Coast Guard and Head of the Meadow beaches in Truro closed after shark sighting

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
Swimmers at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, shown in a 2019 file photo.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Coast Guard and Head of the Meadow beaches in Truro were closed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday after a great white shark was spotted swimming in a southerly direction offshore.

Barring further sightings, the beaches will remain closed to swimming until 1:50 p.m., according to an emergency alert issued by the town of Truro.

No injuries were reported.

No further information is currently available.

