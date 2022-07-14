Man arrested for allegedly assaulting passengers on Red Line train

Eugene Wright, of Dorchester, was charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of assault and battery, MBTA transit police said in a statement.

A 42-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted four passengers on a Red Line train between Ashmont and JFK stations Wednesday afternoon, MBTA transit police said.

Wright allegedly threatened the passengers on the northbound train and then struck them with closed fists, kicking them and throwing a metal bottle at them, police said. Officers responded to the JFK station at 3:30 p.m. where they met with several victims and witnesses.

Officers found Wright on the opposite platform and placed him under arrest, police said. It was discovered during the booking process that Wright also had a warrant for his arrest out of Boston Municipal Court for assault and battery.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.