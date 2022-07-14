Man with loaded gun arrested in South Boston

An 18-year-old man with a loaded gun was arrested after reportedly assaulting another man in South Boston on Tuesday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a radio call at about 8:44 p.m. reporting a person with a gun near Orton Marotta Way, police said in a statement. When they arrived at the scene, witnesses told officers that the suspect physically assaulted a man.

Police located the suspect, identified as Fraismel Suazo of South Boston, near 47 B Street and recovered a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber and 18 rounds in the magazine, police said.