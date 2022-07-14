Weak tea on gun regulations, your last Summer Bookies, and a Fast Forward milestone

Seriously, I deeply appreciate your loyalty to FF, the enthusiasm with which you jump into everything from limerick contests to book title requests, your smart and thoughtful comments, and the support you’ve given me (the outpouring of sympathy and advice for my knee replacement surgery last fall was truly remarkable).

Hello! It’s Tuesday, June 7, the 158th day of the year. It’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. You know what you have to do. Sunrise in Boston was at 5:07 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:18 p.m. for 15 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 52 percent full.

I was excited to see that The Old Farmer’s Almanac had an article about how to grow pot marigold, but don’t bother reading it; sadly, it’s not what you think.

What’s it like outside? Clouds are moving in and will bring rain later. Lots of rain Wednesday morning throughout eastern Mass, easing up in the afternoon. But look for more downpours Thursday.

Hey, sport: It’s Game 2 of the Red Sox’ four-game series against the Angels in Anaheim at 9:38 p.m. on NESN. Games 3 and 4 are Wednesday and Thursday, same bat time, same bat channel. The Sox took Game 1 last night behind starter Michael Wacha’s complete-game, three-hit, 1-0 shutout. They’re on a five-game winning streak.

The Celtics and Warriors resume their wrestling match at the Garden tomorrow night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals (9 p.m., ABC). The series is tied, 1-1.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 84,980,281

Confirmed US deaths: 1,009,169

So will anything be done about the epidemic of mass gun slaughter in the US?

Of course not!

Sorry to be so blunt, but the “negotiations” going on between a few Senate Democrats and Republicans will yield a proposal that is such weak tea that no amount of Assam black tea leaves will fix it.

We already know the GOP refuses to raise the minimum age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21 even though an increasing number of mass shootings and suicides are being committed by angry young men under 21 (Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo; Santa Fe; Parkland; Columbine; Sandy Hook).

Federally mandated universal background checks are also off the table, thanks to Republicans who are scared of the NRA. Instead, they’re talking about maybe asking states to please think about screening gun buyers who are under 21 for juvenile offenses and mental health episodes. Whoop-de-do.

Ditto “red flag” laws. Republicans don’t dare suggest doing that on the federal level. As with background checks, they want to dump the responsibility onto the states, giving them some grants along with thoughts and prayers that some governors will have the guts to do what they won’t.

Could they be any more weak-kneed?

The Democratic-controlled House isn’t waiting around for the Senate negotiators to produce their thin gruel. Tomorrow members will start debating two pieces of legislation: One creating a federal red-flag law, the other a package of bills that does several things, including setting the minimum age for buying a semiautomatic rifle at 21 and banning high-capacity ammunition magazines.

They’re spinning their wheels, of course, because none of those things will get through a Senate where scores of Republicans have received millions and millions of dollars from the NRA during their careers.

According to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, here are the current and recent senators who have received more than a million bucks from the NRA through mid-2019, followed by the average number of deaths by guns in their states each year. I know I don’t have to point out that they are all Republicans. And yes, the amount the first guy on the list has received is pretty shocking:

Mitt Romney of Utah: $13,647,676 -- 365 gun deaths a year

Richard Burr of North Carolina: $6,987,380 -- 1,311 gun deaths a year

Roy Blunt of Missouri: $4,555,722 -- 1,074 gun deaths a year

Thom Tillis of North Carolina: $4,421,333 -- 1,311 gun deaths a year

Cory Gardner of Colorado: $3,939,199 -- 715 gun deaths a year

Marco Rubio of Florida: $3,303,355 -- 2,568 gun deaths a year

Joni Ernst of Iowa: $3,124,773 -- 264 gun deaths a year

Rob Portman of Ohio: $3,063,327 -- 1,402 gun deaths a year

Todd C. Young of Indiana: $2,897,582 -- 907 gun deaths a year

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana: $2,867,074 -- 946 gun deaths a year

David Perdue of Georgia: $2,002,462 -- 1,459 gun deaths a year

Tom Cotton of Arkansas: $1,968,714 -- 534 gun deaths a year

Pat Roberts of Kansas: $1,581,153 -- 368 gun deaths a year

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania: $1,475,448 -- 1,503 gun deaths a year

Josh Hawley of Missouri: $1,391,548 -- 1,074 gun deaths a year

Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee: $1,306,130 -- 1,103 gun deaths a year

Ron Johnson of Wisconsin: $1,269,486 -- 592 gun deaths a year

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky: $1,267,139 -- 690 gun deaths a year

Mike Braun of Indiana: $1,249,967 -- 907 gun deaths a year

BTW, I just finished watching actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, talk to the media from the podium in the White House pressroom. His voice quavered often as he spoke about the families he met who lost kids in the massacre. God bless him -- he’s doing the right thing by using the platform of fame he has to try to make a difference. It’s too bad he’s wasting his breath.

So what can be done? Well, if congressional Republicans are determined to push the problem to the states so they don’t have to upset their gun-toting overlords, then all other states have to do is look to Massachusetts.

In recent years, Massachusetts has had the lowest rate of gun deaths of any state in the country. (Hawaii beat it in 2020 because it also has a host of strong gun laws.) In fact, David Hogg, the young man who survived Parkland and became a gun control activist, tweeted favorably about Mass. gun laws last weekend, saying that “If every state had the same gun laws in Massachusetts we could cut gun deaths in half. Within five years.”

An analysis by the Globe’s Opinion staff in 2018 showed that if all states had had the same rate of gun deaths as Massachusetts, then 27,000 of the 38,658 people killed by guns in the US that year -- 70 percent -- would not have died.

According to the (Gabby) Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Massachusetts has:

Gun owner licensing

Extreme risk protection orders

Domestic violence gun laws

Assault weapon restrictions

Large capacity magazine ban

Strong concealed-carry law

Certain open carry regulations

Safe storage laws

Community violence intervention funding

According to a comprehensive review by the Globe’s Matt Stout, Massachusetts passed an assault weapons ban in 1998 and made it permanent in 2004, when the federal ban expired.

Ammunition magazines can hold no more than 10 rounds.

If you apply for a firearm license (which is good for six years), you have to take a gun safety course.

You also have to undergo a background check, whether you’re applying for a Firearm Identification Card (that lets you own and use certain rifles and shotguns) or a license to carry, which lets you own and use handguns and some other types of firearms.

There’s more: Licensing authority rests with local police chiefs, and if they think an applicant is unsuitable (beyond having a criminal record) -- maybe the cops were called to your home or you were involved in domestic disputes -- they can deny you a license to carry, which is 94 percent of the firearm licenses issued here.

Sometimes, Stout points out, Massachusetts lawmakers were moved to act by mass shootings. And unlike Congress, they did act.

For example, after the massacre of kindergartners in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, the Legislature gave police chiefs the power to also act on FID licenses for rifles and shotguns by letting them go to court to deny, suspend, or revoke such licenses.

Massachusetts joined a national database for criminal and mental health background checks and created an online portal for background checks for private gun transfers.

Things are far from perfect. The state’s red-flag law, which lets judges confiscate weapons from those who are determined to be a risk to themselves or others, isn’t used much, according to the Globe’s Stout.

A kid who’s 14 or older can apply for an FID with the permission of a parent or guardian.

The state doesn’t regulate “ghost guns,” which are guns that don’t have a serial number and usually are sold in pieces or in kits.

Lawmakers also are considering prohibiting the manufacture of assault weapons except for law enforcement and the military. (The chance that they’ll lose the opportunity to make assault weapons that have shredded the bodies of dozens of little kids has upset Smith & Wesson, which is based in Massachusetts, so much that it’s moving to Tennessee. Good riddance.)

Here’s the bottom line: If you don’t want to get shot, move to Massachusetts. If you do want to get shot, head south. You’ll be right at home in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee ... until you’re maimed or dead, that is.

Don’t forget to watch the Jan. 6 Select Committee public hearings that start at 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a second hearing at 10 a.m Monday. (The rest haven’t been scheduled yet.) Committee members promise fireworks as they reveal some of the sordid details they’ve uncovered about the events of that day and the involvement of everybody from Trump to the White House chef who prepared the cheeseburgers Trump was shoving in his mouth as he giggled while watching TV as his supporters erected a gallows outside the Capitol and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as they stormed into the building carrying weapons and zip ties.

You’ll be able to watch Thursday night’s hearing on every major network: ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN, for example. Fox News will not carry the hearings live because it turns out they burned out all their klieg lights covering the 33 hearings that Republicans held into Benghazi.

Finally, here are the last 15 titles you are recommending for our 2022 Summer Bookies reading list for a total of 100 books. The theme was books about war. I’ll send out a complete list, minus your comments, later this week.

86. “The Great War and Modern Memory” by Paul Fussell

William F. Wieting of York Harbor, Me. (combat veteran of Vietnam; captain, Medical Corps, USN, Ret.): Fussell is a combat veteran of WWII who went on to become a writer, literary critic, and professor of English literature. “The Great War and Modern Memory” is a deeply engaging and enlightening discussion of the literature -- chiefly the poetry -- that emerged from the experiences of soldiers on the Western Front in World War I. Fussell’s central thesis is that it is utterly impossible for anyone to understand the experience of combat without having been there, and that literary works such as memoirs, reminiscences, and poems are inevitably colored, if not distorted, by the cultural and emotional background of each author.

Fussell is a thoughtful, erudite, and profoundly sympathetic commentator, and quickly weaves a web around his reader from which I, for one, found it difficult to escape -- even reading it the fourth time! Everyone should read this moving book every 10 years or so.

Goodreads review





87. “Barbed Wire and Rice: Poems and Songs from Japanese Prisoner-of-War Camps” by Bishop D. McKendree

Edie Shipley of Brentwood, N.H.: This book is an autobiography and poem collection written by a young man from west Texas who enlisted in the Army at the beginning of WWII. He was shipped out to the Philippines, captured when Corregidor fell, and spent the remaining 3 1/2 years of the war interned in Japanese prison camps.

During this horrific time in his life, he took solace and found hope by collecting poems and songs that his fellow prisoners wrote, sang, and recited in the few moments they had when they were at leisure.

At first he committed these to memory, but in one camp he found what he considered a precious treasure: a cement sack, composed of many layers of paper. He fashioned a small booklet and found pieces of charcoal with which to write down his poems and songs. The booklet and he survived the war. Upon returning home, he went to university on the GI bill, married, settled in Austin, Texas, and raised three children -- one of whom is me.

My father tried for 50 years to find a publisher for his little cement sack booklet before the Cornell East Asia Press finally saw its priceless historic value, and it was one of the proudest achievements of his life when his book finally came out in print. My dad was a remarkable man with a remarkable intellect and sense of humor, but also the most humble and kind person I have ever met.

His story will enrich anyone who reads it; the poems and songs are an invaluable look into the real lives of men in inhuman, brutal, and seemingly hopeless circumstances who nevertheless found the inspiration to create little things of beauty for themselves and their fellow prisoners.





88. “Meeting Steve Canyon ... and Flying with the CIA in Laos” by Karl L. Polifka

Jim Johnson of Thurston County, Wash.: This is the story of a classmate of mine from US Air Force Pilot Training, class of 1968H, Karl L. Polifka. It is about his “adventure” in going over to Vietnam, assigned as a spotter and controller in small observation planes, and how he ended up getting pulled into serving with the CIA in Laos instead.

It is an insider’s perspective of the war our government would not admit to, to the public, any more than they would not admit that the alleged Gulf of Tonkin “incident” was not true, but needed to help sway public opinion and draw the US into the Vietnam War.

Karl’s background as a kid born into a military family happens to be similar to mine, and we lived (i.e. were stationed) in some of the same places, but never met until 1967 when we were assigned to the same undergraduate pilot training class.

Goodreads review





89. “The First Day on the Somme” by Martin Middlebrook

Michael Achow of Tenterden, Kent, England: On 1st July 1916 on what became known as the blackest day in the history of the British Army, 20,000 soldiers were killed trying and failing to break the German lines. What made the loss particularly tragic was that the casualties fell mainly among those who had volunteered in the patriotic upsurge in 1914 and for whom this would be their first experience of war.

Middlebrook relies heavily on the testimony of ordinary soldiers to evoke the pathos of a war that haunted Europe for the rest of the 20th century: As one diarist wrote of that day, “so ends the Golden Age.”

Goodreads review





90. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende

Ginny McNamara of Dublin, Ireland: I thought of this novel in regard to today’s Ukrainian refugees. It’s the story of Roser and Victor and their journey out of Spain to Chile during the Spanish Civil War. They face insurmountable conditions, but never lose heart.

Much of this book is based on real events and even Victor is based on a friend of Allende. Roser is one of the most vividly written female protagonists that I have ever read. Roser’s journey, both in terms of her physical struggles as a refugee, her beauty, her talent as a musician, and her love of her native culture -- although displaced -- resonates with me as I see and read of the many strong Ukrainian women living amongst us now in Ireland.

Thank you, Isabelle Allende, still writing the most wonderful novels and still being committed to social justice, freedom, and democracy.

Goodreads review





91. “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff

Karin Adams of London, Ontario, Canada: Based on true events, this book tells the story of the female agents from Britain who went overseas to transmit radio broadcasts and do other undercover work during WWII. It focuses on three women: the head of the unit in London, one of the agents overseas, and a third woman who unwittingly discovers the story and works to uncover the truth behind how so many of them just disappeared.

A great story about how much women contributed to the war effort in ways we really knew nothing about.

Goodreads review





92. “City of Thieves” by David Benioff

Jeanne Carey Ingle of Quincy, Mass.: This is a wonderfully funny, tragic, sometimes a little macabre, wartime buddy book about getting eggs for the wedding cake of a general’s daughter during the siege of Leningrad in WWII. It doesn’t shy away from the tragedies of war, but also shows how life goes forward amidst these horrors. It really is the story of an unlikely friendship and even less likely heroism.

I’ve recommended or given this book to so many people and they have all enjoyed it and I hope you do, too!

Goodreads review





93. “The Island of Missing Trees” by Elif Shafak

Tracey Brown of Clayton, Ontario, Canada: Beautifully written book that takes place in Cyprus, a country divided and conquered numerous times. Ottomans, Assyrians, Egyptians, Persians, Romans, Arabs, and Cyprus became a British colony in 1914.

The country has been barraged by violence and divisions between the Turks and Greeks. Kostas (Greek) and Defne (Turkish) have to hide their relationship. Civil war ensues in 1970s and they escape, marry, and move to England.

As a botanist, Kostas brings a fig tree from Cyprus to the UK. A loving journey to bring the tree home for himself and a young daughter who had never been to Cyprus. A story of love lost, family, history, displacement, the trauma of war, and secrets.

Goodreads review





94. “On the Beach” by Nevil Shute

Michael Young of Guelph, Ontario, Canada: This is a novel about post-World War III. Basically, the Northern Hemisphere has been shrouded in a deadly nuclear cloud, killing all the inhabitants. As there are very few winds that blow north to south, the inhabitants of Australia have been spared, but realize that there is an almost certain chance that the cloud will carry south eventually.

To me, this novel is certainly up to the minute today, given the threat of escalation of the war in Europe. There is a side story involving a US nuclear sub that was not in the north and goes to investigate strange Morse code signals emanating from the west coast of the USA. Not much in the novel dates it.

Goodreads review





95. “The Ritchie Boys: The Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned to Fight Hitler” by Bruce Henderson

Karen Shepard of Arlington, Mass.: This is the true story of courageous and highly motivated German-born Jews who fled Nazi Germany and came to America. During World War II, the Ritchie Boys were a special military intelligence unit that trained at Camp Ritchie in Maryland. Henderson interweaves interviews of surviving Ritchie Boys and extensive research to capture this fascinating moment in history. The Ritchie Boys’ secret intelligence helped the allies to destroy Hitler’s regime.

I liked this book because I was intrigued and impressed by the Ritchie Boys’ bravery and determination. They collected valuable intelligence about Nazi Germany’s strength, troop movements, and defensive strategies. In essence, these heroic intelligence officers were instrumental in helping the allies to defeat Hitler and win World War II.

Goodreads review





96. “The Nine: The True Story of a Band of Women Who Survived the Worst of Nazi Germany” by Gwen Strauss

Maurice Jackson of (beautiful sunny) Edinburgh, Scotland: I found this book totally riveting from the minute I picked it up. I normally am a “who done it” book reader and wasn’t sure about this choice, but it immediately gripped my attention.

It is about a band of daring resistance women, captured and held in death camps by the Germans, who escaped and undertook a long, dangerous trek from Nazi Germany. It is a true story. The determination, resilience, camaraderie, and friendship binding these women through a hellish ordeal is unbelievable and heartwarming.

For me, it is even more poignant as my daughter and family now live happily in the area of Germany where these women passed through some 77 years before in fear of their lives. Oh how things can change … or do they really … Ukraine being the case in point.

Goodreads review





97. “The Pear Tree” by K.M. Sandrick

Mariann Stephens of LaGrange Park. Ill.: This is a deeply researched historical novel set in 1940s Eastern Europe. The story is centered on families in a small town that Hitler destroyed to set an example for those who might be considering joining the Czech Resistance. Within a few chapters, I felt as though I knew the characters and experienced the profound upheaval and destruction along with them.

Survivors of the initial assault were sent to concentration camps where most were gassed, worked, or starved to death. Children deemed likely to “pass” as German were stolen. It’s a 360 view of cultural madness.

Sandrick’s account continues after the war, tracing exhausted parents’ searches for children whose records had mostly been destroyed and former soldiers’ return home. “The Pear Tree” is both arms-length accurate and deeply empathic, beginning in the “before times” and continuing through the Nuremberg trials.

Because I had read this book, I have followed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine closely, realizing day by day that we must recognize and resist the human capacity for atrocity.

Goodreads review





98. “August 1914″ by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Sylvia Lack of New Haven, Conn.: I read this WWI classic in August, 2014. Russia sent two huge armies to surprise-attack Germany in the first month of WWI. The result was massive Russian casualties and defeat. The commanders of the Russian armies refused to cooperate with each other, communication was horribly slow, orders always arrived too late, and Russian generals were promoted according to political loyalty, not military competence. The brave peasant soldiers were left in the dark about the mission and daily maneuvers and were hungry. Both the leaders and the fighters are portrayed in all their humanity. So relevant to 2022.

Goodreads review





99. “Patches of Fire: A Story of War and Redemption” by Albert French

Jerry O’Brien of Kingston, R.I.: This is an extraordinary memoir of the Vietnam War and of a Black soldier’s difficult return to a changed America following the assassination of Martin Luther King. French is a wonderful writer and a deeply sensitive soul. His encounters with wartime horror, relentless memory, homegrown disappointment, and spiritual anguish are vividly rendered and achingly sad. But rising nobly from this terrible landscape is French’s indomitable spirit and thrilling need to express himself through literature. More than a remembrance of war, this is truly an unforgettable celebration of life.

Goodreads review





100. “Dragon Seed” by Pearl S. Buck

Mary Zawoysky of Falmouth, Mass.: This book describes the lives of Chinese peasants in a village outside Nanjing, China, immediately after the Japanese invasion in 1937.

I found it in my mom’s library during the pandemic and I liked it because it showed the complexity and humanity of the people being invaded, how they reacted, and why some became collaborators. I think the emotions it showed and the varied responses of the people to having their land taken and the brutality of some of the invaders could apply today to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It drew me in when I would not have normally chosen a war-themed book.

Goodreads review





That’s it, folks! Apologies to those whose recommendations didn’t make the cut; as you know, I publish the titles in the order in which I receive them. Next time. (For newbies, we do a Winter Bookies version as well.)

Watch your inbox later this week for a compilation of the entire list. And again, my sincere thanks for your participation!

