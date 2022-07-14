The Fast Forward 2019 Winter Bookies reading list

Many thanks to the dozens of you who submitted recommendations for this year’s version of our annual Fast Forward Winter Bookies reading list. Our theme this winter was nonfiction biographies and autobiographies, including memoirs, diaries, and the like. The list below is arranged in alphabetical order by author’s last name. Watch for our Summer Bookies next year.

Marsha Hicks of Marysville, Wash.: Inscribed on the walls of the Pinkas Synagogue in Prague’s Jewish Quarter are the names of 78,000 Czech and Moravian Jews who were murdered by the Nazis. A Czech website describes this site as ‘one long tombstone inscription commemorating those for whom a tombstone could not be erected.’ Among the names are three of Madeleine Albright’s grandparents, and more than 20 other family members.

Born in Prague in 1937, Madeleine and her parents were allowed to enter the U.K. in 1939, thanks to her father’s work as a Czechoslovakian diplomat. Her parents deliberately concealed her Jewish heritage from her, and she was raised in the Catholic faith. Although she knew many relatives had died in the war, she did not find out that her family was Jewish until 1997, the year after she was the first woman to become the U.S. Secretary of State.

This is the remarkable background to her book. While much of her focus is on the history of the region and the rise of the Third Reich, there are many personal stories from her childhood and later life. It is worth reading both for its insights into her life and for gaining an understanding of the complex history of central Europe. I read it in preparation for my first visit to Prague, and found its combination of history and biography both moving and informative.

“Washington: A Life” by Ron Chernow

Gwynne Morgan: I think Chernow’s ‘Washington’ was even better than his ‘Hamilton’ on which the beloved musical is based. ‘Washington’ gives perspective on the first president’s formative years as a surveyor and British soldier, his nearly career-ending errors at Fort Necessity, as well as the central role his home, Mount Vernon, played throughout his life. Chernow deals frankly with Washington’s failure to release his slaves and his important commitment to relinquish the title of president.

”Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years” by Sarah L. Delany, A. Elizabeth Delany, Amy Hill Hearth

Betsy Smith of Brewster, Mass., who says that for years, she read this book with her intermediate ESL students: They especially liked learning about the U.S. from a vantage point similar to theirs as outsiders who often had to deal with discrimination. It’s a combined autobiography/biography written by two sisters. Sadie and Bessie were born in the late 19th century and tell the story of our history and culture from the perspective of two well-educated professional women whose lives spanned segregation, Jim Crow laws, the Harlem Renaissance, and most of the 20th century.

”The Diary of Anne Frank”

Candi Cee: Anne has such insight into life and the times that she is living through. Her diary shows that a 12-year-old girl had hopes and dreams that were shattered by terrible events during the war. We can never have that repeated.

”Flannery: A Life of Flannery O’Connor” by Brad Gooch

Polly Chatfield: This book describes, in beautiful and observant prose, ‘a one-of-a-kind woman writer who freighted her acidly comic tales with moral and religious messages, running counter to so much trendy literary culture.’

”The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism” by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Amy Rafferty of Concord, N.H.: Doris Kearns Goodwin, a what’s-bigger-than-top-tier American biographer, started her career profiling LBJ and catapulted to greater fame with ‘Team of Rivals,’ the basis of Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln.’ My favorite is ‘The Bully Pulpit,’ her biography of Teddy Roosevelt, but, as the subtitle bills it, ‘TR, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism.’ Just when we see Trump is no more than the stuff of Gahan Wilson (RIP) cartoons, Goodwin reminds us of when America was really exciting, and not just exhausting. All of Goodwin’s books belong on the list, really; they amount to a truly loving view of America, and she is as much a national treasure as any of her subjects were.

”Lush Life: A Biography of Billy Strayhorn” by David Hajdu

Kate Cloud of Somerville, Mass.: Strayhorn was a musical genius and key collaborator of Duke Ellington, although his contributions were often unacknowledged and unrecognized. Black and gay, Strayhorn kept a low profile while creating outstanding jazz compositions and arrangements.

”The Man Who Caught the Storm: The Life of Legendary Tornado Chaser Tim Samaras” by Brantley Hargrove

Carl Robinson of Wayland, Mass.: This is a biopic that follows the life of Tim Samaras, a tornado chaser whose dream was to measure the ‘weather’ inside of a tornado (barometric pressure, wind speed, etc.). He was the first person to successfully achieve this feat and ultimately gave his own life in his pursuits. Amazing read, especially for someone who knew little about the subject outside of the movies ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Twister’.

”The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row” by Anthony Ray Hinton

Mary Heil-Allen of Sturgeon Bay, Wisc.: True story of Hinton, falsely accused of murder, and who spent 30 years on Death Row before being released.

”A German Officer in Occupied Paris: The War Journals, 1941-1945″ by Ernst Junger

Anna Maria Polidori, who lives in Italy close to Gubbio: It’s the story of this German man of culture with a story, also in Germany’s army, who spent most of the wartime in occupied Paris. Not sure why he was there because what he did was visit cemeteries, read wagons of books, that’s why I recommend this book because it is intellectually stimulating, answering the numerous letters received. He was a friend of Picasso, Cocteau. He criticized the war, tried to organize a plot for killing Hitler, but they failed. He was a character. And died very old!

”The Summer of the Great-Grandmother” by Madeleine L’Engle

Heather Salemme: This book is part of a quartet of memoirs that chronicle both the beginning of her writing career and the challenges she faced balancing her work, her family, and her marriage. Fabulous read!

”Book of Ages: The Life and Opinions of Jane Franklin” by Jill Lepore

Sally Hamblen of Lynnfield, Mass.: This book brings to life a colonial-era woman who just happened to be Benjamin Franklin’s sister. Women up until recent times left behind so few records, and Lepore uses her diary and letters so that today’s reader can identify and connect with Jane Franklin in a meaningful way.

”Goodbye, Darkness: A Memoir of the Pacific War” by William Manchester

Rob Palumbo of Oakland Park, Fla.: When my father gave me Manchester’s book when I was 15, the first thing I noticed was the way Manchester wrote. It flowed so smoothly, not awkward like Hemingway or light and breezy like Stephen King. It had power, weight. I was delivered back to depression-era Western Massachusetts where he was a kid, growing up in a home where his Dad had been a Marine who fought in the trenches of the Great War.

His story wasn’t just about his life and family in Mass., but what was going on in the world at the time, and that WW2 was soon to be a reality. He would be there, in many of the Pacific island campaigns, and was seriously wounded on Okinawa in 1945. Manchester in 1978 (when the book was written) had years to think about his life in the war and his experiences as a Marine.

The premise of the book is he travels back to that part of the world as a middle-aged man to see how things have changed and come to terms with the experiences of his life. He travels back to San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, and Okinawa during his trip, all places I would eventually visit during my time as a Marine.

The accounts of WW2 history blended along with the events of his life, the Marines he knew, and what happened to them were all incidents that gripped me. Combat at a Tarawa beachhead and the death of a rival from Quantico officer training (Manchester got kicked out of officer training and never became a lieutenant) is one of the most moving, rattling, emotional, tragic things I’ve ever read. The entire book is filled with observations and experiences from Manchester’s life that made me want to both laugh and cry.

Rereading his story, I now see why it took over 30 years to reach it and sit down and type what happened. It’s a story that if you consider yourself a student of American history or a WW2 buff, you can’t not read it. The book is too powerful to be ignored. I have often thanked my Dad for bringing it home; the influence the book had on his son is immeasurable. William Manchester is one of my favorite authors, and I went on to read many of his books.

”My Mother Was Nuts” by Penny Marshall

Mary Anne Lopreato of Belleville, N.J.: This book is both poignant and hilarious. It is complete with childhood memories, her accidental career, and is full of Hollywood gossip.

”Genius of Place: The Life of Frederick Law Olmsted” by Justin Martin

Darlene Carpenter of Hingham, Mass.: What a fascinating polymath! Central Park was not the culmination of Olmsted’s career, but rather his first real landscape design job. As a journalist/abolitionist, he wrote a book about slavery that helped keep Britain from joining the South in our Civil War. During the Civil War, he organized commercial ships to be used as floating hospitals to transport the injured away from battlefields to get care. He viewed parks as necessary open green space to revitalize cities. I loved discovering all about the varied career of this designer of Boston’s Emerald Necklace.

“John Adams” by David McCullough

Jack Verica of Tequesta, Fla.: Going from Braintree, Mass., to Philadelphia by horse took weeks and is just one example of how tough these people were. Traveling across the Atlantic and then being insulted by foreign governments reminds me of NATO meetings. Not really, but this did happen at that time. Mr. Adams and his wife are real American heroes, as this book explains.

Nancy MacDonald of Goffstown, N.H. (OFQ -- originally from Quincy): I read the book, listened to the audiobook, and watched the mini-series! I suggest that you read it, then visit the Adams National Historical Park in Quincy for a real sense of where he came from. (Note: The park opens May 1.)

Robert S. Hedges of Ames, Iowa: This book was written by one of our best historians. The research was meticulous and interesting, with many quotes from Adams family letters. The genius and patriotism of Adams are highlighted, even though he could be a wicked curmudgeon. We were fortunate that he was on our side in the birth of our country. Adams had a great sense of humor and was not afraid of conflict.

”Truman” by David McCullough

Bert Dane of Chestnut Hill, Mass.: This is a comprehensive biography of President Harry Truman, a president often thought of as weak and not very effective when, in fact, he made many historically significant decisions, such as dropping the atomic bomb, ending the steel strike, firing General McArthur, etc. I particularly liked it because I was brought up in a Republican household, where we weren’t allowed to even mention the word Truman. Thinking only the worst of him, McCullough’s book opened up my eyes to a new reality. I told David McCullough about my original thought about Truman, and he told me he had been brought up in a similar household, which was one of the reasons he decided to write the book.

Helen Giambro of Quincy, Mass.: Truman had a history of business failures before he found himself president of a country at war, mourning the death of a beloved leader. The book is big, but it’s worth every page.

Julie Stackpole of Thomaston, Maine: This is a fascinating biography of a shrewd and modest man who became president in a difficult time, yet after retiring did not try to personally benefit from being president.

”The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey” by Candice Millard

John V. Downie of Newton, Mass.: This is a fascinating story of Roosevelt’s post-presidency trip to Brazil where he agreed to join an expedition to an uncharted river in the Amazon Basin. He nearly died. It’s unbelievable to me that a former president would be involved in something so dangerous.

Bob Bishop of Pompton Plains, N.J.: Unlike today, Theodore Roosevelt used the power of the office to try to improve economic possibilities for all Americans, promote conservation, and develop a strong foreign policy. The biography by Ms. Millard focuses on just a small part of his life. After his election defeat in 1912, Roosevelt embarked on the first descent of an unmapped tributary of the Amazon in Brazil. Along the way, his team faced numerous hardships, including losing their canoes in whitewater rapids and enduring starvation, Indian attack, disease, drowning, and murder within their own ranks. ‘The River of Doubt’ is a captivating tale, very well written, and brings perspective as to the kind of man TR was.

”Out Loud: A Memoir” by Mark Morris

Jaylyn Olivo of Brookline, Mass.: An autobiography of one of the world’s finest contemporary choreographers. Mark’s childhood dance training and performance with other dance groups inform his creative style and go a long way to explain the success of his own choreographic output.

”Cities of Salt” by Abdul Rahman Munif

Ed Temple of Brooklyn, N.Y.: This book tells of the discovery of oil on the Arabian peninsula and how it disrupted the land and the people, altered the socio-political climate of the country, and threw the Middle East into a constant state of unrest.

”Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah

Lisa Harvey of Rockland, Mass.: A poignant, funny, amazing, heart-wrenching view into South Africa under apartheid. Trevor Noah is wonderful and his mother, Patricia, is amazingly courageous and unstoppable! (The audible version is awesome as Trevor reads the book himself.) I highly recommend!

Jeanne Wishengrad of Durham, N.H.: A child’s view of apartheid, supplemented with short explanations of the actual laws enforcing racial separation, and finding both humor and pathos in growing up.

”Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Pamela McDonald of Stoughton, Mass.: Even though we know how it ends, the story of Michelle Obama is thought-provoking and a read that you cannot put down.

Karen Shepard of Arlington, Mass.: An admirable first lady of the United States, and the first African-American to serve in that role. In her memoir, Michelle Obama vividly describes growing up on the South Side of Chicago, studying at Princeton, working as a high-powered corporate lawyer, marriage to President Barack Obama, living in the White House, and her role as a mother. ‘Becoming’ was immensely impressive and delightful because Michelle Obama has written an inspiring, candid, powerful, and thoughtful memoir.

”Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time” by Ian O’Connor

Jim Collins of Pepperell, Mass.: The life and accomplishments of the GOAT coach. From early years to current accomplishments, I loved the insight of his coaching journey from gofer to assistant to coordinator to head coach. The book gives the BB casual observer unique perspective on the failures as well as the success of this amazing man. The relationships with Parcells and Kraft, as well as the disaster that was his first head coaching opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, presents a more complete story of a man and coach who overcame adversity and learned from past mistakes. He lives his credo of constant improvement. A wonderful read for any football fan and coach looking for an outstanding example of a never-quit attitude and perseverance.

“Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

Grace Van Dyck of Wellesley, Mass.: I love this book because it’s funny and poignant at the same time. It’s about Amy Poehler’s life from the very beginning to how she got her start in television and film. It also mentions a lot about her work at Saturday Night Live.

”A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell

Phyllis Ollove of Hamilton, Mass.: This well-researched book reads like a novel. It’s the story of another unsung woman who turned the tides of history. The book-on-tape version is well done by Juliet Stevenson.

”Rickenbacker: An Autobiography” by Edward V. Rickenbacker

Julia S. Merritt of Carthage, N.C.: It is timeless and interesting with 20-20 hindsight.

”Churchill: Walking with Destiny” by Andrew Roberts

John Flynn: Winston Churchill, warts and all. A deep study of this amazing human being who, among many other things, alone stood up to Hitler until America was forced into WWII.

”Giordano Bruno: Philosopher/Heretic” by Ingrid D. Rowland

Richard F. Wright of Jefferson, Mass.: Giordano Bruno was burned at the stake in 1600 after a six-year investigation by the Roman Inquisition. He was denied the customary strangulation and was burned alive. His crime of heresy was based on his adoption of the heliocentric universe proposed by Copernicus. For me personally, secularists and humanists benefit greatly from understanding the true heroes of church reform, the scientific method, and enlightened free thought.

”Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” by Dani Shapiro

Stefanie Cloutier of Concord, Mass.: I recommend ANY memoir by Dani Shapiro because her writing is fluid and rich and in the moment -- a pure pleasure to read. She does a DNA/ancestry test as a lark, and discovers she is not who she thought she was. Stark, real, elegantly written, and ultimately satisfying.

Barbara Meltz of Newton, Mass.: A memoir by a gifted writer who discovers at age 54 that her father is not her biological father. Both her parents are dead, so she must deal with this without their input. Her emotional upheaval as she puts the pieces together makes this a page-turner. Beautiful, sad, insightful, and joyous all at the same time.

”Boys in the Trees: A Memoir” by Carly Simon

Maxine Pincott of Westminster, Mass.: Carly eloquently traverses her life as a child of privilege in the orbit of the publishing company her father, Richard, founded with M. Lincoln Schuster. She shares her trials and tribulations in her debut in the musical world. She divulges her romantic involvement with many storied male singers and actors. Carly states her reasons behind writing and singing many of her songs. And finally, she analyzes her marriage to James Taylor. I always wanted to know who Carly had in mind when she wrote and sang, ‘You’re So Vain.’ So I read her book.

”The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot

Donna Bakke of York, Maine: This is the account of an African American woman who died of cervical cancer in 1951. Unknown to her or her family, her cancer cells became the first ‘immortal’ human cell line. I found this story a fascinating example of racial disrespect and abuse. It draws the reader into a moral scientific question.

”John Marshall: Definer of a Nation” by Jean Edward Smith

Ann Arata of Marblehead, Mass.: This book is a wonderful description of the man responsible for the early establishment of the Supreme Court and its role in our democracy. Particularly relevant now.

”My Beloved World” by Sonia Sotomayor

Patricia Weiss of Sag Harbor, N.Y.: This is a memoir, not a full autobiography. It’s beautifully written by our Supreme Court justice, and I think the memoir would appeal to a young adult reader as well as to adults. Personally speaking, I liked reading how the author’s solid accomplishment in finally grasping the inherent logic in mathematics at an early age (around 5th grade) is one of the things that propelled her later success as a lawyer, and then as a judge. It also includes an anecdote of how her school principal reacted when the author received the highest score in her school on the New York Regents math exam as a high school senior, and how the author explained the circumstances to the (doubting) school principal. All told, it’s a very inspirational story, and an enjoyable read.

”Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Susan Nelson of Norfolk, Mass.: From his early childhood in N.J. through 2018, Bruce does not hold back. He focuses on himself, his family growing up, and the family he built with Patti Scialfa. He goes into great detail about the inspiration behind many of his songs, his deep, lifelong depression, the E Street Band and its members, and the music industry, and very little of gossipy stuff. I listened to the audiobook, which is read by the author, and it is fabulous. Because you hear his life in his own words, the story comes alive.

Heather Weisberger of San Diego, Calif.: I’m not a Springsteen super-fan, but you don’t need to be to enjoy this memoir. The honesty and straightforward nature in which Bruce tells his own story is refreshing and entertaining. It’s long, but the pages flew by as I gained a better understanding of how his experiences shaped the man he is today, while developing a deeper appreciation of another great American (Lyrical) Poet.

”The Making of a Justice: Reflections on My First 94 Years” by John Paul Stevens

Jack Fruchtman of Aquinnah on Martha’s Vineyard: In this autobiography, published last spring just weeks before his death at 99, Justice Stevens vividly and warmly recounts his early life and development as a young lawyer who eventually made his way to the United States Supreme Court. A lifelong Republican, he makes even liberals and progressives long for jurists like him to serve on our highest court.

”Son of Havana: A Baseball Journey from Cuba to the Big Leagues and Back” by Luis Tiant

Tony Squillacioti of Wells, Maine: Tiant was a giant in his career and absolutely should be a mortal lock for the Hall of Fame. In addition to his formidable playing stats from wins, strikeouts, games played, innings pitched, and playoff heroics, are his personal trials and triumphs, enduring Jim Crow racism in the South, separated from his family for years due to the Cuban revolution, meeting and falling in love with his Mexican wife Maria while watching HER play ball, and finally having his Cuban League baseball legend father see him play in the World Series.

”The History of Charles XII, King of Sweden” by Francois-Marie Arouet de Voltaire

John Eldh of Sherborn, Mass.: It is a fascinating biography of a king who spent most of his short life in war. Not only was Sweden at war, but the king was leading the troops in the actual battles. There is also an interesting rivalry between Charles and Peter the Great of Russia. Voltaire wrote the biography in 1731, shortly after the king’s death in 1718.

“Girls Like Us: Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon -- and the Journey of a Generation” by Sheila Weller

Carole Kenney of King of Prussia, Penn.: Every page brought back memories of that time in my life -- and the lives of so many of those of my generation -- I felt like I was reading about old friends. I didn’t want it to end. Just great fun!

”Educated” by Tara Westover Several people recommended this book:

Kate F. Hays of Toronto, Canada: Autobiography/memoir of growing up in isolationist and brutal family environment ... and struggling to create her own sense of self and identity. What truly captivated me was Westover’s accurate rendering of the fierce internal struggle that people undergo when they need/decide/choose to change their reality from the accepted truth to one that they personally know is accurate.

Deborah Hill of Bloomington, Ind.: It’s a gripping and difficult read, but she’s amazing. A friend of mine who volunteers for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate association) said she found 6 of the 8 conditions that CASA considers child abuse in this narrative ... Yikes!

Harleen Singh of Brooklyn, N.Y.: Tara tells the story of her life growing up with survivalist Mormon parents in rural Idaho, who don’t believe in medical care or public schooling. In fact, she never attended school, nor was she ever properly home-schooled, and instead she worked in her father’s junkyard as a young woman. She ultimately goes on to attend BYU, and earn a PhD from Trinity College at Cambridge (2 of her older brothers also go on to earn PhDs). Tara’s story is a beautiful commentary on growing up in rural America, mental illness, violence (particularly violence experienced by young women), and most of all, the power of an education, all without really disparaging any of the systems that affected her or placing real blame. It’s an incredible story, well-written, and Tara is an inspiration!

Sheila Enright of Brighton, Mass.: A powerful story about a woman who educates herself in spite of an isolated, abusive childhood, and the people who help her along the way. It’s also an education about what it’s like to be raised in a survivalist, fundamentalist rural family where the children are home-schooled.

Katherine Conway: A compelling read.

Marian H. Fowler of Indian Purchase Township, Maine: Tara Westover, born in 1986, was raised in a family of extreme Mormons and survivalists who distrusted the government and the medical and educational establishment so much that they neither registered their children’s births nor enrolled them in school. She knew little of the outside world until her teens when she began teaching herself enough math and science and grammar to take the ACT, enabling her to enroll in Brigham Young University, and eventually earn a PhD in history from Trinity College, Cambridge. Her native intelligence, coupled with her courage and determination, have taken her from sleeping with her ‘head for the hills’ survival bag under her bed and farther away from her family than a mere continent and the Atlantic Ocean. Read it -- it is shocking, moving, troubling ... and inspiring.

”I am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai

Dennis Naughton of Foxborough, Mass.: Malala is a young Pakistani girl who stood up for education in her country and was targeted for assassination by the Taliban. This story is made all the more poignant right now as we see the Trump administration preparing to pull out of Afghanistan, with the inevitable consequence that the Taliban will once again take control of the country.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.