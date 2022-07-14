North Providence couple surrender after 20-hour standoff

Mayor Charles Lombardi, who came to the scene a few times during the standoff, said he had been “hoping and wishing” that no one would be hurt.

NORTH PROVIDENCE — A standoff that put a North Providence neighborhood on lockdown for nearly 20 hours is over. About 10 minutes apart, around 8 a.m. Thursday, a man and a woman “peacefully” exited the Stephanie Drive home at the center of the standoff and surrendered to North Providence police.

“The police did a great job. I want to publicly thank them,” Lombardi said Thursday. “The state police came this morning with a tactical squad to help encourage this gentleman to come out peacefully. As I stated last night, this was a wait-and-hope situation. It worked. We asked police to visit all the neighbors on both streets and assure them we are back to normal.”

The standoff began around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, when North Providence Police issued a “shelter-in-place” notice for the Stephanie Drive and Meadow View Boulevard area, including via social media.

Rotondo posted a series of live videos on Facebook beginning at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday. At around 10 p.m., he placed a food order for three hot weiners and a pizza with officers, with a promise to surrender after dinner.

But the standoff continued for 10 more hours.

In a series of videos shared on Rachel Lombardi’s Facebook page, Rotondo made claims about a drug dealer, the police and other topics, and said Lombardi “could walk out any time she wants.”

A status update posted on Lombardi’s Facebook page at 12:57 a.m. was just one word: “Help.”

Throughout the night, police communicated with Rotondo using a megaphone. Communication broke off a couple of times for hours at a time.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said at a 7 a.m. press conference Thursday that the silence was concerning.

“We still had contact with the male subject,” Ruggiero told media at the scene. “We asked if we could speak to his wife. He said she’s fine but we still haven’t heard from her. We are really concerned now what’s going on in the house.”

By 8:57 a.m. Thursday, the North Providence Police Department posted on Twitter that the “shelter-in-place” had been lifted.

