Travel + Leisure’s ‘World’s Best Awards’ are out for 2022, and there’s a lot to celebrate in New England

New England also had a strong showing on the magazine’s list of the 15 Best Resorts in the Continental United States, with the Pickering House Inn at No. 1, Twin Farms in Barnard, Vt., at No. 6, the Chatham Inn at No. 12, and the Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vt. at No. 13.

Travel + Leisure released its annual list of “ The World’s Best Awards ,” and once again The Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H., had an impressive showing, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the 100 best hotels in the world , right behind resorts in Italy, Greece, and the Maldives.

And when it comes to best islands in the Continental United States, New England also cleaned up: Nantucket is No. 3, Mount Desert Island, Maine, is No. 7, Martha’s Vineyard is No. 8, and Block Island in Rhode Island is No. 14.

Boston was ranked 10th on the list of the 15 best cities in the United States, with the magazine writing: “History earned this New England hub many accolades from T+L readers, as did the cultural and sports institutions, with one voter calling Fenway ‘one of the most beautiful ballparks.’ Even lifelong visitors were impressed. ‘I grew up visiting family in Boston,’ shared one reader. ‘After 40 years, the city has finally evolved into a much more cosmopolitan place. The restaurants are better than ever, the city is much more diverse, and the new Seaport area is fantastic.’ ”

The Newbury Boston, overlooking the Public Garden, was listed as the 15th best city hotel in the continental United States, with readers noting the in-room fireplaces and rooftop restaurant, Contessa. With a number of notable mentions under its belt, this year’s rankings marked a triumphant return for New England tourism.

THE REGION’S TOP 10

Travel + Leisure magazine’s winners in the top 10 New England resort hotels category:

1. Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, N.H.

2. Twin Farms, Barnard, Vt.

3. Chatham Inn, Chatham

4. Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vt.

5. Faraway Nantucket, Nantucket

6. (tie) The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, Nantucket

6. (tie) Winnetu Oceanside Resort, Edgartown

8. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich

9. The Wauwinet, Nantucket

10. The Claremont Hotel, Southwest Harbor, Maine

Travel + Leisure magazine’s winners in the top 10 Boston-based hotels category:

1. The Newbury Boston

2. XV Beacon Hotel

3. The Langham, Boston

4. Mandarin Oriental, Boston

5. The Lenox Hotel

6. The Verb Hotel

7. The Eliot Hotel

8. Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston

9. Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf

10. Hotel Commonwealth

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.