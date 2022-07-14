The Fast Forward 2018 Winter Bookies reading list

Kathy Rousseau of Chicago: “A Stone for Danny Fisher,” an early Harold Robbins novel that I read many years ago but never forgot. It’s about a middle-class Brooklyn Jewish boy whose family falls on hard times and the struggles Danny faces as the family is forced to move to the slums of the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Danny turns to boxing and becomes a legend, but makes acquaintances with some shady characters and is drawn into their world. A fascinating tale with some unforgettable characters. I just decided to read it again.

Joe Steinfield: If you weren’t requiring a classic, I would vote for “A Gentleman in Moscow” [by Amor Towles], one of the best novels I have read in several years. Who knows, it may even become a classic! However, having just watched both seasons of “Victoria,” I vote for Thomas Hardy’s “The Mayor of Casterbridge,” published in 1886.

Sue Bradbury: The best book I have ever read is “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown. It was published in 1965, and I read it in 1973 when I was nine years old. Coming from the city, it opened my eyes to a world a white Irish girl never experienced. His way of describing the obstacles in his life simply by being born into poverty, and Black, became the door to me entering human services and advocating for social justice. The roulette wheel of who we are born to, and when, is still something that makes me want to be a better person.

David Liliedahl: “The Forever War” by Joe Haldeman is a classic science fiction novel that reflects the author’s experience of the dehumanizing impact of war and the alienation from one’s own society it engenders, as well as the brutality, futility, and wastefulness of it. While the central character becomes jaded and fatalistic, he ultimately finds redemption and peace in love, showing there can always be hope. I hope others enjoy it as much as I have for many years.

Gail Gilliland of Natick: May I add “Dandelion Wine” by (usually) science-fiction classic writer Ray Bradbury? This is not sci-fi per se, but a short novel about a boy and one summer from his viewpoint. Published in the early 60s I think. I go back again and again to its magical transformation of everyday occurrences in a small town.

Cathy Crum: “Paul and Virginia” by Bernardino de Saint Pierre. Published in 1788, for crying out loud. I found this little treasure going through my father’s library after he died. It appears to have been assigned to him while studying literature at Dartmouth in 1944. I’m an avid reader of classics but never have seen “Paul and Virginia” listed anywhere. It is historically enlightening, beautifully written, and heart-renderingly pure. Please revive it!

MaryBeth Matthews: Emily Wilson’s new translation of “The Odyssey” by Homer is the first translation published by a female classicist. I have the paperback version which is quite beautiful as a text. I am looking forward to traversing the ancient seas.

Marie Boucher: I would like to recommend “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan. It takes place during WWII and highlights love and compassion between cultures that are different. Although it is a novel it is based on a true story.

Betsy Orcutt of Hingham: “The Tortilla Curtain” by T.C. Boyle, 1995. A book that is a must-read as the band of M13 and very bad hombres nears the US border. The book is a look into the lives of a well-to-do California couple and an undocumented Mexican couple as their lives cross. If your heart doesn’t ache at the end of the novel, perhaps you have the makings of a US presidential candidate. Enjoy the view from different eyes.

Ann Arata: I recommend “Kristen Lavransdatter” by Sigrid Undset, Nobel laureate for literature in the 1920s. Three novels in one, it describes 14th-century Norway in the saga of one woman, and covers political, domestic, and personal events in suspenseful detail. The courage and resoluteness of the title heroine I found relevant to women today and inspiring.

Jason Bonardi: I would like to recommend John Irving’s “A Prayer for Owen Meany.” I think, especially now, this book should be encouraged reading for all.

Michael Sullivan: “The Odessa File” is a thriller by Frederick Forsyth, first published in 1972, about the adventures of a young German reporter attempting to discover the location of a former SS concentration-camp commander. The first book that my 8th grade English teacher had me read. I hated reading! I fell asleep reading this book, couldn’t get enough of it! I have been an avid reader ever since .... She opened a whole new world for me!!!

Joanna Rosenberg of Melrose: “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times .... I think we can all relate to this concept during this time of political and societal turmoil. Uncertainty and instability characterizes our world right now -- beginning at the top of our treacherous leadership all the way down to a chaotic and angry society. Okay, maybe I am being a little dramatic, but you know what I mean :-) ! I fell in love with this novel in high school and have re-read it several times. As a history major, I was fascinated with the French Revolution and the political and societal transformation that stemmed from it -- having impact on many new democracies. One wonders what might happen if our government is overthrown -- would we have a newer, more equitable society or would we wage our own Reign of Terror? Plus, come on --Sydney Carton’s ultimate sacrifice for Lucie Manette? Epic!

Karen Meyer: Classics? I highly recommend anything by John Steinbeck. A great American writer. Another choice: “Babbitt” by Sinclair Lewis.

John Sheldon: “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The best self-contained fantasy ever written with profound resonance with the human condition.

Susan Nelson: “Johnny Got His Gun” by Dalton Trumbo. A young American soldier serving in WWI awakens in a hospital bed after being caught in an artillery shell blast. He gradually realizes that he has lost his body, but that his mind functions perfectly. At first he wishes to die, but later decides that he desires to show others the true horrors of war. As he drifts between reality and fantasy, he remembers his old life with his family and girlfriend, and reflects upon the myths and realities of war. Of all the many books I’ve read, this book especially captures the universal human experience of war in a most profound way.

Frances Milne: “Miracle at St. Anna” by James McBride. Tuscany. A WW2 story that should never be forgotten. The now-tourist Mecca has a rich, tragic, and amazing story. James McBride, a fine author.

Candy Guerin: Oh my Lord, there are so many wonderful books, and amazing authors like Willa Cather and Charles Dickens to name only two of the greatest. But I will pick “Growth of the Soil” by Knut Hamsun. Hamsun was a Norwegian writer. “Growth of the Soil” was published in 1917. It’s only a story of people. A giant of a man breaking soil in the outback of Norway. How he finds a wife. A simple story made mesmerizing by “...the whisper of blood and the pleading of bone marrow,” as Hamsun describes his own work. In other words, simply human and eternal. My all-time favorite book.

Karen McGloughlin: “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White. This masterful retelling of the saga of King Arthur is a fantasy classic as legendary as Excalibur and Camelot, and a poignant story of adventure, romance, and magic that has enchanted readers for generations. I first read this when I was a young impressionable girl (around 14) staying at my grandmother’s house for the summer. I dove into her library with a passion only known to that age and fell in love with all things “Arthurian.” My daughter has continued this passion, if sprinkled with a more modern twist. I highly recommend this novel and others by T.H. White.

William Nicholas: “The Killer Angels” by Michael Shaara. A wonderful piece of historical fiction, it’s about the battle of Gettysburg. It brings the battle to life in a most remarkable way. It does not focus on broader issues, e.g. the causes of the Civil War, the place this particular battle had in the history of the war, the effects of the war on American society and government. Rather, its focus is on about a dozen or so primary characters (many famous, a couple not so much) and both their roles in the battle and their views of the battle, and their explanations for their actions.

George Greider: “Victory” by Joseph Conrad. A dreamlike collision of sharply drawn characters who seem to be disparately real, fatally grounded while floating on different clouds.

Jeff Korte: I nominate Russell Banks’s “Rule of the Bone.” Released in 1996, the San Francisco Chronicle at the time said it was in the tradition of “Huckleberry Finn” and “The Catcher in the Rye,” a quintessential novel of disaffected homeless youth living on the edge of society that “redefines the young modern anti-hero.” The latter half of the book is set in Jamaica, and I always like to read a book that takes place in a warm climate (since I’m stuck here in Boston shoveling snow!).

Fred L: Please consider the following book as it was covered by the Globe and many more outlets and to this day leaves many things in question: “The Politics Of Murder: The Power and Ambition Behind ‘The Altar Boy Murder Case’ " by Margo Nash.

Vicki Rundquist: I can’t recommend enough the children’s fantasy, “The Phantom Tollbooth” by Norton Juster (with illustrations by Jules Feiffer, preferably), originally published in 1961. A children’s fantasy? Really? Yes, like many classic cartoons, there is much for an adult to enjoy in this book, too. I have loved it since childhood and re-read my copy every now and then. A bored little boy takes a toy car through a tollbooth and is transported to a wonderful world with word play and fun mathematical concepts. How can you not like a story where you leap to Conclusions (an island) and get even hungrier the more Subtraction Stew you eat? How about a banquet where you eat your words? Truly a classic that everyone should read at least once.

Mary Helen Sprecher: My recommendation for a classic book: “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (2014). I thought about writing a paragraph, but it all comes down to this: It is undoubtedly one of the finest pieces of fiction ever written. Aside from being beautifully written and unbelievably captivating, it is a great lesson on doing the right thing -- and the ways society and individuals can suffer when people simply follow the herd. There has never been a better time to read this book and there will never be a person who comes away from it unaffected.

Edythe Salzman: How about “Stoner” by John Williams. A book about an average “good” man and what the world does to him. It’s on many lists of modern classics.

Allen B. Hagar-Terio Jr. of Wayland: Regarding novels: Mine, at this moment, maybe forever, is NYC’s James “Jimmy” Baldwin’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain” (1953). Definitely valuable. No doubt. An affectionate kaleidoscope view of 1930s Harlem (Renaissance?) as understood from the prism of 1950s civil rights change. Linkage. The Circle of Life. I’m working Jimmy! (NYC circa 1930s - 1987 France).

Jimmy Stewart: As we are in the season of giving thanks, I tried, but couldn’t think of any classics regarding early colonial/native involvement. I recently read and thoroughly enjoyed “Arrows and Snakeskin” by Sidney Riggs. It related a story that included some Native American details, in a way that made a warm fire with friends and family more important than the style of construction of the house or the clothing or beliefs of the families involved. It seems to me that an odd series of catastrophes, illnesses, kindnesses, and wars brought about the demise of one nation of diverse peoples and the rise of another. We gather and celebrate and remember, at this time, that we have done admirable things together, but not all we have done is admirable. We strive to see the good in others as well as ourselves and our government, and we try to do what’s right, and we try to right our own wrongs along the way. And remember to look for the possibilities of making the world a better place in all our immense diversity. As for an excerpt, I opened the book and found this on Page 96: “It is such as he that brings our people to war,” Wegun said. ”Always the hotheads who call names or do things our older sanops are too wise to do. Then our pride makes us defend them.”

Ed Temple: “Palace Walk” by Naguib Mahfouz, the first volume of the “Cairo Trilogy.” The author won the Nobel Prize. It tells the story of an Egyptian family from the 1920s thru the 50s. It was subsequently banned for its portrayal of the hypocrisy inherent in the male-dominated Muslim culture. The characters are as colorful as those of Dickens, and you’ll come away with an understanding of why the West is so despised in that part of the world. The two volumes following it are not quite as good, but are definitely worth reading. I loved it.

Alexa Fleckenstein: “The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman” by Laurence Sterne. Still my all-time favorite ... When I found it when I was 18, I thought: WHAT ... he wrote that in the 1700s??

Karen Purcell: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. One of the few female-dominated books that are classics, with strong, well-rounded characters. The fact that they were poor and had to work rang true with my own family and circumstances.

Lisette Roman: “Middlemarch” by George Eliot. What It’s About: Two things, largely: relationships and the choice of an occupation. In other words, Life. Why I Like It: Author-as-strong-female-character. “Many critics did not like Eliot’s habit of scattering obscure literary and scientific allusions throughout the book. In their opinion a woman writer should not be so intellectual.” Why Read It This Winter: Boston’s winter is long enough to get through this novel (880 pages), and it’ll keep you from spending too much time in reality (or on social media).

Julie Lovell of Charlestown: “Crossing to Safety” by Wallace Stegner. My definition of a classic is a book you can read twice within a 40-year span and while evoking different responses, and maintains excellence and the ability to take you away. Just to add: I think the book I just finished may, in fact, become a classic. If not it should. “There There” by Tommy Orange. Whoa.

Zygmunt Plater: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles: deep, wise, historically fascinating fiction, incredibly beautifully written.

Betty Moylan: “Great Expectations” by Charles Dickens deserves to be on your list!

Kristen Salvaggio: “A Widow for One Year” by John Irving. I reread this book about every other winter or so. I’m not sure it is “old” enough to qualify as a classic, and it gets nowhere near as much love as Irving’s other works, like “The World According to Garp” and “The Cider House Rules,” but it has lots of the ingredients that make a great Irving novel -- complex relationships, strange plot turns, longer-term narratives. It follows a woman, Ruth, from a childhood that is simultaneously charmed and somewhat deranged, through her accidental involvement in a murder mystery involving a prostitute, then through widowhood, and, eventually, to some peace in life. There’s a secondary parallel plot involving Miriam (Ruth’s mother) and Eddie (Miriam’s one-time, much younger lover from Ruth’s childhood) that adds another layer to the book and is an equally compelling storyline. It is not a quick page-turner. It is the kind of book you want to read more slowly -- perfect for winter.

Nancy Stenberg: “Little Women” by Louisa Alcott has never been out of print since it was first published in 1868. Alcott was urged by her publisher to write this novel based on her own New England family and inspired by “The Pilgrim’s Progress” by John Bunyan. Jo was one of my role models as a teenage girl.

Sharon: The book that I suggest is “Orphan Number Eight” by Kim van Alkemade. It’s based on a true story about the Jewish orphanages in this country, and a little girl who grew up in one, to later become a nurse, and have to minister to an old woman who was the worst of the orphanage workers. This book touched my soul. While I am not Jewish, I was an orphan for a short while. It opened my eyes to the horrible things that were done to children who had lost their parents during the war. This is a must-read.

Jim Mathis: I would recommend Herman Wouk’s “The Winds of War.” This novel interweaves fictional characters with real-world figures during the run-up to World War II. For millennials as well as anyone else who might need an entertaining, highly accessible description of how fascism comes to power, it will be a more than worthwhile read. I know it’s not Dostoevsky or Faulkner, but it stands a much higher chance of being read through to the end than many of the works of such classic novelists.

Jim Miara: My choice: “The Pickwick Papers” by Charles Dickens. Yeah, yeah, you say, move on. But wait. The title is familiar and the work is highly acclaimed, but I’ll bet most people, including me, are reluctant to give it a go. Like me, they are not overly interested in mid-19th century English society and are daunted by the book’s length. But, in my most comprehensive literary analysis, I say: Put your doubts aside, the winter is long, and Pickwick is really, really good. As to the length: It is episodic and each episode is worth its weight in Celtic playoff tickets.

Judy Nowinski: “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell: If you have only seen the movie, you’ve missed a lot. Published in 1936, it is over 1,000 pages and is a real page-turner. I read it when I was a teenager -- a long time ago...

Lyn Stevens: “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. The heartland in the Great Depression.

Jack Verica: Like all readers I have many favorites, but “Forever” by Pete Hamill tops my list. Cormac O’Connor leaves Ireland to avenge his father’s murder in the 1740s and remains on the island of Manhattan forever. Cormac can live forever as long as he remains on the island. Drama and storytelling at its finest.

Carol Budd: I also vote for “Johnny Got His Gun” by Dalton Trumbo. When my son talked to me about joining the military after high school (I lost loved ones in Vietnam), I said if he would please read either “The Arms of Krupp” by William Manchester or “Johnny Got His Gun” and still wanted to enlist, he would have my complete support. After reading Trumbo’s book, he ended up going to college, getting a degree in marketing instead. I knew he would read “Johnny Got His Gun” because it was a smaller tome and a perfectly gripping read for an 18-year-old because he wasn’t an enthusiastic reader. That book may have saved his life.

Barry Higgins of Cork, Ireland: “Dracula” by Bram Stoker. It is such a gripping read from start to finish. Written primarily as a series of diary entries, it really grips you and lets your imagination do a lot of the work.

Ellen Murphy: I have a classic book recommendation: “Johnny Tremain” by Esther Forbes about a teenaged boy growing up in Boston in the 1770s. Okay, so it’s a young adult (not kiddie) book. But I think it’s a classic.

Lynn Kelly: I moved this summer from southeastern CT to Marlborough, MA and needed to purge a ton of stuff that wouldn’t fit in a smaller house. A great many books needed new homes, but I uncovered two books by the late Helen MacInnes I had never read. Both were written in the early 1980s before cell phones, GPS, and a host of other developments we take for granted today. I’m currently reading “The Hidden Target,” but am recommending the one I’ve finished, “Ride a Pale Horse.” It is set in Europe and DC in the early 80s with the Berlin Wall and Iron Curtain still firmly in place. Like most of MacInnes’ novels, it starts somewhat slowly until she gets your full attention; then she brings you into the world of espionage, counterintelligence, political violence, and the Cold War. You can relate to the characters and can’t help being grabbed by the possibility of a romance. The events are history, but the story remains contemporary ... rather unnervingly so. Loved this book!

Edith Williams: I loved “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne. It would make great winter reading because it is about dark themes of repression, shame, inner torment, and of being a social outcast. It is set in Puritan Massachusetts Bay Colony in about 1638. It is about Hester Prynne, whose husband has been lost at sea. She has a daughter, Pearl, who is obviously conceived out of wedlock. The father turns out to be Dimmesdale, the beloved minister. Hester won’t tell anyone who the father is and is forced to wear a letter “A” on her dress to signify adulteress. Hester’s husband returns from sea and vows to find the father of the child, Pearl. Chillingworth, Hester’s husband, gets close to Dimmesdale and finds out his secret. I don’t want to spoil the story for you so I am not going to tell all. I also like it because I am of Puritan Boston heritage and I can identify with Hester and even Dimmesdale and Chillingworth. The emotions explored are universal. I hope you like this book, too!

Eileen Wuerthele: I suggest “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair. Published in 1904, it is the story of Lithuanian immigrants who struggle to forge a new, better life in Chicago at the turn of the last century. The story, which illuminated the horrific conditions in the Chicago meatpacking district, was the impetus for the creation of the FDA. The story could easily be transported to the current day. The plight of immigrants, police profiling, political and corporate corruption, access to decent health care, #MeToo, banks preying on poor customers with ridiculous loan/mortgage terms, unacceptable housing for low income workers, homelessness, opioid addiction, etc. Over one hundred years later, it does not seem that America has made much progress in understanding how true equity could ease the burden on so many and actually make America Great for all! A sad but important novel that everyone should read!

Alison Sneider: My submission is “Henderson the Rain King” by Saul Bellow. Eugene Henderson is a blustering, larger-than-life, hideously rich American. But he also is very unsettled and is looking for more (“I want” is a recurring theme), so he goes on a spiritual quest to Africa. His adventures there are hilarious and eye-opening at the same time. If you can forgive/overlook Bellow’s now somewhat cringe-worthy and very un-PC descriptions of his fictional Africa and its people, that is (though there are plenty of surprises among the tribes he meets). While there is much philosophizing, I think the book is ultimately affirming. The journey was worth it, for both Henderson and me; he finds what he “wants” and I was happy for him.

Mary Margaret Kachurowski: Not an American classic, but heh, I’m Canadian :-) “Mapp & Lucia” is a delightful story of the post-WWI world in the town of Tilling in the UK by E.F. Benson. A story of small-town socialites and the mischief that gossip and mistruths creates. The denial and acceptance of gender identity, friendships, alcohol, and financial missteps makes me laugh and cry while seeing so many parallels in today’s world, albeit in a smaller setting.

Paula Sullivan: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee ... can’t help it. Love that book.

Jacquie Pearl: “Subterranean” by James Rollins. It is a fabulous and terrifying tale. The science and geology in the story is accurate and credible. All of his other novels are terrific as well.

Jack Fruchtman of Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard: Here’s mine, which is probably others’ as well: “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Ernest Hemingway. The reader is immediately drawn into the novel, which focuses on the American Robert Jordan’s dedication to freedom, loyalty, and justice during the Spanish Civil War. Hemingway’s epigraph of the 17th century metaphysical poet John Donne’s meditation evokes high emotion when he quotes its most famous line, “...never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.” When readers conclude the novel, they should immediately reread the very first paragraph: both elicit emotional responses with Hemingway’s image in both places of “the pine-needled floor of the forest ...”

Karen Shepard: I recommend “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, which takes place during 18th-century England. It is about the emotional development of a young woman named Elizabeth Bennet, who learns that you cannot always judge a book by its cover. “Pride and Prejudice” is one of my favorite classic novels because of all its vivid, memorable, and fascinating characters. Also, the character who, at first glance, seems to be the most insufferable transforms and becomes the most thoughtful and generous.

Mary Jo Murphy: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. I love the sense of place and time. The story of this family is both simple and loving. It will stay with you long after the last page.

Loretia Boudreau: “The Giver” quartet by Lois Lowry. One of my favorites.

Beverly Johnston: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith is my all-time favorite book.

George Weinstein: My choice is “Great Expectations” by E.L. James (ha, ha). I have read Charles Dickens’ masterpiece at least twice, something I have not done with any other book with so many pages with the exception of a masterpiece of another kind, “The Carpetbaggers” by Harold Robbins. Read that and tell me it did not do everything a novel should do; I dare you. Chuck’s book is filled with mystery, drama, fascinating characters depicted like no one else ever has, surprises, spectacular use of the English language, and a crazy lady with her protege for destroying men, “(E)Stellah!” Even Marlon Brando was screaming her name in the 20th century.

Tom O’Hare of Peterborough, NH: My classic novel is “Stoner” by John Williams. It’s a coming-of-age story about a young farm boy in Missouri who goes off to college to study agriculture, falls in love with English literature, and spends his next 60 years as an undergrad, a graduate student, and professor. It’s sad, profound, and moving. This novel will resonate with anyone who has read Sherwood Anderson’s short stories.

Bernadette Goodwyn: “Cry, the Beloved Country” by Alan Paton. It was published in 1948, but the picture it paints of apartheid still resonates with me long after I read it.

Anne White: “Cry, The Beloved Country” by Alan Paton. When I read this over 30 years ago it was a leap forward for me in my understanding of racial injustice. I have never forgotten this story.

Barbara Devaney: I just read “The Reef” by Edith Wharton. She was an excellent writer and does an amazing job of getting into the mind of a calculating man who seduced a very young vulnerable woman. For once the man lost out, as did his mistress. Wharton’s psychological insight is disarming.

Bert Dane: My suggestion for a classic novel is “The Yearling” by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. Not up there with “Moby Dick,” but it was the first novel I remember reading. Probably at about age 10. The story stuck with me for many years.

Catherine Dunn: I am one of those who sent you my book choice awhile ago. I actually wrote a lengthy paragraph about the reason why my choice was so important to me, at the first reading of the book. The book was “The Last of the Mohicans,” but I was conflicted about the choice because of the actual favorite book of mine: “The Magic Mountain,” authored by Thomas Mann, published in 1924. This was the quintessential read of my adult life. I was especially interested in the ways that Mann uses the reader’s ability and attention to the tacit reflections of his characters’ own inner knowledge.

Steve Frank: Making its first appearance in 1759, “The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman” by Laurence Sterne chronicles the life and many comical disasters that befall the main character and his Uncle Toby, who, having suffered a groin wound in combat, has now become obsessed with construction of a scale model of the battle. We don’t know the, ahem, long-term consequences of his injury and neither does the buxom widow Wadman, but she is determined to find out. Tristram, for his part, traces his misfortunes (which include an unintended circumcision) to his mother’s distraction at the moment of his conception -- “Pray, my dear, quoth my mother, have you not forgot to wind up the clock?” Although the overall plot is simple, the telling is a sprawling series of digressions that jumps back and forth in time. “Tristram Shandy” is not only one of the first true novels in English; it’s also the first postmodern novel. (What’s that black page doing in there? Is it a sly comment on the inadequacy of the written word to communicate truth? Or is Laurence Sterne just messin’ with us?) Think of it as the world’s longest blog, ever. It’s certainly like no other novel.

Chris Kabacinski of Boston: Whenever I read Marilynne Robinson’s “Housekeeping,” I find myself slowing down to delight in its language. Set along the shores of a lake in Fingerbone, Idaho, “Housekeeping” is the story of Ruth and her sister Lucille growing up in the wake of the losses of several family members. It’s a gorgeous meditation on loss, survival, memory, family, and everyday life -- I wish I could spend all winter in this book.

Miriam Maxwell: I’m just finishing “Bleak House” by Charles Dickens. Great mystery and manners story; extremely funny, droll wit; astoundingly beautiful descriptive language. I read some of the particularly amusing passages aloud (to my dog George and two cats, Sophie and Charlotte) as I wanted to hear them spoken. At 900+ pages, it’s a long read, but, oh so well worth it!

Abby Pollender: I recommend “Six of One” by Rita Mae Brown. A great Southern story with wonderful characters, focusing on two sisters who are as different as thunder and lightning. It’s funny, poignant, and well-written. (And there’s a sequel, “Bingo,” in case you need to hear more from these characters.)

Judith Gross: I loved “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. It was a mystery, love story, and landscape description all woven together to make this such an enjoyable book.

Kat Wright of Nova Scotia: “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, because no matter how dire life seems, there is always hope for peace. Besides, there is much wisdom, such as this speech by the wizard Gandalf: “Yet it is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succor of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till. What weather they shall have is not ours to rule.”

Betty Sweet: Just finished “The Paris Architect” by Charles Belfoure. Excellent read re: WWII. Fascinating view of Paris during the occupation.

A. Douglas Wauchope: “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkein. I don’t know if can be classified as a classic, but I read it to my children, and then my grandchildren, with huge success. My favorite moment? When Bilbo goes into the tunnel to confront Schmaug, and the way Tolkien describes Bilbo’s courageous choice.

Rob Massey: “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand. The tale is told largely from the point of view of Dagny, superlatively competent chief of operations for the nation’s largest railroad, Taggart Transcontinental. The main story line is Dagny’s quest to understand the cause underlying the seemingly inexplicable collapse of her railroad and industrial civilization and simultaneously, her tenacious, desperate search for two unknown men: one, the inventor of an abandoned motor so revolutionary that it could have changed the world; the other, a mysterious figure who, like some perverse kind of Pied Piper, seems purposefully bent on luring away from society its most able and talented people; an unseen destroyer who, she believes, is “draining the brains of the world.”

Tiara Crouse: One of my favorite novels is “Native Son” by Richard Wright, published in 1940. It’s a novel set in pre-WWII Chicago where the protagonist, Bigger Thomas, is hired as a chauffeur for a rich white family. He is alienated as a young black man in the white world of privilege. An unintended death occurs with Bigger subsequently on trial for murder. Bigger’s lawyer makes the case that “there is no escape from this destiny for Bigger or any other black American since they are the necessary product of the society that formed them and told them since birth who exactly they were supposed to be.” An urban, naturalistic, and so far, timeless novel. When I read it in 1976, I was a freshman at the University of Illinois at Chicago, lived in a studio apartment in what later became Wrigleyville, and frequented a very old dive diner, Hamburger King on Sheffield, to read while I took a meal break. So the Korean owner, very advanced in age, sees me reading “Native Son” and says to me that Richard Wright used to come into that very same place in the 50s and sit at the counter for coffee, as did Nelson Algren. Truth or fiction? I’ve always chosen to think of it as truth.

Janet Beyer of Concord: Wallace Stegner’s “Angle of Repose.” How the West was settled from the Gold Rush to Silicon Valley. Historical and personal. One family’s journey from the east to Silicon Valley. A lot of us can relate to the plight of the man whose children want him to move away from the town he loves in the Sierra Nevadas to be closer to them, in a community for aging people. The man’s ancestors had made a major move during the Gold Rush and they are the focus of the book, with the looming presence of the “new gold” Silicon in the background.

Ann-Marie Speicher: “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë is still my favorite classic book. I’ve read it at least 6 times, my first being when I was 12. It’s a “classic” coming-of-age story about a young girl who just can’t seem to get a break. I love that she never gives up even when the worst happens. She just picks herself up, squares her shoulders, and goes on. Maybe because of her dreadful childhood, she never expects much from people or life. Yet her confidence has always astounded me. For its time, she was and is a female role model. And yes, finally things do turn around for her and she has her somewhat happy ending.

Patrick Twomey: I suggest “At Swim-Two-Birds” by Flann O’Brien. It starts out with three beginnings then moves into parodies of ancient Irish epics, post-modern hijinks which, though totally bizarre, make perfect sense. Seems that the writing process involved large amounts of alcohol.

hallstravels: “Cannery Row” by John Steinbeck. Great characters. And story. Fun read for winter.

Katie (Anita) Hudak: To me, “Jane Eyre” is the ultimate classic tale. (I originally was going to say “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but opted for something that was written earlier). This story, written by Charlotte Brontë in the mid-19th century, is better than any soap opera or story you might find today. It has morality and immorality, love and hate, tough choices versus easy choices, a classic doomed love story that ultimately has a happy ending, though at a real personal cost. There is nothing better to make us reflect on our lives and choices that we make!

Nikki Pope: My bookie reco is “The Baron in the Trees” by Italo Calvino. It’s a sort of coming-of-age story about a young nobleman who takes his tantrum to an extreme place that only a child would concoct. Then the story continues.

Deborah Kravetz: “Flowers for Algernon” by Daniel Keyes (1958): Algernon is a laboratory mouse who has undergone surgery to increase his intelligence by artificial means. The story is told by a series of progress reports written by Charlie Gordon, the first human test subject for the surgery, and it touches upon many different ethical and moral themes such as the treatment of the mentally disabled ( from Wikipedia). I read it in junior high school and was devastated. Don’t forget the 1968 film “Charly” starring Cliff Robertson for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Marsha Hicks of Marysville, Wash.: Longing for an escape? Settle down with “Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story” by Leonie Swann. This mystery in sheep’s clothing follows a flock through the verdant fields of Ireland as they seek to discover who murdered their beloved shepherd -- and why. Full of witty touches, like Miss Maple, lead detective (ovine), and Ham the butcher, there is also a serious side: the sheep’s take on how humans have followed the wrong path. For all its goofy, strange characters, this tale will make you think.

Cathy Gay: “Cry, the Beloved Country” by Alan Paton, published in 1948 and made into the musical “Lost in the Stars” by Maxwell Anderson and Kurt Weil. Both the book and the play are stunning in their depiction of apartheid and racial tensions in South Africa -- all of which resonate here in the United States today.

Christine Sullivan of Portland, Maine: Upton Sinclair’s little-known 11-volume masterpiece, the Lanny Budd series, the third volume of which, “Dragon’s Teeth,” won the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for the Novel. Sinclair was an avowed socialist, so his literary reputation was tarnished and suppressed by that fact. I can only say that the 11 volumes (which I read in the aftermath of my husband’s death) radically illuminated and transformed my comprehension of WWI and WWII. The series is a “ripping yarn,” many love stories, and a brilliant fictional amplification of history to which Sinclair was eyewitness.

Robert Hedges: There are two great political novels from Fletcher Knebel that were written in 1960s. “Seven Days in May” and “Night of Camp David” will keep you on your toes until the end.

Edward Curette: “Summer at Tiffany” by Marjorie Hart. I have read thousands of books and I have difficulty remembering one more purely enjoyable. Curl up with it next to the fire on a winter’s evening -- you’ll read the whole thing and go to sleep dreaming of that magical summer at Tiffany.

Maggie Sawada: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak is the lone book I have recommended time and time again over the last eight years since I first discovered her. It is also one of the only books I have ever read more than twice. Narrated from the perspective of Death, it tells the heart-wrenching story of a girl searching for meaning and belonging, all the while developing an unmatched kinship with more than one forbidden hideaway in the heart of Germany during WWII. At first, as you’d expect, you find Death to be cold and emotionless, but startlingly and beautifully descriptive. As the story drifts and dips and floats, you come to realize that even Death has a weakness. And in this book, it’s in the form of a “saumensch” named Liesel.

Barbara Michael: “Joseph and His Brothers” by Thomas Mann. This four-part novel, written over 16 years, Mann considered his greatest work. Joseph bound and dumped in a pit by his jealous brothers, slave and prisoner, seer of “the fat and lean years,” pharaoh’s provider for the kingdom -- these familiar fragments are scaffold for a beautiful imagining of Joseph’s inner strength and the ancient seeds of forgiveness. Deeply affecting. Translated from the German by H.T. Porter-Lowe.

Jack Ayer: “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy. Too short. (Not joking. Wished it would never end.)

Lorraine Berry of Florida: “Fear” by Gabriel Chevallier is the best novel about World War I that I have ever read. Written by a French man who served, it tells the story of a young man who goes off to fight for France and encounters scenes of carnage straight out of a Hieronymus Bosch painting. When he is on leave and tries to tell people that the war is not going well, people accuse him of being a traitor because the newspapers and government propaganda has convinced them that France has been winning glorious victories. Harrowing details and a veteran’s understanding of the true cost of battle makes this a must-read.

Phil Redman: One of my favorites is “The Drifters” by James A. Michener. Though Michener is best known for his historical fiction, this is a true, original novel (but mirrors some historical events). It’s a classic tale of youth, innocence, and adventure. Follow a group of twentysomethings as they tour around Spain, Portugal, and Northern Africa trying to find themselves and make sense of their lives. Helps you remember what it was like to live and feel at that age, to be concerned about the future but yet feel disenfranchised from your surroundings. Gives a flavor of the times (late ‘60s-early ‘70s) that still resonates today.

Ruth Odgren: My winter reading suggestion is “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. I have read and reread this book. Set on an island in the English Channel during WWII, it is a tale of survival during Nazi occupation. Parts are quite sad, but overall heartwarming. Also a Netflix movie, but I recommend the book.

Judith Henault: Walter M. Miller Jr.’s “A Canticle for Leibowitz” is a must-read for anyone interested in what will probably be the future we will be facing soon.

Marge Amodio: “The Mists of Avalon” by Marion Zimmer Bradley, 1983. I’ve always been a sucker for the Arthurian legend, and this retelling is from the perspectives of important women in Arthur’s life, adding a new dimension to the mythic history. Morgan Le Fay and Guinevere struggle for power and use Arthur as a way to score points and promote their respective views. There is a strong dialogue about the role of women in society, particularly in relation to the position of prevailing religious beliefs; women as deities. The writing is excellent with historical accuracy mixed in with fiction. Little elements like clothing and food are woven throughout the story and the interpersonal relationships among the woman are masterful.

Linda Nevins: My suggestion for terrific winter reading is “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry. The story is about a long and ambitious cattle drive, filled with drama and great difficulty. Many people may know the TV mini-series with Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall, but the book is, in my opinion, one of the finest novels ever written by an American. That is largely because it is so indelibly American: the development of the American West is one of the great metaphors both in literature and in the history of our country, and McMurtry has turned the concept into a masterpiece.

G.E. Nordell of New Mexico: “Atlas Shrugged” (1957 novel) by Ayn Rand (1905-82). Philosopher Ayn Rand wrote this as a warning, and most of it is indeed coming true, since many Republicans and Libertarians consider it to be an operating manual instead. After the novel was basically finished, Rand frustrated the publisher for two years while she fine-tuned Galt’s radio speech (90 pages in the paperback) so that it expressed her Objectivist philosophy as she wanted it to be recorded. As to my own experience, when I was 18 years old my Swedish grandmother gave me a paperback copy; I read it and at the end realized that Ayn Rand was the first person I’d ever run across who thought like I do -- changed my life then and there.

Will Moss: For me, other than “The Lord of the Rings,” which has already been suggested, one of the finest pieces of fantasy fiction is “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin. A coming-of-age story steeped in wisdom and spare prose, she brings to life a world of wizards, witches, and simple country folk, and deeply moral choices that touch the human condition to the core. It’s very short, but does what Le Guin has done in many of her books: builds a complete world that draws you in and broadens your horizons. The next two books of the Earthsea Trilogy are also very good. I never quite got into the expansion of the series to six all told, which was done years later, but the trilogy remains one of my favorites of all time.

David Murgo: I’d have to recommend “Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal” by Christopher Moore. It’s ostensibly about the biblical years between Christ as a young man being found by his parents in the temple speaking with the elders and his crucifixion and ultimately his death. It is actually a very funny account which I found to be irreverent rather than sacrilegious. There are aspects of the story that take place in the present and also has a non-disappointing ending. I’ve read the book half a dozen times (and have lost as many copies “loaning” it out). It gets my hardiest recommendation.

Joan Morrison of Washington, D.C.: I read “The Matarese Circle” by Robert Ludlum over 35 years ago. It was spellbinding; a blockbuster, Ludlum’s best book. An international circle of killers, the Matarese will take over the world within two years. Only two rival spies have the power to stop them: Scofield from the CIA and Talaniekov from the KGB. They share a genius for espionage and a life of explosive terror and violence. But these sworn enemies once vowed to terminate each other, they must now become allies. Because only they possess the brutal skills and ice-cold nerves vital to their mission: destroy the Matarese. (I also recommend books by Daniel Silva, Frederick Forsyth, Vince Flynn, David Hagberg, Steve Berry, Alex Berenson.)

Jonathan Arnold: My recommendation is Fredrik Backman’s “Us Against You,” a riveting book about small-town sports (hockey!), secrets, and violence. Of course, you have to read his equally magnificent “Beartown” first. It, too, is about the hockey team, but also about the small town of Beartown being torn by allegations of rape. Both are simply amazing and have page after page of sterling prose. If you’re a parent, a teammate, or just someone who loves complex emotional drama, these books are for you!

Barbara Selmo: I recommend Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” It is a story about our history, a ghost story, a story about pain, about relationships between women and men, mothers and daughters, about the past and the future. It is completely engrossing, beautifully written, and perfect for a winter’s read.

Barbara Spears: I would recommend almost anything by Graham Greene, but probably “The Quiet American” would be a fabulous start. It’s political, and has intrigue and somewhat of a love triangle. Plus it takes place in Vietnam in the 50s. The very beginning of a big mess.

Sid McDonough: On the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, I recommend Mark Helprin’s “A Soldier of the Great War.” I’ve read a number of histories of WWI and novels about it, and I think this is the best novel about the bravery, hardships, and sacrifice war engenders. P.S. Just as there are many Civil War buffs, I have a particular interest in the Great War -- not least because my father’s oldest brother was killed in France in October 1918 while serving with the Yankee Division.

George Greider of Haddam, Conn.: As a Conradian since the early pages of “Lord Jim” in 1967, I would recommend “Nostromo,” reluctantly skipping my favorite “Victory” as perhaps too much heavy lifting for a starter Conrad. The density of the storytelling in “Nostromo” and the multiplicity of unreliable viewpoints couple with apparently inescapable conflict and violence to produce one of the most tense and disturbing explorations of people at the extremes of life in a place of no apparent consequence. No other story evinces Conrad’s sense of what it means, in his oft-used reference, to be “one of us.” I wish I could read it again for the first time. Remembering how it felt to run out of Hemingway as a sophomore, and upon discovering Conrad, I rationed myself over the decades. At 74, I have two more left; his first, “Almayer’s Folly,” and last, “The Rovers.”

Joseph Nevotti of Oregon: My candidate is “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” by Patrick Süskind. Over the past 25 or so years, I’ve read this masterpiece at least a dozen times and continue to find it malevolently delightful as well as extraordinarily well written. For those who truly enjoy the written word, they will be hooked by the first paragraph of the story about “one of most gifted and abominable personages,” Jean-Baptiste Grenouille. Set in 18th-century France, “Perfume” is an exquisitely written mystery novel that tells a bizarre story of an olfactory genius who creates the greatest of perfumes for a world that truly stinks. Given birth in a fish stall, his mother discards him under the gutting table with all the other offal. Against the odds, he survives and thrives in a world determined to kill him. We follow him on his bizarre journey as he recognizes his olfactory genius and becomes a truly gifted perfumer. Like a true psychopath, fame and fortune have no impact on this serial murderer as he obsessively pursues his ultimate creation: a perfume that will make people love him. Süskin shows us how this abomination penetrates the thin veneer of civilization with his great gift only to realize the emptiness of getting what he wants. In his final act, this gifted miscreant joins a band of thieves and degenerates and gives new meaning to the word “surrender.” Trigger warning: Not for the faint of heart.

Tony Donovan of Walpole: I agree with Julie Lovell about Wallace Stegner, but my favorite is his classic, “Angle of Repose.” This is a story within a story of a college-educated Eastern woman who marries an engineer from the West. The novel describes their travels and travails as they move from place to place as he tries to bring a better life to the western settlers. There are great descriptions of the beauty of the landscape and its unforgiving nature.

Brenda Roston: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho is often described as life-changing. That’s a pretty tall order and heavy burden for a “simple little adventure story,” but there you have it. I’m not saying it changed what I do in life, but more in how I think about my life’s legend. Yes, at its core, it is a fun adventure story (in a hot place -- good for a winter read), but it is one where everyone takes from it what they bring in to it -- their own story -- turned around and discovered from a new perspective. I’ve passed this book onto many others, not wanting to provide much detail or expectation (I’ve already said too much), waiting breathlessly to hear their own experience.

Sharona Nelson: “Super Sad True Love Story” by Gary Shteyngart. Shteyngart brings you the impossible -- a dystopian novel of a nightmare future that is actually funny. No, really, it is. The novel was written nearly 10 years ago, and you will be eerily astonished at how much Shteyngart gets right about the future that is now. I’ve read it three times and get lost in it each time. Got your apparat at the ready?

Jack Nolan: “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry. This is an epic Western story that demystifies the idea of the romantic westward frontier. It is funny and intense at the same time. The characters are well developed and the story moves forward like a cattle drive.

Richard Clifford: My pick is “Dynasty” by Robert S. Elegant. It’s the story of Mary Osgood and how she sees the changes in Hong Kong from the time she arrives in 1900 until the time of her 90th birthday in 1970. We see how China rises to become a global political power and how she and her family are affected by it. Two of her sons join opposite sides of the conflict and nearly tears her family apart. We see so much happening in this book -- a fatal fire at the Happy Valley racetrack in Hong Kong in 1916, the Japanese attack on the city in 1941, and the Cultural Revolution in Mainland China in the 1960s -- all witnessed by Mary and her family. When it comes to history and romance, this book goes “the whole hog,” as Mary’s father says early in the book. With China now a major player on the economic scene, this book is more important than ever in understanding its role in world history. And of course, it’s a love story of the economic dynasty that Mary marries into, that of Charles Sekloong in the early 1900s. In a way, it’s like leaving behind the fresh sea air as you approach the Western shore of Hong Kong in 1900 and entering a world that is strange in many ways and familiar in others. Today, Hong Kong’s status as an economic dynasty is being challenged by Beijing and Shanghai in ways you never thought possible only 10 to 20 years ago. Also, the West Coast of North America is challenging Hong Kong with their service economic zones. “Dynasty” is not to be confused with the 1980s TV series set in Denver; it’s a story unto itself about the life of one person in particular, and the growth of a nation in general.

John A. Leith: I strongly recommend “The Shadow of the Wind” written by Carlos Ruiz Zafón in 2001. It’s hard to describe the genre of this book as it crosses several categories, including action and adventure, gothic horror, mystery, historical fiction, and romance. The book is beautifully written, with dramatic venues and wonderful characters, including a very memorable protagonist and horrifying villain whose lives intersect over the years. The story begins in Barcelona in 1945 when Daniel Sempere, a 10-year-old boy, is taken to a building that houses “the Cemetery of Forgotten Books” by his father, a bookseller. Daniel is allowed to select one of the books as his own. The book he chooses, “The Shadow of the Wind,” ends up changing Daniel’s life profoundly. It may be the best book you have never heard of, selling almost 15 million copies worldwide.

Lenor Filler: A little book but a very powerful explanation of why we read: “The Uncommon Reader” by Alan Bennett. It’s about an isolated Queen who learns about real life through reading even when she has to hide books from her staff.

Ken Wright: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling. The legend is that Rowling amazingly wrote this book in a coffee shop while on public assistance in the UK. I am a lifelong fan of Charles Dickens, but I would argue the first Harry Potter book is on an equal status with Dickens’ greatest works, such as “David Copperfield” and “Great Expectations,” and will probably be read generations from now. I read this book, and the several Harry Potter books that followed it, to my daughter. I have since learned that this was nearly a universal experience with other parents and their children. The local library acknowledged this when they handed me a printed list, “Books for your children if they liked Harry Potter.” Although liking Harry Potter has almost become cliché, the Harry Potter series revolutionized and revitalized the publishing industry, enchanting many of our children (and us parents) to read and enjoy reading and to drop, at least for moments of time, the electronics.

Chris Mazauskas: “Mohawk” by Richard Russo. His impressive first novel. A lot of local color and characters of an upstate NY blue-collar community. Very moving and engaging. I’ve read it twice, which is unusual for me. The movie “Nobody’s Fool” combines characters (sans Wild Bill) from both of Russo’s novels “Mohawk” and “Nobody’s Fool” for a great movie. His most recent novel, “Everybody’s Fool,” happily returns to those themes.

Adrian Koesters: One book I read every winter is Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers.” Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles... Okay, no monsters (unless you count the Cardinal and Milady) but all kinds of (tragic) true love and the rest of it, and I have always imagined the executioner as a giant. No film ever made of it has anything on the book, which is deeply philosophical and deeply funny, as every good book should be.

Don Anderson: How can any list omit Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather.” A real page-turner. Could barely wait to see what happens next and how to whom.

Dava Silvia: “Continental Drift” by Russell Banks. A classic novel of the great American Dream.

Ronna Benjamin: “The Great Alone” by Kristen Hannah is a fabulous winter read. No matter how bad your winter is, you can be sure that winter in Alaska is worse. A wonderful, fast read, full of adventure about a troubled family that moves to Alaska, proving that wherever you may go, you take your head with you.

Kathleen Carpenter: I recommend “Some Tame Gazelle” by Barbara Pym, a good starter book if you are new to Pym. It’s a slice of village England that is full of sly humor. It won’t give you nightmares or keep you up ruminating on the terrible shape the world is in. It’s more a cozy-quilt-and-mug-of-Ovaltine read, one full of lovable and not-so-lovable characters. Pym doesn’t waste her time, or yours, trying to figure out what makes her characters anxious, self-absorbed, overbearing, pathetically comical, etc. She just reports on their foibles as they act them out and allows you to discern their personalities as you wish. Perfect for a winter evening when the world outside is cold -- and cruel!

Leora Zeitlin: How about “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston, which I haven’t read in decades but which includes scenes that I have never forgotten. It’s a classic of both African-American literature and women’s literature for its beautiful and wrenching exploration of the life of Janie Crawford in Florida in the early 20th century. Written in the vernacular, it is, as I said, unforgettable.

Katey Gries: “The Ha-Ha” by Dave King (2005). This is the story of a Vietnam veteran who is still recovering from a head injury decades after the fact. Unable to read, write, or speak, the protagonist suffers his way back into a semi-normal life, but his social skills are still miserable when a former girlfriend dumps her 9-year-old son on him while she goes to rehab. I love the characters and story structure -- the way King uses flashbacks for exposition. “The Ha-Ha” is a never-smarmy story of acceptance and compassion that gives me hope for this tired old world.

Brian Rittenhouse: My suggestion is William Boyd’s “The New Confessions.” Traces life of a boy through octogenarian (as I recall). Boy photographer becomes “boy” film cameraman in WWI, captured and imprisoned, discovers Rousseau’s “The Confessions” and sets out to bring that work to film after the war. Spends time in Weimar Germany and later in Hollywood, under the cloud of the communist witch hunts. Part fictional biography, part history of film, fully entertaining. Read it first in 1989; think I will read it again!

Cat Bryant: Well, I guess it’s not that recent (1988), but “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho is an amazingly simple and fast read. It almost reads like a children’s book, but the depth will surprise you. I feel so rarely this moved by a novel anymore, but this one left me dripping with emotion.

Gail Cousins: “The Prince of Tides” by Pat Conroy. The movie was OK, but didn’t do justice to the book. It’s a psychological mystery, told brilliantly.

Loel Lund of Merced, Calif.: “From Here to Eternity” by James Jones would be just one of my suggestions. A great novel and a very good movie. I read the novel twice. The first time I was the private, Robert E. Lee Prewitt, and the second time Sgt. Warden. Two protagonists. I viewed the movie before I read the book; identifying myself with Montgomery Clift and Burt Lancaster was a breeze.

Michael Greenebaum: “Silas Marner” by George Eliot. We were made to read it in high school and we all hated it. When I read it recently as a senior citizen, I was moved to tears of gratitude and awe for what this great author had accomplished in a short novel. A young man’s trust and friendship is betrayed, and he becomes lonely and miserly, plying his craft as a weaver but without friends or happiness. Then two gifts of gold, one literal and one figurative, change his life. The story is sentimental, but the novel is saved from sentimentality by George Eliot’s long and silken sentences that pull the reader in and provide sustenance. She also has the great gift of understanding and appreciating flawed characters and allowing us, her readers, to feel the wonder and joy that compassion brings.

Norma: “The Chosen” by Chaim Potok is an excellent telling of friendship along with the relationship between fathers and sons. Set in Brooklyn during the 1940s, the story of Danny Saunders and Reuben Malter’s friendship plays against the backdrop of World War II and its aftermath. Rereading “The Chosen” always gives me great pleasure, just as reading several of other readers’ suggestions do.

Catherine Allen of Rehoboth: I suggest “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern. This fantastical novel is such a joy! No summary provided, but I challenge readers to put it down once begun. I envy any first readers of this gem!

Stephen Golder of Falmouth: We’ll see how many SF books you get. “Earth Abides” by George R. Stewart was judged best SF novel written in 1949 by both SF hoi polloi and the SF writers group, a rare occurrence. It is a poignant story that traces a man’s attempt to make a life for himself and, eventually, his family in post-apocalyptic America, which has been decimated by disease. It’s not just plot-driven, but describes the protagonist’s hopes for his family and the future in rebuilding a viable and rational society in the face of destruction and ignorance. It is not populated by zombies or bloody remains but rather by descriptions of the social and psychological challenges that humanity faces in this situation. There are parts of the book that are truly moving, with love and loss well described. Except for a minor early non-PC note about race, consistent with the time period and which the character personally overcomes, the book could have been written today. I still think of it decades after reading.

Leo Carlin of Simsbury, Conn.: Here’s one of my favorite books and it’s big enough to last most of the winter. If not, there are a couple of follow-on books to fill up the rest. It is “The Pillars of the Earth” by Ken Follet. It is historical fiction and very well written. Follet is known for writing several WW2 spy novels, but this is a complete turn from that. This blurb describes it well: " ‘The Pillars of the Earth’ tells the story of Philip, prior of Kingsbridge, a devout and resourceful monk driven to build the greatest Gothic cathedral the world has known ... of Tom, the mason who becomes his architect -- a man divided in his soul ... of the beautiful, elusive Lady Aliena, haunted by a secret shame ... and of a struggle between good and evil that will turn church against state and brother against brother.”

Walter Howard of North Falmouth: “Angle of Repose” by Wallace Stegner represents the great saga of the growth of the American West. It is a broad and intensely written piece of prose regarding how individuals and families contributed to our nation’s expansion westward. You know you are in the hands of a master writer when you read this novel.

Linda Dozier: “Beloved” by Toni Morrison is a classic -- lyrically beautiful, it is a painfully honest rendition of how we relate to life-changing events in our history, in this case slavery and its aftermath. Hard to read at times, but much harder to put down.

Carole McAuliffe: I recommend “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston. Wonderfully written book about a strong and resilient black woman making her way in the Florida of the 1920s.

Edie Shipley of Brentwood, N.H.: One of my favorites of all time, and a great book to immerse yourself in over the course of a long, cold winter, is “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry. It’s a huge, epic story and yet heartbreakingly personal. McMurtry’s astonishing narrative and descriptive abilities make it effortless to dive in and to stay in this book’s world until the last of its 945 pages. When it was over, all I could think was, “I wish it were longer.”

Marilyn Goodrich: “Les Misérables” by Victor Hugo is important to me because it follows characters over a lifetime to portray Hugo’s ideals of compassion, courage, selflessness; how even one act of selfishness of a young man sets a young woman on a path whose consequences are vividly described. Hugo’s own courage of his convictions, his courage in speaking out against tyranny, which led to a 20-year exile for him, is on fire in every word of the story. We see heroism in small acts, forgiveness and compassion which bring no reward to the hero, yet he chooses to act from his conscience. And all of this in the most beautiful and moving prose. An astonishing book.

Cris Patterson: “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding is the story of a group of English schoolboys who are marooned on an island and how they had to deal with establishing a form of government and maintaining control in a very hostile and primitive environment. This was one of the required reading books I actually enjoyed in high school many years ago.

Monique Landucci: “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee is a Korean family saga. I loved how this epic novel immersed me in the lives and times of another culture that I knew very little about. It begins in a rural fishing village on a Korean island in 1910, follows an immigration to Japan, and spans almost a century. The tagline on the book says it all: “a rich, moving novel about exile, identity and the determination to endure.” This is a story that stays with you for a long time.

Jane Vandenburgh: “War and Peace,” Leo Tolstoy’s magnificent epic, is as broad in scope as it is also perfectly intimate. A book group pick, I read it for the first time over the dark winter of 2016-17 when life seemed to contain no hope. I was thus witnessing the indelible portrait of Napoleon’s monomaniacal destruction of Russia (for no earthly reason) even as the unspeakably malignant narcissist was blundering his way toward our White House. When I finished, I began immediately to read the book again -- now knowing who was who, as everyone has a half-dozen names, depending upon your intimacy with them, that don’t just trip off the American tongue. I read it in the Pevear/Volokhonsky translation -- they’ve found a way to make the Russians as mordantly funny as they’ve been rumored to be. These then are this wonderful book’s most profound messages: we can and do historically survive these monsters; wars -- if they don’t really end -- at least peter out; and love does, sometimes, find a way to conquer all.

Sarah Blackmun: “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” by D.H. Lawrence. This short novel, published in 1928, is best-known for its explicit sex scenes, which got it banned in the US. But the writing is wonderful, and the love story of an aristocratic lady and her gamekeeper on a rural English estate is much more than just a romp between the sheets. The couple have conversations about all sorts of things. The reader gets to know Mellors, the gamekeeper, and to understand how exceptional he is. A quick and exhilarating read, and the sex gets better as the story evolves.

Carol: “The Last Convertible” by Anton Myrer. Well-written coming-of-age novel about some Harvard students. Some wealthy, and some struggling on scholarship ... their circle of friends, and driving a magnificent old convertible ... drives around Cambridge, Boston, and environs. Makes it an interesting read for locals...

Cathy Harraghy: I’m going to add “A Confederacy of Dunces” by John Kennedy Toole, a rollicking ride through New Orleans peppered with memorable wit. It will keep you amused far longer than a snowy afternoon.

Joshua A. Quinones: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” by John LeCarré. The greatest spy novel of all time, based in truth. Great character development, intrigue, relationships, depth; simply a great mystery. Matched only by two great visual interpretations: the BBC mini-series starring Alec Guinness as George Smiley, and of course, Gary Oldman’s interpretation provided a younger visual of Smiley but still highly impactful. My favorite movie of the past 10 years. Highly recommended, and now LeCarré has provided “A Legacy of Spies,” an attempt to tie together the Smiley v. Karla trilogy, as well as his first thriller/bestseller, “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.”

Alan Dambrov: Classic book -- “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser. Perfectly named and still a lesson Americans haven’t learned yet.

Danny Miller of New York: For a great winter read that’s a novel, I suggest “The Master and Margarita” by Mikhail Bulgakov. This 20th-century Russian classic is a dizzying ontological romp, at times hysterical, at times terrifying, that examines our religious icons and concepts of good and evil. Packed with unforgettable characters, it is grounded by a moving story of love and devotion. A book like none other.

Heather Cowap Salemme: “Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier -- the classic novel/mystery suspense of a young woman learning to believe in herself, growing through her investigation of the mysterious (for her, since her husband never speaks of it) death of the previous Mrs. Winter. Great read, fun, fast, and can’t say how many times I have read it!

Linda J. Partridge: My nomination for a new classic is “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout. Olive is that rare title character who can carry the whole novel despite being unlovable and unlikable. Unlovable, unlikable, and yet ....

And there it is! All finished. Thanks again for your wonderfully thoughtful submissions.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.