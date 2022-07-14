The Fast Forward 2020 Summer Bookies reading list

Here are your suggestions for this summer’s Bookies. The theme is books by Black Americans, because elevating these voices and educating ourselves is part of change.

Clea Simon of Somerville, Mass.: A really wonderful debut novel by a woman of color set largely in the era of slavery in Haiti and the US (and also dealing with its contemporary repercussions). Just a wonderful, engaging adventure. I was entranced.

“Waiting to Exhale” by Terry McMillan

Dave Jacob of Sudbury, Mass.: Just a good escape novel mixing searching for balance in work and love.

The Broken Earth trilogy by N. K. Jemisin (“The Fifth Season,” “The Obelisk Gate,” and “The Stone Sky”)

Nicole Huberfeld of Boston: Under the guise of a fabulous fantasy story with incredible world-building and a fearsome heroine, Jemisin manages to take on race, class, power, sexism, love, family, environmental health, and every other major theme -- without preaching. Come for the wondrous imagination, stay for the depth of the tale. “The Fifth Season” (the first book) was so compelling that I started reading it again as soon as I finished it, something I almost never do as a voracious reader of fiction.

”How Long ‘til Black Future Month?” by N. K. Jemisin

Barbara Hayler of Chicago: This is a collection of 22 short stories, firmly set in the world of speculative fiction (formerly known as science fiction). N. K. Jemisin says, in her introduction, that she started out wanting to write novels, and didn’t think she could write short stories. But she certainly learned.

This collection includes her first professional sale -- “Cloud Dragon Skies” -- that shows how tempting it is to meddle with the world, albeit with the best of intentions. And the Jemisin story that was nominated for a Hugo, “The City Born Great,” which made the links between cities and the people who live in them real for me. And 20 others, all originally published between 2004 and 2017.

Jemisin has the knack of slipping the extraordinary into the otherwise mundane. She sneaks up on you. Her story “Walking Awake” begins with this sentence: “The Master who came for Enri was wearing a relatively young body.” My personal favorite (at this moment, at least) is “Cuisine des Memoires,” in which Harold and Yvette visit an unusual New Orleans restaurant.

Sadly, there is no story titled “How Long ‘til Black Future Month?”, but all the stories routinely and matter-of-factly include people of color. Not in the “Star Trek” way, where there was one Russian and one African and one Asian, each displaying at least some of the “typical” characteristics of the type. But in the Jemisin way, in which characters simply are who they are, and people of color are of course part of the story, because they’re part of the world.

”An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones

Elaine Hayes of Natick: An eye-opening book for me.

Montse Serra Nadal: This book is quite appropriate in our times of unrest. It shows not only how complicated human relationships are, but also how difficult is for Black Americans to feel that their country’s institutions protect them.

Charlie Gordon of Gilford, N.H.: This novel tells the twisted story of an ordinary marriage thrust into a force of hate and love. I found myself absorbed by the various difficulties innocent lives can create in their world and lives. Tyari Jones deftly talks us through this amazing story while creating all types of emotions for us, the readers.

Cheryl Napsha of Coraopolis, Penn.: This is a powerful, painful story of a young Black couple who do everything right, but still fall victim to the tragedies that have befallen Black people throughout the history of this country. It is also one of the most beautifully written books I’ve ever read.

”The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson

Mariann Stephens: A deeply satisfying work of narrative nonfiction that provides an intimate view of the great migration. Wilkerson is a journalist of the first order (a Pulitzer Prize winner, BTW). This book reflects more than 1,000 interviews and received the National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction. Moving, powerful, and true. It puts so many things in context!

Sara Hindman of Indianapolis: This book held my interest from start to finish! It follows a handful of people who live in untenable situations in the South on their trek north, then shares their new lives. Different, but better? You decide.

Eileen Wuerthele of Easton, Penn.: This book follows Black Americans who fled the Deep South during the Great Migration. It’s a window into a world not many white northerners are familiar with, and I found it compelling. It’s one of those stories that makes you miss the (true life) characters when the book ends. Important information that helps us understand the damage: physical, emotional, spiritual, financial, educational, medical -- the list is endless -- that systemic racism causes.

Betsy Orcutt of Hingham, Mass.: An epic, beautifully written masterwork. Amazing tale of three families migrating from the South to other parts of the USA. She actually interviews many of the characters.

Joyce Schwartz of Marstons Mills, Mass.: I recommend this book, which covers the migration of Black citizens who fled the South for northern and western cities for a better life.

Carole Kenney of King of Prussia, Penn.: Due to her excellent writing skills, this reads like a novel, and thereby engages the reader like few books I have encountered. Wilkerson tells the very detailed and personal stories of three individuals in three different decades, to describe the horrors of what they were escaping from: sharecropping (scarcely different from slavery), discrimination, lynchings, terror of living in the South -- and the lives they ultimately created in the disappointing landscapes of the North and West.

This book is a wonderful example of how the individual can represent the larger story -- that of ingrained racism in our country. It is one of the most powerful books I have ever read.

Jennifer of Methuen, Mass.: I had never learned about the Great Migration in school, hadn’t even heard the term until after I finished graduate school. Therefore, the historical background was all new to me.

The author also includes firsthand accounts of people’s reasons for leaving home. These were tough to read, but necessary to know to gain a better understanding not only of our history, but context for current events.

This book should be required reading for high school American history.

Mark Jackson of Amherst, Mass.: Narrative nonfiction at its best. The story is driven by the journeys of the families -- what life in the South involved, their decision to leave, and what they found and constructed for themselves in the North. The skill with which Wilkerson balances these narratives with compelling history and social science makes “The Warmth of Other Suns” a complete experience. And, if the rage behind the current rebellion needs a context, “Warmth” makes the larger point that the African-American search and longing for a haven and security is centuries old.

Stephen Soltof of Waban, Mass.: As an older white guy, I learned about the particular hardships and prejudices that Black citizens faced at that time in the South, and how their lives in the North -- although better -- still were with many restrictive hardships. Of course, restrictions and prejudice are still with us right now, in the North and South, as too many recent events have sadly shown.

Sue Hargis Spigel of Sarasota, Fla.: Don’t be daunted by the 500-plus pages. This book reads like a novel. The book focuses on personal experiences by telling the stories of three people who migrated north: Ida Mae Brandon Gladney, George Swanson Starling, and Robert Joseph Pershing Foster. They left Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana, and settled in Chicago, Harlem, and Los Angeles, respectively.

George Starling left with his wife under cover of night, when he learned he was marked for murder because he was advocating for better pay for picking fruit. Ida Mae and her husband, George, flee Mississippi after he is falsely accused of stealing turkeys. Robert Foster was a talented physician who struggled to start his practice in California.

Each of these three migrants and their spouses left the Jim Crow South expecting a better, safer life. In many ways it was, as they found work and no longer had to fear being lynched for the slightest reason. But they had to navigate the subtler forms of racism of the North, discrimination not written into law, but very real nonetheless. Apartments were suddenly unavailable, rents were raised, wages were lower for people of color. They had the extra burden of being hundreds of miles away from families and aging parents. Through decades of hard work, setbacks, and successes, they raise their own families in their adopted cities.

Linda Friedman: This is one of my all-time very favorite books. Two of the four main characters touched me; they had an emotional impact on me. I particularly loved the one lady who lived the longest. It took Isabel Wilkerson 10 years to research and write this, if I remember correctly. It is not a light summer read, but it is not difficult to read. It is extremely well written. I learned so much and this exceptional book was my favorite for many years.

Meredith Fife Day of Lowell, Mass.: Intimidated by the heft of this 600-page tome, I left it unopened for nine years; social isolation and a subject that remained relevant to my past in the segregated South and present in diverse and feisty Lowell gave me time and reason to learn about a culture whose history I knew mostly from a white male: William Faulkner’s sentence, “They endured,” had stuck with me.

“They left” is where Isabel Wilkerson begins, taking readers from the Jim Crow mostly rural South to the urban destinations of Chicago, Harlem, and Los Angeles through the lives of three Black migrants who left cruelty, danger, and humiliation for freedom compromised at every turn by more denial of dignity. The social and economic crippling of an entire race continued.

I recommend this book not as an escape or a beach read, but as a sobering look at what we have done to one another and how we might see through a clearer, more compassionate lens as we face the reckoning that is now upon us.

Thomas V. Heyman of Wakefield, R.I.: Having grown up in Brooklyn in the ‘40s and ‘50s and having moved my family to Montclair, N.J., in the ‘60s, I knew much about implicit racism, but this book gave me a level of understanding of that original sin of our democracy enabled like nothing else I have read.

Also recommended by Susan Siebert of Jamaica Plain, Mass.

”The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

Deborah Hill of Bloomington, Ind.: I think this may be categorized as a youth novel, because it’s a story narrated by a 16-year-old girl living in the inner city but going to an upscale private school. In the story, she meets up with a childhood friend at a party and, as he drives her home, they’re stopped by the police and he ends up getting shot and killed. I found this a very visceral way to gain some insight of what it’s like to try to live in this country inside a Black skin. They made a movie of it, which is well done, as far as following the story is concerned, but the book is better, as is often the case.

Isabel Cruz of Brookline, Mass.: A young adult novel that I read as a non-young adult. Bawled my eyes out. It was so powerful and heartbreaking. Addressed race, privilege, code-switching, the incessant murders of Black Americans by police, and the intergenerational, complex trauma that Black Americans live with and continue to experience every day. Important and impactful read.

Maxine Pincott of Westminster, Mass.: Starr Carter, the Black heroine, is a high school student straddling two worlds. One, at her mother’s insistence, is at a mostly white prep school. The second one is at home in a mostly impoverished Black neighborhood. At school, she has two best friends, one white and the other Asian, and a white boyfriend who adores her. At home, she has friends and family with deep ties in the ‘hood. She delicately manages to keep the two lives separate.

That is, until the car that Khalil, her on and off again neighborhood crush, is driving, and where she is the passenger, is pulled over by a white policeman. Being the witness to seeing Khalil shot in cold blood by the white cop causes Starr’s delicately balanced worlds and identity to crumble.

Angie Thomas has written this poignant coming-of-age book for young adults, but the heart-wrenching and seemingly timeless topic is relevant for a much wider audience. Thomas gives, through Starr, a sobering and relevant insight into what it is like to be Black in the United States.

Karen of Andover, Mass.: This is very well written. Notice the title acrostic “thug,” a racist term the bully-in-chief likes to use. With the recent deaths of unarmed Black men, this book gives a perspective I would not have known otherwise.

”Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

Arwen Hawes of Roswell, Georgia: I read this book when I was 19, and re-read it every few years now. Hurston exquisitely brings the reader through the life of Janie, from her adolescence and dreams of growing up and falling in love, through her relationships and eventually finding independence. Thirty years later, it resonates even more than as a young woman because the different stages of Janie’s life resonate as I go through those stages, too.

The book opened my eyes to the fact that women of color and white women have similar struggles. We may not have the same skin color, we may have cultural differences, but there are universal underlying themes of humanity that are unifying. We can support each other regardless of appearance. We can find commonality as women and the struggles many women have to overcome.

Ann Hamman: Our book group in Clarendon Hills, Ill., read this maybe 10 years ago. It blew me away! Written in 1937 (the year after I was born), this book opened my eyes to Black culture in the South in an earlier time from the viewpoint of a female writer.

Peg Jones of Cave Creek, Ariz.: As important as the themes are, the writing is what made me love this book. Hurston’s eloquence in describing simple scenes is breathtaking. I read this in the early ‘80s and a few years ago recommended it to my college-age son. It quickly became his favorite book, too.

Tom Killilea of Watertown, Mass.: It’s a beautiful and warm love story taking place in a hardscrabble environment with two memorable characters.

Jim McDermott of Eastham, Mass.: I taught high school in Worcester, and I loved teaching this novel. Hurston is an extraordinary talent, but she was effectively shut out during the Harlem Renaissance probably because her male counterparts were struggling to overcome bias themselves to become less “invisible.” She must have learned from that because she creates a female character who learns that being oneself in a world trying to make everyone the same is truly heroic.

Her hero in this novel is Janie Crawford, who overcomes not only societal racial barriers, but also the inherent bias and prejudice of her own Black community toward women. Her journey toward self-identity and growth to become a courageous, strong person drew the admiration of my urban students, especially young women, struggling to find themselves in their own closed world.

”Their Eyes Were Watching God” is a love story, a historical account of life in early 20th century African American society, humorous at times, tragic at others, philosophical, funny, sad, poetic, realistic, creative, and heroic. Zora Neale Hurston’s writing is elegant, creative, imaginative, and, at times, even voluptuous.

Helen Carey Cohen of Kensington, N.H.: In the early 20th century, Janie, a descendent of slaves, began a sad, bounced-around life. People took advantage of her. She made poor choices. Despite sadness, she was a good, kind woman capable of love. I don’t know how people do that. They are special.

I read this when I was younger. It was the first time I ever encountered what it might be like to have absolutely NOTHING -- no love, no emotional support, no property, and no one to trust. It broke my heart. Yet Janie always kept hers.

Kate Joseph of Portland, Ore.: A story set in rural Black South folk culture about a woman searching for love and self, experiencing death, loss, survival, and emergence. It is poetic – best of the best. “Janie saw her life like a great tree in leaf with the things suffered, things enjoyed, things done and undone. Dawn and doom was in the branches.”

Joshua A. Quinones: An incredibly insightful novel. The language of conversation of the time is vibrant, the interpersonal relationships are developed and thoughtful, the tribulations feel entirely real. Surprisingly and subtly uplifting and optimistic. Cannot recommend it enough. Will read it again some day.

Betsy Powell-Pelrine of Marshfield, Mass.: First, I was fascinated by the IMPACT this book had on African Americans throughout recent history. At the beginning and end of the book, there is quite a bit about the author and her impact on writers, dreamers, historians, Blacks, and women! Second, I really loved the actual story about a woman who lived her life her way. Mistakes and all. She was driven by love and passion, and her dreams and visions for her own life.

And finally, I loved that the book opened my eyes to the reality of life as an African American in the ‘20s and ‘30s post-civil war era. It was after I read this book that I truly understood that I had NO idea what it meant to be a Black person, and certainly not at this time in history. It gave me my first real glimpse into the history, beauty, pain, triumphs, and challenges of the Black American. Fascinating read!

Judy Malone Neville of Newton Upper Falls, Mass.: In Janie Crawford, Ms. Hurston creates a strong, independent, intelligent woman who survives three troubled marriages, a society that devalues women and people of color, and, in the end, discovers her own true worth. It is a story of hope.

”Moses, Man of the Mountain” by Zora Neale Hurston

Patrick Twomey of Oakland, Calif.: A retelling of the story of Moses, based both on Biblical stories but also including several African traditions. It really makes Moses come alive as an individual, more than the Bible or Charlton Heston do. A quick read but a fascinating one.

”Barracoon, The Story of The Last ‘Black Cargo’ " by Zora Neale Hurston

Dan Moylan of Brookline, Mass.: Moving story -- if I recall correctly, the man lived to within my lifetime, certainly to 1927 when the interviews were recorded, the year before my birth. I grew up in the Jim Crow South. If one more person tells me, “all lives matter,” I’ll scream.

“Witness to Change: From Jim Crow to Political Empowerment” by Sybil Haydel Morial

Olivia Moriarty: I highly recommend “Witness to Change” by Sybil Haydel Morial, the mother and wife to two New Orleans mayors.

“Boy, Snow, Bird” by Helen Oyeyemi

David Bouwsma: Helen Oyeyemi is a British novelist who spins an incredibly refracted re-work of Snow White into a magical tale of identity reflected in the context of “passing” (being Black, but “passing” as white) in mid-century America, with a timely comment on the dangers of taunting white fear.

Betsy Butterworth of Dorchester: This is a story about passing in the 1950s. It begins with Boy Novak, a white woman, fleeing New York City from her abusive father in a bus and she gets off at the last stop in Flax Hill, Mass. She falls in love with a widower, Arturo Whitman, who unbeknownst to Boy has been passing as white along with his other family members. Arturo has an aptly named daughter, Snow. When Boy gives birth to their daughter, Bird, she is unmistakably of mixed race. This opens up a whole raft of issues, resulting in Bird being sent away to be raised by Arturo’s older sister, who was shunned by the Whitmans because of her skin color. It’s a rich, complicated novel.

“From the Desk of Zoe Washington” by Janae Marks

Cathleen Barnhart of White Plains, N.Y.: This middle grade novel tells the story of a Black girl, Zoe Washington, whose father is in prison for murder. Zoe has never met her dad, but on her 12th birthday, she gets a letter from him, and learns that he has been writing her a letter every year on her birthday. As she begins a correspondence and relationship with her dad, Zoe also begins to learn about -- and investigate -- the details of the crime for which he’s been imprisoned.

The story Marks writes is both appropriate for middle school students (and their parents) and a great introduction for middle schoolers to the ways that the criminal justice system disproportionately impacts Blacks and Black communities. At the same time, Zoe is a middle school girl that middle school readers can relate to: she’s passionate about baking, is having friend problems, and feels both loved and stifled by her mom. Zoe is real and relatable, and the novel is both believable and compelling.

“The Sun is Also a Star” by Nicola Yoon

Janice Blaising of South Haven, Mich.: This is technically a young adult book, but my granddaughter and I both read it and loved it. The story of a Jamaican teen and Korean teen who meet in NYC and connect briefly with each other. The racial implications are overshadowed by adolescent yearnings. A good read.

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah

Susan Nelson of Norfolk, Mass.: This memoir tells the story about being born to a Black mother and a white, Swiss father in South Africa when the creation of such offspring was a crime. Noah goes on to talk about his childhood, his education, friends, and family, and all the other influences in his young life, before moving to other continents.

This book is very funny, heart-breaking, and fascinating. It makes many points without being heavy-handed and in your face; in these times, when we are all looking for a little bit of solace, this book will leave you wanting more without feeling like jumping off a cliff. (P.S. Noah reads the audiobook, which is terrific.)

Janice L. Cagan-Teuber: Excellent book. Actually, I would recommend anything he writes!

Jack Fultz of Lincoln, Mass.: The audible edition is a must because Trevor does the reading. Listening to his incredible story of growing up in apartheid South Africa, raised with his two brothers by a single mother -- it’s not like someone is reading a book to you. It’s like Trevor is simply telling you his story -- live and in person.

“Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor

Ed Maloney of Newark, Del.: Shows how a crisis brings Blacks and whites together as documented at the end of the book. Aren’t we in a couple now???

Elizabet Gassmann: This is a children’s book from the late ‘70s that won the Newbery Medal. It was written for children, but I read it as an adult and found it powerful. The main character is a young girl, Cassie Logan, whose family is close-knit, poor, and living in Mississippi during the Depression. Cassie’s family has a lot of dignity and self-respect even though they’re poor and living (and experiencing life) in the most racist state in the US.

Thirty-five years after I read this book, I still remember Cassie Logan and Mildred D. Taylor by name (I long ago gave the actual book away to a child in my life; bought another and gave that one away, too, to another child). I’ve read thousands of books since “Roll of Thunder” whose characters and authors are long lost to me. This book I remember. Try to find it in the original hardcover. The weight of the book, the beautiful dustjacket, and the quality of paper and printing enhance the weight of the story.

Ariadne Daskalakis of Cologne, Germany (formerly of Boston): This is a must-read (both regardless of the skin color of its author and also recognizing that her unique perspective led to her artistic creation). It is a beautifully written and very touching, gripping story. The plot centers around young Cassie Logan and her loving family in Mississippi in the early 20th century. They struggle not to lose their land, while being subject to racism in all aspects of their lives.

As they face various challenges with grace, perseverance, and inner pride, we see both sides of the racial divide also through other characters -- victims and perpetrators of all ages, as well as people trying with all their might to improve the situation. We witness a loving family; there are humorous moments and also desperation and tragedy.

I’m impressed that Mildred Taylor was able to show such complexity in her story, including strife and unbearable suffering, yet without accusatory rage at the reader. In my opinion, her ultimate, inspiring message is one of peace, and that there is more that unites us than divides us.

“Lonely Crusade” by Chester Himes

Jim Gammill of Belmont: It’s been a couple of years since I read it, but I remember this 1947 novel focused on a Black man hired as a union organizer in the predominantly white business and labor arena in Los Angeles circa 1943. You can use the story to measure how much hasn’t changed in 75 years.

“The Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison

Dana Kirby of Oakland, Calif.: This book forced me think long and hard about what life must be like for Black Americans. I read it in 1995 and it has stuck with me for the past 25 years. I often think of it when I pass people on the street asking for help or when I see a police officer with his knee on a person’s neck as he is begging for his life.

Mark Troia of Jamaica Plain, Mass.: On my Top 10 books I’ve read list.

Also recommended by A. Deschene.

“Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler

Sandra Fawn of San Rafael, Calif. and Orange, Mass.: This is a haunting novel, very troubling, and far too prophetic but so beautifully and sharply written. This novel transports and inspires.

It was written in 1993 but takes place in 2024. In this dystopian future, society as we know it has succumbed to violence, corruption, and the disintegration of community, as the trajectory of the human race advances to its inevitable collapse. Laws are ignored, or enforced by a corrupt and violent police force, and humans live either in poorly secured, walled enclaves, tightly-controlled, violent cities where slavery has re-emerged, or out in the wilderness, where the weak are preyed upon by the desperate.

Lauren is a teenager living in a small, walled community in California. Her father is the local preacher, and her mother teaches the handful of children in the community. Her younger brothers are wild and reckless. Yet Lauren possesses a maturity and wisdom that set her up as different from the start. For one thing, she is a sharer, afflicted with a condition that forces her to feel the pain of others around her if she witnesses them. This can be a disability if she is trying to defend herself from predatory aggressors, but Lauren is prepared. She knows that the time will come when the encroaching dangers will overrun her community and she carefully plans her escape.

Despite the intellectual rejection of religion, Lauren applies her intelligence and thoughtfulness in the creation of a new religion, one that espouses God as Change, and she calls it Earthseed. When the inevitable happens, and Lauren’s community is overrun, Lauren finds herself fleeing for her life with other refugees -- wandering the dangerous roads to head north, where there is a belief that life might be better there. Along the way, Lauren finds other essentially decent people among the cast-offs, and shares the philosophy of Earthseed. Will this tiny, emerging movement be crushed by the chaos of the time, or can Lauren create a movement that will help set humanity back on a redemptive path?

David Vossbrink of Sunnyvale, Calif.: Butler paints a dystopian future of America (set in the 2020s) that reveals the plausible outcomes from our current divisions of society, environmental degradation, and demagogic leadership. Despite its being “science fiction,” this novel is frighteningly realistic about the possibilities we face. However, Butler also includes a message of hope for a new way of thinking that can overcome social damage, and hope is a good thing to have these days.

Cynthia Franklin of Wellfleet, Mass.: Butler was one of the few Black women writing science fiction, and was the recipient of multiple Hugo and Nebula awards as well as a MacArthur Fellowship. All her books are worth reading, but “Parable of the Sower” is especially pertinent to our time. It follows a young Black woman in Southern California as she deals with the social chaos caused by environmental and economic crises. It’s disturbing, yet hopeful, as she struggles to define and build a new community and philosophy. A well-told story, as well as a book to make you think about where we are headed.

Pamela Contag of San Jose, Calif.: This book is primarily about a young girl whose family was devastated by the consequences of climate change. As a hyper-empath she felt everyone’s pain, and when she found herself alone, decided to set out on a pilgrimage to a new life. Walking from Los Angeles northward she created philosophy of life, a seed, and by living her own creed, she became the voice of change as she collected a group of people that ultimately created new and different settlement in a changed world.

My niece, Esther, introduced me to this author and I proceeded to read every book of hers. They were exciting, heartwarming, and prescient. I finished all the books and then I looked up Octavia Butler to see when her new book was coming out. When I read that she died in 2006 at the age of 58, I cried for the sheer sense of loss of such a brilliant author. Thanks Esther, for letting me meet Octavia through your book collection.

”Clay’s Ark” by Octavia E. Butler

Ed Temple of Yarmouth Port, Mass.: This is about a strange virus unknowingly brought back from a mission to space. Unlike our Covid-19, this one can manipulate people to further its spread. I think that Trump is acting in that role. An exciting and strange novel.

“Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler

Fran Hutton: I have almost all of her books. She is one of the few rare Black science fiction writers, but “Kindred” also addresses race, family, and slavery.

“Dawn” by Octavia E. Butler

Steve Price of Austin, Tex.: This books opens with the protagonist on a spaceship. The reader learns in real time with the protagonist that she survived a nuclear apocalypse on Earth. She must learn to coexist with other species genetically, and there is combining of DNA with a third sex - not male and not female.

The book reads as if Ms. Butler knew the issues we would be facing and living with today back in 1987 when she wrote the book! The best part is that “Dawn” is the first book of a trilogy. (Note: “Lilith’s Brood” is the trilogy that also includes “Adulthood Rites” and “Imago.”) I had never read science fiction when I read this book, so I firmly believe the appeal would not be limited to die-hard science fiction fans.

“Fledgling” by Octavia E. Butler

Linda McDonald of Mattapan, Mass.: Butler is best known for “Parable of the Sower” or “Kindred.” Maybe “Bloodchild.” “Fledgling” introduces the reader to a child who is not what she appears to be: a middle-aged vampire of color. A survivor of a brutal war that wiped out her community and memory. It’s allegorical, not to mention filled with action and humor and humanity. I discovered it just before I read that Octavia Butler had died, the result of a senseless slip and fall.

“The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish

Phillip Stern of Winchester, Mass.: I listened to the audiobook read by the author. The telling of her life from homelessness to successful actress was honest, funny, and heartbreaking.

“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson

Charlotte Thompson of Jamaica Plain, Mass.: This is the memoir of a young African American lawyer who founded the Equal Justice Initiative. He worked in Alabama and represented people who had been wrongly convicted and many were on death row. Most of these people (many were African American) were impoverished and innocent. It was also mind-boggling how many kids from 12–21 were imprisoned, but really should have been given help and not prison time.

One cannot possibly read this and not be moved to anger, tears, and empathy for the unfair treatment of all these people. I have an overwhelming respect for the author. He has really dedicated his life to helping a lot of very deserving people.

Larry Sparks of Simsbury, Conn.: This was on my short list to read for just a few days when Bates College announced that Bryan would be the commencement speaker on the day my son would receive his diploma. So I sat down to read the book and finished it in one fell swoop; such was the stunning power and compelling narrative of this eye-opening chronicle.

So profound was the impact of this book on my heart and soul that it led to a transformation of my professional approach to supervising the behavior of the over 500 elementary school students with whom I work; my sharpened work on restorative justice permeated our school and is rippling through the district.

This is happening not by adopting a “new program,” but by modeling (walking the walk) and by on-the-job education of staff.

At our hotel the night before graduation, I casually asked the clerk if my friend Bryan Stevenson had checked in. The poor fellow was only too happy to let me know -- “Oh yes, he’s here already!” -- and unwittingly launch my plan to meet him. A fellow educator and Bates senior parent called me the next day: “He’s in the lobby, headed to the buffet.” I unabashedly interrupted Stevenson’s breakfast (something light and healthy), professed our crush on him, and he willingly encouraged us to sit a few moments at his table for a sweet and low-key chat. We soon excused ourselves and wished him luck on his speech.

My son’s graduation was the highlight of the day, but meeting Stevenson was the literary highlight of my lifetime!

Toby Dewey of Brookline, Mass.: How the drive of one man can bring about awareness, understanding and change. It is this kind of spirit that can can help us move forward.

Alexandra Wu of London: It’s a beautifully written journey through Bryan Stevenson’s experience as a young Black lawyer working primarily with death row inmates, and how this has shaped his lifelong work in challenging the ills created by systemic racism, poverty, and America’s broken criminal justice system, which has led to a disproportionate number of Black men on death row. It’s told through the heartbreaking stories of injustice of the men, women and children Bryan Stevenson has represented, and is simultaneously a coming-of-age story about Bryan himself. Warner Bros has also just made the 2019 film featuring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, available to watch for free throughout June as a result of George Floyd’s murder.

Maureen Comfort of Londonderry, N.H.: The author’s brilliant writing is surpassed only by his passion for social justice and his commitment to working to exonerate the wrongly accused. If ever there was a book to read at this time in America, “Just Mercy” is that book.

Susan Carter of Coventry, Conn.: It is a memoir by one of the lawyers who founded the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. Stevenson is an activist lawyer who has represented (and freed) death row clients. His book highlights racial injustice and problems in our justice system generally. It makes you examine your own feelings about systemic racism and capital punishment. It’s an important book.

Also recommended by Kate Enchelmayer of Chapel Hill, N.C.

“The Man Who Cried I Am” by John A. Williams

Gary Stonum of Akron, Ohio: Just plain great and underrated since its early hullabaloo. As the title suggests, it harkens to existentialism and fictionalizes Richard Wright’s time in Paris.

Mary Carroll: I was lucky enough to take an African American lit course from Arna Bontemps (a participant in and chronicler of the Harlem Renaissance) at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and wrote my final paper on Williams’ novel. It’s a roman à clef (based on history, but not required to adhere 100 percent to the facts) whose main character bears a strong resemblance to Ralph Bunche, the Black American who played a key role in the founding and early years of the United Nations. Williams is a terrific novelist; readers should also consider his other novels!

“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride

Dave DeInnocentis of Andover, Mass.: Easily the best book I’ve read in years. A masterpiece by the author of the brilliant “The Good Lord Bird,” which won the National Book Award in 2013, it’s set in a Brooklyn housing project in 1969. And it foreshadows what we have become as a nation today. Also, it’s so funny in places, you might hurt yourself from laughing so hard.

Helen Giambro of Quincy, Mass.: Set in 1969, it’s a mystery imbedded in the story of a community in NYC. Rollicking and contemplative simultaneously, it’s loads of fun with a lot to ponder.

“The Good Lord Bird” by James McBride

Sherry Mayer of Scottsdale, Ariz.: Another unbelievable indictment of this nation when it comes to doing the right thing. It is a little known and incredible description of the extent that John Brown and followers went to abolish slavery in America, culminating in Harper’s Ferry & its aftermath. Excellent, poetic, & beautifully written.

”The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother” by James McBride

Anne Shaffner: Touching autobiography about the author’s mother who married a black minister in Harlem (she was white and Jewish, but never discussed it with the author growing up). She raised 12 children who went on to college and successful careers. Very good, inspiring story.

Joan Dalton of South Dartmouth, Mass.: A 1995 autobiography/memoir about growing up in a large mixed-race family (12 children!). It is “about” many things: race, religion, family, identity, resilience, persistence, grace, faith. I read it probably 20 years ago, and I loved it so much that it is the title that came instantly to mind when you asked. It is a great read (and not one on everybody’s list right now)!

”Miracle at St. Anna” by James McBride

Frances W. Milne: Based on true happenings in WWII. Beautifully told war story based on true events in the war. Retold stories by Black veterans and written into a wonderful historical monument by a Black author. Very moving and a look back at events that many were never aware of.

Mike Hooban of Arlington, Va.: Well-written story of Black soldiers in WWII’s 92nd Infantry Division in Italy. One rescues a child and heads off behind German lines. Others follow, and all end up in a village near the site of a horrendous massacre, with partisans thrown in for good measure. Based on real events, it gives a nuanced picture of WWII Black infantry, mostly under white officers, and the tensions within the units. Kind of grim, but ends, maybe, on a hopeful note. The book is well worth reading. Compact in time, space, and action – Aristotle would have approved.

”Song Yet Sung” by James McBride

Pam Harms of Dumfries, Va. (missing Fitchburg every day!): Captures all the horror of slavery on the Eastern Shore of Maryland which is Harriet Tubman’s home. This book is magical, depicting scenes so clearly that you are there. The tension caused by the slave hunters pursuing escaped slaves is broken by utterances of the characters, so droll that I read them again and again.

This is a perfect story for this time in our country: The Dreamer who can see far into the future to perceive another dreamer and her effect on all those around her, informs us where we have come from and how far we have to go.

“Men We Reaped” by Jesmyn Ward

Jonathan Arnold of Medford, Mass.: This memoir wasn’t really so much about direct racism. I mean, there was plenty in it, like how she was treated at her nearly all-white private school. And about the endemic racism built into the educational system, where everyone just figured Black males were hopeless cases and couldn’t seem to wait until they pushed them out of the schools.

But the depressing, grinding, cycle of poverty was pervasive, even if Jesmyn herself seems to have found a way out. Certainly more the exception than the rule. This book is heart-wrenching in its deep emotional writing about the Black men in her family and friends who just were erased. And the grinding reality that the women in her life felt and lived through. Unfortunately, no answers. And this was written 5 years ago and even then, boats paraded along a segregated picnic ground, proudly displaying their Confederate flags. I can’t even begin to imagine how much worse it is now.

So very very sad. And unnecessary, if anyone in power gave a damn.

”Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward

Maria Anthony: The story is about Esch, a motherless pre-teen during the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina. Full of metaphor, mythology, and pitbull dog fighting, the novel is rich in imagery, characters, and language. I discover something new every time I re-read the novel.

Ginny McNamara of Dublin, Ireland: Jesmyn Ward writes the character of Esch with such heartbreaking intensity it will break your heart and heal it again. Esch is the 15-year-old teller of this story and lives with her brothers Randall, Skeetah, and Junior in Bois Savage, coastal Mississippi.

Daddy seems a broken man and Mama died giving birth to Junior. Skeetah loves his dog China more than anything in the world, Randall has hopes that his basketball skills will be seen by a recruiter, and Junior just idolizes Randall and clings to him.

Esch is the heart and soul of this family and wills it to work together to survive. To her brothers, she is beloved. To her young lover Manny, she is easily displaced.

The siblings swim in the black waters of the pit where they live, watch Skeetah’s dog China fight and then give birth to puppies. China is important to all of them and important until the end.

Then news comes that Hurricane Katrina is on its way. The family has 12 days to build up water and supplies and test how they will work together to survive and stay alive.

I wondered reading it 10 years ago, how did she know these people, how did she get their depth of character so right, she loves them so much, why?

Then 3 or 4 years ago I read her memoir, “Men We Have Reaped.” Then I knew.

Tim Barclay of Lincoln, Mass.: This book takes place in the back woods of rural Mississippi, where a father, three sons plus their friends, and a daughter, Esch, a 15-year-old, are threatened by an approaching hurricane. Esch, the narrator, has been raped and is pregnant. The family ignores the order to evacuate before the hurricane arrives, and their struggle to survive is heroic, but includes illegal efforts.

The author makes these characters real people who the reader identifies with. I realized that if I were there in their shoes, I would do the same. Through all the turmoil, family fidelity prevails. It is a powerful, beautifully written book.

Sylvia Lack of Newhaven, Conn.: Terrific story of a very poor, motherless coastal family with a father, one sister, and several brothers preparing with love and no other resources for the arrival of Hurricane Katrina. The last section is the best hurricane description I have read since “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” And as a bonus, the 13-year-old girl is reading Medea and applying it to their life as she figures out how to be a woman.

Jan Harp of Tyler, Tex.: It’s a story about siblings sacrificing for one another, protecting and nurturing each other.

”Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

Jeanne Carey Ingle of Quincy, Mass.: It is a National Book Award winner and one of the most lyrical and compelling books I’ve read in a long time. I literally couldn’t put it down and don’t you just love that about a book!

It tells the story of a young boy and his young troubled mother and the rest of his complicated family in rural Mississippi. There is a pivotal visit to a penitentiary which is nothing more than a modern plantation. This is a mystical book which includes as central characters the ghosts of victims of systemic racism and injustice. Ward’s writing is beautiful and I think about scenes from the book all the time.

“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

Lee Chirgwin of Orleans, Mass.: The author puts a fantasy spin on a shameful, true period in our country’s history. In his book, the undercover network of getting escaped slaves to the North, and freedom, known as “the Underground Railroad,” exists as an underground transportation system, built as a secret passage to freedom. The concept is somewhat absurd, but it also makes the danger, bleakness, and especially the courage to partake in this moral effort so much more vivid and easy to remember.

Whitehead’s approach greatly expands the potential readership on this sordid topic of racial injustice. And that could not be a more timely positive result during our current struggles with fairness, respect, and compassion, regardless of skin color. An excellent, captivating read.

Mary Ellen Reardon of Quincy, Mass.: This Pulitzer Prize-winning historical novel was one of the most powerful books I have ever read. The story follows a slave as she escapes her owner, taking a harrowing journey through some truly horrible situations, until she eventually finds her escape via the underground railroad. All the historical aspects of slavery during that time are very vividly portrayed, and they took me on an emotional roller coaster ride.

I remember thinking at the end, things haven’t changed as much as they should have in the almost 200 years since the story was set. And it made me understand why ... Black Lives Matter.

Also recommended by Jack Fruchtman of Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; Patricia Decuir; Jackie King of Raleigh, N.C.; Karen Willis of Chelmsford, Mass.; and Margit Price of Wareham, Mass.

”Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead

Ellen Cliggott of Hyannis, Mass.: This story of summer on Long Island in 1985 reminded me so much of my own childhood and adolescence on Cape Cod. Despite the fact that I was a white girl and the main character, Benji Cooper, was a Black boy, Whitehead described so many moments in my life perfectly.

Of course, I was also a townie, not a summer visitor, in the summer paradise I grew up in, but everything else resonated with me: the descriptions of the ice cream shop, the smells and sounds of beach life, and especially the struggles of being a teenager who spends the summer hoping that by the time a new fall comes, he’ll have been able to reinvent himself. What a wonderful writer Whitehead is, and what a human and relatable story he tells.

”The Intuitionist” by Colson Whitehead

Michael Greenebaum of Amherst, Mass.: On his way to fame and great success, Colson Whitehead wrote this substantial and astonishing work -- a novel, an allegory, an introduction to epistemology, and perhaps you might want to add to this list.

Lila Mae Watson is an elevator inspector. She is young, she is Black, and she is an intuitionist in a Department of Elevator Inspectors dominated by empiricists. There is an elevator accident in a city very much like New York City, or perhaps Gotham, and the plot of the novel develops, or perhaps spins, from that.

Race and racism are central to the novel, but so are big-city politics, a mystery, and lots of fast action in which no one is whom he/she seems. Whitehead is a master stylist who can do anything, and in this work, he does. It is a book to read, put down while you recover your breath, and then pick up to read again.

”The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead

Barbara Handel of Needham, Mass.: This book, about a fictional “reform school” during the Jim Crow Era, is based on the real Dozier School for Boys in Florida. Poverty, lack of education, homelessness, neglect, and racism are but a few of the crimes that sent young boys with arbitrary sentencing to the Nickel Academy. Whitehead’s writing is understated, yet impactful, which leaves no doubt about the maltreatment of these youngsters. I felt appalled as I viewed the abuse, the community collusion, and the dire impact on the boys.

Also recommended by David Tucker of Plymouth, Mass.; Ann W. Caldwell; Jean Accorsini of South Harwich, Mass.; and Becky Shiaris of Marshfield, Mass.

“When Kambia Elaine Flew in from Neptune” by Lori Aurelia Williams

Laura Furman of Austin, Texas: It’s the story of two girls, Kambia Elaine and her neighbor Shayla. Shayla’s mother, sister, and now-and-again father are poor and live in Houston in what would now be called a historic African American neighborhood. Shayla has her problems: for one, being scorned by kids at school because she’s fat. But she’s smart, has people in her family to whom she can talk and share her life, and she’s got a big heart.

She becomes curious about Kambia Elaine, a girl who lives next door. There are goings-on at the house next door that Shayla strains to make sense of. Shayla gets involved with Kambia Elaine and finds herself in a world she doesn’t have the experience to understand. Shayla knows plenty about being hurt and silenced, but the pain of Kambia Elaine’s life shocks her and the reader.

To me, it’s a book about growing up, about mistreatment and cruelty, but it’s also about two girls and their friendship, which is strong enough to save them both. Shayla’s a great character because she’s pure of heart and innocent enough to try to help her friend.

Just for complete honesty, Lori was my student at the University of Texas at Austin and she worked on a draft of the book under my supervision. She is a good writer with her own voice and a world of experiences of her own. And that was a long time ago!

The novel was published as a YA, but it’s for adult readers, too.

“Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington

Carole Brooks of Exeter, N.H.: This is the autobiography of the author. It discusses the challenges facing the Black community following slavery with advice from Booker T. Washington. It is a fascinating insight into his life and what he believed were the best ways for Blacks to improve their post-slavery lives through education. I picked up my copy while on a visit to the George Washington Carver National Monument site in Newtown County, Missouri.

Nea Savoca: A slim, nonfiction autobiography that will change your life. You will never whine again.

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

Carol Kassel of Bronx, N.Y.: This novel in the YA genre follows a young girl whose friend is missing, and yet she’s the only one who seems to care. The story takes us on a journey that includes issues of race, class, religion, disability, abuse, and the power of friendship. My teenage daughter and I both read the book, and we were really moved by the intensity of the narrator’s love and the reality of her lack of awareness. The story was also a real page-turner, and very sad, but also strangely uplifting as well.

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker by Damon Young

M. Lisa Phipps: I enjoyed these autobiographical essays (quite funny).

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Charles M. Blow

Colleen Reynolds: I read this over a year ago, so I have lost the specifics. But I keep thinking of it now as we go through these riots. As a small-town white girl, who I thought had a poor upbringing, this inside look at the lives of the really poor in the Black community helped me to understand (I hope) why the anger boils, and why “white privilege” rankles them so. It is an insightful and inspiring read. I look around now with new eyes.

“Our Work, Our Words... : Taking the Guns from Our Sons’ Hands” by Twin Poets (Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Al Mills)

Karen McGloughlin: Nnamdi O. Chukwuocha is an American politician and poet. He is a Democratic member of the Delaware House of Representatives, representing District 1. He is also the current Poet Laureate of Delaware, along with his twin brother, Al Mills, known as the “Twin Poets”.

When I first heard their poetry, I was moved and immediately knew I needed to hear more. Their work in the community and their ability to translate their life into poetry is exceptional. It grabs your heart and leads you through the story and when you’re done, it makes you think. Particularly poignant right now.

We are very fortunate to have two talented, caring people in Delaware. The one story that sticks with me today is about a young boy who got in trouble for not having his homework ready to turn in to his teacher Monday morning. The story goes on to explain how some people’s Monday morning is very different than others. It describes the young man’s life and the struggles he has at such a young age taking care of his sister and trying to get food, etc. It is so very moving and gives those of us with the basic privileges we take for granted some insight into what it looks like for those who don’t live that way -- through no fault of their own.

“The Water Dancer: A Novel” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Susan Porter of Jamaica Plain, Mass.: I loved this book. It wove together history and a fictional narrative using both actual historical figures (Harriet Tubman) and imagined characters who told an interior tale of slavery. The book kept me captivated as I tried to understand the power of “conduction” and how it could be mastered to escape life on the plantation. The characters were well developed, and the story lines were fluid.

We follow Hiram, the main character, through his many attempts to remember Rose, his mother, who was sold away from him when he was still a young child. The plot introduces us to a varied mix of characters as Hiram goes about his business of forming relationships, and learning to “conduct” himself through memories that he can’t quite grasp. He needs help from others in his quest.

The book mixes fantasy, fiction, and history in a fascinating story about the complicated relationships of slaves and masters, abolitionists and politics, children and parents, etc. I’ve read a lot of books, both fiction and nonfiction, about slavery and the Black experience. But this one stands out because it creates the story from all the layers of the experiences and the dreams of people wishing to escape bondage.

Penny Wolff of Dayton, Ohio: Written in the first person, Hiram (called Hi) Walker takes us through his journey as a young enslaved boy (slaves are the Tasked) in Virginia whose mother was sold to the South. Hi has extraordinary recall and is quick to learn, but he can’t recall his mother’s image. He has to rely upon others to tell him their stories about her. In fact, this desire to see and know her haunts him throughout his journey. You find out the meaning of the name “The Water Dancer.”

Hi’s intelligence is well-known, and he ultimately becomes an Underground agent working in various northern locales. The plot twists and turns and surprising events keep happening. You never know whom to trust or believe. Hi must confront so many obstacles that he finds it difficult to smile, to make friends, to trust anyone. He knows that at any time a free black man can be captured by The Low (whites who carry out the Qualities’ dirty work) and taken back to slavery in the south.

It’s a book that you get deeper into the more you read. It confronts us with white privilege. To me, Hi captures the rage and sadness of those Tasked (the description of slaves) and I can relate it to today’s anger and sadness because so much has not changed. These Tasked are not seen as human or deserving, yet when it comes down to it, they do all the work while the Quality who own the land are useless and the Low are not considered much better by the Quality than the Tasked. A caste system!

I think this is what Coates is pointing out through fiction and wants us to confront in the 21st century. Blacks were not regarded as human or worthy, family was non-existent so family became those with whom you associated. You could never be truly happy because you weren’t free. Yet when freedom came, many slaves didn’t know what to do about it.

This novel is provocative. I would love to have a conversation with the author, who was invited to Dayton twice to receive the Dayton Literary Peace Prize award, but never came. The recent killings of black men in such ruthless manner proves Hi’s/Coates’ point over and over.

I’ll be honest, I feel intimidated by Coates’s accusations, but this is why we need a national conversation. Personally, I’m sad because I thought we had moved more forward than we have over the years.

Also recommended by Dana Siegel; Marilyn Morrissey Goodrich of Nahant, Mass.; Emily Albu of Davis, Calif.; Stavra Laskaris of Stoughton, Mass.; and Jeanne Davis of Earleville, Md.

”Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Deborah Ross: Ta-Nehisi is a voice to be listened to. His message is so real and so clearly disturbing, to know this is how it is for a Black man growing up in America. Being white is easy in this society. I pray for equality in all aspects so Blacks are afforded the same opportunities and respect as whites.

Katherine Provost of Wayland, Mass.: This is a nonfiction piece, written as a letter to the author’s teenage son about being Black in America. It is beautifully written and offers a perspective that is extraordinarily insightful, personal, and heart-wrenching. I think about it all the time, particularly now.

Edythe Salzman: This is in the form of a letter to his son. If you wonder why Black men are afraid when they are stopped by the police, read this and you’ll get it.

Also recommended by Linda Maloney, C. Kelly, and Linda Bedard.

”We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Cynthia Bergeron of West Roxbury, Mass.: Don’t expect this to be a feel-good, happily-ever-after read. Coates juxtaposes the eight years of Obama’s administration with the eight years of Reconstruction in the South after the Civil War and convincingly sheds light on the ultimate destruction of progress made during each eight-year period. I was left with the painful realization that, because we had Obama, we got Trump as a backlash.

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Anne Lemke from Manchester, Vt.: My favorite line in the book was when Michelle came home from school complaining about her math teacher and her Mom said, “I don’t care if you like her or not. She has information in her head that needs to get into your head!” And although many may think Michelle came from a wealthy neighborhood, that was not the case. What makes these stand-out kids in low-income neighborhoods?

Marie Perez of Framingham, Mass.: I was blown away by this book and the way she portrayed her life. She is a strong, brilliant, amazing, well-rounded woman who I look up to after reading this book! I honestly did not know the level of passion she had for such a wide variety of topics. From helping children fight childhood obesity, starting programs to raise up the less fortunate and give them the opportunity for greatness through education and positive self-image and confidence building, and provide a safe place where children could go to feel good and happy. Not to forget her deep passion for family, her own goals and never losing sight of what is important no matter what life has in store.

The way she describes her journey through her upbringing, rough times, meeting of husband Barack, child rearing, her career path, and political life brings you right in to her very core. I felt like I was traveling through out her entire life at an intimate level. While reading the book I laughed, cried, was angry, and amused. I recommend this book as an easy quick read. It is SO well put together that I did not want to put it down but at the same time wanted to savor every moment and make it last.

I think I will re-read this book after describing it!!

Suzanne Del Sarto of Reno, Nev.: I am reading and really enjoying Michelle Obama’s book about her growing up in Chicago, her family struggle to succeed, and how they handled retiring one dream after another because of the color of their skin. I enjoyed how she described the resilience of her parents and her brother in living with the questions of inequality. Michelle describes the existential struggle she and her brother experienced in being successful in their fields, yet feeling a drive toward working through the systemic racism they became acutely aware as adults.

In the chapter “Becoming Us,” Michelle describes Barack’s drive and example to unite Black neighbors to support the underserved, the underrepresented Black American population to strive for economic advancement. He encouraged her to question her life and find work that would provide her with fulfillment.

Also recommended by Heather Salemme.

“Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Nancy Gertner of Boston: The book follows a young Nigerian woman who comes to the US to study and becomes Americanized, hence the title. Her boyfriend was supposed to join her, but was unable to get a visa and ended up in England. They both have other relationships and live apart for many years before returning to Nigeria.

Although written several years ago, the book is highly relevant today as it centers on racism, feminism, and immigration. It is beautifully written and received many awards. Now that I’m thinking of it, I may read it again.

Maggie Tucker of Honolulu: This is one of my all-time favorite books. It follows Ifemelu as she grows up in Nigeria and eventually comes to the United States for college, where she experiences racism for the first time. Also discussed is classism, the effects of 9/11 on race and immigration in America, sexism, and other important themes, all from an intersectional viewpoint. I cannot recommend this book enough.

“My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Mending of Our Bodies and Hearts” by Resmaa Menakem

Nancy Goodman of Hadley, Mass.: This is a book everyone in this country should, HAS, to read. It deals with exactly what we are dealing with right now. Racialized trauma. And written by someone who lives with it and works with it. It was a powerful book that hit deep with me.

I always considered myself not a racist, but always felt something was off, and after reading this book and realizing no white person in this country could not be racist, I finally realized that I truly was. Who could not be, living in this country and coming from a history of ancestral European trauma carried down thru the generations. I have seen through my travels exactly what he talks about. This is nonexistent in much of the rest of the world. Only in the USA. It was eye-opening. It is deep within our culture, our blood, our history, and in our bones and minds and energy.

If we could just get everyone to read and understand this, to do what he says, work with it and work through it. What black clouds it would lift from our ancestral trauma and the traumas that are ongoing everyday throughout the whole country. We need to stop this trauma from continuing on and on for more generations to come. We need to change, we need to see it, we need to understand, and we HAVE to change.

“Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race” by Beverly Daniel Tatum

Sue Rosenberg of Albuquerque: I read this book when it first came out in 1997. Of course, it is totally relevant today, as “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” It was my last year of teaching (in CA) before retirement, and it was a question that had been on my mind for a couple of years.

In our multi-ethnic junior-senior high school, students “self-segregated” -- Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Philippino -- and though it didn’t bother me the way it bothered less aware teachers, I still wanted to know why. If you are interested in the psychological, sociological, and educational aspects of racial identity pertaining to students, especially Black students, this is a must. (Dr. Tatum has MA connections, having grown up in Bridgewater, and she was a professor of psychology for several years at Mt. Holyoke College.) I’ve just downloaded the 2017 edition that I think I really will find useful now.

George C. Shields: When I was provost at Furman University, I had a list of three books that I recommended the faculty read to understand about racism and privilege in America. To pick one book, I would recommend this one by former Spelman College president Beverly Daniel Tatum. She wrote this book in 1997, and the updated 20th anniversary edition appeared in 2017. The first 72 pages are a fascinating read on what has changed, and what hasn’t, over the past 20 years. It is extremely comprehensive in its coverage.

“Go Up for Glory” by Bill Russell as told to William McSweeny

Bob Singer of Weymouth, Mass.: I feel a little silly in suggesting a book that I read primarily as a sports fan back when I was 12 years old by one of my all-time human being & sports heroes and the leader of my favorite sports team. I am now 63. I guess, in terms of educating some folks, this may be a way “in” that may not occur otherwise.

Simply put, and as I recall, his family experiences -- the honorable and heart-rendering, self-sacrificing decisions made by his parents designed to overcome prejudice and discrimination -- as well as how Mr. Russell dealt with obstacles as an adult and as a professional, seemed easy to understand, even though I grew up in a white suburb (although my parents grew up in the Bronx).

Come to think of it now, the book probably played a part in facilitating a sense of “human team” and my motivation to become a youth counselor and subsequently, child care worker, school psychologist, etc. So needless to say, it had a rather profound effect for me. I do think that a young person or an adult would appreciate what the Russell family endured and hopefully facilitate a sense of understanding and respect.

“Dancers on the Shore” by William Melvin Kelley

Beverly C. Lucey: I don’t know why we don’t know more about William Melvin Kelley, who wrote a wonderful satirical novel called “dem.” It’s not polemical at all, very entertaining, but pointed on issues around class and race. Also, I love that the Black author writes from the POV of a white person. Maybe that jarred people at the time, but it’s provocative, like the argument some people have about whether one can write convincingly from the opposite gender or whether it’s cultural appropriation to write about people of backgrounds not one’s own.

But my favorite of his, “Dancers on the Shore,” is an early collection of short stories which unfortunately won’t be available in re-release until September. Maybe people will be able to go to the beach by then.

People should read more short stories. Take small bites. Pick and choose. It’s my favorite form, and these have stayed with me for decades. I used a few of them (among other writers) to flesh out a high school curriculum that was so Euro-centric it made my teeth hurt.

”A Different Drummer” by William Melvin Kelley

Christine Skwiot: Please add this too-often forgotten book to your list. On a hot summer day in 1957, a sharecropper living in an imaginary state in the US South salts his fields, shoots his horse and cow, burns his house, and leaves town with his family. He starts an exodus; soon no Blacks remain in the town of Sutton, leaving baffled whites to make sense of and try to tell the story, insofar as they are willing and capable.

Before you’ve finished this short and brilliant book, you will have a list of family and friends to whom you’ll give it next, and soon you’ll join the ever-widening circle of readers who will ensure that William Kelley and “A Different Drummer” are not ever again forgotten.

“Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall

Annie Reid of Westborough: This autobiographical story is focused in the 1950s and 1960s but continues into adulthood and parenthood -- a well-written and gripping coming-of-age memoir and then some. The book is an eye-opener for those of us who come mainly from a white suburban upbringing. I’ve read the book twice, first in the 1990s when my kids were teenagers (and I recommended it to them), and then again a couple of years ago. I believe it is an important book, even today when the 1950s-60s seem like ancient history to many. I’m grateful to Nathan McCall for telling his story.

“Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup

Maureen Powers of Arlington, Mass.: The story is almost unbelievable and it’s no wonder it was made into a movie. What if, at age 33, you were taken from your life of freedom and sold into slavery? Awful sadistic terrible slave owners. Unfathomable hardships. I couldn’t put it down. I’ve read many novels about slavery, but to hear Solomon’s own experience was powerful.

Carol Bowen: In particular, I like the “enhanced edition” edited by Dr. Sue Eakin who spent her entire life verifying the truth of and researching virtually all of the details of the story. It has many pages of very detailed footnotes, but they add depth and breadth to the story.

Most people probably know the gist of the story, how in 1841, a free black man in New York state was tricked into accompanying two white slave traders who sold him into slavery. They drugged him, stole his papers indicating he was free, changed his name and history, and sold him to a slave “broker” in Louisiana.

Solomon endured 12 long, miserable years in slavery before being rescued and restored to freedom. The book is incredibly powerfully written, and gives the reader an extremely detailed and evocative picture of slave life in central Louisiana. But it also has fascinating details about other aspects of life then, from how cane was cut and how cotton was planted and picked, to the fact that most slave owners lived off credit, and even mortgaged slaves, and their unwritten code that slaves not be hurt or beaten “too much” since they could no longer work if disabled, and the owner would lose money if they died.

Although you know the story outcome before you start, there is a fair amount of drama, making the book at times read like a page turner, and the reader eager to know what transpires. The final chapter describing how he was found and rescued (given that he had a different name), is breathtaking and truly incredible.

From reading and travel, I thought I was fairly familiar with slavery and slave life, but this book was eye opening, and one of the best books I’ve read in ages. It’s particularly apropos this summer given the horror that is (still) going on in the country. I’ve recommended it to everyone I know!

“The Cross and the Lynching Tree” by James H. Cone

Rosemary DuMont of Frederick, Md.: An investigation of symbols of Christianity, particularly the cross, and how it is “so strikingly similar” to the lynching tree. Cone starts off by pointing out that the crucifixion of Jesus was a 1st-century lynching and it is so similar to the lynching of Blacks by whites in the United States, “that one wonders what blocks the American Christian imagination from seeing the connection.” He discusses the failure of the church to give the Christian message real context. And that ignoring race in an interpretation of the Christian faith is a failure of leadership of white churches. The book goes on to show the liberating power of the Black religious experience.

This book stretches my Christian imagination in ways no other book has ever done. Wrestling with faith is a constant struggle. As I watch what is going on right now on television, how faith and religion are being manipulated to serve political ends, this book sheds a light on Black religious identity, and challenges my thinking as a white Christian.

The book ends on such a positive note: “seeing light beyond the darkness,” as Dr. Cone puts it. He sees Christianity as a “powerful liberating presence among the poor as they struggle for justice.” He shows that the cross, a symbol of death and defeat, was turned by God into a sign of liberation and new life. Yet that cross is still a reminder of the lynching tree and the contradictions of Christianity. No two people have had more violent encounters than Black and white people. Yet in the end, it is love that binds us together.

”God took the evil of the cross and the lynching tree and transformed them both into the triumphant beauty of the divine.” This book suggests that there is hope beyond the tragedies of the current moment. We can certainly use such hopeful messages right now!

Joanne Meehan of Boston: This book is a powerful and painful read. When done, I was uncomfortably aware of my incapacity to fully understand the horror and fear that generations of African Americans have had to (and still) endure. I read this in early March and I try to keep Dr. Cone’s story in my vision as this country splits wide open. This rage is long overdue.

“Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar

Desiree Namery of Westford, Mass.: This book is not about anti-racial issues, but something as important: Black history in America and specifically George Washington and his duality with slavery. He owned slaves from Martha’s estate, but supported anti-slavery legislation. In order to thwart the very laws he enacted, he arduously dragged his slaves back to Virginia so that the clock would turn back and the law would not apply to his slaves.

Erica writes factually (even though I wished she had fleshed out her characters more). She did this for a reason: her desire to be taken seriously as a black female historian. (Go Erica.) She uncovers an important truth about our country and where the sentiment about Black people has its roots. Her book was riveting because it challenged everything we are taught in grade school. What was it? I cannot tell a lie. Maybe so, but covering up the truth was OK...

“Driven toward Madness: The Fugitive Slave Margaret Garner and Tragedy on the Ohio” by Nikki M. Taylor

Rick Huard of Athens, Ohio: Margaret Garner was the inspiration for Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” but “Driven toward Madness” is a historical look at the desperate woman and the facts that drove her to kill her own child rather than let her be returned to the horrors of a life of slavery. The author, Nikki M. Taylor, is an African American historian, the first to tell the true story of Garner’s tragedy.

“Black Boy: A Record of Childhood and Youth” by Richard Wright

Ann Arata of Marblehead, Mass.: This classic coming-of-age memoir defined my white son’s sensibilities regarding race for a lifetime when he read it at age 13. In his boarding school, his best friend and his prom date were African American, and to this day (he’s 47 now), he will not tolerate even a slight joking aside inspired by racism. That’s what it takes and I wish all young and unenlightened people would read this book.

Susan Dillon of Cranston, R.I.: I think that every American should read this book. I studied it with my high school students years ago until more contemporary works took its place in the curriculum, but it stands out for me as one of the most harrowing depictions of racism I have read. Born in Mississippi in 1908, Wright tells the story of his life from age 4 to 20, describing in unflinching detail his attempts to become self-educated and his determination to become more than the “invisible man” that the South would have forced him to be had he stayed there.

”Native Son” by Richard Wright

Teri Dunn Chace of Little Falls, N.Y.: This is a remarkable and disturbing novel, all the more so now; it was published back in 1940. As the book proceeded, I feared it was going to be a bit like “Lolita,” in that the author was taking us inside a depraved mind and making it hard for us to stand outside and have perspective on the heinous crimes he committed. Let’s just say this character and this author are much more complicated.

The character of Besse broke my heart and almost made me stop reading altogether, her situation was so painful and hopeless (who cares about a Black woman in this story?). We know Bigger is not tried for her death; it was more horrific that her dead and battered body was used as evidence/an exhibit (would it have been still worse if nobody had ever found her and her life and her death were forgotten?). Ugh. Tears.

Wright pulled off an ambitious, brave, heart-rending, gut-punching, and righteous story. Respect.

Also recommended by Ann Soares of Rochester, Mass.; Marina Shalmon; and Loretta Williams.

“Yes I Can” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Sue Smalheiser: Published in 1965, I read it in then. I was in the 8th grade at the time. There are parts of his story that I remember to this day.

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

Alison Sneider of Lenox, Mass.: It’s a memoir/autobiographical novel that appealed to me on many levels. Angelou’s use of language is breathtaking in its complexity - lyrical, poetic, and so intimate. Alternately horrifying (her rape as a young child and its aftermath, including years spent as a near-mute) and endearing (in particular, her relationship with her brother Bailey), the book covers a broad range of life experiences of a young Black girl growing up in the South - abuse, racism, sexism, but also triumph, independence, and perseverance.

I loved that the protagonist’s reliance on literacy and the power of the written word helped her overcome childhood traumas; it speaks to the ability of books to transcend, to help us be better than we perhaps are.

I can’t say that the book changed my life, but it almost did. I gained a measure of self-realization as the book forced me to look at my life, with its automatic place of privilege and power - just for being white - a bit differently.

BTW, I read it as an audiobook, narrated by Angelou, and I’d highly recommend experiencing the book in this way.

Jodi Knapp of Anchorage, Alaska: This is a story that resonated in my home state of Alaska this summer. We recently made news when a local school board moved to have this book removed from the elective high school curriculum to spare teachers from needing to discuss the subject of child rape. The board decision was reversed after much community backlash from parents, students, and teachers.

Significant also is that our largest newspaper (with a newsroom of about 30 I’m told) was the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize this year for an exposé on violence toward young women of color in rural Alaska.

Black stories matter.

Also recommended by Mary Hoar of Beverly, Mass.; Barbara Aubin of Parrish, Fla.; and Barbara Ruff Sawyer of Missoula, Mont.

“A Question of Freedom: A Memoir of Learning, Survival, and Coming of Age in Prison” by Reginald Dwayne Betts

A poet recommended by Laura Turchi. In addition to his memoir, his poetry collections are “Shahid Reads His Own Palm,” “Bastards of the Reagan Era” and “Felon.”

“In West Mills” by De’Shawn Charles Winslow

Kathryn Messier: Debut novel and I will look forward to his next one! I picked this one up while browsing at the public library - looking forward to doing that again soon.

This novel is so powerful and beautiful. You become involved in the lives of Knot, Otis Lee, and his wife. All the characters define family, friends, and community. Winslow portrays real life with its relationships, secrets, and truths perfectly.

“Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison

Eileen Sorrentino of Mattapoisett, Mass.: Toni Morrison is such a good writer, and when she died, I decided to reread all of her books. This book is about identity, naming, consequences. True to her style, Morrison includes magical realism. She manages to convey the pain of being Black in America better than anyone.

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

Ellen McKeon-Levine of Natick, Mass.: I read this book as a young woman and it forever changed me. It was the first book that I read that truly made me realize that as a white person, born in America, I could never, ever fully appreciate the Black African/American experience. It resonates with me to this day. A must-read for those who want to begin to understand and address the roots, destruction, and profound sadness of racism.

Marion Winfrey: Although not a book, the PBS special on Toni Morrison, “The Pieces I Am,” is glorious. It covers her life and books, racism, and her life as a Black woman.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

Kate Snow of Dover, N.H.: Yes, it was made into a movie, which was pretty good, but the book is so much better. The prose is so beautiful. The dialogue so real. The subject matter still relevant. Over 40 years have passed since it was written, and the same discrimination and injustices exist. The same mindset that got us there in 1974 is still present in far too many people in 2020.

”The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin

Dan Gleason: Such an influential book, with truths that hold until this day. I feel like Baldwin is our greatest writer.

”Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin

Candy Guerin: Beautiful and devastating. Two gay men in Paris. It transcends any of its parts and is finally an ode to humanity.

Also recommended by Nora Klein.

”James Baldwin: Collected Essays” (Library of America edition)

Tom Ricks: Probably the most important book of the American 20th century.

Chan Kendrick of Las Vegas: No one writes about America and Race better than James Baldwin. There are many to choose from, but these collections summarize his incredible talent as well as the frustration and anger of being Black in America.

Other Baldwin works mentioned: “Another Country,” “Notes of a Native Son,” “Nobody Knows My Name,” and “James Baldwin: Early Novels and Stories.”

Recommended by David Ball and Linda Trum of Jamaica Plain, Mass.

“Black Profiles in Courage: A Legacy of African American Achievement” by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Randy Johnson: The book has a collection of biographical stories that go beyond both the MLK and Rosa Parks stories but also beyond the second tier of black biographies -- Tubman, Douglass, Malcom X, etc. -- that may be taught in school to more obscure stories. When I saw “Hidden Figures,” Jabbar’s book was one of the first things I thought of.

The book is maybe high school level reading, but is great for adults who might (should be) interested in some of our hidden history. As an added benefit, Jabbar is a great writer.

”Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII’s Forgotten Heroes” by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anthony Walton

Scot Tata of Bellingham, Mass.: This is a very well-written book chronicling the story of the first African American tank battalion to see combat in the war. The resilience of these men is incredible. The unit had to fight racial discrimination on the home front before actually engaging the enemy on the battlefields of Europe. The baseball great, Jackie Robinson, was part of this unit at one time. This is a great read for any history buffs out there.

“Light It Up” by Kekla Magoon

Cathy Petter of Stow, Mass.: This YA novel presents the shooting of an unarmed 13-year-old girl by the police. Mistaken identity. She’s in a hoodie. It’s told from multiple points of view and was released last fall. I am a white woman. There are a number of white people in this book, and they are all disappointing. I read the book last fall and could so see the truth in it, and yet I really wanted the white people to be better than that. That part of the story was tough for me.

But right now I think we white people could all stand to see the subtle and not so subtle ways we get out of doing the right thing. This book is the sequel to “How It Went Down,” which is also a remarkable book, also about a shooting, this one not by the police.

