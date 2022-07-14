Rhode Island business news: July 2022

US Senator Jack Reed announced Friday a new $12 million federal grant for Rhode Island Housing to finance the development, construction, and preservation of affordable housing. These funds will help attract additional private and public investment to develop and finance affordable housing projects, according to Reed’s office.

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, helped create the Capital Magnet Fund in 2008, which was designed to support community development financial institutions and non-profit housing developers that increase investment in affordable housing and economic development activities or community service facilities, like daycare centers or other workforce development centers.

This new grant through the Capital Magnet Fund from the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund build on the $16.6 million that Rhode Island Housing received in years prior through the Fund.

“Rhode Islanders need homes they can afford, and every dollar of financing received goes a long way to ensuring families have a roof over their heads, individuals working in the construction and allied fields remain employed, neighborhoods are revitalized, and our state is made stronger,” said Carol Ventura, executive director of RIHousing. “We are very grateful to Senator Reed for his leadership and commitment to providing solutions to the challenges we are facing.”

Rhode Island Housing was one of 59 organizations across the country to be selected by the Treasury. A total of $336.4 million through the program was administered.

“We must continue working together to expand affordable and sustainable housing opportunities,” said Reed in a statement. “In this challenging housing market, it is essential that we build more affordable housing and this federal funding will help attract essential housing investments.”

The Capital Magnet Fund requires recipients, such as Rhode Island Housing, to leverage at least $10 of housing and economic development investments for every $1 of federal funds.

July 7, 2022

McKee signs offshore wind-power procurement bill

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday signed legislation into law that requires the state’s dominant electric utility to get 600 to 1,000 megawatts of offshore wind power for the state’s electric grid.Rhode Island Energy will have to issue the procurement by Oct. 15 this year under the legislation, which was sponsored by state Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport and Rep. Arthur Handy, D-Cranston.

”Adding offshore wind clean energy capacity is essential for meeting our new 100 percent renewable energy by 2033 goal and our Act on Climate emissions reductions target,” McKee said in a news release touting the new law, which he signed at Quonset Point.

The electricity from this procurement could power about 340,000 homes a year, McKee’s office said. It would meet about 30 percent of the state’s 2030 energy demand.

There are several offshore wind power projects in the development pipeline off Rhode Island, which was the home to the nation’s first demonstration project, the Block Island wind farm.

The legislation would allow the Public Utilities Commission to decide whether Rhode Island Energy will receive a payment of up to 1 percent of the contract amount under the deal. — BRIAN AMARAL

June 28, 2022

92 percent of Bally’s Twin River Casino workers vote to strike

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — More than 92 percent of workers at Bally’s Twin River Casino voted in favor of authorizing a strike late Tuesday6/28 night. If the union and the casino do not reach an agreement when they meet Wednesday, 6/29 the workers could go on strike as soon as their contract expires on Friday, the union said in a press release.7/1

The workers, who began bargaining with the casino on June 24, are demanding that the company increase staffing, offer more full-time schedules, and increase wages to match the rising costs of living.

New leadership at Leadership R.I. after executive director takes position at Gallup in Washington DC

Mike Ritz, the executive director of Leadership Rhode Island (or LRI), has accepted a new position at Gallup, a global analytics firm in Washington, DC. There, he will lead the company’s strategic effort as the executive director of a new government leadership institute.

Michelle Carr, LRI’s deputy director, will take over as Ritz’s place.

“I can confidently depart knowing Michelle Carr, our Deputy Director, is more than ready to take over. We have worked in tandem for almost eight years, growing and evolving LRI. She is the perfect person to lift this organization to new heights,” said Ritz.

East Providence workforce training program receives $350k federal investment

Congressman David N. Cicilline announced a $350,000 federal investment that will support a new workforce and professional development program for approximately 530 low-to-moderate income East Providence adults.

Program participants will enroll in certification coursework through Roger Williams University, which will be geared towards improving employment opportunities by “cultivating industry-specific, computer, and leadership skills.”

Cicilline’s office said he secured this funding in the omnibus spending bill for Fiscal Year 2022. The program is one of 10 community project funding requests that he made to the Appropriations Committee. All ten of the Congressman’s recommended projects were funded.

