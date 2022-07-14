DPH: 18 new monkeypox cases in weekly report

The new cases stem from diagnoses that occurred between July 7 and July 13 after testing was completed by the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain.

The additional cases in adult males within the past seven days bring the total number of cases to 49 since the state reported the first case on May 18, according to the Department of Public Health.

“DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. Individuals with monkeypox are advised to isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious,” the department said.

Advertisement

DPH received its initial allocation of 2,004 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine on July 5, and distributed the vaccine to four care providers “that were seeing the highest volume of patients reporting exposure or likely exposure to monkeypox. The number of health care providers and locations offering vaccination across the state is expanding as federal allocation of the vaccine increases.”

DPH released the following information about monkeypox spread:

Monkeypox can spread through:

- Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions. Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing while a person is infected;

- Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone. Sharing towels or unwashed clothing;

- Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox);

Monkeypox does not spread through:

- Casual conversations. Walking by someone with monkeypox in a grocery store, for instance;

- Touching items like doorknobs.