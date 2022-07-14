Women’s loss of bodily autonomy, and celebrating real Americans this Fourth of July

Hello! It’s Friday, June 24, the 175th day of the year. It’s Fête de la Saint-Jean-Baptiste in Quebec, a public holiday with parades and festivals to mark the feast day of St. John the Baptist, the preacher who baptized Jesus in the River Jordan and is the patron saint of the Canadian province.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Today’s Fast Forward is the last issue until I return from vacation. See you Tuesday, July 12. Stay well!

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:08 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:25 p.m. for 15 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 16 percent full.

Advertisement

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that from now into early July, we’ll be treated to a rare planetary alignment in the predawn sky: About 45 minutes before sunrise, in an arc from the eastern horizon up and across the southeastern sky, you’ll see (as astronomer Bob Berman describes them) tiny Mercury, dazzling Venus, red Mars, bright Jupiter, and creamy Saturn, aligned in the order of their distance from the sun. (In the Southern Hemisphere, the alignment is reversed.)

Watch also for the crescent moon to join the party.

Assuming the sky is relatively clear, you’ll be able to see the lineup with the naked eye. But if you have binoculars or a telescope, Allyson Bieryla, manager of the Science Center Astronomy Lab and Telescope at Harvard University, says you may be able to see Jupiter’s largest 4 moons (called the Galilean moons), Saturn’s rings, and maybe even the atmospheric bands in Jupiter’s atmosphere.This is the first time in 18 years such an alignment has occurred, and it won’t happen again until 2041.

What’s it like outside? Nice! Pretty sunny, with temps climbing into the high 70s. It will be a hot weekend, with temps in some metro Boston towns hitting 90.

Advertisement

Hey, sport: So the steamy Sox are 39-31, eight games over .500, the most of the season. They’re still 13 games behind the unreal Yankees, but they’ve been pummeling opponents this month. But ... some toughies are coming up.

Tonight they start a weekend series in Cleveland against the AL Central-leading Guardians (7:10 tonight, 6:10 Saturday night, and 1:40 p.m. Sunday, all on NESN). They then head to Toronto, where the Blue Jays took three out of four in April. After a trip to Chicago to play the Cubs, they face a seven-game homestand against the Rays and Yankees, then four games in Tampa Bay and three games at Yankee Stadium before the All-Star break.

The Revolution will be in Vancouver for a match against the Whitecaps at 8 p.m. Sunday (TV38 and ESPN+).

The undefeated (and defending champion) Boston Renegades women’s pro football team will face the Pittsburgh Passion in the league semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday on their home field -- Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere.

The Massachusetts Pirates of the men’s Indoor Football League will be in South Dakota for a game against the Sioux Falls Storm at 8:05 p.m. Saturday.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 86,758,018

Confirmed US deaths: 1,015,343

So I guess if any of my young relatives get pregnant, and a serious situation develops, they should just walk down the street and ask random strangers what they should do.

Advertisement

Mind you, these random strangers have no idea what the serious situation is. They haven’t the foggiest notion of what the circumstances are, what factors the young couple have to consider, or anything else about what is going on. But they get to decide. Not the couple, in consultation with their doctors, their family, and each other. No. Strangers.

That’s what today’s Roe decision by the Supreme Court does: Removes decision-making power from women about their own health and well-being. The high court has now declared that American women have no bodily autonomy.

But wait, conservatives protest: What about the bodily autonomy of the fetus? Well, you can’t have bodily autonomy if you are not an autonomous person.

So I guess that means that any American, at any time, can be ordered to save the life of someone dying of, say, kidney or liver disease by being forced to donate an organ.

I really think that someone who has kidney or liver disease should file a lawsuit demanding that they be allowed to force any one of their fellow Americans to give them a kidney or part of a liver. They can cite this abortion ruling.

Makes sense, no? If the government can tell a woman she is required to carry a fetus to term on the theory that she must save a life, then shouldn’t all of us be required to sacrifice our bodies to save others’ lives?

Advertisement

I also think that someone who practices the Jewish faith, which does not prohibit abortion -- it fact, abortion is mandated to save the life of the mother -- should also sue, citing religious freedom. Ditto Muslims. Many practices within different Islamic traditions do not prohibit abortion.

After all, this is a Supreme Court that is so obsessed with “religious freedom” that it thinks it’s perfectly fine for gay people to be kicked out of restaurants, refused service at a bakery, or be mistreated in a host of other discriminatory ways if the business owner doesn’t like them.

So shouldn’t Jews and Muslims be allowed to follow their religious traditions without government interference? If the high court says yes, then we could end up with a situation where only Christian Americans are prohibited from seeking an abortion. And it will highlight the fact that this was a religious decision, not a legal one.

Meanwhile, expect our maternal mortality rate to go up. Disgracefully, it’s already the highest in the developed world, twice as high as the next country, France.

The Commonwealth Fund





Hey ... that chart kind of looks like the worldwide gun deaths chart, doesn’t it?





Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation





Well, we certainly do like to be No. 1! Even if our priorities are royally screwed up.

By the way, if you’d like to voice your view of the Supreme Court’s Roe decision, the Globe is giving you the opportunity to share your reaction via Twitter, Facebook, or voicemail.

First, here’s a short form where you can write your views. Next, you can more publicly tweet your views here or post them on the Globe’s Facebook page. Or, if you’re more comfortable, leave a voicemail message at this number: 617-299-9661. Thanks.

Advertisement

This batch of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings is over, leaving us all needing a long shower to try to wash off the massive stain on our democracy.

It’s so unsettling. There are so many things I don’t know what to do with.

I don’t know what to do with the revelations that a president of the United States was relentless in his effort to first subvert democracy by knowingly spreading lies, then trying to overthrow the duly elected government.

I don’t know what to do with the news that Rusty Bowers, the gutsy speaker of the Arizona House who refused to go along with Trump’s demand that he break the law and throw the state’s election result from Biden to Trump, has declared that despite all that, he will vote for Trump in 2024 if he is the GOP nominee. And he’s hardly alone among GOP officials.

I don’t know what to do with an e-mail I received from a Fast Forward reader who proceeded to call Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger “a couple of corrupt anti-MAGA RINOs ... peddling a false narrative accusing Pres Trump.”

She spoke of evil propaganda, a vast network of electoral fraud that robbed Trump of victory, said Biden is a corrupt and senile puppet being manipulated by Barack Obama and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and that Trump actually won in 2020 in a landslide, “according to all legal votes from real citizen voters,” and will return to “his rightful position as President.” She’s hardly alone, either.

Dispiriting.

And yet ... the Fourth of July is approaching. Many of us will spend this celebration of democracy with family and friends. There may be lots of little kids around, still untainted by cynicism, still believing that the world is a fair and just place where people care about each other. It will be nice to bask in their innocent optimism after swimming in the stew of sedition surfaced by the select committee.

I was struck by the FF reader’s reference to “real citizen voters.” It’s part of a pattern: Those who care least about the country are the ones who scream loudest about their “patriotism.”

Real Americans don’t scream at or physically attack store clerks who are trying to enforce their company’s mask policy. They don’t claim to have COVID, then spit at others or go around stores licking products. (God help anyone who kissed them after THAT.)

Real Americans get vaccinated to protect each other.

Real Americans don’t beat up elderly Asian women because Trump is trashing everything Chinese to deflect from his abject failure to deal with the pandemic.

Real Americans don’t brandish guns in an effort to intimidate. They don’t shoot and kill protesters they disagree with, then cry like a baby during their trial to get off. They don’t plot to kidnap and murder a female governor. They don’t shoot up grocery stores in an effort to kill as many Black people as possible.

Real Americans don’t whine and complain and stamp their feet when they lose, and then riot at the Capitol to try to overthrow the election. Real Americans don’t declare that the vice president should be killed.

Real Americans don’t hate others who are different from them with a passion that borders on blood-thirst.

Real Americans don’t bully transgender kids.

We know who real Americans are: Kind, tolerant, generous, nonviolent. Maybe this Fourth of July, it’s time to proclaim what real patriotism is. As Paul wrote to the Corinthian church about love, real patriotism is patient and kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. It does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. It never fails.

At a time when it seems that America has completely lost its way, it’s important to keep the faith. Remember the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election -- so far publicly focused on the arrests of close to a thousand people who rioted at the Capitol -- is also looking at the fake electors that Trump and his henchmen tried to foist on Mike Pence and Congress.

The department is dropping subpoenas on many of them, seeking to question them about their effort to subvert the election. Attorneys general in some of the states are considering charging them with election fraud.

In all, seven key states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- sent lists of fake electors to D.C. in a campaign orchestrated by Trump and Rudy Giuliani to muddy the waters and give Pence an excuse to not count the real electoral votes.

It didn’t work, but now the 84 people who signed those bogus documents claiming that Trump won the 2020 election are under scrutiny by Justice. And these aren’t your local plumbers and shop owners. They include dozens of state-level Republican Party leaders, seven candidates for public office, eight office holders, and at least five people who previously held state or federal positions.

And the arc bends ...

Biden will soon sign the gun bill that both the Senate and House passed, weak-tea legislation that slightly toughens the requirements for young people to buy guns, doesn’t let more domestic abusers buy guns, and give states money to enforce red-flag laws.

However, most of the $13 billion in the bill would go to bolster mental health programs, the right’s favorite red herring when it comes to gun violence, and for schools to make themselves safer (but not by arming teachers, thank God).

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell decided to vote in favor of the compromise bill not because he thinks protecting innocent people from gun violence is important. He supported the bill because he thinks it will help Republicans in the midterms with suburban voters.

And he’s unabashed about it: “I hope it will be viewed favorably by voters in the suburbs we need to regain in order to hopefully be a majority next year,” he told reporters.

At least he’s honest.

Finally, some fun stuff.

-- The Globe’s Rhode Island bureau has launched a Food & Dining section, and it’s pretty incredible. If you live in the Ocean State or like to visit there (WaterFire is being fully lit Saturday night, FYI), you know what a luscious food scene it has.

This new section has guides to food and wine festivals, classic diners, underrated restaurants, even where to get the best doughnuts. There’s news about places opening, fun bars, interesting cocktails, and new chefs.

If you like to cook at home, there even are recipes.

Best of all, there’s a weekly newsletter put together by the brains behind the section, reporter Alexa Gagosz, so if you forget to check the site, all of the latest news and features will land in your inbox every Thursday -- just in time for the weekend. (I should write marketing copy, don’t you think?)

Check out the new section here, and sign up for the free newsletter here.

-- It’s been three years, but now the traditional Boston Pops Fourth of July concert and fireworks show will return to the Esplanade. Headlining the program will be 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan. There’ll also be a tribute to the country of Ukraine as well as to the late philanthropist David Mugar, who started funding the event and the massive fireworks display in 1974, creating what became a national event televised across the country. Here’s more.

-- And don’t miss Boston’s Harborfest, a four-day celebration of the city’s revolutionary and maritime history that runs from July 1 to 4 and is held mainly downtown and on the waterfront.

There’s a Chowderfest, parades, fireworks, re-enactments, and of course, Old Ironsides’ annual turnaround cruise in the harbor on the Fourth. Here are more details.

Enjoy the holiday. Reclaim it for all real Americans.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.