Police search for driver who allegedly struck officer and drove away in Burlington

Burlington authorities are looking for a driver and a car that struck an officer and drove away Thursday morning, police said.

The officer was working at a private construction detail when struck by the car, believed to be a light gray Hyundai Elantra, in the area of 26 Beacon St. a little after 10 a.m., Burlington police said in a statement. The officer, who wasn’t identified, had signaled for the driver to stop before being struck, the statement said.