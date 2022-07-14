Mayor Wu and Boston Teachers Union announce new contract agreement

Mayor Michelle Wu and and the Boston Teachers Union Jessica Tang announced on Thursday the city, Boston Public Schools, and the local teacher’s union reached a tentative contract agreement.

The agreement ends months of prolonged negotiations as the local teacher’s union had been without a contract since last summer. The announcement comes two weeks after BPS named a new district leader and averted a state takeover and being labeled underperforming by the state by agreeing to a district improvement plan.

“I am so excited about the ways in which this new agreement with the Boston Teacher’s Union clears the way for our school system to take meaningful steps to support our educators,” Wu said during the American Federation of Teachers’ 87th biennial national convention Thursday.