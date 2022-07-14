After nearly closing, Wyatt is moving toward stability

Those were the main points of an update that James J. Lombardi III, the Wyatt board chairman, provided to the Globe this week.

But the number of detainees is back up, the US Marshals Service just boosted its per-detainee payments, and Wyatt is trying to strike an agreement with bondholders that would provide further long-term financial stability.

The Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls came close to closing during the pandemic as the number of detainees dwindled and the facility’s finances deteriorated.

Lombardi, who works as Providence’s city treasurer, stepped in as board chairman in October 2019 with Wyatt mired in litigation, debt, and controversy -- at the center of a raging national debate over Trump administration immigration policies.

He took the position a week after a grand jury declined to indict Wyatt correctional officers over an incident in which an officer drove a pickup into a group of protesters, who were demanding that Wyatt stop accepting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Lombardi said that after the pandemic hit in 2020, the detainee population plunged and Wyatt began losing $25,000 a week. By December 2020, the accounts payable total had risen from $500,000 to $2.3 million.

”During the pandemic, we were struggling financially to the point where we were close to basically closing down,” he said. “We had no ability to borrow to ride it out.”

But now the daily detainee population in the 770-bed facility has rebounded, rising from the 400s to 639 as of Wednesday, Lombardi said. Of that 639, 57 were being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the “vast majority” of ICE detainees are now asylum seekers, he said.

Also, the US Marshals Service recently agreed to increase its per-day per-detainee rate from $119.18 to $180, Lombardi said. That increase will cover costs, including capital improvements and the treatment of opioid use disorder as part of an agreement with the US Attorney’s Office, he said.

”We think that can bring us long-term stability not seen in at least the last 20 years,” Lombardi said.

He said the last remaining obstacle to Wyatt’s long-term financial stability is to try to reach an agreement with its major bondholder, Invesco, to refinance the bonds and get on a payment plan.

The bondholders, who have filed a federal lawsuit, are owed more than $130 million in principal and interest, but Wyatt has not made any payments in recent years. So Lombardi is asking Invesco to accept a reduced total, and Wyatt would agree to make regular payments going forward.

”We feel we can absolutely make payments on a reduced, agreed upon bond price,” Lombardi said. “We are at 75 percent of making Wyatt financially stable for the next 15, 20 years. If we can get an agreement with the bondholders, my goal of making it financially stable would materialize.”

If an agreement is reached, he hopes to provide Invesco with safeguards, such as putting one year of payments in escrow, while giving the Wyatt board greater autonomy and restarting payments to the host city of Central Falls.

Wyatt, a nonprofit entity run by a quasi-public corporation, was created as a way to bolster the cash-strapped square-mile city, but it hasn’t contributed regular payments for years. The board is asking Invesco for approval to begin making payments of $25,000 a month to Central Falls, he said.

”We want to be good corporate citizens,” Lombardi said. “The board believes the city should be compensated in some way for services they provide, like fire and police.”

Lombardi said no for-profit prison companies have attempted to buy Wyatt in the past two years, and he does not support selling to such a corporation. “It’s run by community members who are accountable to the citizens of Central Falls and Rhode Island,” he said, “and I’d like it to stay that way.”

