Actress Elizabeth A. Davis on her favorite vacation destination

Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, musician, and playwright Elizabeth A. Davis has learned a great deal as of late about Thomas Jefferson, whom she plays in the revival of the musical “1776″ at the American Repertory Theater through July 24 (before heading to Broadway in September). In addition to reading books about Jefferson written by Harvard Law professor Annette Gordon-Reed, as well as consulting with the Pulitzer Prize winner, Davis twice visited Monticello, Jefferson’s former home in Charlottesville, Va., in preparation for the role. “Thomas Jefferson was a very proficient violinist and he had an extremely large collection of sheet music that is all still available at Monticello,” said Davis, herself an accomplished violinist who has been playing since she was 3. “I am playing in the show two pieces that he played and that are from his collection — one of the pieces was actually [played] during his 1800 presidential campaign against John Adams.” Davis has played the violin in several shows, including “Once” on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a best featured actress Tony in 2012. The Channing, Texas, native said she has “learned so much about the deep complexities of [Jefferson], who knew that slavery was wrong and who actually wrote into the Declaration the abolishment of slavery in the first draft — which by the end was gone — and while writing that declaration and knowing that slavery was wrong, lived within the dichotomy of owning 607 enslaved people,” she said, adding that “I don’t have to agree with the character, but I can’t judge the character. If I do, my performance is flat, it is un-nuanced, and I am preaching at you rather than telling the story.” Davis said that she is thrilled to be sharing this production with Boston-area audiences, and is enjoying Boston — where she appeared in the Huntington Theatre Company’s play “Indecent” in 2019 – although her off-stage time is mostly occupied by a new play she’s writing. Davis is also releasing a concept album, “The Apple Tree,” that accompanies a different play that she already wrote. “I have found that you have to have three or four things cooking at the same time — at least I have to do that to keep myself creatively engaged,” she said. We caught up with Davis, who lives with her husband, Jordan Richard, a director for NBC News, their 5-year-old son, Josiah, and their rescue pit bull, Orlando, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? Domestic: Cape Elizabeth, Maine. We found this place driving back from Prince Edward Island on our babymoon. I obviously loved the name, but we also fell in love with Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth. We now take our son and our dog and feel it is our family getaway spot from Manhattan. We recommend checking out the lighthouses and getting some chowder. International: Manarola, Cinque Terre in Italy. It’s hard to decide between Venice, Florence, or Cinque Terre, but there is something so magical and unique about Cinque Terre. And it’s known for its absolutely delicious pesto.