Mayor Wu and Boston Teachers Union announce new contract agreement

Mayor Michelle Wu and and the Boston Teachers Union Jessica Tang announced on Thursday the city, Boston Public Schools, and the local teacher’s union reached a tentative contract agreement.
The agreement ends months of prolonged negotiations as the local teacher’s union had been without a contract since last summer. The announcement comes two weeks after BPS named a new district leader and averted a state takeover and being labeled underperforming by the state by agreeing to a district improvement plan.
“I am so excited about the ways in which this new agreement with the Boston Teacher’s Union clears the way for our school system to take meaningful steps to support our educators,” Wu said during the American Federation of Teachers’ 87th biennial national convention Thursday.
Advertisement
The deal, among other things, will transform what inclusion — placing students with special needs in general classroom settings — looks like in BPS and offers parental leave for the first time.
In May, the Boston School Bus Drivers Union approved a contract agreement with Transdev, the district’s private transit contractor. That contract also was negotiated in partnership with BPS and Wu’s administration and could result in more buses picking students up on time by requiring drivers to practice their routes prior to the first day of school, and no longer allowing drivers to take off time without advanced warning or permission.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.