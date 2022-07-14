Coast Guard and Head of the Meadow beaches in Truro closed after shark sighting

The Coast Guard and Head of the Meadow beaches in Truro were closed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday after a great white shark was spotted swimming in a southerly direction offshore.
Barring further sightings, the beaches will remain closed to swimming until 1:50 p.m., according to an emergency alert issued by the town of Truro.
No injuries were reported.
No further information is currently available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.