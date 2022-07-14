The man convicted of trying to kill the first female Boston police officer shot in the line of duty is denied a new trial, despite his lawyer’s racist Facebook rants

In effect, the judge agreed with Flores, now Flores-Doherty, Gaines’s victim: Whatever abhorrent personal views Doyle held, he provided a professional, vigorous defense.

But, in a ruling issued July 8, Superior Court Janet Sanders denied his motion, saying Gaines showed no evidence that his lawyer, Richard Doyle, had provided ineffective counsel, despite Facebook postings that showed Doyle harbored bias toward Blacks, Muslims, immigrants, and other minorities.

James Gaines, a Black man who was convicted in 2005 of trying to murder Zenaida Flores, the first female Boston police officer shot in the line of duty, sought a new trial because his now-deceased defense attorney posted racist Facebook rants.

“There is no Massachusetts authority which would directly support the defendant’s argument that Doyle’s views, no matter how repugnant, require vacating the defendant’s conviction without any showing that those views affected Doyle’s representation of the defendant at trial,” Sanders wrote.

Reading Sanders’ 11-page decision leaves one with an inescapable, disturbing conclusion: Lawyers can be racist as hell but still effective.

While Gaines and his attorney, William Korman, contend Doyle’s racist postings made it self-evident he could not have provided effective and fair representation to a Black defendant, Sanders said the evidence didn’t support that.

Korman told me he will appeal. He fears the judge has established a standard few, if any, defendants can meet: that unless a defendant can show a lawyer said something specifically racist about them, they have no recourse.

“It’s an incorrect standard,” Korman said.

Flores-Doherty scoffed at Gaines’s claims, insisting Doyle was especially aggressive in his advocacy, even asserting Gaines never meant to kill her, despite shooting her three times. Doyle even suggested it was her partner, Patrolman Carlton Williamson, who shot her.

She found that defense strategy especially outrageous, because she credits Williamson with saving her life, chasing Gaines down and wounding him.

As a person of color, Flores-Doherty said, she and Williamson, who is Black, are vehemently opposed to racism. But she said this case wasn’t about race.

“Gaines shot me and tried to kill me,” Flores-Doherty said. “And his lawyer tried his best to get him acquitted.”

Sanders noted that before the trial, Doyle filed motions to hire expert witnesses, exclude the mention of Gaines’s prior criminal record, and question potential jurors about bias.

“A review of the trial transcript suggests that attorney Doyle mounted a vigorous defense,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders acknowledged that “the Facebook postings show that attorney Doyle held strong (and quite troubling) opinions about a variety of groups and subjects.”

She said the postings showed Doyle was anti-immigrant and had “underlying animosity toward transgender people and Muslims.”

But she added, “With respect to African Americans, Doyle’s references were somewhat less direct.”

For example, she said, Doyle posted two photos, “one with African Americans posing with guns and the other with a group of African Americans appearing distraught. The caption read: ‘Don’t glorify shooting people ... then cry ... when someone you love gets shot.’ ”

One posting referred to former NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick as “the Waterboy,” while another showed Black men in Donald Trump shirts and hats with Doyle’s comment: “Five minutes after Trump legalizes weed in all 50 states.”

While Doyle referred to his own clients as “assorted thugs and bad guys,” Sanders said that “does not mean that he is incapable of representing those clients in an effective manner.”

Advertisement

Sanders added, “The Facebook postings further suggest Doyle actually took pride in his success as a defense attorney,” bragging that he “beat another gun case today.”

Korman found Sanders’ reasoning perplexing, as the judge seemed to be trying to rank acts of offensiveness in a subjective, arbitrary way.

Flores-Doherty, who was forced to retire after the shooting, is grateful the judge denied Gaines’s motion for a new trial. But she remains wary.

“For the moment, I can try to move forward with my life,” she said. “But I won’t be surprised if he appeals. Or tries some other angle. He’s eligible for parole in seven years. He’s probably never going to stop.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.