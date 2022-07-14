Man accused in Philadelphia murder may be in the Boston area, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old man accused of a murder in Philadelphia who may now be in the Boston area.
Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda is accused of shooting and killing a random victim on June 21 in Philadelphia, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. Tejeda allegedly tried to shoot two other people about 15 minutes before the fatal attack, but the gun malfunctioned, police said.
Tejeda is also wanted by police on a pair of warrants out of the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court in connection to two stabbings in the city, the statement said.
Police said recent information suggests Tejeda may be in Roslindale, Lawrence, or Rhode Island.
Tejeda is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Police asked anyone who has seen Tejeda or knows his whereabouts to call 911 immediately or contact the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468 or the detectives at 617-343-4566. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
