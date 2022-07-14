Grill fire rapidly spreads to home in Watertown

A grill fire in Watertown led to a two-alarm house fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
The fire quickly spread to the house on Waverley Avenue. A second alarm was ordered as soon as the first crews arrived, the department said in a statement.
The fire spread rapidly up the rear of the house, but it was extinguished by firefighters assigned to Engine 3, according to an Instagram post made by the department.
In the post, Watertown fire thanked their neighboring departments for providing mutual aid.
“We thank our mutual aid partners for their support at the scene and covering our stations,” the post said.
Advertisement
There were no injuries reported.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.