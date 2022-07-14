Milton Public Schools superintendent arrested in May in connection with domestic incident

Jette, of Stoughton, was arraigned May 27 in Stoughton District Court on a sole count of assault and battery on a family or household member. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was released on personal recognizance, legal filings show.

Milton Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette was arrested in May on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge after allegedly shoving his partner against a wall and putting his hand on her neck during an argument over a broken plant pot, according to legal filings.

Neither Jette nor his lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ada Rosmarin, chair of the Milton School Committee, said in a phone interview that the committee is meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter. The group will meet in closed executive session, according to the public agenda posted to the town’s website. Rosmarin confirmed the superintendent was the same Jette arrested in Stoughton in May.

“As chair I was recently made aware of this private legal matter involving the superintendent of schools,” Rosmarin said. “Upon learning of this matter, appropriate inquiry was made and a meeting has been scheduled to discuss this further. This is considered to be a confidential personnel matter, and due to the privacy rights of all involved, I’m not able to comment any further on the specifics. If we have any more information available after this meeting we will be in touch with the press.”

A police report filed in the case said officers were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. on May 27 for a reported domestic assault. Police were met on the porch by Jette’s partner, who said she and Jette had dinner and watched a basketball game earlier in the evening, and that they began arguing over the broken pot when she first arrived home around 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jette eventually went to bed and she followed him upstairs, where the argument escalated, the woman told police.

She said Jette at one point “pushed her back to a wall and placed his hand on her neck,” the report said. She told police Jette’s hand was on her neck for about 20 to 30 seconds and never hindered her breathing. She took photos of her neck and indicated to police that Jette hadn’t ever done anything like that before, according to the report.

An officer observed a red mark on the left side of her neck in the general area where she described being touched by Jette, the report said.

Jette told police he never touched his partner during the argument, according to the filing.

“Jette seemed confused as to why he was under arrest,” the report said. “Jette stated that he has been asleep the whole time and the only reason that he woke up was because of his dogs barking once we (Police) arrived.”

His partner declined medical attention, the report said.

Jette’s next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 20, records show.

Reached by email Thursday, Jette’s partner wrote that the May incident was a “personal matter” and that she and Jette “are perfectly fine.”

Jette could not be reached for comment Thursday.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.