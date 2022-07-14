The Fast Forward 2021 Summer Bookies reading list

Here’s the final list of your suggestions for our Fast Forward 2021 Summer Bookies reading list. Our theme for this summer was books about traveling.

Dave DeInnocentis of Andover, Mass.: It’s the seminal novel for a restless America and ready for a new generation of Americans to discover. It propelled me to hitchhike or drive across country 82 times, and counting, in my life.

“Molvania (A Land Untouched by Modern Dentistry)” by Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, and Rob Sitch

Ian Mark Sirota: This is a parody of those Fodor’s and Frommer’s travelogue books that were ubiquitous in the ‘80s and ‘90s and centers around the authors’ “touring” of the fictional country of Molvania. I made the mistake of trying to read it on a flight, and I had to put it down because I was laughing so hard. The woman seated next to me asked me to look at the book because she couldn’t understand why I was cracking up. Within a few seconds, she was (cracking up) as well, and after the flight, she told me that she was going to buy it as well as soon as she could get to her local bookstore (this was in the pre-Amazon days). If you can get through two or three pages without laughing hysterically, then you’re more disciplined than I am! There are also a couple of “sequels” by the same authors, if you like this book!

“Honeymoon with My Brother” by Franz Wisner

Christi of Fredericksburg, Va.: This is the funny memoir of a trip Wisner took with his brother after he was jilted at the altar. Since the “honeymoon” was already paid for, he offered the empty slot to his brother and the trip took on a life of its own. And it ended up lasting an entire year! A great read about picking yourself up after heartbreak and about the bond between brothers.

BILL BRYSON (2 books)

“A Walk in the Woods”

Marlene Connor of Holyoke, Mass.: He has written a ton of books related to travel of many types, but this one in particular reminds of the opportunity to begin a journey with a limited range of tools and explore the places around you while also learning more about yourself and your full range of possibilities. And it was so much fun to read!

Steve Knapp of Andover, Mass.: Bryson stumbles upon the Appalachian Trail, quite literally in his own backyard, and decides to hike its length (more than 2,000 miles), from Georgia to Maine. His experiences along the trail, in the company of his good friend Stephen Katz (a pseudonym), make for one of the funniest books I’ve ever read, and one that I would recommend to anyone.

Deborah Hill of Bloomington, Ind.: Bryson is entertaining reading, whatever the subject, but this story of a couple of not fit, middle-aged men (including the author) taking on the more than two thousand miles of the Appalachian Trail is full of interesting encounters and many mishaps, some hilariously funny. As a forester, I’m always interested in walks in the woods! You don’t need to go far afield to find good ones!

Mary Mattern of Sandown, N.H.: A twist on the theme of travel as it is one man’s desire to hike the Appalachian Trail. Comedy and humanity mixed.

“Down Under” (published as “In a Sunburned Country” in the US)

Neil Edwards of Melbourne (home of the Flat White!), Australia: Unusually, Bryson gets us -- in all of our ironic, laid-back ordinariness in the face of living on this extraordinary continent. I attended a small event here in Melbourne on one occasion where Bryson was guest of honour. He spoke little and then shyly, but watched, and importantly listened, to us all from a discreet distance. He clearly has a great ear. I feared appearing in a follow-up book!

Ann Piccolo of Falmouth, Mass.: “In a Sunburned Country” takes you to Australia in the year 2000. Bill travels the country meeting local people and enjoying/enduring the weather and varying terrain of this very large continent. What I loved the most is how he describes his travels with humor and detailed descriptions. So now Australia has been checked off my travel list.

“Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert

Rosemary Verri of Sudbury, Mass.: This is her personal journey after a difficult divorce to find herself, to put back all her “pieces.” I especially loved her travel in Italy (I’m partial; okay), but her whole journey is happy, rewarding, fun, and satisfying for her and us.

“Jelly Jars” by S.J. Varengo

Jane Lavigne of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: This is the story of a young woman whose chance stop at a roadside tavern on her cross-country drive home from college in California to her family home in the East changes her life. I thought about nominating it for the winter list because it’s a feel-good romance that’s so much more than just romantic fluff, but the back stories of both of the main characters are a bit grim and you wanted only feel-good stuff. Anyway, I love this story and hope you will, too.

“In Patagonia” by Bruce Chatwin

Jack Kelliher of Cambridge, Mass.: Chatwin describes Patagonia perfectly; I’ve been there. The characters he meets are a hoot. Who lives in Patagonia? They do! Patagonia at the end of the world, so remote, so forbidding, so beautiful.

PAUL THEROUX (3 books)

“The Old Patagonian Express”

Anne Cullen: In this book, Paul, who lived in Medford, Mass., takes the subway to South Station. There he boards a train and continues to take mostly trains (some river boats, some animal-drawn carts, but mostly trains) to the southern tip of Argentina. Along the way, he reports on encounters and conversations with the people he meets. It’s short on tourist sites, but long on intimate experiences with the cultures he encounters. For extra credit, read Bruce Chatwin’s “In Patagonia”!

Dennis O’Connor of South Boston, Mass.: This book was given to me by my stepfather years ago after I graduated college. The author takes various trains from Boston to southern Argentina via Chicago and central plain states. He crosses into Mexico on the Texas border (good luck with that today). From there he takes a series of trains through Central and South American countries until he reaches Patagonia. The southernmost point in South America!

The book is all about his travels and the interesting people he meets along the way. He describes the cultures and landscapes in clear detail as if the readers are sitting next to him. As soon as one story ends, a new one starts up. Of all places, he starts the journey by taking the Red Line!

“On the Plain of Snakes”

Robert Almy of Dartmouth, Mass.: Theroux travels Mexico by car (with Massachusetts plates!), observing, sharing, and speculating in his reveal of our complex neighbor to the south. Every stereotype is found and countered with humanity; all the pain, joy, and misunderstandings of a complex society are revealed in simple terms.

“The Great Railroad Bazaar”

Cathy Harraghy of Amherst, Mass.: Every time I read this book, I want to pack a bag and go somewhere. That and “Riding the Iron Rooster” evoke a lost time, a more civil society, adventure, quirks, the enchantment of new people, and no phones or iPads to insulate yourself.

“Out of Istanbul: A Journey of Discovery along the Silk Road” by Bernard Ollivier

Barbara Mattoon of Des Moines, Wash.: A retired French journalist sets out to walk from Istanbul to Xi’an along the legendary Silk Road with just what he could carry on his back. This first volume recounts his experiences walking from Istanbul to Tehran. His story brought back feelings and experiences from my own travels in Turkey, particularly how much I enjoyed meeting the people.

“Nala’s World: One Man, His Rescue Cat, and a Bike Ride around the Globe” by Dean Nicholson

Sharon A. Bernard: Obviously the book is about a man riding around the world on his bike with the cat he rescues along the way. Dean is from Dunbar, Scotland. He began by documenting their trip on Instagram. The book covers their journey from Bosnia, through Greece, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Their adventure was cut short by the pandemic. I am anxious to read about their further adventures as borders open up. They are currently staying in Austria.

“Le Marin de Gibraltar” (“The Sailor from Gibraltar”) by Marguerite Duras

Anne-Clotilde Chaboussant of Arlington, Mass.: This is about a man who escapes his boring life (and wife) to go from touristic Florence, Italy, to a small village on the seaside and then board a boat traveling the Mediterranean Sea to help a woman look for her first love. It’s full of sun, sea, heat, and nonsense … perfect for the summer.

“A Time of Birds” by Helen Moat

Juliet Razzak of Plouha, Brittany, France: The author cycles on her old “sit up and beg” bike through Europe from Holland to Istanbul. It’s a descriptive travel journal of the different countries and scenery, the back ways of Europe, meeting ordinary and extraordinary people, reflecting on history and nature. It is also a journey of internal exploration and healing.

Helen Moat is accompanied by her teenage son. It is a story of their relationship, sometimes not explicitly but quietly told. As the duo progress through Europe, the rhythm of cycling is blended with Helen’s memories of growing up in Northern Ireland. The love and the hurt of that time and her healing journey. I can’t do it justice here. It’s a gem of a book, full of love and life. It’s thoughtful and addresses painful issues, but there is also lightness, beauty, and humour. Read it! It’s wonderful!

“The Enchanted April” by Elizabeth von Arnim

Lynne of New Hampshire: A wonderful novel about how traveling to a different place can allow one’s true self to blossom. Published in England in 1922, the story follows four Englishwomen of various ages, unknown to one another, who agree to pool their resources to afford a vacation together in sunny Italy, leaving behind cold dreary rainy London and the equally tiresome burdens of their lives there. The irresistible ad that began it all: “To Those who Appreciate Wisteria and Sunshine. Small mediaeval Italian Castle on the shores of the Mediterranean to be Let Furnished for the month of April. Necessary servants remain. Z, Box 1000, The Times.” Could you resist?

Beverly Lucey of West Springfield, Mass.: At that moment when, in your heart of hearts, you just can’t stand one more minute of frigid confinement or having to deal with winter winds (and there’s no global pandemic), what to do instead of having a nervous breakdown? In this novel, a few women in London pool their resources to rent a villa in Portofino, through the old-fashioned use of an ad in a print paper. No Craigslist. It was the 1920s. The predictably disparate grouping of women forge a lovely set of friendships, recover themselves, and quite possibly relearn to appreciate the men in their lives … as long as the latter can buy into the magic of the castle and the Italian countryside.

“The Map of Salt and Stars” by Zeyn Joukhadar / Read by Lara Sawalha (Audible)

Donna Cavagnac of Haverhill, Mass.: This book follows the journeys of two young girls, one fleeing Syria in the summer of 2011′s revolution, and another traveling across the Middle East 800 years earlier as a disguised apprentice to a mapmaker commissioned to create a map of the world. The audiobook reader captures the soul of each character and helps us to understand the anguish of modern refugees as well as capture our magical, and no less harrowing, memories of the past.

I loved how Joukhadar uses magical realism, especially in the medieval story, and gives Nour an escape from and a way to tolerate the journey she herself must make.

“Carrying Albert Home: The Somewhat True Story of a Man, His Wife, and Her Alligator” by Homer Hickam

Janet Funke: The alligator was a wedding gift from the wife’s former crush, the actor Buddy Ebsen. The many humorous adventures the threesome have as they drive from the coal country of West Virginia to the final stopping point in a pond on a Florida golf course will keep you laughing even though the story is set during the Depression. I would put it in the fun-for-a-change-of-pace literature category.

“Momentum Is Your Friend: The Metal Cowboy and His Pint-sized Posse Take on America” by Joe Kurmaskie

Jeff Bogardus of Springfield, Wisc.: This book is the Metal Cowboy’s retelling of his 4,000-plus-mile bicycling adventure across America with his 5- and 7-year-old sons riding along with him. His 7-year-old son rides a tag-along bike connected to Joe’s bike, while his 5-year-old son rides in a bike trailer connected to the tag-along. Each of the 45 chapters tells a part of the adventure. It was hard for me to put the book down when I first read it, but it isn’t written in a way that leaves you hanging after a section.

I loved this book because, as the father of four great kids, it gave me something to aspire to as a father, a wannabe adventurer, and as a person in general. So many good stories about one long adventure make up this book. Without fail, each story always highlights the positive aspects of a situation, no matter how dire it may seem, and does so lightheartedly.

“Our Hearts Were Young and Gay: An Unforgettable Comic Chronicle of Innocents Abroad in the 1920s” by Cornelia Otis Skinner and Emily Kimbrough

Denise Smith of Townsend, Mass.: Her story of a trip to Europe 100 years ago after graduation. No, she did not sail on the Titanic. Her father was actor Otis Skinner, so she traveled comfortably. A trip to Europe in another time.

Mary Ann Stankiewicz of State College, Penn.: This was published in 1942, when “gay” had different connotations than it does today. The authors describe their European travels as single women recently graduated from college during the 1920s, nearly a century ago. I first read my mother’s copy of the book as a teenager, loving the illustrations of flappers in their cloche hats and rolled stockings.

I laughed until I cried over one story about taking a chic, newly acquired small dog to an elegant Parisian restaurant and seating the dog on a brocade-covered chair. The dog was not fully house-trained, so exiting after the meal required a certain finesse. The book was very popular during the early years of World War II; perhaps it deserves a rebirth under current conditions?

“The Unlikely Thru-Hiker: An Appalachian Trail Journey” by Derick Lugo

Ken Cohen of Brockton, Mass.: Although he wrote the book prior to the pandemic, his travels and experiences might be easy to relate to, especially for those of us who found solace and new horizons by getting outdoors and on the trails in so many of our local reservations.

As a Puerto Rican American man of color, stand-up comic, living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Derick decided, one day in the recent past, to leave his comforts of home, and his dear friends, to embark on a solo hike of the entire 2,190 mile length of the Appalachian Trail! His experiences with flora, fauna, and fellow AT Trekkers are truly inspiring and profound!

Derick has been a guest speaker at the last two Appalachian Mountain Club’s “Annual Summit” as well as the guest speaker at the 2020 Friends of The Blue Hills Annual Celebration (virtually of course). When Covid-19 became a major part of life in NYC, Derick left his long-term Brooklyn home and relocated to Asheville, NC. There he can easily access numerous mountains in the Blue Ridge any day, any time!

“Birding Without Borders: An Obsession, a Quest, and the Biggest Year in the World” by Noah Strycker

Karen Cox: Even if you’re not a birder, you’ll enjoy tagging along as the author spends a year compiling a life list for the ages. Who knew such a bucolic past time could lead to such an exciting book?

“Travels” by Michael Crichton

David Daniel of Westford, Mass.: This is a work of nonfiction -- memoir -- that dates from 1988. In it, the author takes a broad interpretation of the word “travels” and writes about his early education, his time at Harvard Medical School, and why he chose not to practice medicine, and his intriguing world travels over many years. He writes with an intelligent and self-effacing style, and I enjoy this book more than his popular novels.

“Men Against the Sea” (The Bounty Trilogy #2) by Charles Bernard Nordhoff and James Norman Hall

Joe Galeota of West Roxbury, Mass.: It’s easy for readers of this 1933 classic to continually feel salt spray against the faces for the duration of this 21-day journey in a 23-foot open launch. This novel traces a 1789 voyage of 18 British sailors across the South Pacific to the Dutch West East Indies. Under the direction of former HMS Bounty Captain Bligh before a mutiny occurred, the journey reveals the maritime expertise and humanity of the former nautical tyrant. Sorry, no women in this book, unless you count the ones on the remote islands that the lifeboat skirted.

“My Italian Bulldozer” by Alexander McCall Smith

Laurie Longtine of Casper, Wyo.: Loved this book for its simple charm, idiosyncrasies of travel, and charming descriptions of small-village characters. The premise is utterly ridiculous and all the more fun for it. My rental car mixups have never been as entertaining.

“Four Seasons in Rome” by Anthony Doerr

Nancy Fjeldheim of South Dartmouth, Mass.: A writer wins a one-year fellowship in Rome. There’s just one hitch, and that is that the writer and his wife just had twins. They decide they can’t pass up this incredible opportunity and accept the fellowship. The book is a wonderful homage to the charm and beauty of Rome and its people. The reader gets to explore all the wonders of Rome; experience the food, history and culture intertwined with the story of this young family. It’s delightful!

“Less” by Andrew Sean Greer

Frederic Fahey: This book won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2018. Arthur Less avoids attending the wedding of his former lover, Freddie, by stating that he has already planned an extensive trip to accept invitations to a series of opportunities. Under normal circumstances, he would have declined these invitations, but now he must go. Less is a novelist, reasonably regarded after a promising debut novel, but as his career has waned, he is now most famous for his relationship with an older renowned poet. The tale, told with wonderful style, presents Less’s adventures on this sojourn. The story is very funny, revealing, and, ultimately, surprising.

Evelyn Kennedy of Santa Fe, N.M.: A novelist is about to turn 50 when he begins an around-the-world trip after getting an invitation to the wedding of his boyfriend of the past nine years. It’s a travelogue, a love story, and a satire. I thought it was very well-written. It made me laugh and cry at the same time, and brought back memories of some beloved travel destinations.

Jenna Martin of Fredericksburg, Va.: I just love this sweet, unique, and funny take on life, love, and travel. A laugh-out-loud romp around the globe!

“Two Flamboyant Fathers” by Nicolette Devas

Ginny McNamara of Dublin, Ireland: Nicolette Devas grew up in Ennistymon House in Co. Clare. Her father, Francis Macnamara, was a poet who was somewhat wild and unconventional for someone who lived in the “big house.” Although his father was High Sheriff and on the side of the English in the 1920s, Francis sided against his father: “Ireland for the Irish.”

Full of wit and wild charm, he loved to go to “shebeens” to watch dancing and listen to Irish songs and stories. He had met Augustus John, the famous artist, in London. Both men were unconventional, handsome, had wit that “flashed like bullets in a Western.” Francis would take Augustus on wild excursions through County Clare, Galway, Connemara. Augustus would paint beautiful women, both would eat, drink, and make more than merry with the locals. Particularly in Doolin, Co. Clare.

These two men would become for Nicolette her Two Flamboyant Fathers. She relates with relish the memories of her Bohemian upbringing, the detail of sights, sounds, scents, and sensibilities. The sound of the waterfalls at Ennistymon, the scent of bread being baked on a turf fire in Doolin, the sight of Augustus John’s entourage of women and children bathing naked at the beach all jump off the page.

Because of restrictions to stop the viral spread, travel in Ireland has been halted to “remain in your own county” for the last six months. We in Dublin have not been able to travel outside of our county since Christmas. Next week, after much hard work by so many people complying, restrictions will be lifted and we will be able to travel anywhere on the island of Ireland.

Co. Clare is first on our agenda. A place we know and love. It will be heavenly, and like Francis Macnamara, Augustus John, and Nicolette Devas, I will relish it with gusto. I loved this book because it exudes Life! I will bring this book I so loved reading 20 or more years ago, re-read it, and perhaps even stay a night in The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, once the home of Nicolette Macnamara Devas.

Stay healthy, all my friends and family over there. See you later on down the road.

“Just One Damned Thing After Another” by Jodi Taylor

Linnea Crowther of Rock Island, Ill.: When you said books about travel, my mind immediately went to books about time travel (because what could be a more exciting trip, right?) … so I’d like to recommend this incredibly fun summer read. British historians in the near future use time travel to investigate historical events, and it is just a ridiculously madcap adventure. The whole series (up to 12 books now) is a treat, but this one is where to start & get sucked into the Chronicles of St. Mary’s.

“McCarthy’s Bar: A Journey of Discovery in Ireland” by Pete McCarthy

Frances Sullivan of Hopkinton, Mass.: A lovely and most pleasant story about traveling bars in Ireland.

“Travels with Charley: In Search of America” by John Steinbeck

Barbara Cleary, Dayton Ohio: Steinbeck calls Montana the most beautiful state in this road trip narrative. Lovely descriptions, Steinbeck’s writing: a wonderful book to inspire travel.

Maria Laura Escardó, San Isidro, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina (TH note: translated by my niece Romina Ruggeri, a native of Buenos Aires!): Aboard his improvised camper Rocinante and with his endearing companion Charley, who lacks only the ability to speak, Steinbeck invites us to travel almost all of the United States and share his conversations with strangers, his reflections and experiences across a country so varied and vast, with delicious wit and style. It is a perfect read during these times of confinement and for a little while, we feel like his travel buddies. Unforgettable.

Lee Miner of Yarmouthport on da Cape: I read this as a late teenager and loved it. Steinbeck invents the camper top by building a tiny house on his truck, packs up his dog Charley, and in 1960 sets out to drive around and explore America. It was sweet, naïve, and entertaining. I really should read it again. I imagine the contrast between then and now with the crowds, regional hostilities, and stranger suspicions would be a depressing shocker. But then, and in my memory, it was a nice and soft read.

Travis Meyer of Philadelphia: Without question, one of America’s greatest writers, John Steinbeck takes the opportunity of his later years to leave the comfort of his New York home to embark on a cross-country road trip with his beloved dog Charley. Much in the fashion of so many great American stories, this nonfiction book explores the disparate nature that is America by traveling its many roads. Steinbeck knows America. He breathes it. This is his turn at gonzo journalism in a sense, and he delivers. In a world that is at times skeptical of America’s cultural value, such a book proves our worth.

Rose W.: I read this sometime in the early to mid ‘60s. Is it a true recording of America of the ‘60s? Maybe not entirely, as I believe much of it may have been fiction. But it is a fun read, gives a little glimpse of what life was like in the ‘60s, and I think one would find a trip today would reveal many of the same thoughts, opinions, and ideas that he found throughout the country in 1960. Are we really so different today? Read this book and decide.

Wallis Raemer of Brookline, Mass.: John Steinbeck in his later years in 1960 drives from Maine across country to the northwest and back through the south, returning to NYC to rediscover the country that he had lost touch with after years of living in the city. He wanted to write about America. As he travels in a specially made camper he named Rocinate, after Don Quixote’s horse, he describes how everywhere he went people’s attitudes and beliefs changed, and that all states differed in how people talk to and treat one another.

My favorite parts involved the adventures and perceptions of his 10-year-old French poodle, Charley, who accompanies him on the journey and with whom he shares his observations and musings. When they arrive in Yellowstone, Charley defers to the stately redwoods and refuses to lift his leg to pee!

I read this book in the early ‘70s as I drove across the country, and look forward to rereading this gem to see how today’s regional attitudes and beliefs compare to those of the ‘60s. And, furthermore, Steinbeck is one of America’s finest writers!

Judy Morice of Lansdale, Penn.: I’ve liked and read (more than once) this chronicle of Steinbeck’s camper/truck journey with his somewhat aging dog and the people and situations along the way. It takes me back to how lucky I was to have been able to drive across America a few times in my (long) life, camping often, not always hewing to interstates, finding out what it’s like in other places. I hope newer, better times will let us do so again and in a healthy way for our planet and each other.

Peyton Evans of Key West, Fla. (West Yarmouth June to October): A classic. My favorite line is when Steinbeck is in Maine, lamenting the fact that so many are retreating to Florida during the winter: “For how can one know color in perpetual green, and what good is warmth without cold to give it sweetness?”

“Travels with Epicurus: A Journey to a Greek Island in Search of a Fulfilled Life” by Daniel Klein

William B. King of Needham, Mass.: Recommended to me by a long-time friend -- like me, also only a month shy of becoming a nonagenarian. I can’t put it better than on the back cover of this 164-page paperback: Klein (also author of “Plato and a Platypus Walk into a Bar”), in his 70s and fearing old age, heads to the Greek Isle of Hydra “to see if one of his favorite sages, the philosopher Epicurus, could teach him something about the pleasures available only later in life.” The pleasures include fascinating contemporaries whose days consist of sitting, frequently at a taverna over wine, and their respective contemplations about life.

“Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy

Catherine Loomis of Avon, N.Y.: I was expecting doom and gloom, and ended up transported and hopeful. The novel’s heroine, with difficulty and persistence, follows the long migration of the Arctic tern. There are enough cold water and glacier scenes to help you through a bad July day.

“Band of Sisters” by Lauren Willig

Mark of Walnut Creek, Calif.: This is must-read historical fiction about a group of Smith College women organized to travel to France during the height of WWI to give aid to the citizenry. The story moves easily among the characters with scintillating dialogue as they journey from their sheltered lives into life-and-death circumstances that end up showing the best (and worst) of how people conduct themselves in real-world crises. You won’t regret reading this, much as my wife thought I wouldn’t care for it!

“Off the Road: A Modern-Day Walk Down the Pilgrim’s Route into Spain” by Jack Hitt

Liz Ferry of Brookline, Mass.: The author undertook the 1,000-year-old, 500-mile pilgrimage from France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. It’s one of my favorite books, period, because of the stories he weaves of various pilgrims he encounters and the towns traveled along the way, mixing history and personal stories, many quirky and funny. BTW, it’s far superior to the movie version.

“Blue Desert” by Celia Jeffries

Adrienne McGrath of Duxbury, Mass.: This beautifully written book with lyrical prose transported me via enthralling descriptions to Morocco and the Sahara Desert. The engaging story is about Alice’s 60-year secret of her time as a young woman living with the Tuareg nomadic tribe crisscrossing the Sahara Desert during the 1910s. Alice’s secret unfolds in the story during the 1970s in London, where she is now living with her husband. I didn’t want this book and Alice’s story to end!

MARK TWAIN (2 books)

“Roughing It”

Patrick Twomey of Oakland, Calif.: My suggested travel book is maybe a little odd. It starts with Twain signing up to fight in the Civil War. He quickly learns that he is not cut out for the soldier’s life. He gets a letter from his brother Orion, who was the new secretary for the Nevada Territory. Twain accepts his invitation to go with him. The book details his exploits in Nevada, California, and Hawaii. Is it fiction or nonfiction? Yes. But it is one of the funniest books ever written.

“The Innocents Abroad”

Dan Dudgeon of Acton, Mass.: An oldie but a goodie. It is a nonfiction account of Twain and his fellow tourists on a cruise of the Mediterranean in the late 1860s. It’s very humorous. A chance meeting with the czar of Russia, a night in Paris, escaping an attack in the Middle East, and other adventures described by America’s greatest humorist. I know this is backwards, but it reminded me of the writing of Dave Barry. (I guess I’ve read more Dave Barry than Mark Twain.)

Robert Arndt: Slyly funny (but often hysterically so) as he pulls the legs of foreigners and his own traveling companions alike.

“An Embarrassment of Mangoes: A Caribbean Interlude” by Ann Vanderhoof

Jennifer McGeorge of Winthrop, Mass.: I don’t sail (except as a passenger) and doubt I’ll ever take it up, but the fantasy of dropping everything and setting off for the tropics in your own boat is a great escape and terrific armchair traveling.

“Undaunted Courage: The Pioneering First Mission to Explore America’s Wild Frontier” by Stephen E. Ambrose

Bert Dane of Brookline, Mass.: It is the incredible story of Lewis and Clark’s expedition to the Pacific in the early 1800s. Everyone on the expedition did, in fact, show undaunted courage, and it has to be one of the most incredible explorations ever made. It was a hell of a trip!

“Bella Figura: How to Live, Love, and Eat the Italian Way” by Kamin Mohammadi

Angela M. LoRé of Arlington, Va.: A charming true story about a woman with a sad soul who moves to Florence to write and slowly absorbs the Italian beliefs of culture, food, friendship, love, and joy of life. Some wonderful recipes, too. You may think you have read a version of this before, but Italian is better! I smiled on every page. Even during all the sadness and pain of 2020, my spirit was lifted.

“Last of the Donkey Pilgrims: A Man’s Journey through Ireland” by Kevin O’Hara

Karen Tarr of Pepperell, Mass.: This is a true account and the author is from Massachusetts and has family in Ireland. Kevin returned from serving in the Vietnam War and was suffering from PTSD. He decided to go to the Motherland for a while to unwind and heal. Once there, he decided, on a whim, to travel entirely around Ireland with a donkey and cart. Although he thought he would ride in the cart, he did not ride in the cart because the donkey didn’t like that idea. He walked around the whole coast of Ireland with a donkey and cart.

This is an endearing story of how he and his donkey, Missie, unwittingly became “rock stars.” News outlets picked up their story, townspeople became aware of their itinerary, and came out to greet them as they made their 1,800-mile journey around Ireland.

This is a book about the beautiful relationship that formed between a human and a donkey, and it’s about healing and travel, too! And it’s about Ireland! Full disclosure, I have three pet donkeys, but others will enjoy this story, too, for many different reasons!

“A Time of Gifts” by Patrick Leigh Fermor

Nan Walter of Copalis Beach, Wash.: This travel classic is the first book of Fermor’s trilogy recounting his walk from Holland to Constantinople. The author was a one-off; a rare, restless combination of scholar, aesthete, and adventurer, who set off from England in the dead of winter with the mad goal of walking across Europe to Constantinople at the tender age of 18. The year was 1933. The continent was on the cusp of momentous change, the remnants of the old princelings’ palaces and imperial cities remained intact, but a great unease blanketed the land. Fermor was up for anything.

He makes friends in high places and low, beds down in barns, dines in castles, and shares uncommon insights for an 18-year old. Like so many rose petals, Fermor scatters the route with disquisitions on everything from the relationship of Old Friesian to English, observations on Baroque sleeve design, the significance of the Abbey of Melk (pace Umberto Ecco), et al. I could go on, but nothing will substitute for the delight one experiences reading this book, unless it’s reading about the author himself.

Bronwyn Fryer of Montpelier, Vt.: Fermor is the very best travel writer/prose stylist I know. When he was young, he walked from England and, with the help of a boat, to Constantinople. His prose is deep and beautiful. “A Time of Gifts” is one of the best pieces of travel literature ever written.

“The Tour” by Jean Grainger

Lenor Filler of South Boston, Va.: A charming bus driver takes a group of varied American tourists on a trip around the beautiful Irish coast. All the passengers have secrets and life-changing experiences on the tour.

“Desert Solitaire” by Edward Abbey

Thom Julian of Webster, N.Y.: The story deals with the environmental awakening of a rookie park ranger in Arches National Park. It’s similar in some ways to “Silent Spring” in that it stresses the need to preserve and safeguard our “wild areas” from development and commercialization.

“Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce

Karen McGloughlin of Dover, Del.: A most surprising read. Not your traditional travel book, it starts out very strange and you may wonder what is going on, but it ends very strong and provides wonderful adventures along the way. The emotional ride and psychological awareness building alone make it a must-read for anyone wanting to embark on a self-discovering journey. Exceptionally well-developed characters that continue to surprise and delight. I recommend it for any age.

“Blue Highways” by William Least Heat-Moon

Carl of Wayland, Mass.: An out-of-work English professor converts his van to include a bed and small kitchen area and drives around the United States sticking to the “blue” roads on his road map (you remember road maps, right? Red for interstates and blue for back roads).

”Blue Highways” is a nonfiction look at America and the people the author meets in his travels. He stops at certain areas as he runs out of money and does odd work to build up his cash supply.

Having traveled to almost every state in the U.S. (sorry, North Dakota!), I loved how he defined the cultures, people, and experiences throughout his travels through America.

“Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am” by Julia Cooke

Sara Hindman of Indianapolis, Ind.: This book is about the glory days of Pan Am and the women who were the first air “hostesses.” Fascinating insights into the cultures they got to experience and the fun that these women had -- including the great deals of which they took advantage (pearls, designer shoes and clothing, etc.) as they traveled across the globe.

ROLAND MERULLO (2 books)

“The Italian Summer: Golf, Food, and Family at Lake Como”

Frank Santoro of Raynham, Mass.: This travel book combines four of my favorite things: travel in Italy, food, family, and golf: a perfect vacation. Roland takes his wife and his two young daughters to Lake Como in northern Italy where he comes in contact with many interesting people and golfers as well as eating a lot of delicious meals. A really enjoyable read.

“Breakfast With Buddha”

Peggy Farren of Quincy, Mass.: This novel by Merullo, a Massachusetts-based writer, tells the story of Otto Ringling, a somewhat cynical New Yorker who travels by car to his North Dakota childhood home in the company of a Siberian monk named Rinpoche. This arrangement was set up by his sister, who is a flighty, new age palm reader, much to Otto’s frustration. As they traverse the U.S., Otto’s skepticism and impatience soften, and he learns to see the world through a more “zen” lens, thanks to Rinpoche’s subtle teachings.

“Beach Town” by Mary Kay Andrews

Jack Verica of Tequesta, Fla.: A fun read about a woman sent out to find a summer town to film a Hollywood movie. Many twists with love, movie making, boats, and summer in Florida. Four hundred pages to kept the reader occupied.

“A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle

Laura OBrien of Fairfield, Conn.: An entertaining story about a British man who moves to Provence with his wife and dog and renovates an old farmhouse. Along with the author’s humorous adventures, one learns a little about life in Provence. Good food, good wine, and a pleasure to read.

Carole Brooks: This is an adventure to France where an Englishman decides to purchase a home in the southern region. His experiences of adjusting and learning the ins and outs of home ownership and restoration in France is both hilarious and insightful. Either way, it is a terrific escape.

“The Sun Is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds” by Caroline Van Hemert

Jennifer Glick of Wethersfield, Conn.: This is the story of a trip I’d like to take, but probably never will at this point. The author describes a 4,000-mile, self-powered journey by rowing, canoeing, kayaking, skiing, and hiking from Bellingham, Washington to Kotzebue, Alaska. Over six months, Van Hemert and her husband travel through the Yukon, along the Arctic Coast, and the Brooks Range. Along the way, she shares fascinating information about the wildlife, their behavior, and how they survive this challenging environment.

Just as COVID turned our lives upside down, I was planning a trip to the Canadian Arctic, which of course had to be canceled. This book was a way for me to immerse myself in a part of the world I’ve wanted to experience to balance off my trip to Antarctica.

Natalie Tarbet: I enjoyed reading this book fully dressed, sitting in bed with a quilt and extra blanket, in May. It is a fascinating study of the human psyche in collision with a difficult environment over an extended period of time. A very interesting, enjoyable read.

“Indians on Vacation” by Thomas King

Cheryl Turner of Calgary, Alberta, Canada: Funny story about a couple’s holiday trip to Europe. It knocks down your preconceptions of native Indians.

“Love, Sex and Other Foreign Policy Goals” by Jesse Armstrong

Sherrill of Townsend, Mass.: English screenwriter Armstrong writes a very funny first novel about a group of young people loosely gathered in the name of theater traveling to Bosnia from England to put on a “play of peace.” The main character Andy, an out-of-work laborer in love with Penny, one of the posh college students in the group, is the finagling, floundering protagonist in this novel. The book manages to be very funny while also recognizing the ambiguity and trauma of war.

“The Blood In My Veins: The Adventures Of An American Golden Earring Fan” by Dan Lynch

Sharon Pecci of Haverhill, Mass.: I chose this book because the main character, Dan, fulfills his lifelong desire to travel to Amsterdam to meet his favorite band. I’ve always thought a trip to Amsterdam would be a lot of fun. Dan’s multiple trips show different parts of the country. Also, if you are a music fan, Dan talks of his love of music and so many different musicians and bands. It’s a pretty interesting book, from a personal point of view.

“Venice” by Jan Morris

Linda Vadász of West Tisbury: If you have dreamed of visiting La Serenissima, this book will entice you. First written in 1960, it is often cited as the best book about Venice ever written. She writes about the history of the Venetian Republic as well as its magnificent, but crumbling, architecture in a style that is poetic. While it is impossible to return to the time of Canaletto or Turner, the magical light that reflects off the water still makes my heart sing. Although there are now huge cruise ships looming over the Grand Canal, I still long to return, but not in the height of the tourist season.

“The Old Ways: A Journey on Foot” by Robert Macfarlane

Kristina Baer of Carmel, Calif.: The author treks the world (Scotland, England, Palestine, the Himalayas), sharing with us what he sees, what he learns, and his conversations with the people he meets along the way. His evocation of “the old ways” enthrall -- escapism at its best.

“Kon-tiki” by Thor Heyerdahl

Linda Partridge of Minnesota: To cross the Pacific by raft is true adventure. To accomplish it in 1947 is amazing. Thor Heyerdahl’s account of this journey fired my imagination as a young woman, and I still find it awe-inspiring today. The fact that the adventurer was also an excellent writer kept me immersed in the journey and took me me far away from my hum-drum daily life.

“West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge

Joy Bishop of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.: This is based on a 1938 true story of transporting two giraffes from NYC to the San Diego Zoo during Depression-era America. The giraffes were shipped to the U.S. on the deck of a freighter that was caught up in the Hurricane of 1938, which the animals amazingly survived, although one was injured. This is the story of that trip across America in a custom truck and the man who must deliver them to the first woman zoo director in the U.S. The story moves along and is also a good book to take on a trip for reading.

“The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris” by David McCullough

Beverly Stables of Newburyport, Mass.: This follows the stories of several Americans who travel to Paris during the 19th century. They have different ambitions, but are all looking to work and study in the cultural, artistic, and scientific center of the world. It’s full of fascinating characters, and you can really feel their excitement in exploring Paris during the height of its influence.

“World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever

Julie Powers of Tewksbury, Mass.: I love the way Bourdain wrote; I’ve read all his books. This is a sweet and fitting tribute to Bourdain from his former assistant, Laurie Woolever, who finished what they started together. Makes me want to pack my bags and GO!

“Italian Ways: On and Off the Rails from Milan to Palermo” by Tim Parks

Ellen Cliggott of Hyannis, Mass.: Tim Parks is a British man who moved to Italy in the ‘80s and writes hilarious, fun books about his experiences there. “Italian Ways” is the first one I read, and I loved it. He rides Italian trains from the north to the south of the country, observing all sorts of people along the way, as well as the always confusing challenges of navigating any Italian system. It’s an absolute treat! I also recommend his books “Italian Neighbors” and “An Italian Education.”

“Mr. Gandy’s Grand Tour” by Alan Titchmarsh

Carole Clements, US citizen resident in the UK: A later life coming-of-age saga of a widower who, having sidelined his dreams for his now grown family, decides to see a bit of Europe and explore his newly, not entirely comfortable, independent life, to the consternation of his adult children.

“Under the Tuscan Sun” by Frances Mayes

Patsy Watt of Greenville, Maine: Mayes travels to Italy on a whim to discover herself, and inspired me to do the same -- only I went to Maine. She wrote, “you have to surprise your life,” and that’s what I did. She writes vividly and beautifully about the character, beauty, and atmosphere of Italy and its people. Well worth reading again all these years later. (Please note, it’s not like the movie.)

“Betsy and the Great World” by Maud Hart Lovelace

Amy Rivera of Milwaukee, Wisc.: Although this book falls on the border between Young Adult and Adult fiction, it is always a delightful read. Betsy, newly graduated from high school, has the opportunity to travel to Europe from Minnesota right before WWI begins. She enjoys Europe in the beginning, seeing many famous sights, but as tensions increase, she needs desperately to get back to the US safely.

“Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakauer

Lee Chirgwin of Orleans, Cape Cod, Mass.: A 1997 bestseller about the disastrous 1996 Mount Everest summit attempt that resulted in eight deaths. This certainly qualifies as travel, not only to Tibet (I will always call it Tibet), but 29,000+ feet “into thin air.” This true story reads like a page-turner novel, highlighting not only the majestic beauty of the mountain, but also mankind’s (well, at least this climbing expedition’s) total disrespect for the environment, teamwork, fair play, and anything that does not put “me first.”

This group has some of the most spoiled, narcissistic, privileged, totally self-centered, pathetic jerks one could imagine. They are mostly without compassion, empathy, or any sense of self (sound familiar?). These climbers have spent HUGE sums of money on personal training, equipment, and getting to the front of the line to make this climb. Despite my thoughts as to the character (or lack thereof) of the climbers, it is an enjoyable, well-written read. I just heard Sir Edmund Hillary roll over in his grave!

“Travels with My Aunt” by Graham Greene

Charles Decker of Fort Worth, Tex.: It has been many years since I last read it, but I can’t think of another travel book that has amused me from first page to last. Aunt Augusta is one of the great characters in fiction, and she and her nephew are up to all kinds of no good on the Orient Express and later in South America. The book also was turned into a hilarious movie with the great Maggie Smith.

“Earning the Rockies” by Robert D. Kaplan

Dennis McGurk of Gloucester, Mass.: This book is unusual in that it is a both a travelogue and study of American history all in one. Mr. Kaplan travels across the country and comments on the importance of the paths of the pioneers and the geography that both aided and hindered them. He then connects its effects on how our geography has shaped America’s role in the world. You will view our country a very different way. Fascinating observations by a brilliant writer.

“There and Then: The Travel Writing of James Salter”

Cap Kane of Duxbury, Mass.: This book is a compendium of travel writing/essays Salter wrote for several magazines. Set mostly in Europe, the writing is superbly evocative in its spareness. Without question the best “travel” book I’ve ever read. The reader lives where Salter lived and dines with his companions, sleeps in his hotels, drinks in his bars, and cavorts with his friends. The book is the result of a master wordsmith at work recounting his peregrinations around The Continent. It is Hemingway’s “A Moveable Feast,” writ larger and longer. Salter ends his travel dialogue with one word: Ave. That succinctly sums up the journeys the reader has just taken.

“In Trouble Again: A Journey Between the Orinoco and the Amazon” by Redmond O’Hanlon

Edie Shipley of Brentwood, N.H.: O’Hanlon is the funniest travel writer I have ever encountered; he’s also among the most enthusiastic, informed, and perceptive. By his own description, he’s a somewhat out-of-shape, bespectacled, Oxford-educated sort of Brit – but one who also happens to be absolutely fearless and laser-focused on plunging into and exploring some of the most remote places on earth. This book is nominally a narrative of his expedition through the rainforests and majestic rivers of South America, through the lands of the Yanomami people, to the tallest mountain in South America outside the Andes. But it’s full of insightful character sketches and accounts of friendships made, beautiful descriptions of the flora and fauna, and hilariously gleeful information on all the ways that said flora and fauna can maim, sicken, and kill human beings. There’s not one page that isn’t a complete delight to read. The book fills you with wonder, wanderlust, and joy.

“National Geographic Guide to the World’s Secret Places: Escapes to 40 Unspoiled and Undiscovered Earthly Paradises” by David Yeadon

Carl Stewart of Great Barrington, Mass.: My selection may seem a bit strange, because it isn’t at all a conventional travel book and it seems to be almost never read. The book is divided into chapters, which are “Islands,” “Mountains and Deserts,” “Pastoral Enclaves,” and an epilogue entitled “At Home in Yorkshire.” It is a short book, just under 200 pages, with lots of lovely color photos. Just before writing this note, I checked on Amazon Books and there are still several copies available. It is not a travel guide in the usual sense: There are no restaurant or hotel recommendations or any of the usual things one sees in the Guides Michelin or Fodors and the like.

“A Woman Alone: Travel Tales from Around the Globe” Edited by Faith Conlon, Ingrid Emerick, and Christina Henry de Tessan

Sue Hargis Spigel of Sarasota, Fla.: For the topic of travel, I immediately remembered reading this book in the early 2000s. This series of 29 essays by women traveling solo spans the globe, including two stories in the United States. There is a young teacher who arrives in Bhutan, a woman who is “Solo in Samarkand,” a camel trek in Australia, a nauseating boat ride in the Faroe Islands, a woman in Belize befriended by young men who make her safety their business, whom she calls her “bodyguards,” tea at “the end of the road” in India, and so much more. These stories make for inspiring reading on the bus or subway.

“A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith” by Timothy Egan

Peter J. Degnan of Brielle, N.J.: A mostly walking, very personal trip, along the 1,200-mile Via Francigena. This is a great read of history and religion, saints, popes, etc.

“Do Not Go Gentle. Go to Paris.: Travels of an Uncertain Woman of a Certain Age” by Gail Thorell Schilling

Lois Bronnenkant of Medford, Mass.: I loved this book! I felt as if I were traveling along with Gail, and sharing her experiences in France, which were often funny and poignant. This book is a delight and very open and heartfelt. This was a transformative trip for Gail, and I felt her pride at the strengths that she discovered in herself, and the realization of all that she had accomplished by the end of it.

Heidi’s Alp: One Family’s Search for Storybook Europe by Christina Hardyment

Cathy Reinhardt: I discovered this nonfiction book shortly after the birth of my third child and was convinced that I would recreate the author’s journey through northern Europe. Thirty years later, that hasn’t happened, but I still remember Hardyment’s charming storytelling of her trip with her four daughters to find the sites of famous fairy tales. She is a fine writer and her tales are delightful, if a bit embroidered. Hardyment has written several other books about famous settings of tales in Europe, particularly England, her native country. This book has stayed with me all these years, a testament to its worth.

“Hokkaido Highway Blues: Hitchhiking Japan” by Will Ferguson

Christine Gootzeit of Phoenix, Ariz.: One of the best travelogues I’ve ever read, this was written back in ‘98 by a Canadian English teacher in Japan who takes a couple of months off to hitchhike the entire length of the country from south to north to follow the annual progression of the spring cherry blossoms. The book is a series of vignettes about his journey that begins in March at the southern tip of warm, sub-tropical Kyushu island and ends in May a bit ahead of the blossoms at the northern tip of chilly Hokkaido, where it’s still snowing. With a writing style similar to Bill Bryson’s, but funnier, he gives a very engaging account of his travels along the urban and rural highways and byways of Japan and the people he meets along the way. You’ll feel like you’re tagging along for the ride.

