Infectious Omicron variants, Trump’s siren call to militants about Jan. 6, Heathrow clamps down on travelers as the euro falls, and the remarkable Boston Renegades

Louis XVI, who ended up being executed, was the guy who helped American colonists during our revolution. He was a reformer early in his reign, trying to rescind various onerous taxes and end serfdom. But the French nobility stopped him, and things went downhill from there. He was the last king of France.

Hello! Nice to be back. It’s Tuesday, July 12, the 193rd day of the year. Thursday is Bastille Day, marking the day in 1789 when Parisian revolutionaries, angry at the reign of Louis XVI, stormed the fortress-prison where people who had been indicted on dubious charges were held. It was a major event of the French Revolution and today is celebrated as the country’s national day.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:18 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:20 p.m. for 15 hours and 2 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 99 percent full.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the Dog Days of summer have begun, encompassing July and August and marking the year’s highest temps and humidity (in the Northern Hemisphere). The nickname has nothing to do with our panting pets, but rather with Sirius, the so-called Dog Star (because it’s part of the constellation Canis Major). It’s the brightest star in our sky other than the sun, and ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians believed that its dawn rising at this time of year contributed to the hot weather. In fact, the name “Sirius” comes from the ancient Greek word “seírios,” meaning “scorching.”

What’s it like outside? Another gorgeous day! We here in New England are having some pretty spectacular weather: Sunny with tolerable humidity, high 80s around Boston, high 70s on the Cape.

The big downside is that we need rain; 76 percent of Massachusetts, almost all of Rhode Island, and big chunks of New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut are in a moderate drought. There will be thunderstorms in western and central Mass. this afternoon and eastern Mass. tonight, and humidity will climb.

Tomorrow will be hotter -- high 80s -- but drier. Mid-80s on Thursday with more thunderstorms possible.

Hey, sport: The struggling Sox continue their four-game series at Tampa Bay over the next three nights, all at 7:10 p.m. and all on NESN. Alleged ace Chris Sale takes the mound tonight for the first time this season. The injury-prone leftie has made just 13 starts since August of 2019, and as the Globe’s Tara Sullivan points out, at an average of $30 million a season, that’s $2.3 million per start. Nice work if you can get it.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 88,768,034

Confirmed US deaths: 1,021,341

COVID update: Two highly contagious variants -- BA.4 and BA.5, offshoots of Omicron -- are everywhere in the US, sickening millions and sending thousands to the hospital.

Even though those variants are more contagious than earlier Omicron versions, being vaccinated means you are unlikely to suffer a severe illness. About 300 Americans are dying every day from COVID, but that number has remained steady even during the rise of these new variants.

So get both of your boosters! They could save your life, and the lives of others.

And please, wear masks in public indoor spaces, especially in areas of medium to high spread.

CDC

Oh look -- virtually all of Florida has high transmission! Who would have ever guessed? I wonder if Ron DeSantis will campaign on that. (“We infect more people than any other state!”)

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee on the attack on the Capitol has started its next hearing, and it’s another doozy.

There was testimony how Trump’s tweet on Dec. 19 -- “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” -- was a siren call to militant supporters to not just assemble, but to storm the Capitol and commit violence.

The committee showed videos and posts from these groups interpreting Trump’s tweet as orders to go so far as to murder Democrats. It’s mind-blowing.

The committee also has focused on that infamous Dec. 18, 2020 meeting in the Oval Office in which a group of Trump crazies -- Sydney Powell, Michael Flynn, and Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock.com -- somehow got access to the White House without any of Trump’s top aides knowing and went to the Oval Office to try to persuade Trump to appoint Powell as a special counsel investigating voter fraud.

Trump agreed, and planned to give her top-line security clearance.

Remember, Powell was the “lawyer” who claimed there was a Venezuelan plot to rig voting machines in the United States, and votes changed on the fly via some sort of electronic network involving Iran, China, and Lord knows who else.

It’s not clear if Powell wore a tin hat to the meeting.

When White House counsel Pat Cipollone found out this group was in the Oval Office, he rushed there. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows eventually ended up there as well, along with other White House aides.

What ensued, according to witnesses, was a profane shouting match as Powell and Flynn tried to convince Trump to declare martial law, seize voting machines, and rerun the election, and Cipollone told them all they were nuts.

It was unhinged and wild, according to testimony.

More shocking -- and depressing -- revelations to come.

London’s Heathrow Airport asked airlines today to stop selling summer tickets, and it’s capping the number of passengers who can pass through the airport at 100,000 per day until Sept. 11.

It’s a response to soaring travel demand and staff shortages that are creating chaos at airports around the world. Thousands of flights have been canceled; thousands more delayed.

Speaking of travel, the euro has dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year, and today the exchange rate reached parity with the US dollar, 1 euro for $1, for the first time in 20 years. That’s good news for Americans traveling to the EU; their money will have more spending power.

It’s not great news for Europe, which is experiencing energy supply uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent cuts in energy supplies, plus the same inflation being faced by other countries.

Speaking of inflation, the Consumer Price Index for June will be released tomorrow, and is expected to show that inflation continues at a high rate. However, the number won’t fully reflect the 5 percent drop in gas prices since June. Core inflation -- that’s a number that excludes food and energy prices because they are so volatile -- is down to 4.2 percent from 6 percent in the last quarter of 2021.

Another economic indicator, second-quarter earnings, will start being released Thursday.

If you want a cleanse after listening to or reading about the dirt uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee, spend some time marveling at the full-color first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The first picture, released yesterday, was galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, showing galaxies billions of years old. My favorite released today is the Carina Nebula, which looks like mountains. More to come!

Finally, in a remarkable feat, the Boston Renegades women’s pro football team won its fourth consecutive national title Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vixen, 32-12, in the Women’s Football Alliance championship.

The Renegades not only went undefeated this season and postseason; they haven’t lost a game since May 19, 2018 (the 2020 season was canceled), a run of 31 consecutive victories.

The Renegades arose out of the former Boston Militia tackle football team, owned by Ernie Boch Jr., that folded at the beginning of 2015. Three players from that team as well as some coaches formed the Renegades and went 3-2 that first season. They made the playoffs every year, and won titles in 2018, 2019, 2021, and this year.

A film about their 2018 season, “Born to Play,” is available on Hulu.

Their home field is Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere, with games usually starting at 6 p.m. Mark your calendars for next April. There’s another champion in our midst, and they deserve support.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com.