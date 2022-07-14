Next up for the Jan. 6 committee: Trump’s attempt to corrupt the Justice Dept.

Hello! It’s Wednesday, June 22, the 173rd day of the year. It’s National Onion Ring Day as well as National Kissing Day. Please do your partner a favor and do not partake in both.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:07 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:24 p.m. for 15 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight. Thanks (I think) to all of you who pointed out that I misdefined the summer solstice that arrived yesterday, mistakenly using the definition of the vernal equinox, which happened in March. Starting tomorrow, daylight will gradually diminish as the sun rises a minute later than today. The waning moon is 33 percent full.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says ‘tis the season for ants to show up in our houses, but the editors advise not to squish them when you see them. What to do instead? Follow them. (I kid you not.) The hope is that they will lead you to the spot where they are entering your house. But allow plenty of time, because along the way they may stop to sample your pet’s food, check out those crumbs on the counter, lick the lemonade your kids dripped on the floor, visit some antsy friends who are also roaming around your house, stop for a quick nap, and whatever else ants do.

What’s it like outside? The clouds are dissipating in favor of sun, high 60s to low 70s. Some clouds tomorrow, mid- to high 70s. More sun and hotter temps Friday and over the weekend: Mid- to high 80s.

Hey, sport: The red-hot Red Sox (15-4 so far in June) hope to sweep Detroit when they finish up their three-game set with the Tigers at Fenway tonight (7:10 p.m. on NESN).

Alas, the New England Free Jacks pro rugby team failed to advance to the league championship game when they lost to Rugby New York in the Eastern Conference finals last weekend.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 86,478,140

Confirmed US deaths: 1,014,174

Next in the litany of seditious actions by Trump being highlighted by the House Jan. 6 Select Committee comes Thursday, when the panel holds its next public hearing at 3 p.m. ET to highlight Trump’s attempt to corrupt the Justice Department.

Trump’s devious plan was to appoint an acting attorney general who was willing to lie to election officials in six states, as well as lie to the American people, by claiming that the department had found “significant concerns” related to election fraud. Those concerns were so serious, this acting AG would claim, that those six key states should withdraw their electoral votes for Biden.

How convenient. How corrupt.

Fortunately for democracy, Jeffrey Rosen -- the acting attorney general at the time whom Trump planned to fire to replace with his puppet -- as well as then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, all threatened to quit if Trump went through with the fraudulent plan, and Trump backed down. Not because they made him see the error of his ways, but because he was worried about the optics.

Rosen, Donoghue, and Justice Department official Steve Engel are scheduled to testify Thursday. Committee co-chairwoman Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, made a direct appeal to Cipollone to also come forward.

”Our committee is certain that Donald Trump does not want Mr. Cipollone to testify here,” Cheney said. “Indeed, our evidence shows that Mr. Cipollone and his office tried to do what was right. They tried to stop a number of President Trump’s plans for January 6. We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipollone personally.”

The questioning at this hearing will be led by the only other Republican on the committee, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.This Justice Department plot was part of what the committee says was a 7-part plan by Trump to illegally overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election so that he could stay in power.

The first hearing on June 9 set the stage for the hearings to come by showing the bloody, murderous result of Trump’s Big Lie: The insurrection at the Capitol. New video from outside and inside the building was quite disturbing: raw, graphic, and emotional.

Hearing No. 2, on June 13, focused on Trump’s knowledge that all of the claims of fraud and conspiracies were completely false. He was told so multiple times by his White House lawyers, his campaign lawyers, and his staff. But he willfully ignored them.

The committee also pointed out that there was much more at stake than just Trump’s insatiable thirst for power: Money.

Turns out he raised $250 million from gullible supporters with the promise that the money would be used to fight election corruption. It wasn’t. A big chunk of it ended up with his hotels company.

Hearing No. 3, on June 16, focused on former VP Mike Pence and the incredible pressure campaign orchestrated and carried out by Trump to try to force Pence to violate the Constitution by throwing out Biden electoral college votes or returning them to key states -- states that happen to have Republican legislators who would likely have swapped in Trump electors.

The committee also showed evidence that Pence’s life was in danger and how close he came to be discovered by the mob rampaging through the Capitol. And Trump’s statement that perhaps the rioters who were chanting “Hang Mike Pence” had the right idea.

I’ll give you a moment to reread that last sentence.

The fourth hearing was yesterday, and it was the most emotional yet.

Three state elections officials were up first, all of whom were besieged by Trump personally as well as allies like Rudy Giuliani to either “find” votes for Trump that didn’t exist, or to somehow invalidate Biden electors.

Testifying were Rusty Bowers, the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives; Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger; and his deputy, Gabriel Sterling.

We’ve known about these pressure campaigns, but to hear what these men endured because of their refusal to go along with Trump’s corruption was heartbreaking. From The New York Times:

Mr. Bowers told the committee that after bucking Mr. Trump, a truck was driven through his neighborhood playing a recording that declared him to be a pedophile. Mr. Bowers, who spoke about the Constitution in reverential and spiritual terms, had tears in his eyes as he described his gravely ill daughter enduring some of the harassment outside their house by gun-wielding Trump supporters. (She died last year.)

In similar fashion, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, testified that after he turned down Mr. Trump’s request in a phone call to “find” the votes that would throw him the election, his wife of 40 years received “sexualized” threats by text and people broke into his daughter-in-law’s house.

Sterling recalled receiving an animated picture of a slowly twisting noose along with a note accusing him of treason.

The committee also heard from a Georgia election worker and her mother, both of whom Trump publicly attacked by name, because he knows when he does that, his followers will attack those people in vicious and vulgar ways.

In the case of poll workers Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, the attacks by Trump and Giuliani were both violent and racist.

Freeman was a “professional vote scammer” and a “hustler,” Trump announced to the world. Moss and Freeman conspired to rig the election results in Fulton County, Giuliani claimed, and had been caught on camera passing USB ports containing Biden votes like “vials of cocaine or heroin.” (What had her mother actually handed her? the committee asked Moss. A ginger mint.)

The despicable, false attacks by the president of the United States had a devastating effect on the two women, who are Black and had to endure violently racist attacks from Trumpers. They stopped going out, fearful that someone would overhear their names and physically attack them. The FBI warned them that their lives were in danger from Trump supporters, so they moved out of their home for two months. A Trump mob broke into Moss’s grandmother’s house while the elderly woman was home, terrorizing her and demanding to see Moss and Freeman in order to make a citizen’s arrest.

I can see Trump grinning delightedly at that one.

”I felt horrible for picking this job,” Moss told the committee through tears. “And being the one that always wants to help and always there, never missing not one election. I just felt like it was -- it was my fault for putting my family in this situation.”

Freeman said there is “nowhere I feel safe. The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one.” Ha! This is Trump we’re talking about, remember?

So what’s next for the committee after Thursday’s hearing?

No other hearings had been scheduled, but Politico just reported that committee chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi told reporters today that hearings will continue in July because of “significant new streams of evidence” uncovered.

That evidence includes video from documentarian Alex Holder, who had access to Trump and his family before and after Jan. 6, according to Politico, as well as new documents from the National Archives, and “a flood of new tips received during the committee’s first four public hearings.”

Stay tuned.

