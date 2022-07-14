Here it is, folks: Your recommendations for the Fast Forward 2019 Summer Bookies reading list. Our theme this summer was works of fiction that involve water: The ocean, a beach, a lake, a pond, a swamp, etc. The list below is arranged in alphabetical order by author’s last name.

Cathryn Brown: The plot centers around college-age Effie who lives on an island off the coast of Scotland with her mom, Nora. Nora tells Effie various family tales, Effie attends school in Dundee, then finds herself mysteriously being followed. Original and occasionally comical, a great read.

”Jaws” by Peter Benchley

Jennifer McMeniman: What’s a summer without “Jaws” by Peter Benchley? I think you know the plot ;-)

”The Last Ship” by William Brinkley

Robert Barclay: I am an old sailor, 80 years young. One of the best books about the sea is “The Last Ship.” Another one is “The Whale of the Victoria Cross” by Pierre Boulle. Both of them are so good that one chapter leads to another, and so the story goes.

”And the Sea Will Tell” by Vincent Bugliosi

Linda Hinde: A harrowing true story about cruisers on a lonely atoll in the Pacific Ocean. What really did happen when four people thought they were friends enjoying a bit of adventure in a tropical paradise?

”A Siege of Bitterns” by Steve Burrows

Susan Nelson: When a body is discovered on the eastern coast of England, the new detective/amateur birder learns about the locals, the rare birds, and the marsh bordering the North Sea. Written in 2015, it’s the first in a series where all the titles are named after groupings of different birds.

”Spartina” by John Casey

Ken Candito of Douglas

”Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier

Deborah Hill: It’s a historical novel based on a true story of a young woman, Mary Anning, in 19th-century England who has a gift for finding fossils along the English coast, including dinosaur bones. Paleontology was a very new science at the time. Interesting characters, fascinating science, and observations and prejudices about women, education, and social status at that time. A good read!

”Beach Music” by Pat Conroy

Carole Kenney of Pennsylvania: Conroy brings the Carolina Low Country to life with wonderfully interesting, albeit usually dysfunctional, characters. Jack McCall is a South Carolina native who flees the South with his daughter Leah after his wife commits suicide. This novel explores the Vietnam War-era, the Holocaust, and coming of age in the 20th century. It was published in 1995.

”Sears Point: A Novel of Cape Cod” by Jim Coogan

Carla Perrone: This is a novel set in the town of Brewster. It follows the life of Washington (Washy) Sears, as he, his neighbors, his town, and the country experience currents of change during the 20th century. Much like the waves that meet the town’s shores, the rhythm of the prose moves the story in a varied cadence of gentleness and constancy, tumultuousness, devastation, and inevitability. Through it all, Washy, sometimes gracefully, sometimes stubbornly, greets the unpredictable forces with grace.

”Pocketful of Names” by Joe Coomer

Karin A.: A young artist retreats to an island off the coast of Maine that she inherits from her great-uncle. The story revolves around the half-dead dog that washes up on her beach, her half-sister’s stepson, sent to escape an abusive father, and others intent on dragging her from her isolation and into their lives. Lots going on on this small island. A good read.

”Miss Rumphius” by Barbara Cooney

Tricia Livingston Aldrich of Nahant: It centers on the fictional story of Miss Alice Rumphius who 1) goes to faraway places to have adventures, 2) comes home to live by the sea, and 3) does something to make the world more beautiful, in her case planting lupines in the wild. The images of the rocky, wild coast are gorgeous. The message inspiring. One of my all-time favorites. I often give this book as a baby shower gift, and will this weekend to my niece.

Series of murder mysteries by Philip R. Craig

Nancy MacDonald: Set on Martha’s Vineyard. Great summer reading!

”The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists” by Gideon Defoe

Pamela Cyran: Why I liked it: If you need a break from whatever life is throwing at you, pick up this book. It’s hilarious and you can read it in hours. It’s a silly adventure that brings together a partnership between pirates, Charles Darwin, and an intelligent monkey named Mr. Bobo. From the Goodreads description: “They encounter grisly murder, vanishing ladies, radioactive elephants, and the Holy Ghost himself. And that’s not even the half of it.” For the historians and scientists out there, the story is filled with factual footnotes! I also loved that no pirate has a name. Instead, The Pirates! are only given brief descriptions. The Pirate Captain, pirate with a scarf, pirate with an accordion, and so on. And when you finish reading, you can move on to book two! There are five books in The Pirates! series. I assure you, they will cause some good (maybe needed) chuckles.

”Plum Island” by Nelson DeMille

Robert Hedges of Ames, Iowa: This is a fast-paced mystery that was a bestseller during the summer approximately 20 years ago. Most of the action occurs near Long Island and a few other smaller islands. It will keep you riveted until the end.

”The Sea Runners” by Ivan Doig

Denny Donovan

”Rebecca” by Daphne duMaurier

Sheila Siegel: The sea pounding against the cliffs of the mysterious Manderley provides the backdrop for this classic mystery involving the tortured Max de Winter and his new young wife.

”Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan

Linda Seale: Teenager Anna Kerrigan had a special relationship with her father before he disappeared without a word. Later, as a young woman working at the Brooklyn Naval Yard during WWII, where women are filling jobs previously open only to men, she fights for a job as a diver, a field still closed to women. Naval Yard friends introduce her to the nightclub scene, where she encounters one of her father’s former colleagues. Gradually, she uncovers the truth behind his disappearance. A compelling story about the social changes driven by a world at war and the interplay of powerful institutional interests in a changing environment. It explores the conflicting loyalties and motivations of men and women trying to navigate the new realities they face.

”As I Lay Dying” by William Faulkner

Pam Harms of Dumfries, VA: If you want to be rendered speechless, this book has it all. That book was most one of the most grotesque black comedies I ever read; I actually cried in sadness while laughing.

The Horatio Hornblower series by C.S. Forester

Rick Booth: My all-time favorite fiction. I read it once a year, every year. No joke. The career of a British nautical prodigy in the Royal Navy during the Napoleonic Wars.

Robert Arndt: The Horatio Hornblower series follows the eponymous Royal Navy officer through the Napoleonic Wars, from Beat to Quarters to Admiral Hornblower. Very well-researched, a sympathetic and conflicted hero, plenty of action, and a variety of interesting situations.

”Pawleys Island” by Dorothea Benton Frank

Stephanie Lloyd: Set in the low country of South Carolina, this story is about characters who are at different life stages finding themselves in the stories of others. Amidst the rotten things people do to each other, the characters learn the true meaning of love and family. It’s a story about truth, justice, and people helping each other. Plus, the vivid imagery makes it easy to imagine yourself there; Ms. Benton Frank is a gifted storyteller!

”The Sea House” by Esther Freud

Simon McAuslane of London: Published 2003, I read it around then, but my memory’s terrible. With help from online, I recall: Set in a village on the rugged coast of Suffolk, England, an architecture student arrives to examine a 1953 illustrated scroll of the village painted by a famous architect, who, she discovers from his love letters, was driven to commemorate the Baltic sea village of his childhood, where many residents were lost in the Holocaust. The student’s stay in the village is eventful, romantic, and strange, but what I most recall is the maritime sensuality of the book, its relationship to the sea and the feel of the sea’s presence, the taste of the air, the pungencies of decayed rope coils by dilapidated boathouses, the cries of sea-birds, haphazard, often ominous weather fronts. The atmosphere of the village is powerful. A strong sense arises that you are in that place. I haven’t a copy of the book, but am reasonably sure if you open one and place your ear into it, you’ll hear the sea, like listening to a shell!

”Hurricane Season” by Mickey Friedman

Jan Godown Annino: A modern classic mystery that includes odd Florida Panhandle eccentrics and high tide, high wind, and high drama.

”The Ocean at the End of the Lane” by Neil Gaiman

Janice Cagan-Teuber: I recently finished it. It was a little eerie, but I got sucked into it. Young man returns “home” for a funeral. Ends up walking down the Lane where there’s a small pond that a neighbor girl calls an ocean. He then recalls when he was young. Highly recommend it!!!!

”The Hungry Tide” by Amitav Ghosh

Ralph Robinson: (paraphrased from Amazon) “The Hungry Tide” is a prophetic novel of remarkable insight, beauty, and humanity. It is a contemporary story of adventure and unlikely love, identity, and history, set in the labyrinth of tiny islands known as the Sundarbans, off the easternmost coast of India, in the Bay of Bengal. For settlers there, life is precarious. In this place of vengeful beauty, the lives of three people from different worlds collide. As the three of them launch into the backwaters, they are drawn unawares into the hidden undercurrents of this isolated world, where political turmoil exacts a personal toll that is every bit as powerful as the ravaging tide.

”Stern Men” by Elizabeth Gilbert

Pauline Bell: I read my first book (Dick & Jane) and ate my first lobster in the summer of 1928. My love for both continues unabated to this day. The backdrop: the feud fought for generations by lobstermen over fishing rights off the coast of Maine. Ruth Thomas is an unforgettable heroine. Her quirky island neighbors are a joy to meet! (Warning: Do not start reading unless you have a nutcracker and butter on hand.)

”The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock” by Imogen Hermes Gowar

Joe Giardina: Ms. Gowar’s debut novel which takes place during the 18th century. It involves a merchant who is presented with a “mermaid” and a courtesan who is obsessed by the mermaid. Excellent novel. Funny, moving, and magical.

”The House at Sea’s End” by Elly Griffiths

Marge Amodio: This is Book No. 3 in the quirky, compelling series starring British forensic archaeologist Ruth Galloway. A group is surveying northeast Norfolk beaches for evidence of coastal erosion. They discover a Paleolithic ax, a Roman bracelet, shipwrecks, and 6 skeletons from WWII. Solid characterization, believable forensic science, great atmosphere, and a mystery that stretches back decades. It provides a wholly satisfying whodunit as well as a good reason to look up the first two books in the series.

”The Widow’s War” by Sally Gunning

Betsy Smith: This novel takes place on Cape Cod in the 1760s. Lyddie loses her husband, a whaling captain, at sea and resolves to keep her place in her community and her family despite the laws that discriminate against women. It is a brilliant piece of historical fiction, and for those who are interested, there are tours during August and September of many of the important locales in the book.

”Montauk” by Nicola Harrison

Kathryn Messier: Perfect beach read!

”Mister Roberts” by Thomas Heggen

Robert Boise: WWII. A cargo ship behind the lines. Lonely, frustrating, months between ports. Good character development, tension among captain, officers, and crew. The eponymous character gets transferred to combat duty, as if you didn’t know.

”The River” by Peter Heller

Katharine Winderlin: This is the story of two Dartmouth college students on a canoe trip in the Canadian wilderness. Survival keeps the reader glued to the book as the friendship is tried by natural dangers, a raging forest fire, whitewater, and human violence. The never-ending adventure keeps the reader page-turning. Read too quickly, though, and you will miss how beautifully it’s written.

”The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

Martin Abran: The classic of classics. Worth rereading over and over, always to find some new gem.

”The Narrow Land” by Christine Dwyer Hickey

Clair Sheehan: It is a very interesting new title. It is set on Martha’s Vineyard in the 1950s and depicts a relationship between a WWII child war refugee and the painter Edward Hopper and his wife.

”Here’s to Us” by Elin Hilderbrand

Susan Porter of Jamaica Plain: The story brings together the family of celebrity chef Deacon Thorpe -- who dies unexpectedly -- for a memorial service on Nantucket. Because of his oversized public life, the family dynamics among ex-wives and children are complicated as everyone had a different relationship with the departed. Besides great characters, this is as much the story of a house as it is of a family. The book captures the natural beauty, charm, and quirkiness of the island. I couldn’t put it down!

”Summer of ‘69″ by Elin Hilderbrand

Cheryl Cagno: This book is about 4 siblings who experience drama and fun in the summer of ‘69. The story takes place in Nantucket and also Martha’s Vineyard. In the story, there are a lot of events that actually took place in that year. One sibling is caught up in the civil rights protests and one is deployed to Vietnam as well as other life-changing events. It’s a true-to-life story and a page-turner. Great read! One you won’t want to put down! I highly recommend this fast-paced book!

Patricia Alger: In the Age of Aquarius, what happens in Nantucket, stays in Nantucket!

”Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand

Karen Shepard: The novel takes place in the Virgin Islands with its beautiful beaches. When a doting husband is killed in a helicopter crash in the Caribbean, his family discovers that he had a secret life. Indeed, I enjoyed reading this book because I vicariously visited St. John’s sparkling beaches and gorgeous tropics, as the shocking revelations unfolded. Also, it was so nice to talk to Elin, and she autographed my book.

”The Odyssey” by Homer

John Moore

”The World According to Garp” by John Irving

Tony Ferreira: The plot is very challenging to squeeze down, but it deals with the life of Garp and his single mom. It’s an amazing book and a bit of the book happens at their big oceanfront cottage, where Garp warns his children about the undertow, which his young son Walt mishears as the “Under Toad.” It was made into a movie starring Robin Williams as Garp and Glenn Close as his mother. I read it during a summer week vacation in Maine. It will not let you down.

”The Summer Book” by Tove Jansson

Miriam Maxwell: One of my all-time favorite books. It takes place over one summer when a six-year-old girl spends the summer with her grandmother on a tiny, unspoiled island in the Gulf of Finland. It is the essence of summer -- hunting for driftwood on the beach, building fantastical creations out of shells, driftwood and stones, reading, walking, looking for sea creatures, and talking with each other about life, death, friends, bugs, etc. It is an exquisitely beautiful book about the relationship between a child just embarking on life and her grandmother about to leave it. The child, Sophie, is bright, impetuous, and volatile, but cares deeply for her grandmother, who is at times cranky, wise, and completely unsentimental. Thanks for letting me recommend this wonderful, magical book.

Also recommended by Grier Whitney of Lake Oswego, Ore.

”The Reach” by Stephen King

William Whitman: No more haunting tale of island life has ever been written.

”The Lacuna” by Barbara Kingsolver

Susie Zuntini

”Fogbound” by Joseph T. Klempner

Ann Hennessy: Excellent summer read for male and female readers.

”A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline

Lynn Reboul: Christina Olsen is the subject of Andrew Wyeth’s portrait masterpiece “Christina’s World.” In it, a young woman with her face obscured lies in a field of grass and reaches toward an old farmhouse a distance away. Set on coastal Maine in the 1930s, this is a fictionalized telling of a solitary, but famous, woman and her strange friendship with the artist.

“Carry On, Mr. Bowditch” by Jean Lee Latham

Terry Murray of Pennsauken, N.J.: During my Fourth of July visit to Rick Rayfield’s Tempest Books in Waitsfield, Vermont, I picked up a copy of this 1956 Newbery Award-winning book, a fictionalized biography of American mathematician Nathaniel Bowditch (1773-1838). Bowditch was renowned for his contributions to modern maritime navigation, and the U.S. government still publishes his book, “The New American Practical Navigator,” which can be downloaded for free from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Wikipedia says Bowditch’s manual is still in use on U.S. Navy vessels, but I didn’t have a chance to verify it. Another resource said it’s in its 60th edition; again, my pardon, I didn’t verify.

”Shutter Island” by Dennis Lehane

Helen Novak: The first coastal-themed fiction that comes to mind. I read it before it became a movie, which I heard did well. It is a story of suspense with a surprise ending. It kept me interested without scaring me too much! I think watching the movie would be worse. ;-)

”We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart

Mollie Sanregret: This book follows a dysfunctional family’s summer on a private island. This book was incredibly thought-provoking for me as well as being full of murder, arson, and mystery. It’s a thrilling read that hooks you and keeps you guessing until the surprising end. Great beach read.

”Costalegre” by Courtney Maum

Clea Simon: I picked this up at Harvard Book Store because it has a cool tiger on the cover and immediately fell for Lara, its 15-year-old protagonist who, as World War II begins to engulf Europe, washes up on the coast of Mexico with her mother (loosely based on Peggy Guggenheim, with a dash of Leonora Carrington thrown in) and a cast of assorted “degenerate” artists. Lyrical descriptions of the creative process and coming of age. Sadly, Lara is not allowed to swim in the ocean, but I read this on a lake beach this last weekend and loved it. (Sadly, I missed the author’s appearance at this great indie bookstore.)

”By the Lake” by John McGahern

Adrian Koesters: Stunning. Not for the faint of heart, but one of the best novels I’ve read.

”Moby-Dick, or, the Whale” by Herman Melville

Greg Gifford: Apologies if I gave the story away and what it is about!

Sally Hamblen: The search for the White Whale that stole his leg. Tons of water! I read it first as a youngster. Then again in my 30s. Time to read it again. Call me Ishmael!

”The Beach House” by Mary Alice Monroe

Lenor Filler: A romance with much about fixing up a beach house and saving turtles. I love her books.

”The Mutiny on the Bounty Trilogy” by Charles Bernard Nordhoff and James Norman Hall

Larry Moynihan: Many are familiar with “The Mutiny on the Bounty” as a result of the two well-known movies of that title. But the other two books included in the trilogy are:

1) “Men Against the Sea” about the magnificent seamanship exhibited by Captain Bligh (no matter one’s opinion of him, he is widely recognized for his seamanship) while getting his small boat, crowded with men loyal to him, back to civilization.

2) “Pitcairn’s Island” about the fate of the mutineers and those who accompanied them to their new home on a theretofore uncharted island. (This is my favorite of the three.)

Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey/Maturin Series

Stan Wood: Patrick O’Brian’s series with Captain Jack Aubrey and surgeon Stephen Maturin on the high seas for England during the Napoleonic Wars. Perfect for summer or year round!

Maura Brennan: I nominate “Master and Commander” which is the first book in the 20-book series by Patrick O’Brian. Historical fiction at its best, it is well-written with interesting characters and gives an insightful view into another time and place. The sea itself is a central character in the book, which is fascinating and yields information about everything from naval strategy to international politics and the challenges of debt. Highly recommended.

Polly Chatfield: I suggest all the marvelous Patrick O’Brian novels about the adventures of a naval captain and his amazing doctor sidekick. Begin with “Master and Commander.”

”High Tide at Noon” by Elisabeth Ogilvie

Nancy Stenberg: This is the first in a series of books about a family living on a remote island off the coast of Maine. Although the name of the island in the book is fictional, it is based on the author’s life on a real island. I read them all voraciously when I was in high school in the 70s and wished I could live there. “Struggles, hardships and joys” are the words used in the official publisher’s description. I still remember them fondly and the writing is sensitive and raw.

”Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Anne Marie Fallon: A beautifully written story set in the mid-20th century about a young girl and her life on the shores of the North Carolina coast. Her life is far from idyllic as she is abandoned at an early age and left to fend for herself. Using the resources of the coastal world around her, she is able to earn money and survive. Her knowledge of the marsh coupled with her ability to draw lead her to a better life. I liked it because it has a bit of survival, romance, and mystery all rolled into one. Enjoy!!

Patricia Keating: “Where the Crawdads Sing” is an amazing book!

Charlie Gordon: It is about a woman who, at a young age, is left alone by her family in the swamp area on the coast of North Carolina. The story traces her life from a young child to adulthood with vivid descriptions of the nature that surrounds her. There is also a murder mystery involved within the story. I enjoyed the book because of the unusual story. The involvement of so much interesting information about nature’s critters and birds smoothly intertwined with murder, love, and survival in a lonely world.

Judith Henault of Newport, Vt.: A marsh it is and a fascinating one at that as it is the home of a young girl abandoned by her family, and living alone with the gulls and other native creatures. Central to the book is a possible(?) murder of a rapist. I could go on and on about the “Swamp Girl’s” exploits, mishappenings, and development into an accomplished artist and the almost surreal beauty of the North Carolina marsh world, but I’m sure others already have, so... A summer treat for sure, though I read it last winter and the warmth of its atmosphere helped get me through yet another Vermont winter.

Jack Verica: She has lived her entire life on a great marsh beside the Atlantic in North Carolina and at 10 years old she’s alone. The nearby town’s citizens shun her. Her best friends are the seagulls. When the town’s football hero is found dead, they accuse her of murder. You won’t find a better read.

Also recommended by FF readers Roberta, Kelly Caswell, and Pat Nickerson of West Barnstable.

”Coming Home” by Rosamunde Pilcher

Mary Helen Sprecher: It’s the growing-up story of Judith Dunbar, in England, around the time of WWII. Starts out in Cornwall, near the sea, moves to various other seaside locations in England, and includes Judith’s time in the WRN (the Women’s Royal Naval service), where she is stationed in some other great locales. I love the book because it takes the reader through a number of years -- a kind of fiction I love reading, always aspired to writing, and was never able to do so. Being with Judith on her voyage through childhood, adolescence and through friendship, love, hardship, and more is the best escape I know. This book is a friend I turn to again and again, to meet the characters and see the scenery through their eyes.

”The Shipping News” by Annie Proulx

Marilyn Morrissey Goodrich of Nahant: What I loved about this book were the transformations. It is thoroughly original and delightfully well written. The woebegone protagonist goes to live in Newfoundland (a place I very much wish to see, because my grandfather lived there), and all sorts of unexpected things remake him.

”The Wer-Trout,” a short story in “Heart Songs and Other Stories” by Annie Proulx

Alan Bray: A very early E. Annie Proulx story that takes place in a northern bog in search of the “wer-trout.”

”The Huntress” by Kate Quinn

Lisa D’Angelo: This is a historical novel in which a Siberian lake, a Polish lake, a Massachusetts lake, and lake witches are central to the interwoven stories about a Russian bomber pilot, Nazi hunters, and their prey.

”Swallows and Amazons” by Arthur Ransome

Bill King of Needham: I loved it, my kids loved it, my grandkids loved it -- and the approximately dozen follow-up books including “We Didn’t Mean to Go to Sea.” My enjoyment was 3-fold, first as I read each book in the series, then as I read to my children, and most recently as various of them read to THEIR children. I wonder whether I will still be here for a 4th round when the grandkids give me some greats.

”The Ship of the Dead” by Rick Riordan

Hugh Rutledge: A diverse group of friends sail across the Atlantic to stop end of the world. I like this book because of its insightful perspective on evil.

”Swamplandia!” by Karen Russell

Beverly Lucey: I thought the writing was top-notch. Pre-teen narrator with an eye for the natural world and its wonders in a seedy half-forgotten spot and time.

”The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See

Ginny Brady: The story of a little-known Korean island where the women are the backbone of the society -- historical and cultural story of these women and the sea.

”Fortune’s Rocks” by Anita Shreve

Paula Carroll: Turn-of-the-century novel of a young woman awakening sexually and coming to terms with class distinctions and her own choices.

”On the Beach” by Nevil Shute

Marsha Nichols: A convincing character study of how a varied group of survivors in southern Australia come to terms psychologically with the arrival of radioactive cloud coming their way after a massive global nuclear war. Devastating read.

”Off Season” by Anne Rivers Siddons

Diane Sanabria: My mom owns a lakefront home, and slicing through the cool, clear water for a swim makes the summer’s heat bearable. But my other love is the ocean, and so I urge your readers to treat themselves to “Off Season” by Anne Rivers Siddons. Lilly Constable McCall returns to her family’s cottage on the coast of Maine with her husband’s ashes and ornery cat Silas in tow. I could almost taste the tang of the salt air and hear the waves crashing on the rocks at Edgewater as Lilly works through her grief and takes the reader on a journey through her life. With Lilly, we relive the confusion of adolescence, the cruelty and betrayal of a peer, the passion of first love, the heartache of losing her mother to breast cancer, and her courtship and marriage to Cam. The memories culminate in a revelation that stuns Lilly -- and the reader. It’s a gorgeous read by one of this librarian’s favorite authors!

”The Terror” by Dan Simmons

Karen M. Meyer: It is a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror to the Arctic, in 1845-1848, to locate the Northwest Passage. In the novel, while Franklin and his crew are plagued by starvation and illness, and forced to contend with mutiny and cannibalism, they are stalked across the bleak Arctic landscape by a monster. You wanted water! It being so hot, this cold water tale will give you a chill. I believe the Erebus was found not too long ago. Great story.

”Leaving Lucy Pear” by Anna Solomon

Ginny McNamara: I am visiting Gloucester from Dublin, Ireland. I went into The Bookstore on Main Street. Wanted a book set locally. Bought “Leaving Lucy Pear.” The map of the coast of Gloucester and Rockport lets you know that this story will involve the sea, the coast, and the people who dwell there. The opening chapter is both heartbreaking and hopeful. What will happen to this tiny infant -- will she survive? Will she thrive? Who will shape her future? Set in the 1920s, a time of turmoil and change, the female characters are beautifully drawn and echo many of today’s challenges. Their lives ebb and flow and mix like the ocean itself.

”See Me” by Nicholas Sparks

Ashley Sorel: Set in a coastal town common to Sparks’ novels, this one is your classic romantic summer read with a suspenseful twist. An unlikely pairing of a “bad boy” seeking redemption and a hardworking lawyer, who has an old case quite literally following her around. I’ve had a bittersweet relationship with newer Nicholas Sparks novels, but this one grabbed me right away. If you liked “Safe Haven” or “The Guardian,” this is a good one!

”The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman

Ann Hamman: It’s about a lighthouse keeper, his wife and a rescued baby.

Jacalyn Starr: A lighthouse keeper and his wife living in virtual isolation find a baby drifting in the ocean. Their decision to keep their secret has devastating consequences. It is a well-written, fascinating story.

Edie Shipley of Brentwood, N.H.: Though not exactly a light summer read, this is a riveting and beautifully written book. The author draws you completely into the isolated world of the lighthouse keeper and his wife. It’s hard to believe it is a debut novel.

”The Pearl of Orr’s Island: A Story of the Coast of Maine” by Harriet Beecher Stowe

Edward Curette: Very interesting read and very overlooked work by Harriet Beecher Stowe. Have spent time on Orr’s Island (near Brunswick, Maine) and author superbly captured the charm, uniqueness, and atmosphere. Have to believe she spent time there.

”Imaginary Girls” by Nova Ren Suma

Betsy Cook: A deliciously mesmerizing water-based YA recommendation for readers. Excellent for the summer and one of my FAVORITE books of all time. It’s about two sisters on their own in the water-infested area that resembles Putnam County in N.Y. Water plays the conduit between the living and the dead, the real and the unreal, as the novelist takes us through a journey of coming of age of the girls. Imaginary realism rules. The subconscious and dreamlike quality of this book are watery all the way through! Enjoy!

Asey Mayo Cape Cod mysteries by Phoebe Atwood Taylor

Keith Willis: These are fast-paced, fun mysteries all taking place on the Cape, and set in the 30s and 40s. Ms Taylor has been called the “mystery equivalent of Buster Keaton,” and she incorporates much local color, humor, and of course, both the ocean and Cape Cod Bay into all her stories. If you haven’t heard of them, I highly recommend you check them out.

”Walden” by Henry David Thoreau

Jonathan Arnold: A long commentary on life, society, and how to live a simpler life, written while living a solitary life on the banks of Walden Pond. I’m going to reread it myself this summer.

”Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead

Patricia O’Neill: I read this book years ago, but I still smile when I think of it and enjoy recommending it. Two teenage brothers, their friends, bikes, the beach, and almost complete freedom. What is better? Reggie the older brother sets out to be the king of cool with mixed results. It is a teenage summer, there will be laughs, embarrassments, regrets, maybe a little pain, and a little romance. Sag Harbor is different from Whitehead’s other work. It is a personal tale set in the town where he spent his own summers growing up. It is why Sag Harbor is so great. Whitehead shares a time we all treasure: those salty, sandy days and nights of summer when we were so very young.

”The Summer Wives” by Beatriz Williams

Kate Corbett of Watch Hill, R.I.: Actually the “island” is the small island off the coast from Watch Hill, R.I. and Stonington, Conn. -- Fishers Island!!! Which makes it so visually exciting!!!!! Really good...

”The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin

Stefanie Cloutier of Concord: It’s a charmingly whimsical story that takes place on an island similar to Nantucket, about a bereft man who owns a bookstore and the unusual twists his life take. Uplifting but also sad, a book that will touch your heart and stay with you after you turn the final page. A lovely, lovely read. I may just read it again…

