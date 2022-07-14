Best things to do in R.I. this week: July 15-22

Sorry, “Rocket Man” is at PPAC, and I’ve got Elton John hits stuck in my head. (What, are those not the real lyrics?) Welp, either way, we’re in the (Saugy) dog days of summer and the thick of summer fun. Fun so thick, you could call this week the Awful Awful of Awesomeness. Let’s make like we’re at Misquamicut Beach and dive right in…

Nothing says summer like a superhero movie outside on the big-screen. Kick off this weekend with Tom Holland and Zendaya in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the Misquamicut Drive-In July 15. The movies here this summer are pure popcorn-flick fun.

Advertisement

Next up: Bill Murray in the cult classic “Meatballs,” with special guest, “Meatballs” star Kristine DeBell July 16. DeBell will be at the event for photos and a pre-show Q&A. Catch Kevin Bacon in “Footloose” July 17, and Disney’s “Moana” July 20. For each, one ticket gets your whole car in the lot — bring your crew. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

Meanwhile, in Newport, watch an outdoor screening of “Sheryl,” July 21. Amy Scott’s rock doc is billed as an “intimate story of song and sacrifice by musical icon Sheryl Crow as she navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame.” Suggested donation $5. 8:25 p.m. at Newport International Polo Grounds. Details here.

ROCKET MAN

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time… Until Rhode Islanders get a chance to sing Elton John classics together again. So Elton fans, beeline to PPAC for “Rocket Man” — Rus Anderson’s spectacle of an Elton John tribute show. Ticket prices vary, but — score! — you can find some seats for $10. July 16, 8 p.m. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

Advertisement

RUNNING + BEER FEST

There are two types of runners: those who run for glory, and those who run for beer. If you fall into the latter category, this is your weekend, baby. Lace up your Asics for Craft Brew Races: a timed 5K road race followed by a beer festival in Fort Adams State Park, featuring 30+ breweries. All participants win a medal, pint glass, koozie, and entry to the festival — think beer samples, live music, vendors and food trucks. #RhodeRunners. From $55. Details here.

BLUES FEST & COUNTRY FEST

If you didn’t snag tickets to the sold-out Newport Folk, you might get your music fest on at the RI Blues Fest at Mulligan’s Island. The nine-hour festival opens at noon July 16. Their website says the line-up is subject to change, but slated to play: Neal & The Vipers, Vintage R&B All-Stars with special guest Sugar Ray Norcia, Robin Kapsalis & Vintage #18, Victor Wainwright & The Train. Plus craft beer, barbecue, and more. Advanced adult admission $30. 1000 New London Ave., Cranston. 401-464-8855. Details here and here.

Meanwhile, country fans can hit up Mulligan’s Nashville RI Country Music Fest July 17. Ditto on the food offerings, and subject-to-change line-up, but slated now: Lauren King, Country Wild Heart, Annie Brobst, Houston Bernard, Tyler James & The Silks. Gates open 11:30 a.m. Advanced adult admission $20. Details here.

Advertisement

EXPLORE 75 ARTIST STUDIOS

Little Compton and Tiverton come alive with those blue signs each summer during the South Coast Artists Open Studios Tour. And you never know which of your neighbors are painters or weavers until you see those signs near their driveway.

The 19th annual tour runs two weekends: July 16-17 and — mark your calendars — Aug. 20-21. Explore some 75 exhibiting artists in Tiverton, Little Compton, Westport, Mass. and Dartmouth, Mass. Whether you’re interested in landscape oil paintings, metal sculpture, pottery, fiber arts, jewelry, bronze work, glass-blowing, photography, porcelain work, charcoal artwork (…I’ll stop there) you might be stunned at the talent hidden in these quiet coastal towns. Don’t know where to begin? You might start at Tiverton Four Corners. Find galleries, boutiques, studios — and fuel up at Groundswell. (Tip: chocolate croissants.) Tour details here.

BAGS FOR WAGS

Three awesome things: playing cornhole, drinking beer and helping puppies. Do all at once July 20 at Grey Sail Brewing’s “Bags for Wags” Cornhole Tournament. Tickets are $50 per team-of-two and includes two drinks per person. Pizza from nearby Vetrano’s will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Stand Up For Animals. Spectators are encouraged. Check-in starts at 4:30 p.m.; tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. 63 Canal St., Westerly. 401-212-7592. Details here.

BOWLING FOR RHINOS

I’m sensing a theme here. In yet another sporting event to help animals, Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts Bowling for Rhinos on July 16.

Advertisement

There are only five species of rhinoceros left in the world, and the Providence Zoo is out to help save them, according to their website. The zoo’s “chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers hosts their 7th annual Bowling for Rhinos event to raise funds for rhino and habitat conservation.” All funds go to Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and to the International Rhino Foundation. Bring your crew and get your Lebowski on for a cause. At Bowlero, 1450 Elmwood Ave., Cranston. 6:30-9 p.m. Pre-registration: $20 adult; $10 for kids 3-10. Free for kids 2 and under. Details here.

STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES

Legend. As of this writing, there are still tickets left for Steve Earle at the Greenwich Odeum July 17. If you can get ‘em, get ‘em. A protégé of Townes Van Zandt, Earle is now a master in his own right. Tickets from $67. Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

MINDTRAVEL

With a mission “to move people to greater purpose in their lives through music,” composer/pianist Murray Hidary brings his “MindTravel Live-to-Headphones ‘Silent’ Piano Journey” to Block Island July 21. According to the description, MindTravel is an “immersive music experience” where attendees “listen to improvisational music created by Hidary via wireless headphones. … All of the elements work synergistically with the music to help MindTravelers find connection with themselves and others, tap into the subconscious, achieve emotional healing and find new purpose and direction.”

Advertisement

Held at Block Island’s Champlin’s Marina & Resort, the Eventbrite suggests you bring a blanket. Intrigued? Learn more here and here.

PRE-FEST CONCERT IN A VINEYARD

On Newport Folk Eve, Rhode Islanders don’t leave our stockings out but we do rock out in a vineyard. Yup, Newport Live — nee Common Fence Music — presents Laura Veirs July 21. The talented singer/songwriter is touring on her critically acclaimed latest album, “Found Light.” Learn more about Veirs here. 7 p.m. at Newport Vineyards, 909 East Main Road, Middletown. BYO chairs. Concert details here.

NEWPORT FOLK

It’s go time, music fans.

The iconic Newport Folk Fest at Fort Adams is sold out, so I won’t say much here other than A., you can add your name to a wait list (it starts at $108.15 for one day pass) and B., if you’re part of the legion of folkies flocking this weekend, you’ll see a Who’s Who of Folk Rock and Pop, from Dinosaur Jr. to Goose, blues legend Taj Mahal to retro-soul stars Durand Jones and the Indications. #GetYourFestVibesOn

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.