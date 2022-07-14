Cooperstown has a couple of new fans

Even restaurants and other businesses have found a way to incorporate baseball references into their establishments. Inside the compact Cooperstown Diner, guests sit shoulder-to-shoulder at tables displaying players’ jerseys — including Red Sox slugger David Ortiz’s iconic No. 34 uniform shirt — under glass coverings. At Doubleday Café, photographs of famous players who have visited the restaurant are proudly displayed, and the waitstaff wear shirts that read “A drinking town with a baseball problem.”

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — For a large percentage of the US population, Cooperstown is synonymous with baseball. And “America’s favorite pastime” — or at least merchandise related to it — is on full display up and down this central New York hamlet’s charming Main Street.

Advertisement

David Ortiz waves to his buddy Kevin Millar in the broadcast booth from the owner's box seats at Fenway Park on June 20, 2022. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

As Red Sox fans near and far know, Ortiz is being inducted into Cooperstown’s National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on July 24. Located about a four-hour drive west of Boston, the village has a year-round population of 1,800, but that number swells to between 50,000 and 75,000 during induction weekend, according to Cassandra Harrington, director of visitor economy in Otsego and Schoharie counties.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

”How many people we get depends on the reputation and proximity of the inductees,” she said. “We expect a larger crowd for Ortiz because of his [popularity] and the fact that many people who will be coming to see him are in driving distance.” And while getting to the induction ceremony may not involve too much of a trek for New England-based Big Papi fans, finding a place to stay nearby will most likely be a challenge — especially for those who are not willing to shell out big bucks for hotel rooms, some of which are more than $1,000 a night (and many with a two- or three-night minimum booking) around induction time.

Harrington said her office gets frequent lodging inventory updates that can be accessed by calling 607-322-4046. ”Sometimes you’ll have a group cancel or another situation where a room or rooms become available ― but they go quickly,” she said. “Typically, during induction weekend, all rooms in Otsego and adjacent counties are booked ― and this can extend to Albany, which is an hour and a half away, and to Syracuse, which is nearly two hours away.”

Advertisement

Statues of Babe Ruth (left) and Ted Williams (right) at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Juliet Pennington

And while Hall of Fame induction weekend in Cooperstown is clearly a special experience, Jon Shestakofsky, vice president of communications and education for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said visiting after the induction — when Ortiz’s and the other inductees’ signed plaques will be displayed in the rotunda — is not a bad idea. Not only will the Hall of Fame be less crowded, so will area attractions.

Additionally, what is thought by many to be the town’s swankiest retreat, the Otesaga Resort Hotel, is closed to the public for a week leading up to and throughout the induction weekend, since it is reserved for inductees, their families, friends, and dignitaries. The 135-room stately lakeside property (built in 1909) boasts stunning views, a variety of restaurants with tasty fare and impeccable service, a small but trendy and tranquil spa, a large heated pool, and boat and bike rentals. Next door, the award-winning Leatherstocking Golf Course features many picturesque holes, none more so than the 18th, with a tee set on a dock in the midst of Otsego Lake — the lake referred to as “Glimmerglass” in “The Leatherstocking Tales” by James Fenimore Cooper, after whose family the town is named. Best of all, the hotel and golf course are a short walk to Main Street, the heart of Cooperstown.

Advertisement

Whether it’s boating on one of the area’s many lakes, playing mini-golf with the family, brewery-hopping, wine tasting, or catching a baseball game, there’s something for everyone in and around Cooperstown.

Some suggestions:

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

I’m not a huge baseball fan like my husband, yet I enjoyed this three-story, interactive treasure as much as he did. There are more than 4,000 artifacts on display — only a fraction of the more than 40,000 items in the museum’s collection — plus videos of baseball’s historic highlights, and stories about players and others involved with the game who have made significant contributions, both on and off the field. “There is historical value and there’s a lot you can learn through the lens of baseball,” Shestakofsky noted. “Our country grew up with baseball.” baseballhall.org

Sand lot kid statue in front of Doubleday Field. Juliet Pennington

Doubleday Field

This local fixture, just two blocks from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, was named after Abner Doubleday, who was said to have founded the game of baseball here in 1839 — although that contention has been widely debunked. Nevertheless, Doubleday Field is a popular spot for baseball games, tournaments (teams from all over the country rent the stadium for competitions), and other events including concerts. doubledayfield.com

Advertisement

Fenimore Art Museum Juliet Pennington

Fenimore Art Museum

This estate-turned-art-museum boasts impressive permanent collections that include Native American Art and American Folk Art, and captivating exhibits including “Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water” (which features paintings and etchings by American artists during the late 19th and early 20th centuries), and “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.” Both exhibits run through Sept. 5. On display through Sept. 11 is the exhibit “Al Hirschfeld: Caricaturist to the Stars.” Twenty of the famed illustrator’s original large prints — from John Lennon to Frank Sinatra — are on display, including some with the name of his daughter, Nina, cleverly hidden in them. fenimoreartmuseum.org

Children making friends with lambs at the Farmers’ Museum. Juliet Pennington

The Farmers’ Museum

Get up close and personal with chickens, turkeys, and other free-roaming animals at this Old Sturbridge Village-like community that re-creates 19th-century rural and village life with working exhibits like a newspaper office (with working old-time printing presses), a drug store, and a doctor’s office (complete with an 1837 price list for services that include “Obstetrics, ordinary, not over 6 hours — $4,” and “Amputation — $25″). Docents are on hand to share information about the bygone era. For a final blast from the past, take a ride on the Empire State Carousel featuring 23 hand-carved animals indigenous to New York. farmersmuseum.org

Hyde Hall Juliet Pennington

Glimmerglass State Park

Located on the northern shores of Otsego Lake, this nearly 600-acre state park is home to a popular beach, playgrounds, miles of hiking trails, and Hyde Hall Covered Bridge, the state’s (some say the country’s) oldest covered bridge. Built in 1825, the 53-foot-long wooden structure crosses over Shadow Brook just before the stream flows into the lake. Two separate mile-long trails (Blue Bird Trail and Covered Bridge Trail) start at the bridge and are a great option for those who don’t want to tackle the park’s longer hikes. Also in Glimmerglass State Park is Hyde Hall, a 50-room neoclassic country mansion built by Englishman George Clarke between 1817 and 1834. Tours are offered daily through Oct. 31. parks.ny.gov/parks/Glimmerglass/details

Advertisement

Rail Explorers Cooperstown

While we didn’t get the chance to experience this rail bike ride, several visitors with whom we spoke did and said it was one of the highlights of their trip to Cooperstown. Rent a two- or four-person rail explorer and ride the former railroad tracks through farmlands and forests along the Susquehanna River. The rail bikes are equipped with electric motors for those who don’t want to pedal for the entire journey. The “Milford Track” is a 12-mile round-trip trek, the “Charlotte Valley Express” is 8 miles round-trip. railexplorers.net

Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard

Visitors to neighboring Fly Creek, just a few miles from downtown Cooperstown, can see a water-powered cider mill at work as it presses apples for cider on the banks of Fly Creek, or tour the second-level learning center and try some hard ciders, apple wines, beers, and spirits in the tasting room. Enjoy browsing the aisles of the large country store that sells everything from homemade jelly and chutney to pickled garlic to baked goods. Kids will love having lunch at the picnic tables outside the snack bar and bakery, feeding the ducks and geese in the creek, and playing on the kid-friendly tractors in Tractorland. flycreekcidermill.com

Origins Cafe in Cooperstown Juliet Pennington

Origins Cafe

We found some fun eateries in and around Cooperstown, and enjoyed some tasty meals, but hands down our favorite dining experience was at Origins Café, located on the owners’ family’s 50-acre homestead set among a bustling nursery. Not only is the greenhouse setting calm and relaxing, but the food is fresh from the garden and presented in such a way that it screams “healthy” — even the offerings that aren’t. Tons of vegetarian and vegan items — including sesame soba noodles with tofu and, my favorite, a toasted-just-right panini with sauteed veggies. Be sure to save room for the rich, creamy coconut chocolate mousse and check the website to see if there will be live music when you visit. A musical trio was performing when we dined there for a recent Sunday brunch, and it really added to the laid-back vibe and ambiance. originscafe.org

Ommegang Brewery Juliet Pennington

Brewery Ommegang

If you fancy imaginative Belgian-style ales, with names like Neon Rainbows, Keep It Crunchy, or Rye Barrel Vanilla Stout, you want to check out this picturesque brewery (one of several on the “Cooperstown Beverage Trail”) located on a 136-acre farmstead. Book a beer tasting, or enjoy Café Ommegang with its Belgian-inspired menu that relies heavily on locally grown ingredients. There is indoor and outdoor seating — the latter of which is perfect for parents looking to sit back and relax while their kids expend their energy on the acres of rolling fields behind the brewery — an area that becomes a natural amphitheater for summer concerts. ommegang.com

Glimmerglass Festival

The primary focus of this summer-long celebration of the arts centers around the Alice Busch Opera Theater, nestled on the northern banks of Lake Otsego. Featuring world-class operatic performances and musical theater productions, the 918-seat theater is known for its acoustics, as well as the rolling lawns just outside the venue. This summer’s performances include the opera “Carmen,” and the musicals “The Sound of Music” and “The Jungle Book.” glimmerglass.org

If you go to the Hall of Fame induction

The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction of David Ortiz (and six other former players) will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 24 on the grounds outside the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, about one mile from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. It is free and open to the public and is not a ticketed event. Organizers suggest getting there early. There are satellite parking lots and private homes that offer parking spaces for a fee near the ceremony site, and parking lots on the trolley line in downtown Cooperstown that will shuttle visitors to the Clark Sports Center (for additional transportation information and more on weekend activities surrounding the induction — including the Parade of Legends along Main Street that begins at 6 p.m. on July 23 — visit baseballhall.org and thisiscooperstown.com).

One tourism official said that fans who want to get close to the action for the swearing-in ceremony often go to the site on Saturday and set up blankets and chairs on the lawn to save their spots for the next day. Shuttle service to the site begins at 8 a.m. on July 24.