Owner of pizza shop stabbed near Mass. and Cass

Miraj said the person’s injuries weren’t considered life threatening. No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. Miraj had no further information about the victim.

Boston police Officer Maisha Miraj, a department spokesperson, said officers were called at 1:20 p.m. to the area of 850 Mass. Ave. for a person stabbed. The victim was located and taken to an area hospital.

The owner of a popular pizza shop near the Mass. and Cass area of Boston was stabbed outside the business Wednesday afternoon, suffering injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to police and an advocate for local businesses.

Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Association, said in a phone interview that the victim was the owner of New Market Pizza, located at 850 Massachusetts Ave., near the intersection with Melnea Cass Blvd.

Sullivan said she was told the assailant became belligerent inside the restaurant and was told to leave. Once outside, Sullivan said, he started tossing objects at the windows, so the owner came out to confront him.

“The owner was injured,” Sullivan said. “With everything going on down there, it’s amazing that more things haven’t happened with interactions between business owners, employees, and people on the street.”

A woman who answered the phone at the pizza shop Thursday morning said the owner was not immediately available for comment.

The Mass. and Cass area has emerged as an epicenter of the region’s homelessness and opiate crises, drawing people who’re battling substance use disorder, dealers looking to sell their product, human traffickers, and many people seeking treatment at facilities in the area.

City officials have responded with a range of interventions including transitional housing for people living on the street, as well as law enforcement sweeps to address drug activity and violent crime.

“I will tell you that the police have been doing a great job over the last several months,” Sullivan said Thursday. “The police and the city have made a huge number of arrests of dealers and people doing human trafficking, and that’s a good piece of the puzzle.”

Sullivan also reiterated her group’s call for the city to “decentralize” methadone treatment, so it’s not all concentrated in the Mass. and Cass area, which leads to a greater concentration of people in one area.

“We have to be able to guarantee the safety of this area of the city,” Sullivan said. “We have almost 20,000 employees. When they can’t go to work without fearing for their safety, it’s a problem.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.