His exes are in the way

Q. I have a boyfriend. In August, we’ll have been together a year. He’s been divorced for a long time and has three adult children.

Every time his ex-wife calls and says she needs him for something, he jumps up to do it, not even caring about how I might feel about it. It makes me want to leave him. Now his other exes are showing up. I love him, but I need peace — and not to have to wonder about these exes.\

Should I step back from this relationship? I was alone for 10 years after ending a broken partnership. I promised myself to not go down that road again.

What are your thoughts on exes who still make demands and take time and energy?

THEY’RE BACK

A. I understand how exes become family. People share kids and have a life together. Even after separation, they’re connected by those kids — and more. Sometimes it’s nice when a once-romantic partnership can evolve into something different — and better.

Maybe that’s the kind of connection he has with his ex-wife. But the other exes? I don’t know. How many exes are we talking about here, and what do they want from him?

Help with a move? Furniture assembly? Companionship?

It’s time to ask your boyfriend for more transparency. How does he define his relationships with these people? Are they friendships? If so, will you ever meet them?

Tell him about your discomfort and when it sets in. If you feel less important than others, say that. If your time with him is interrupted, let him know what that experience is like.

Put it all out there, from what makes you uneasy to what might make things better. (Maybe he can limit time with his one ex so it never affects your plans.)

Instead of stepping back, get answers and then make decisions accordingly. If this is his life, he might not be the partner for you.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Only way to figure this all out is to have a conversation with him. The ex-wife will always be in the picture but weekly calls or whatever she is doing seems a bit much. You can either talk to him to figure this out or walk away.

LEFTYLUCY7





Ex-wife I get (sorta) but a bunch of ex-girlfriends suddenly on the scene? That’s because he’s in contact with them. He likes having them around. I say move on and leave him to them.

STRIPEYCAT





It doesn’t matter what we think about your boyfriend’s exes, it matters what you think. And it sounds like you can’t handle it. I think we need more info on his other exes “showing up”: Do they come to his house unannounced? Text him on his birthday?

SURFERROSA





I am married to man who has been married twice before and then had a long-term relationship with a woman where they lived together and she is close with his children. He has adult children with his first wife. It is awkward for me to be in the same room with both the ex-wife and the ex-girlfriend. It’s something I have to prepare myself for, and believe that he loves me and the life we are building together. I accept the ex-wife being at all the family celebrations, but I do have concerns that the ex-girlfriend is also attending. You have to learn to just smile and nod when they all talk about the fun memories they had. I am of the opposite mentality, when relationships end, they end. Be careful when talking to him about your feelings, don’t come across as jealous or crazy. It will just make you look bad.

42GIANTS





Look, you’re not comfortable with it. So either end it or have the conversation. You say he doesn’t even care how you feel. Does he know how you feel or are you simmering in quiet anger? Either talk to him or leave, but if you leave without talking to him, you’re kind of the jerk here.

HIKERGALNH128





Break up with him. On the upside, the next time your sink gets clogged he’ll drop everything and come over and fix it.

JKJBAND





Since you already have one foot out the door, keep going.

SOMEWHEREINMA

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or use this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.