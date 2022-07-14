More than 300 new citizens welcomed in Faneuil Hall ceremony

Ariana Kwiatkowski , originally from the Dominican Republic, lived in Costa Rica for some years before coming to the United States in 2018 and now lives in Plymouth. Kwiatkowski said she couldn’t have made it to citizenship without the support of family members, and she’s excited about exercising her newfound privileges as an American citizen.

The citizens celebrated by listening to congratulatory remarks from Cass Sunstein, senior counselor to the secretary of homeland security and by singing patriotic songs such as “America The Beautiful,” and “God Bless America.” Chief Judge Dennis F. Saylor IV presided over the ceremony and administered the Oath of Allegiance to the candidates.

Massachusetts is home to 334 new citizens from more than 70 countries following a naturalization ceremony held in Faneuil Hall Thursday.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to [voting] in federal elections,” Kwiatkowski said. “I want to feel free to pick and choose who I want to be as a president or a senator or governor.”

The ceremony was particularly moving for Kwiatkowski as she watched her 8-year-old daughter, Nahiara “Nani” Kwiatkowski, recite the Pledge of Allegiance in front of the crowd of new citizens and supporters.

“Her personality is amazing,” Ariana Kwiatkowski said about her daughter. “And she likes to participate in anything. She’s always in events.”

For some, the ceremony was an official opportunity to celebrate being a citizen in a country that has felt like home for a long time.

Leliane Lamb is originally from Brazil, but she’s lived in Massachusetts most of her life and currently resides in Mashpee. She feels relieved, she said, to finally be able to call the US home.

“Having the ability to hold that [citizenship] certificate means a lot,” Lamb said.

For the citizens who emigrated to the US later in life, adjusting to American culture wasn’t always easy.

Advertisement

Peggy Princivil, a Haitian-born woman who lives in Fall River, was frightened when she came to the US in 2015 at 40 years old and found that the country wasn’t like what she saw on TV.

But despite the initial culture shock, Princivil was able to forge a support network at an adult learning center in Brockton to help her adjust.

Now, Princivil wants to aid other immigrants in their journey to naturalization.

“My goal is to help everyone who wants to be a citizen, to help people from other countries and to help them to feel comfortable,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with cheering, clapping, and the waving of American flags, as the new citizens celebrated the moment, now bonded by a shared experience.

Sunstein used the event as an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the diversity of the American population.

“Don’t let anyone ever give you an issue because of what might be a beautiful accent, or because of where you come from, or because you are new,” Sunstein said. “Those are our strengths. Thank you for that.”

































Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie