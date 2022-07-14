Grill fire rapidly spreads to home in Watertown

A grill fire in Watertown led to a two-alarm house fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Watertown Fire Department.

The fire quickly spread to the house on Waverley Avenue. A second alarm was ordered as soon as the first crews arrived, the department said in a statement.

The fire spread rapidly up the rear of the house, but it was extinguished by firefighters assigned to Engine 3, according to an Instagram post made by the department.