Cranston man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for torching police car during June 2020 riot

Nicholas L. Scaglione, 32, previously admitted to a federal judge that he climbed on top of the unoccupied police cruiser, threw an object at the car, joined others in trying to flip it, and then sprayed a flammable liquid into it, fueling a small fire already burning. The fire consumed the vehicle, leaving a charred metal frame.

PROVIDENCE — A Cranston man on Thursday was sentenced to three years in federal prison for torching a Providence police car during a June 2020 riot.

On Thursday, US District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy sentenced him to 36 months in federal prison, followed by two years of federal supervised release, and she ordered him to pay more than $52,000 in restitution to the Providence Police Department.

“This defendant chose to quite literally fan the flames of a riot,” US Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said. “Incinerating a police car, he needlessly endangered the lives of law enforcement and the public, and dishonored the proud legacy of Americans who have worked for change through peaceful means. Arson is not advocacy. Today’s sentence should make it abundantly clear that this type of lawless conduct cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said Scaglione’s “reckless and violent behavior deprived others of their right to peacefully protest, contributed to chaos, inspired lawlessness, and put the safety of police officers and the public in danger.”

Thursday’s sentence “makes it crystal clear to others that we have zero tolerance for anyone committing violence in our communities, especially when that violence is directed towards police,” he said.

Providence Police Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. said his department “is appreciative of the collaboration of our law enforcement partners in holding this defendant accountable for his actions.”

On June 1, 2020, a demonstration started late at night in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin days earlier. Unlike other local protests during this period, this one quickly turned chaotic and violent, as hundreds of people clashed with Providence police officers and Rhode Island State Police troopers, smashed windows, looted stores, stole vehicles, and set things on fire.

A Providence police cruiser was left parked in the middle of Finance Way, several yards from Providence Place Mall, where dozens of police officers and state troopers were trying to hold back a crowd that was throwing objects and shoving their way inside.

Multiple videos, livestreams, and photos of the scene showed some in the crowd turn their attention to the cruiser. Scaglione, in a black and white “Calvin Klein Jeans” sweatshirt, a black hat on backwards, and black-and-white bandana over his face, was seen among them.

Several videos from witnesses at the scene captured him jumping on top of the cruiser as people cheered, trying to help others flip it over, and then spraying an accelerant inside and lighting it on fire.

According to court documents, Scaglione sent a text message in which he took responsibility for what he did and indicated he would do it again.

“That police cruiser that went up in flames last night can be replaced,” he wrote. “I was pissed. I’ve been pissed. That was pent up years of rage and frustration with the way I’ve seen and been treated by police. That cop car can be replaced. Peoples lives cannot ... I know for a fact if it was you or anyone else I was close to I’d burn the whole police force down and not even blink.”

The destruction of the Providence police cruiser was a federal case because the Providence Police Department receives federal financial assistance.

Assistant US Attorney Paul F. Daly Jr. prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Providence FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Providence Police Department, and Rhode Island State Police.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.