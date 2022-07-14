Actress Elizabeth A. Davis on her favorite vacation destination

Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, musician, and playwright Elizabeth A. Davis has learned a great deal as of late about Thomas Jefferson, whom she plays in the revival of the musical “1776″ at the American Repertory Theater through July 24 (before heading to Broadway in September). In addition to reading books about Jefferson written by Harvard Law professor Annette Gordon-Reed, as well as consulting with the Pulitzer Prize winner, Davis twice visited Monticello, Jefferson’s former home in Charlottesville, Va., in preparation for the role. “Thomas Jefferson was a very proficient violinist and he had an extremely large collection of sheet music that is all still available at Monticello,” said Davis, herself an accomplished violinist who has been playing since she was 3. “I am playing in the show two pieces that he played and that are from his collection — one of the pieces was actually [played] during his 1800 presidential campaign against John Adams.” Davis has played the violin in several shows, including “Once” on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a best featured actress Tony in 2012. The Channing, Texas, native said she has “learned so much about the deep complexities of [Jefferson], who knew that slavery was wrong and who actually wrote into the Declaration the abolishment of slavery in the first draft — which by the end was gone — and while writing that declaration and knowing that slavery was wrong, lived within the dichotomy of owning 607 enslaved people,” she said, adding that “I don’t have to agree with the character, but I can’t judge the character. If I do, my performance is flat, it is un-nuanced, and I am preaching at you rather than telling the story.” Davis said that she is thrilled to be sharing this production with Boston-area audiences, and is enjoying Boston — where she appeared in the Huntington Theatre Company’s play “Indecent” in 2019 – although her off-stage time is mostly occupied by a new play she’s writing. Davis is also releasing a concept album, “The Apple Tree,” that accompanies a different play that she already wrote. “I have found that you have to have three or four things cooking at the same time — at least I have to do that to keep myself creatively engaged,” she said. We caught up with Davis, who lives with her husband, Jordan Richard, a director for NBC News, their 5-year-old son, Josiah, and their rescue pit bull, Orlando, to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination? Domestic: Cape Elizabeth, Maine. We found this place driving back from Prince Edward Island on our babymoon. I obviously loved the name, but we also fell in love with Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth. We now take our son and our dog and feel it is our family getaway spot from Manhattan. We recommend checking out the lighthouses and getting some chowder. International: Manarola, Cinque Terre in Italy. It’s hard to decide between Venice, Florence, or Cinque Terre, but there is something so magical and unique about Cinque Terre. And it’s known for its absolutely delicious pesto.
Favorite food or drink while vacationing? If a local recommends it, I’ll be having that.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Kenya and Tanzania wildlife safari. This has been on our list for years, but it’s a big trip and the timing just hasn’t been right yet. I’m hopeful it’s soon though. And if anyone has tips on this trip, I’d love them.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? A night mask. I can usually sleep anywhere if I have my night mask and white noise app.
Aisle or window? Window — for sleep purposes. I also like to have control of the window shade so I can check in with the world below.
Favorite childhood travel memory? Scotland and Wales with my parents and brother when I was in high school. Seeing my mother discover her heritage was so special. It was the first time our family got to travel together, and while I don’t have that many vivid memories, the feeling I get when I think about that trip is really profound.
Guilty pleasure when traveling? I always buy a book that becomes my memento of the trip. Sometimes it’s a big and beautiful book; sometimes it’s beat-up and historical. It’s become a meaningful way to delineate time: the shows I do, the trips we take, and the books I collect.
Best travel tip? Be willing to get lost. Map out the arrondissements in Paris, choose one for the day and just allow yourself to wander and get lost within that certain confine. You will feel brave and adventurous — but still safe.