Donald Glover spotted on Nantucket, poses for photos with fans

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated July 14, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Donald Glover in a scene from "Atlanta."Associated Press

Actor, songwriter, comedian, writer, and producer Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, is spending some time on Nantucket this summer.

The Grammy- and Emmy-award winner posed for a photo with a fan that was shared on Twitter by Boston 7 News reporter Rob Way Thursday morning. The “Atlanta” star was beach-ready, wearing a yellow bucket hat with a matching yellow singlet and blue shorts.

The fan told 7 News that it was “so cool” to meet Glover, and that “he was so friendly.” The photo was taken in the heart of downtown, across the street from Mitchell’s Book Corner on Main Street.

Last week, the Nantucket Current shared another photo of Glover, this time on Fisherman’s Beach on the island’s south shore. It appears he has been in town for a few weeks. Who can blame him?


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

