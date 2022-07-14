Police search for driver who allegedly struck officer and drove away in Burlington

Burlington authorities are looking for a driver and a car that struck an officer and drove away Thursday morning, police said.
The officer was working at a private construction detail when struck by the car, believed to be a light gray Hyundai Elantra, in the area of 26 Beacon St. a little after 10 a.m., Burlington police said in a statement. The officer, who wasn’t identified, had signaled for the driver to stop before being struck, the statement said.
The driver kept going and continued northbound toward Woburn, police said. The officer was treated for minor injuries at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and was released.
Police obtained video showing the car from a construction vehicle that was at the scene, the statement said. Anyone who has information on the incident was asked to Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.
