Man accused in Philadelphia murder may be in the Boston area, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old man accused of a murder in Philadelphia who may now be in the Boston area.

Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda is accused of shooting and killing a random victim on June 21 in Philadelphia, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. Tejeda allegedly tried to shoot two other people about 15 minutes before the fatal attack, but the gun malfunctioned, police said.

Tejeda is also wanted by police on a pair of warrants out of the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court in connection to two stabbings in the city, the statement said.