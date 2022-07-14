Stay and play in the White Mountains, the ‘world’s largest outdoor rodeo,’ and a rugged new e-bike

Explore the Mount Washington Auto Road — right up to the summit of New England’s tallest peak — and then stay at the award-winning hotel The Glen House. This 68-room property offers the Auto Road to the Sky package through Oct. 15, which includes two nights in a standard room, Auto Road passes for one vehicle and two adults (worth $45), a keepsake cooler with two boxed lunches, two adult T-shirts, and two adult four-hour bike rentals from the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center located adjacent to the hotel. Pedal 45 kilometers of easy-to-moderate trails by hybrid, mountain, or fat bike — or get out on foot. The hotel has a restaurant, gym, and indoor saltwater swimming pool. Rates start at $412 based on double occupancy (and availability). https://theglenhouse.com .

The Vineyard Campout music festival comes to Martha's Vineyard this September with Connecticut-based Eggy (pictured here) performing on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event takes place at the Loft in Oak Bluffs Sept. 9-10. Eggy

Summer music festivals are back

A new music festival comes to Martha’s Vineyard this September with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong as the headline band, performing four sets over two days. The event takes place at the Loft in Oak Bluffs Sept. 9-10. Nashville singer/songwriter Maggie Rose opens the festival on Friday, Sept. 9; Connecticut-based Eggy performs on Saturday; and the psych-funk group from Maryland — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — performs both days. Lodging specials for festival-goers are available at the Martha’s Vineyard Family Campground and The Surfside Hotel in Oak Bluffs (shuttles also transport guests between the campground and the Loft each night). Festival rates $50/$80 for single/two-day pass and $162 per night at the campground (based on double occupancy) and $638 per night at the hotel (double occupancy). www.vineyardcampout.com.

Wyoming hosts Cheyenne Frontier Days, which bills itself as the world's largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration July 22-31 with bull riding, world-class country music acts, a chuckwagon cook-off, a carnival, and more. Little America Cheyenne

The ‘world’s largest outdoor rodeo’

The dust won’t settle for 10 days as Wyoming hosts Cheyenne Frontier Days, which bills itself as the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.” The event, now in its 126th year, takes place July 22-31 with bull riding, world-class country music acts, a chuckwagon cook-off, a carnival, and more. See Jason Aldean, Koe Wetzel, and Kid Rock with Night Ranger perform in the 19,000-seat stadium and get out and explore the capital of the Cowboy State. Consider staying at Little America Cheyenne, a 188-room property nearby with prairie views, an onsite restaurant, a heated outdoor pool, a kid’s playground, and a nine-hole golf course. Room rates start at $499 per night during Frontier Days. Park admission $5 per person for Frontier Days; many events free, others vary. https://cfdrodeo.com.

A luxury getaway in the Catskills

Catch a Shakespeare performance, create a portrait of your pet, and let loose on the pickleball court in New York’s Catskill Mountains. The Emerson Resort & Spa in Mount Tremper (two hours north of New York City) has built a new 800-square-foot court for one of America’s fastest-growing sports: pickleball. The court opens this month and is free for guests. The property also hosts new monthly gardening workshops focused on sustainability and eco-friendly garden design and care, and world-class performances of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” through July 31 (tickets $15-$30). Pet lovers can also take a two-hour portrait watercolor class (on select dates) during which you’ll capture special photos of your pet and add an artistic twist while enjoying a glass of wine or draft beer ($75 per person). Or just relax: The luxury boutique hotel — named after poet Ralph Waldo Emerson — has 53 rooms and suites, a destination spa, and easy access to nature. Rates start at $289. 845-688-2828, emersonresort.com.

A rugged, affordable e-bike

Ride off-road trails, run errands, and explore travel destinations from the seat of Leon Cycle’s new NCM Moscow Plus e-bike. This affordable bike comes with the tires and suspension for off-road adventures — including grippy 27.5- or 29-inch Schwalbe Smart Sam mountain bike tires and front suspension — and the power and battery capacity for up to 95 miles of exploration, depending on terrain and power demand (it comes with a 500-watt motor and a 48-volt, 16-amp Lithium-ion battery). The bike has a stiff aluminum frame, Shimano 24-speed gearing, ergonomic handlebar grips, and a surprisingly comfortable saddle. Hydraulic disc brakes provide good stopping action even in wet weather. Choose from fully electric mode, pedal-assist mode, or human-powered bike mode. The easy-to-read LCD screen displays your speed, mileage, battery life, assist levels, and other stats. Bonus: The battery has a USB port for charging your phone or other small devices while on the go. Price starts at $1,899. https://us.leoncycle.com.

Eagle Creek's new Tarmac XE carry-on bag is made with 100 percent recycled abrasion- and weather-resistant fabric. It has a padded laptop sleeve, a mesh zippered pocket, and compression wings for securing your clothes and gear. Eagle Creek

Wheel this around the world

Eagle Creek’s new Tarmac XE carry-on bag proves rugged enough to roll over any terrain and durable enough to survive cargo holds or vehicle rooftops in far-flung corners of the globe. The two-wheel, 40-liter suitcase is made with 100 percent recycled abrasion- and weather-resistant fabric. Inside, it has a padded laptop sleeve, a mesh zippered pocket, and compression wings for securing your clothes and gear. On the outside, you’ll find a zippered handle cover, easy-rolling wheels, a rigid-plastic attachment to lock your zippers for added security, and a handy zippered compartment for your phone, documents, and other small items. It also comes in 65- and 95-liter versions, and in two- or four-wheel configurations. $319 (two-wheel carry-on) to $359 (four-wheel 95-liter). For those traveling with underwire bras, consider Eagle Creek’s new Pack-It Reveal Intimates Cube ($29.95), which fits numerous bras without crushing them, has mesh pockets for underwear, and fits nicely with other packing cubes. www.eaglecreek.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.