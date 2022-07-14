Donald Glover spotted on Nantucket, poses for photos with fans

The Grammy- and Emmy-award winner posed for a photo with a fan that was shared on Twitter by Boston 7 News reporter Rob Way Thursday morning. The “Atlanta” star was beach-ready, wearing a yellow bucket hat with a matching yellow singlet and blue shorts.

Actor, songwriter, comedian, writer, and producer Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, is spending some time on Nantucket this summer.

The fan told 7 News that it was “so cool” to meet Glover, and that “he was so friendly.” The photo was taken in the heart of downtown, across the street from Mitchell’s Book Corner on Main Street.

Last week, the Nantucket Current shared another photo of Glover, this time on Fisherman’s Beach on the island’s south shore. It appears he has been in town for a few weeks. Who can blame him?





