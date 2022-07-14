Bicyclist dies after collision with dump truck near Symphony Hall

A man riding his bike was fatally injured following a collision with a dump truck near Symphony Hall on Wednesday, Boston police said.
The incident took place around 12:09 p.m. near the intersection of Huntington and Massachusetts avenues, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.
The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Tavares said.
The operator of the truck remained on the scene, she said.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.
