man Called Ove” which I loved and “Beartown” which I liked. No one mentioned “Britt-Marie Was Here,” which might be my favorite Fredrik Backman novel. I think it’s absolutely charming, sweet, touching, and funny.

Carole Filipak: “Gone With The Wind” by Margaret Mitchell. Fiction. One of the books good for a lifetime. So many have never read it and it really is priceless literature.

Joyce Dicianna: My suggestion: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. Fiction. The story of a Vietnam vet and former POW who has a difficult time adjusting when he returns home, suffering from PTSD. He inherits a cabin in the Alaska backcountry and convinces his family that this will be the life they long for: living independently off-grid in America’s last frontier. And at first, it is and they find a like-minded community that welcomes them, helps them settle in, and prepare for the harsh weather soon to come. But as winter approaches and daylight disappears, the father’s mental state deteriorates and everything begins to come apart. The mother and daughter in this story have a very strong bond that deepens as the days get darker. A great cast of characters. I listened to the audio version of this book and the narrator is a very talented reader. It is a gripping story.

Robin Bell: “Days Without End” by Sebastian Barry. Fiction. Two orphaned boys stick together as soldiers through the Civil War and the Indian Wars of the West at the end of the 19th century. The book alternates between the horrors of war and the absurd humor (and love) of life on the trail.

Frances Manganiello: “Providence” by Caroline Kepnes. Fiction. I won an advanced copy. Very original, a love story, a detective story, some magic. Will hold your interest. It goes on sale June 19, just in time for vacations.

Marilyn Tarbox: Wow! So many readers, happy to share their favorites! I’m a mystery lover and did not catch any mention of the author Tana French in your 2017 compilation. She writes about the Dublin Murder Squad and has six books, starting with “In the Woods.” Fiction. Interesting characters on both sides of the law.

Jerry Halperin of Indianapolis: “The Survivors Club,” nonfiction. The true story of a young survivor of Auschwitz as told by that survivor, Michael Bornstein, and his daughter, Debbie Bornstein Hollinstat. The story of how a 4-year-old survived death and lived his life.

mbhughen: The DC Smith mysteries by Peter Grainger. Fiction. Love the main character and the complex plots.

Alan Moran: I recommend “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany” by William L. Shirer. Nonfiction, history. First published in 1960. It is now a how-to roadmap. George Santayana said, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” How to marginalize people and deny rights; how to bind business/banking and government; how to tell people that the “others” are threatening us; how to cow religion and suppress free speech; how to seize media for the benefit of the few; how to divide society and get religion to adapt to the new state, using lies and pleas to nationalism, race, and your religion and the threat of others’ religion; and how to depend on those who do not verify what they are told. It’s not just history anymore.

Bert Dane: “Varina” by Charles Frazier. Fiction. A beautifully written, fascinating saga.

Dick Morrison: “Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics” by Lawrence O’Donnell. Nonfiction, politics. Whether one lived through this period of time or not, “Playing with Fire” leads one to ponder what might have been had Robert Kennedy been elected president. O’Donnell chronicles how Richard Nixon outmaneuvered Ronald Reagan and reveals Roger Ailes’ accidental meeting with Nixon and how Ailes used television to change American politics. Nixon’s involvement with the Vietnam peace talks, well before he was elected president, provides an almost shocking conclusion.

Gayla McGlamery: I would recommend Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead” and the other books in the trilogy -- “Home” and “Lila.” Fiction. “Gilead” is my favorite of the three: moving, meditative, profound. I almost hate to describe it because it sounds boring when it emphatically is not. An elderly, ailing minister who has married an illiterate and much younger women writes to their seven-year-old son about his life, his love for his wife, and his faith -- the things he would like to tell him when grown. It’s one of the most beautifully imagined and written books I’ve read.

Marge Wood: Read any of the Maisie Dobbs series by Jacqueline Winspear. Fiction.

Susan Porter of Jamaica Plain: Strangely, I’ve just discovered Alice Hoffman through reading “The Red Garden.” (Fiction) I couldn’t put it down, and now I’m compelled to start through the list of all of the other Alice Hoffman books! It was a beautifully written, highly imaginative book that left me craving more of her magical storytelling.

Christine Gootzeit: “Girl Underwater” by Claire Kells. Fiction. A competitive swimmer (from Brookline, MA) on her California university’s swim team finds herself one of five survivors when her red-eye flight to Boston crashes in a remote area of the Rockies just before Thanksgiving. The other survivors include three little boys and a male teammate who happens to be from South Boston. The story is centered on their time spent in a frigid, unforgiving wilderness prior to their eventual rescue. It goes back and forth in time from events leading up to the crash to the aftermath. A real edge-of-your-seat page-turner.

Linda Durkin: “The Good Daughter” by Karin Slaughter. Fiction. A real page turner. With Karin’s book, things aren’t always as they seem. She writes a fantastic murder mystery with characters you become vested in. Graphic and intense, I highly recommend!

Anna Maria Polidori: I have a book blog, so I read a lot and a lot of diversified books every year. “Kafka, Einstein, Kafeinski and Me” by Kurt Hartmann. Fiction. It’s a book published by an independent publisher, Troubador Matador. I loved it because of the intense reading, complicated plot, various stories, and, in the middle, the biographies of these great minds: Kafka and Einstein.

Jack Verica: “Grist Mill Road” by Christopher Yates. Fiction. Mystery told in two years, 1982 and 2008. She’s a crime writer, he’s a food blogger, and the culprit is a rich bisexual from their childhood. Have 50 pages to go, but this far in, it’s a great read.

Suzy Finn of Arlington, Virginia: “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown. Nonfiction. It is about the nine young men from the University of Washington crew team that won the gold medal in 1936 Germany. You know from the beginning that they win the gold, but it’s who and how they got to sit in that scull that is extraordinary. It’s a great audio book too! It is read by Edward Herrmann – he had the perfect voice for audio!

Ken Jacobson: “A Beautiful Boy” by David Sheff. Nonfiction. A true story of a father’s struggle with his son’s addictions.

Clyde Voigtlander: “No Time to Spare: Thinking About What Matters” by Ursula K. Le Guin, 2017. Nonfiction. A collection of her online blogs on a wide variety of subjects: aging, her interactions with her cat, the literature business, and divers other things that occupied her mind. Excellent introduction by Karen Joy Fowler.

Marianne Tortola of Lexington: Right now I’m reading “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck. Fiction. A World War ll story that is very well written and draws you in to the diverse characters and history.

Kathy VanCamp: “Everything You Want Me to Be” by Mindy Mejia. Fiction. A page-turner! Psychological thriller/murder mystery!

Beth A. Cooper-Zobott of Bartlett, Illinois: “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Fiction. What happens to a young marriage when the husband is wrongly convicted of a crime and imprisoned? How does one continue one’s own life, fight for justice, and stay present in the marriage when the incarceration is 5 times longer than the relationship was? Topical and gripping. A look at the life of African American families devastated by prejudice, the legal system’s implicit bias, and the American criminal justice system.

Jaimie Leader-Goodale: “Trio: An Origin Story” by James Hatton (currently Kindle-only). Science fiction. New author James Hatton has written a unique superhero origin story. It involves teenage angst, shadow government type entities, and a new twist on getting powers. Following the kids as they figure out their powers, try to stay alive, and deal with the usual teenage emotional baggage.

Larry Kalajainen of Brunswick, Maine: “What Are We Doing Here?” by Marilyn Robinson. Nonfiction. If there is a more incisive, original, and clear thinker in America than Marilyn Robinson (author of the Pulitzer-winning novel “Gilead”), I don’t know who it is. This latest work is a collection of her essays, most of them lectures delivered in various forums. The common thread is her thinking on our current cultural, intellectual, and political scene, and an unashamed celebration of humanism in the face of our nihilistic and reductionist consensus. And it’s a superb lesson in writing as well. If there is one book that deserves the old admonition, “Sell your coat and buy it,” it’s this one.

Carole Filipak: I suggest “Gone With The Wind” by Margaret Mitchell. Fiction. It needs no description. So few have read it all these years. They have seen the movie, but the book is special. Old, but special.

Cathy Nairne of Hilton Head, South Carolina: “Alternate Side” by Anna Quindlen. Fiction. It takes place on a dead-end street of brownstones in NYC and tells the story of a marriage and a neighborhood, once thought by Nora to be her ideal, that start to unravel. It is both uplifting and sad ... and a good read.

Julia C. Livingston: “The Good New: A Tuscan Villa, Shakespeare, and Death” by John Glavin. Memoir. This is a really well-written and engaging memoir by a Georgetown professor teaching American students for a semester abroad in Italy. There are several different story threads that are interwoven beautifully, and the Shakespeare plays and their characters are summarized in a very interesting and accessible way. Anybody who has an interest in teaching, acting, Shakespeare, college students, Tuscany, or just spending time with a thoughtful writer will love this book.

Deborah Hill: My recommendation is “Chicago” by Brian Doyle. Fiction. In our world of deceit, catastrophe, sex, and violence, this is a totally delightful book, a love story about the city and Lake Michigan, and a touch of magical realism. My book club loved it!

Allen Hott: Everyone likes John Grisham without a doubt. However, “The Rooster Bar” is probably his best yet. Fiction. Quite a story about disgruntled young law students who figure out a way to be lawyers without their degrees. Great story that probably will be done in real life by some unhappy law students.

Sue Neuhart: I am recommending “The Endless Path: A Memoir” by Laurie Plessala Duperier. Nonfiction, memoir. It takes the reader on a magical and intimate journey into the relationship between a woman and her beloved dog. They invite us into their world of love, laughter, tears, and an extraordinary will to survive. What makes it intriguing is that their story is told through the eyes of the dog, not just Laurie. It is a well-written and memorable book for dog lovers and non-dog lovers.

Dave Finton: “American By Day” by Derek Miller. Fiction. An examination of American patterns of law enforcement and race relations, seen through the eyes of a female Norwegian police official on leave following an (exceedingly rare) fatal shooting in Norway. The best book I’ve read in several years.

Jennifer Greenhill-Taylor: “The Lost Girl” by Carol Drinkwater. Fiction, thriller. Set in Paris on the real-life, hellish night of Friday, Nov. 13, when terrorists attacked a concert hall, bars, and restaurants, this book puts you right in the midst of the chaos. The story traces the wrenching emotional journey of a photojournalist and her ex-husband who are in Paris looking for their missing daughter. Vivid flashbacks take us to the photojournalist’s past experience in war zones, and to post-WWII Provence. Drinkwater, a British actress/author who lives in Provence and Paris, has also written an affectionate, funny, and engaging series of books (The Olive Farm, etc) about the experiences she and her and her filmmaker husband, Michel Noll, faced when they bought a rundown farm in the hills above Cannes and transformed it into a productive center for organic olive oil. Great escapist read.

Dave Sleeter: “Where the Wild Coffee Grows: The Untold Story of Coffee from the Cloud Forests of Ethiopia to Your Cup” by Jeff Koehler. Nonfiction. A synopsis of coffee lore from discovery to today, with lots of background about the locales where it was discovered. The book includes a warning of the effects of climate change and the results of protectionist farming of coffee. Having been a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia, I could well identify with the “coffee ceremony.”

Nancy Casey: I just finished the new Kristin Hannah novel, “The Great Alone,” set in 1970s Alaska, roughly based on her own experiences. Pretty powerful and enlightening.

Diana Fitzgerald: “The Stolen Marriage” by Diane Chamberlain. Fiction. Takes place during WW2, but isn’t a war story. Young soon-to-be nurse Tess gets pregnant by a guy she barely knows. Leaves home and goes to him to ask for money to get a new start. She doesn’t want to embarrass her family. He is a young, wealthy Southerner and he offers to marry her. It is an easy read. A story about the decisions we make and how they affect us and others. A story of racial and societal prejudices, a story of trust and forgiveness.

Diane Sprung: Here’s a good one: “Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec, 1864-1901, The Theatre of Life” by Matthias Arnold.

Lynn Deboeck: I recommend anything by Sheri S. Tepper (though I haven’t read them all and I admit, “The Revenants” was a bit hard to get through). I started with (and have read it twice since) “The Gate to Women’s Country” and I very highly recommend it. It’s set in a future dystopia where “devastations” have all but ruined the earth and killed the majority of the population. From those who survive, women take leadership in creating a new world that is sustainable and try to root out war and violence while they’re at it. ... though ethics are always in question. Others by Tepper I would recommend are “The Margarets” (a sort of sci-fi fantasy futuristic novel about an individual that splits into more than one person as they make life decisions and sometimes end up in alternate universes); “Beauty” (a take on common fairy tales we know, but including time travel, actual magic, and a dystopian view of the future); and “A Plague of Angels” (a story of corruption in leadership on an array of planets humans live on in the future that leads to possibly wiping out everyone with a plague, interspecies romantic connections, and both a macro- and microscopic view of the value of human life).

Brenda Bradshaw: “Bunny Mellon: The Life of an American Style Legend” by Meryl Gordon. Nonfiction. As the ad on CNN says about the Kennedys, “You may know their name, but not their whole story.” Well-researched book, by the same author who wrote “Mrs. Astor’s Regrets,” with illustrations and personal letters by Bunny Mellon. Who knew that Bunny Mellon designed the Rose Garden for JFK?

Sandy Griffin: “An Honorable Profession” by John L’Heureux. Fiction. A coming-of-age story of a grownup instead of an adolescent. Set in a fictitious high school somewhere along Route 128, this book is a well-written insight into one man’s struggle to live and let live.

Diana Glass: “Circe” by Madeline Miller. A fictional account of a thousand years in the life of the goddess Circe. She was from a family of Titans, so the interplay with the Greek gods is fascinating, not to mention the perspective of being eternal. Circe didn’t manifest her powers immediately, but develops them late as a sort of super-hero witch. The Washington Post review said that Circe probably knitted the first pussy hat ... that says it all! Hard to put down, and very relatable.

Lisa Sereda: “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” by Sam Quinones. Nonfiction. Riveting book about big pharma, medical community, pill mills, and the people left in the wake of it.

Randy Shingler of Washington, D.C.: “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit” by Chris Matthews. Nonfiction. It gives good insights into the evolution of Bobby Kennedy and his advocacy for truth and justice. Also, revealing of many of his inner complexities and how he was affected by his family and the progression of events during his lifetime.

Matt McCann of Dallas: “The Cartel” by Don Winslow. Fiction. This is a character-driven dive into the environment surrounding a Mexican drug cartel. “The Cartel” is the sequel to “The Power of the Dog,” but stands on its own. There is nothing clichéd about how the story develops, or if there was, I was so hooked that I missed it. And oh, the range of emotions: fear, anger, power, sadness, and empathy. It’s fiction that sticks with you and gives you a better understanding of what’s happening next door.

Dan Dudgeon: “Special Relativity and Classical Field Theory” by Leonard Susskind & Art Friedman, Basic Books, 2017. Nonfiction science. In spite of my immense enjoyment of espionage thrillers, I’m going to recommend some nonfiction. For people like me who think math is beautiful and not intimidating, there’s a series of books by Lenny Susskind on modern physics (the “Theoretical Minimum” series) that show the math in all its glory. The one I finished recently is entitled “Special Relativity and Classical Field Theory.” It’s not a dry textbook; it’s written in the style of a pop science book, but unlike most of those, it includes the math. Susskind’s books have reinforced and extended my technical education since I wasn’t a physics major in college.

Sara Komo: I recommend “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Realistic fiction. A dramatic portrayal of many different types of motherhood and many different types of mothers in modern society. It delves into how race places into perceptions surrounding motherhood, and how little we can actually do to protect the ones we love. It’s also a great story about growing up in a small town, and how that can be both comforting and suffocating at the same time.

Rebecca Rowley: “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. Fiction.

Lorene Boyes: “Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why” by Laurence Gonzales. Nonfiction. This is a great read investigating events around the world and delving into why people react the way they do; emotion, fear, and the amygdala.

Matthew Lincoln: “Boys in The Boat” by Daniel James Brown. Nonfiction. An incredibly rich account of the University of Washington crew that won the Olympic gold in Germany just prior to WWII. A wonderful story of individual resilience (a member of the crew was deserted by his family at a young age), of the post-depression era in the Northwest, of a boat builder philosopher, of how a crew can become more than the sum of its members, and of course, the famous Hitler Olympics. Best book I’ve read in years.

Carol Reid: I want to share a children’s book: “Pass It On!” by Gloria J. McEwen Burgess. Illustrated by Gerald Purnell. Nonfiction. A true story about the author’s father and his benefactor, Nobel Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author William Faulkner. These ordinary individuals did the extraordinary -- honoring each other’s dignity and humanity across cultural, social, and racial divides. An amazing and inspirational story set in Mississippi, where one man’s generosity touches another that impacts generations to follow.

Gabe Miller: “News of a Kidnapping” by Gabriel García Márquez. This nonfiction book, which is 10 years old, is a reminder that the master storyteller was also a masterful reporter. A dense, extraordinary work for anyone who enjoys reading and good writing. It also provides much more interesting detail about Pablo Escobar than the mediocre-but-popular TV series, “Narcos,” and it puts a human face on the tragically, painfully inefficient drug wars. Villains abound, of course, but so do heroes -- and mourning.

Janet Beyer of Concord: Recommended: Anything by Wallace Stegner. Stegner writes about the west, and lived in Silicon Valley pre-silicon. “Angle of Repose” traces the settlement of California from the gold rush to the recent past as the narrator’s children pressure him to leave his home in Grass Valley and come to Silicon Valley where they are. It’s long, but worth it. “Big Rock Candy Mountain” is semi-autobiographical. His shorter books are placed in the Los Altos, California area where he lived. All worth reading.

Nancy Shivers: I loved both of the books written by Eowyn Ivey: “The Snow Child” and her second novel, “To the Bright Edge of the World.” They both have a wonderful mix of historical fiction with a bit of magic thrown in for good measure. “The Snow Child” was recently turned into a musical that debuted in Washington D.C. Ivey is from Alaska and the first novel is set there. It is about a childless couple trying to make a home in the rugged territory and their encounter with a mysterious child who appears after the first snowfall. It is one of my all-time favorites. Her second book is about one of the attempts to find a navigable route to the North Pole, when people thought that maybe some sort of exotic paradise was located there. It has a strong female character who is prominently featured and I just loved it too! Enjoy!

Alan Bouchard: “Tracking the Wild Coomba: The Life of Legendary Skier Doug Coombs” by Robert Cocuzzo. Nonfiction. This is a cathartic read -- try it if you’re ready to alternatively gasp, laugh out loud, and have your eyes water, yet end up feeling really happy. Cocuzzo’s elegant writing style adds big value to this compelling story. Non-skiers welcome!

Rainer Frost: I would like to recommend “The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin’s Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World” (2018) by Richard O. Prum. Nonfiction. Prum, a Yale prof, writes with a delightfully refreshing style as he resuscitates the second (disputed and largely forgotten by the world) of Darwin’s theories of evolution -- evolution through the choices that all animals make in selecting their mates. Prum shows how this has hugely affected the beauty and form in some species (including humans). A huge plus is Prum’s articulate feminism in discussing the role of female autonomy and evolutionary power in various species -- including humans. The book presents a powerful argument, which the scientific community is at present (alarmingly quietly) ruminating over. I think that he makes the case, and since Prum has been nominated for a Pulitzer prize for the book, apparently some other folks agree. A great and illuminating read!

Ralph Bell: “The Presidents Club: Inside the World’s Most Exclusive Fraternity” by Nancy Gibbs and Michael Duffy. Nonfiction. Who knew? The Presidents Club is exclusive and enjoys taxpayer funding for all former presidents. It begins with the little-known contributions to the Truman presidency by none other than Herbert Hoover. Hoover was wealthy and yearned to be back in public service, so Hoover agreed to manage, administer, and execute the feeding of Europe after WWII. We are much more familiar with the Marshall Plan in which secretary of state Marshall worked to revitalize the European economy, but almost more important and immediate was the need for food. The Nazis had no plan to lose the war and the Russians had no humanitarian plans after occupation. Hoover was absolutely a hero and he oversaw the distribution of American wheat and other foodstuffs to Germany and the rest of western Europe, saving many thousands of lives. This book is full of surprises and little-known alliances between ex-presidents and the sitting president despite political differences. They all share the unique experiences and resumes of POTUS. The chapters follow the chronology and evolution of this exclusive club of unofficial advice and advocacy … not always appreciated by sitting POTUS. Not the usual history, but always behind the scenes … the author expects the reader to be generally familiar with world political events from 1928 to 2008. Very illuminating, and a moderate read: 527 pages, with massive notes and bibliography.

Betsy Orcutt: “White Houses: A Novel” by Amy Bloom. Is there only The White House? Or are there others? A historical fiction of FDR and Eleanor’s marital state and liaisons.

Marsha Hicks: “The Great Swindle” by Pierre Lemaitre is one of the best novels I’ve read in years. Two veterans of the French Army find themselves, like many of their fellow soldiers, living hand-to-mouth at the end of WWI. Their plight, and the desire to avenge themselves against their truly nasty former commanding officer, fuel the idea of creating and selling war memorials (the swindle). Throw in a resourceful and courageous sister, a remorseful father, the contrast between lives of imaginable wealth and position and those at the bottom of society in post-war Paris, and you have a book you won’t want to put down. (The author won the Prix Goncourt for this book in 2013, published in French as “Au revoir là-haut.”)

Annie Morse of Chicago: “New England Bound” by Wendy Warren is a beautifully written and well-researched book about slavery in the colonies that illuminates the connections among African, West Indian, and New England economies. More important, she tells the stories of enslaved people, both Native American and African, who were recorded as “servants.” If you’ve thought of slavery as an exclusively Southern problem, this book will set you straight.

John Humphreys: “The Orchid Hunter” by Leif Bersweden. Nonfiction. A beautifully written, poignant and poetic account of a “...young botanist’s search for happiness” -- a race to find all known British orchid species in one year.

Jane Cauchon: “The Good Pilot Peter Woodhouse” by Alexander McCall Smith. I picked it up at the library because of the author, whose books I have read. When I looked the book over, I almost did not read it as it was not his usual story type, and it had a strange title. It was a page-turner, a love story novel with WW2 info weaved into the story, giving me information about the war I did not know. Characters you will remember. A story one will never forget.

Bernadette Halloran: “The Japanese Lover” by Isabelle Allende. It is a fairy tale of a novel with a colorful cast of characters. It is a story about race and aging, loss and reconciliation. If you like Gabriel Garcia Marquez, you will like this one, too.

Jane Thompson: “Against All Odds” by Thomas Gallagher. Historical nonfiction. The British Navy (WW2) created and assembled eight small subs to sneak over the North Sea (they had to be towed) and find their way north of Norway where the huge German battleship Tirpitz was in hiding. Wonderful book.

Nancy Stenberg: I enjoy series. Great light beach reads: the Royal Spyness mystery series by Rhys Bowen, and the Peter Grant series by Ben Aaronovitch -- “the perfect blend of CSI and Harry Potter for grownups.” Yea, I love the Brits!

Joan Hill: “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka. Fiction. Story of a Japanese family in California sent to an internment camp in Utah during WWII. Told in alternating chapters by the mother, the son, and the daughter -- shows varying perceptions of what happened. Fiction, but reads as real. Enjoy!

Diane Hopkins of Brookline: My book recommendation is “Norwegian By Night” by Derek B. Miller. Fiction. It’s a mystery about a multigenerational family and their move to Norway. The time period jumps from the Korean War to present day. They stumble into a terrible crime / tragedy. It’s a page-turner mystery with wonderful characters.

Arquimedes Rodriguez: Human beings should read: “Evolution vs. Creationism: An Introduction” by Eugenie C. Scott. This short reading is a must for everyone searching to understand the extraordinary place that we live in, and how and what’s our purpose here.

Maren Christine Blanchard: My recommendation is “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey. Fiction. It’s about Mabel and Jack’s life in 1920′s Alaska. I had a hard time putting the book down, truly spellbinding! Also, I would recommend books by Thomas Christopher Greene. Both great contemporary American authors!

Jonathan Arnold: I’d like to recommend “My Favorite Thing Is Monsters” by Emil Ferris. Fiction. Set against the tumultuous political backdrop of late ‘60s Chicago, it’s the fictional graphic diary of 10-year-old Karen Reyes, filled with B-movie horror and pulp monster magazines iconography. Karen Reyes tries to solve the murder of her enigmatic upstairs neighbor, Anka Silverberg, a Holocaust survivor, while the interconnected stories of those around her unfold. Great writing and amazing drawings. A graphical novel for folks like me who don’t read graphical novels.

Ed Flowers: “Reviving Ophelia: Saving the Selves of Adolescent Girls” by Mary Pipher. Nonfiction. Old (1994), but still relevant and helpful to parents and educators.

Lisa Swanson of Manchester, NH: My book recommendation: “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter. Fiction. Inspired by the true story of a family of Polish Jews who ended up separated all over the world by the war’s end. It includes a man who ended up in Brazil, a man who was exiled to Siberia and had a part in the capture of Monte Cassino in Italy, a brutal capture … and several members of the family who remained in Poland, but later immigrated to Brazil to join their family member who ended up there. I loved it because it was based on a true story! It was an amazing story, full of really interesting plot twists.

Katie Skidmore: I haven’t read this yet because it’s not out until June 5, but the novel “Southernmost” by Silas House is number one on my list. It’s about overcoming bigotry and homophobia in the South. Having read House’s other books, this one will probably make me cry in the best possible way.

Giles Browne of Whittington, England: “The Young Visiters” by Daisy Ashford. Fiction. “Mr Salteena was an elderly man of 42 and was fond of asking peaple to stay with him...””... I shall put some red ruge on my face said Ethel because I am very pale owing to the drains in this house...“”... Bernard always had a few prayers in the hall and some whiskey afterwards as he was rarther pious... “Need one say more?

Tracy Karin Prell: “Magnitude: The Scale of the Universe” by NASA scientists Kim Arcand and Megan Watzke, illustrated by Katie Peek. Nonfiction; science. Have you ever felt perplexed by large numbers? Are there too many zeros too far to the left or right of the decimal point? The authors and illustrator created this extraordinary and easy-to-understand read. Their inspiration for writing this incredible book is that most people are intimidated and overwhelmed by the spectrum of measurement from the infinitesimal to the astronomical. This book is not just about the size of the universe; it’s about anything and everything that can be measured or quantified. It includes many definitions and wonderful examples, along with comparisons for distance, area, volume, mass, speed, acceleration, density, and the list goes on! Magnitude explains the concept of measurement by scale using scientific notation in uncomplicated terms. The authors created logical sections and subsections defining specific units of measurement. Each section contains well-written narratives, beautiful illustrations, and infographics assisting the reader throughout the book. It is an exceptional STEM and STEAM resource for everyone, especially students!

Linda Benezra of Cumberland, Maine: “Quakeland: On the Road to America’s Next Devastating Earthquake” by Katherine Miles. 2017. Nonfiction. A fascinating journey to understand earthquakes across America. Wonderful interviews with scientists as well as survivors of catastrophic events. A force of nature that we underestimate, but need to understand in order to prepare our infrastructure.

Karen Shepard: Indeed, I enthusiastically recommend the winner of the National Book Award for Fiction in 2012: “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich. A 13-year-old male, living on a Native American reservation, is forced to confront the harsh realities of life when his mother is brutally attacked. In his efforts to seek justice, he is thrust into a very complicated adult world. This novel is compelling, brilliantly written, and interwoven with vivid and remarkable characters. FYI: My book is autographed because I attended Louise Erdrich’s book signing. Her presentation was filled to capacity, and there were no more seats. Louise observed me standing, gave me her chair, and stated: “This seat is for you, front and center.” There I was, now in the front row. Louise was so impressive!

Marge Amodio: Anyone for Fantasy? Brandon Sanderson’s “The Way of Kings” is a truly amazing read. Very complex characters and some grand sweeping themes along with some magic are revealed throughout the book. It’s a mature story without the carnality of the “Thrones” books. A long book, but thoroughly enjoyable if you are into the genre.

Ed Temple of Brooklyn: My book suggestion: “Remembering Laughter” by Wallace Stegner. Fiction. When a sister-in-law visits the Iowa farmstead, a family is changed forever. Somewhat reminiscent of “Ethan Frome.” One of the most thoughtful books I’ve ever read.

Jim Parks of East Bridgewater: “Babylon’s Ark: The Incredible Wartime Rescue of the Baghdad Zoo” by Lawrence Anthony. Nonfiction. The story of a South African wildlife conservationist who travels to Iraq during the fall of Saddam’s regime to try to save the animals in the the Baghdad Zoo, which was once the finest zoo in the Middle East. Anthony and a small group of displaced zoo workers attempt to provide comfort and care for the beasts left to starve and die in the battle-damaged zoo. Exciting, depressing, uplifting, and filled with compassion all in one.

Carla Perrone: “The Boat Runner” by Devin Murphy. Fiction. An original and different look at WW2 from the perspective of a family of Dutch Christians who were resisting the occupying Nazis in the Netherlands. The well-told story of their struggle and escape is heart-wrenching, and the extent of their suffering and losses is so staggering as almost not to be believed.

Al Poirier of Flagler Beach, Florida: I highly recommend “Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth” by Reza Aslan. Nonfiction. A whole different perspective on Jesus as a historical figure. Also a unique view of the gospels.

Barbara Delicato: My book recommendation is “In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende. A good fictional read and relevant, being about immigrants (legal and illegal).

shelbydream10: “The Home for Unwanted Girls” by Joanna Goodman. Fiction. Great read. It is reminiscent of the Madeleine Sisters and the Irish laundries where unwed mothers were sent to give birth and work as laundresses their entire lives.

C. Davis: I read a lot and “Only Child” by Rhiannon Navin is my latest favorite. Fiction. It came out a few days after the Parkland shooting and the timing could not have been better. A school shooting as seen through the eyes of a 6-year-old in a closet with his class.

Christi McGinness of Springfield, Illinois: I’m finishing up the trilogy of books by Dean Koontz about the Jane Hawk character. Fiction. Conspiracy to alter the U.S. and eventually the world by the wealthy and narcissistic using biotechnology. “The Crooked Staircase” is proving to be an exciting end of the series and not what I thought. Just a fast and intriguing set of books for summer.

Lenor Filler: I am reading “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss. Should be required reading in high school ... 70 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds did not vote ... 60 percent of 30- to 44-year-olds did not vote. They should know what women went through to give them the right to vote.

Elizabeth Potter: “4 3 2 1″ by Paul Auster is fantastic! (Fiction) It is the beautifully written, fascinating story of a boy growing up in four different ways depending on what happens to him and his family. It is very long, but I was sorry at the end because I had gotten so attached to the characters, I knew I would miss them!

Maureen Sheehy: “Varina” by Charles Frazier. Nonfiction. An absorbing story of the wife of Jefferson Davis. LOVED it!

Michael Achow of Kent, England: May I recommend “Slow Horses,” the first in the “Slough House” series of spy novels by Mick Herron. What do you do with a bunch of incompetent spies? The MI5 solution is to exile them to an outstation and then give them mind-destroyingly tedious jobs so that they resign, thus avoiding the need to pay them off. Then a young man is kidnapped by terrorists who threaten to behead him online and the “slow horses” under their grotesque boss swing into action. Can they save the day? In turns complex, thought provoking, and hilarious, it’s a John Le Carré plot but written like Carl Hiassen (without the alligators).

Tom Keyes: A unique book with a lot of local connections that I’m enjoying is “The Dogs of Camelot: Stories of the Kennedy Canines” by Margaret Reed and Joan Lownds. Nonfiction. The authors have dug up an amazing amount of fascinating info about JFK’s dogs, including how Charlie might have saved us from WW3. I think anyone who likes dogs will love this book.

JG Annino of Florida: Last year I discovered “The Wild Braid: A Poet Reflects on a Century in the Garden” by Stanley Kunitz with Genine Lentine & photographic images by Marine Crawford Samuelson. Nonfiction. Immediately this meditation on life through the lens of home gardening in Provincetown became the book I have given & recommended more than any other. The generous brilliance of Stanley Kunitz (1905-2006), once a village lamplighter who earned the Pulitzer Prize in poetry, served as U.S. Poet Laureate & was the force behind NYC’s Poets House, is calming & gently joyous.

Victor Colantonio of Newton: “The Crucible,” the 65-year-old play by Arthur Miller published at the height of McCarthyism. It is extremely relevant while America tackles similar frenzied assumptions about the character of those among us based on preconceived generalizations and rumored behavior. Miller’s genius aligned the Salem witch trials with McCarthy’s hunt for communist sympathizers. Like today’s aggressive hunt for aliens, our modern witches, moves our national psyche toward dangerous, divisive, and possibly irreparable choices. Long after McCarthy, a similar “witch hunt” mentality underscores Washington’s current environment of distrust and animosity showing unmistakable signs of constitutional self-destruction.

Maureen Heaton of Clay Center, Nebraska: “Searching for Stanley: Unforgotten Hero of World War II” by Kay Hughes. Nonfiction. Stanley Dwyer was the author’s uncle who was a pilot in Europe and was reported missing in action after his plane crashed. The book is a terrific story which includes letters Stanley sent home to his family. The author and her father, Harold E. Dwyer, Stanley’s brother, go on an amazing journey around the world and into the past to understand Stanley’s fate. They visited with eyewitnesses and observed the work of the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command, an amazing and dedicated group. The book is a great character study of an average man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. Fantastic book!

And last but certainly not least, I received this nice note from Barbara Saltzman of California, who says she subscribes to Fast Forward because her granddaughter is a Tufts student “and I like to see what kind of environment she’s in.” (Uh-oh ...)

”My editorial curiosity stems from having been an editor and reporter myself. I was editor of the Los Angeles Times daily entertainment pages (Daily Calendar) before leaving to oversee my late son’s children’s book, ‘The Jester Has Lost His Jingle.’

”I resisted telling you about it until I read your recommendation of Carol Reid’s ‘Pass It On’ today. So I figured, what the heck, you should meet ‘The Jester Has Lost His Jingle’ at the very least.

“David’s story is an illustrated children’s book for all ages. Maurice Sendak, who wrote and illustrated ‘Where the Wild Things Are,’ wrote the Afterword. ‘The Jester’ was David’s senior project at Yale where he was an art and English major. While in the midst of completing the book, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. He graduated with high honors in 1989, but died shortly afterward at 22, 11 days before his 23rd birthday. We promised David before he died that his book would not die with him – that we would see that it would be published as he envisioned it and given free to all children in the country diagnosed with cancer.

”Our family (my husband Joe is a professor of journalism at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California) mortgaged our home to publish ‘The Jester’ in 1995. One of the first major articles about it ran in The Boston Globe that year. It became a N.Y. Times and USA Today bestseller.

”Response from families, health professionals, teachers, and librarians led us to forming the nonprofit Jester & Pharley Phund in 1990 to extend the book’s reach.

”We have now published a bilingual English/Spanish edition (‘The Jester Has Lost His Jingle/El Bufón ha perdido su gracia’) that incorporates the full-color hardcover ‘Jester’ exactly as it was originally published.

“Students in Jester literacy and outreach programs have read more than 46 million pages in Jester Reading Makes A Difference™ and Reading to Give™ read-a-thons to donate ‘Jester’ books and dolls to ill children in local hospitals. We have donated some 200,000 books and dolls to more than 300 hospitals and in support of literacy for nearly a quarter of a century. There are more than 425,000 books in print. You can find out more on our website, www.thejester.org.

”I’d love to send you a copy so you can see for yourself how one little book (well, not so little, it is 64 pages, long for an illustrated children’s book) can change lives.”

No need, Barbara. I’ve already bought a copy and look forward to sharing it with the kids in my life. Thank you for sharing your story.

And many thanks to all who submitted summer book ideas. If I overlooked anyone who sent me an email, please resend and I’ll get them in.

