Donald Glover spotted on Nantucket, poses for photos with fans

Actor, songwriter, comedian, writer, and producer Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, is spending some time on Nantucket this summer.
The Grammy- and Emmy-award winner posed for a photo with a fan that was shared on Twitter by Boston 7 News reporter Rob Way Thursday morning. The “Atlanta” star was beach-ready, wearing a yellow bucket hat with a matching yellow singlet and blue shorts.
Look who was just spotted on Nantucket… Childish Gambino @DonaldGlover.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 14, 2022
Rachel Silverstein shared this picture with me and says it was “so cool” to meet the actor, singer, and rapper.
“He was so friendly,” she adds. pic.twitter.com/KkAbk8gMsF
The fan told 7 News that it was “so cool” to meet Glover, and that “he was so friendly.” The photo was taken in the heart of downtown, across the street from Mitchell’s Book Corner on Main Street.
Last week, the Nantucket Current shared another photo of Glover, this time on Fisherman’s Beach on the island’s south shore. It appears he has been in town for a few weeks. Who can blame him?
Childish Gambino @donaldglover spotted at Fisherman’s Beach on Sunday 👀 #nantucket pic.twitter.com/uKyQn5tFBj— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 6, 2022
