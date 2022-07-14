What Trump knew, Pence’s danger, gun safety bill stalls, 2022′s 50th anniversaries, and Emma Thompson bares all

Hello! It’s Friday, June 17, the 168th day of the year. It’s apropos that today is the 50th anniversary of the break-in at the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Two years and a couple of months later, Richard Nixon resigned the office of the presidency.

The revelations from scoops and exclusives by news organizations and testimony taken by the House Jan. 6 Select Committee is both astonishing and unsurprising.

After four years of Trump, one would think that nothing the Orange Menace would do could shock us any more. He enthusiastically embraced corrupt dictators around the world, including the murderous leaders of Russia and North Korea. He tried to destroy NATO. He attempted to bribe the president of Ukraine by withholding desperately needed weapons in exchange for a lie about his presidential opponent. He funneled millions and millions of taxpayer dollars into his company’s coffers, thereby lining his own pockets. He worked at his job less than any president in modern history.

And that’s just off the top of my head.

And yet ...It’s still astounding the extent to which he was willing to interfere in election results and upend democracy simply to hold on to power.

Back then, after his dozens of lawsuits failed, his attempts to coerce election officials and lawmakers in key states to throw out Joe Biden’s victory crashed and burned, and his plan to corrupt the Justice Department blew up, his last hope was that VP Mike Pence would assume power that no VP in history had ever tried to exert to interfere in the counting of electoral votes. I was struck by the short video from former VP Al Gore that the committee played.

Gore, of course, was involved in a quite close and controversial presidential election when the Supreme Court ordered Florida election officials to stop recounting votes at a point when George Bush was ahead. Yet Gore never entertained the outrageous possibility that as the official in charge of overseeing the electoral count by Congress, he could throw out or invalidate Florida’s electors.

As he said very simply in the video:

The importance of the United States of America in all of human history, in Lincoln’s phrase, we still are the last best hope of humankind. And the choice between one’s own disappointment in your personal career and upholding the noble traditions of America’s democracy, it’s a pretty easy choice when it comes down to it.

A pretty easy choice if you’re not corrupt, that is.

Let’s first review the scoops by news organizations. The first batch involve Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

-- First, The Washington Post reported that it had obtained e-mails from Ginni Thomas pressuring 29 Republican lawmakers in Arizona to throw out Joe Biden’s victory in the state and instead “choose” their own presidential electors -- electors who would vote for Trump.

Even though Arizona state law clearly says that the responsibility for choosing electors belongs solely to the voters, Thomas falsely claimed that responsibility belonged solely to legislators. She also made unfounded claims of fraud.

It was previously reported that Thomas also e-mailed and pressured Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

-- Next, the Post found out that the Jan. 6 committee had e-mails between Ginni Thomas and John Eastman, the law professor who cooked up the false and illegal strategy that VP Mike Pence had the authority to either throw out electoral votes from key states, to swap in fake Trump electors, or to send the electoral votes back to those states’ Republican legislatures.

Even though the Post did not see the e-mails, committee sources said they show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known.

-- So Ginni Thomas was in constant contact with Eastman. That’s important context to have when reading the next news revelation, this one from The New York Times: That Eastman claimed to another attorney that he had heard that there was a “heated fight” among the Supreme Court justices over whether to hear arguments about the president’s efforts to overturn the election.

”I understand that there is a heated fight underway,” he e-mailed to pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

Really? Gee, I wonder who told you that.

Jan. 6 committee members are wondering, too, and have decided to ask Ginni Thomas to come talk to them.

-- ABC News obtained a photo of Pence and his family in hiding as the mob rioted throughout the Capitol, many of them looking to harm Pence.

The photos show Pence, his brother, his wife, and his daughter hiding in the vice president’s ceremonial office off the House chamber where the electoral votes were supposed to be counted. His wife Karen, worried that rioters would be able to see into the office, is shown pulling curtains closed as their 28-year-old daughter Charlotte sits on a couch, a look of fear clear on her face.

But as the mob neared that area, his Secret Service detail insisted that they move to the basement. Other photos show them at a loading dock under the Capitol complex where vehicles were waiting.

Committee testimony has revealed that Pence refused to get in a vehicle to be taken away from the Capitol for two reasons: He felt he had to stay to count the electoral votes, and even more chilling, he didn’t trust the Secret Service officers who were there from the White House security detail.

According to an account in “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Pence told the head of his own security detail, Tim Giebels, “I trust you, Tim, but you’re not driving the car. If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off. I’m not getting in the car.”

He suspected that the Secret Service, under orders from Trump, would deliberately keep him away from the Capitol so the electoral votes could not be counted. Smart cookie.

Trump’s former communications director, Alyssa Farah, told CNN that many Secret Service agents in the Trump White House were card-carrying MAGA zealots, so Pence’s fears were real.

NOTE: Much has been made of Pence’s bravery in standing up to a vengeful Trump and a bloodthirsty mob. And sure, he could have caved. But where was he the previous four years?

I still can’t shake the fact that as much as Pence showed integrity that day, he utterly lacked it in the four years he was Trump’s very public poodle. I can’t forget the thousands of images of Pence by Trump’s side, gazing adoringly at the big boss, tolerating outrage after outrage. He not only stayed silent, he quite aggressively praised Trump over and over.

Nice that he showed up at the very end. Would have been nicer had he done so before.

Now for the revelations from the most recent committee hearing, which focused on Trump’s relentless campaign to pressure Pence to somehow invalidate Biden’s win and keep Trump in power, as well as the danger that Trump posed to the then-vice president:

-- This pressure started in early December and continued to Jan. 6, the day Pence was to count the electoral votes during a special joint session of Congress. That morning, Trump called Pence in a last-ditch effort to convince him to act corruptly, calling him a “wimp,” “weak,” and another name for a cat. Stay classy, Donnie.

-- This Trump pressure campaign put Pence’s life in danger. He criticized Pence at the rally before the riot. His supporters read his later tweets trashing Pence out loud during the protest at the Capitol, driving the crowd into a frenzy.

In fact, a confidential informant told the FBI that the Proud Boys absolutely would have killed Pence if they had found him.

-- John Eastman, the wild-eyed law professor who cooked up the Pence-can-reject-electoral-votes scheme, admitted to White House lawyers that his proposal was illegal and unconstitutional, but he pushed it anyway.

-- Eastman made this admission at least once in front of Trump, proving that the ex-president knew the scheme was wrong. (BTW, Eastman pled the Fifth more than 100 times during his interview with the committee, and after Jan. 6, asked Rudy Giuliani to please put him on Trump’s pardon list.)

-- Retired federal judge Michael Luttig, a conservative icon who spoke to Pence’s staff before Jan. 6, told the committee that if Pence had declared Trump president, it would have “plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis.”

But he went further: “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” If you look at the dozens of Republican Big Lie proponents who are trying to get elected to key state and local offices, such as secretary of state, the danger is there to see.

What’s next for the committee? No. 2 on Trump’s 7-point strategy to stay in power: His corrupt plan to replace the acting attorney general so that the Department of Justice would support his fake election claims.The next hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Associated Press had an extensive sitdown interview with Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Here’s the transcript.

Meanwhile, political reporter Mark Leibovich writes in The Atlantic that Biden shouldn’t run for re-election because he’s too old.

Uh-oh on gun reform: Watch next week to see how negotiations on gun safety legislation between Democrats and Republicans end up. Right now, they have stalled over the so-called boyfriend loophole.

I’m sure you know that millions of women have been threatened with gun violence by an intimate partner, and Democrats have long sought to solve that often deadly problem.

Current law prohibits people from buying a gun if they have been convicted of domestic violence, or have had a domestic violence restraining order taken out on them.

But that law applies only if they have been married to the victim, lived with them, or had a child with them. Meanwhile, intimate partners who don’t fit into one of those categories are free to buy guns (and threaten -- or kill -- the women they are dating) even if they have been convicted of domestic violence or have a restraining order.

So Democrats want to close this so-called boyfriend loophole by including intimate partners as one of the categories, but as usual, Republicans are throwing a wrench into the works by disputing who should be considered an intimate partner and demanding that they be allowed to appeal.

In other words, these guys’ right to own a gun outweighs women’s right to stay alive.

This could end up getting dropped from the bill, continuing to keep women’s lives in danger.

2022 will see the 50th anniversaries of a lot of things other than the Watergate break-in:

-- Opening of Disney World in Florida

-- Founding of MS magazine

-- Launch of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team

-- Passage of Title IX

-- Release of “The Godfather”

-- Passage of the Clean Water Act

-- Announcement by Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, that she was running for president

-- Election of the first Black player, Bob Douglas, to the Basketball Hall of Fame

-- Arrest of comedian George Carlin by Milwaukee, Wisc., police for public obscenity, for reciting his “Seven Words You Can Never Say On Television” at Summerfest.

-- Withdrawal of the last US ground troops from Vietnam

-- Defeat of Russian chessmaster Boris Spassky by Bobby Fischer in a World Championship match in Reykjavík, Iceland, making Fischer the first American international chess champion.

-- Hiring of the first female FBI agents.

-- Death of Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player Roberto Clemente in a plane crash off the coast of Puerto Rico while en route to deliver aid to Nicaraguan earthquake victims.

I feel old.

Finally, “Lightyear” opened in theaters today. It’s the origin story of the popular character Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.” Buzz is voiced by actor Chris Evans. Here’s a Globe review by Mark Feeney.

Emma Thompson bares all for the first time in her career in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” playing a 60-something widowed teacher who pays a sex worker to help her achieve the sexual pleasure that she never experienced during her marriage. It’s streaming on Hulu. Here’s a Globe Q&A with Thompson.

Thanks for reading. At a Cabinet meeting in December 2017, Mike Pence praised Trump 14 times in less than three minutes -- once every 12.5 seconds -- as Trump sat across the table, inhaling the fawning fumes.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.