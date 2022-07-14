Rhode Island crime news: July 2022

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who engaged in a gunfight with police officers responding to reports of an armed man inside a Massachusetts church has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Eric Lindsey, 45, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was sentenced Monday in Superior Court after pleading guilty to armed assault with intent to murder, breaking and entering, and several gun charges, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Two officers went to the Assembly of God church in Attleboro after the pastor called 911 and reported seeing an armed man inside the building at about 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2018, authorities said.

The officers saw Lindsey nearby and ordered him to stop and drop two backpacks he was carrying. Instead, he opened fire at one officer and both officers returned fire until Lindsey fell to the ground and dropped a gun, authorities said.

Neither officer was struck by gunfire, but bullets struck one cruiser’s windshield, and driver’s seat and headrest. Lindsey’s femoral artery was severed by a bullet and his life was saved by the officers who applied tourniquets, authorities said.

Lindsey had two handguns, as well as multiple high-capacity magazines and loose ammunition, authorities said.

July 7, 2022

R.I. State Police arrest 25 for driving under the influence on ‘busy’ July 4 weekend

Rhode Island State Police arrested 53 people during the July 4 holiday weekend, nearly half of them for driving under the influence, the agency said.

The 25 DUI arrests and 28 arrests for other crimes came during what police described as a busy weekend. Police also issued 611 traffic summonses and investigated 59 car crashes.

— By Brian Amaral

July 6, 2022

Newport Police withholding mugshots of two men assaulted by police during violent arrest, lawyers say

NEWPORT — The lawyers for two local men whose arrest on June 26 was captured in a viral video say the Newport police still have not released their mugshots.

Dennis Engleson and Christopher Adams, both 22, were punched in the face by two officers, who wrote in their reports that the men were being disorderly and struggled while being arrested.

None of the officers involved with the violent arrests used the department’s body-worn cameras, and their official reports differ significantly from what appears on viral videos.

The cell-phone videos shared widely on social media show Detective Patrick Walsh shoving bystanders and knocking one headfirst into a lamppost. Then, when Adams was walking by and stopped behind him, Walsh struck Adams in the head, knocking him down, and dragged him to the curb, where he handcuffed him and punched him in the head again. Officer John Sullivan also punched Engleson in the face while arresting him.

Both Engleson and Adams were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. They pleaded not guilty to all misdemeanor charges at their arraignment on Wednesday in Newport District Court, where a judge granted their request to move their cases to Superior Court.

“If this matter is going to proceed to trial, it will be before a jury of his peers,” said lawyer Craig Hein, who is representing Adams.

Hein and Engleson’s lawyer, Christopher Millea, had requested the police reports. They eventually got the reports, although without the mugshots, which is unusual. The police also did not give the Globe the mugshots, which are considered public records under Rhode Island law.

A photo of Adams taken days later shows his face swollen and bruised. Hein said Adams is still being treated for injuries.

— By Amanda Milkovits

July 5, 2022

‘Hot tub lawyer’ pleads no contest to firing gun in compact area; other charges dismissed

EAST PROVIDENCE — Lawyer Ryan J. McNelis has pleaded no contest to firing his handgun outside his identical twin’s house on Pawtucket Avenue on New Year’s Day.

McNelis had been hanging out in the hot tub with his twin, Robert, who is also a lawyer, and others when the celebration turned ugly just before 4 a.m. Police were called about gunfire and screams of “Just shoot me!” at the house on 3093 Pawtucket Ave., where they found blood and broken glass, and a shirtless and bloody Robert McNelis, according to a police report.

Police found three .380 caliber shells in the driveway, but Ryan McNelis had run off with his gun, the report said. Officers and K-9 units from Pawtucket and the State Police joined the search for McNelis; an officer finally found him running on Pawtucket Avenue and arrested him at gunpoint.

McNelis no longer had the firearm and wouldn’t tell the officers where he’d left it, according to a police report. Officers noticed that he had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes, the police report said.

That New Year’s Day arrest led to McNelis serving 30 days at the Adult Correctional Institutions for violating his probation on a misdemeanor fraud case, where he’d forged signatures on papers to register his salvaged 2003 Acura.

On June 22, McNelis pleaded nolo contendere to firing in a compact area and received a three-year deferred sentence. He is also on a payment plan for $93 in court costs.

A plea of nolo contendere means the defendant neither accepts nor denies responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept punishment.

Prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of carrying a gun while intoxicated and a misdemeanor domestic disorderly charge. A felony charge of carrying without a license was dismissed, because Ryan McNelis had a concealed-carry permit at the time.

The disciplinary board of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, which reviews evidence against lawyers and recommends disciplinary action to the Supreme Court, is aware of Ryan McNelis’ criminal record. His status as a lawyer is unclear.

— By Amanda Milkovits

