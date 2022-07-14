Rhode Island political news: July 2022

US Senator Cory Booker on Monday endorsed Sarah Morgenthau in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Morgenthau worked on Booker’s successful 2006 mayoral campaign in Newark.

“I have known Sarah for years,” Booker said in a statement. “She had faith in me at a time few others did and came to work for my mayoral campaign in Newark, which was no easy thing.”

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said he’s asking the voters in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District to have the same faith in Morgenthau that she had in him.

“Sarah is hardworking, compassionate, and knows how to get things done in Washington,” he said. “She’s the best candidate to keep this seat under Democratic control come November.”

Morgenthau, who served in President Joe Biden’s administration as deputy assistant secretary for the National Travel and Tourism Office, said she was thankful for Booker’s support.

“Cory is a leader in our party and has represented throughout his career what every public servant should aspire to be,” she said. “His honesty, integrity, and accountability are beyond reproach and are traits I hope to embody as the first Democratic congresswoman to represent Rhode Island. I look forward to working with him and his colleagues in the House and Senate to deliver results for the people of the Ocean State.”

Morgenthau is running in a Democratic primary against Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, David Segal, Spencer Dickinson, and Donald Keith. The winner will likely face Republican Allan Fung. They are vying for the seat that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating.

July 7, 2022

R.I. Board of Elections refers audit of Providence City Council candidate to AG

The Rhode Island Board of Elections announced Thursday that it has referred the results of an audit of a Providence City Council Ward 9 candidate’s campaign to the state attorney general’s office “for their consideration and possible prosecution.”

The campaign of Gerard C. Catala failed to file four campaign finance reports during the 2018 election, failed to file campaign bank account statements between 2018 and 2020, and falsely reported in seven other campaign finance reports that there were no contributions or expenditures, the Board of Elections said.

The Board of Elections also said thousands of dollars in deposits were disclosed on campaign bank account statements but not in campaign finance reports; that $7,176.22 in bank debits were expended from the campaign bank account but not disclosed on campaign finance reports; and more than $4,000 in campaign expenditures were paid from Catala’s personal funds and not those available in his campaign account.

The Board of Elections took up the audit, which is now available online, at an executive session on June 28.

Catala told the board in response that his delay in filing campaign finance reports “was due to his desire to submit complete and accurate campaign finance reports that wouldn’t need to be later amended.”

Catala, running as an independent, lost to Carmen Castillo in Ward 9 by 51 percentage points in 2018. He has filed a declaration of intent to run for office in 2022 for the same seat, this time as a Democrat.

July 7, 2022

R.I. Libertarian Party endorses West Warwick man for governor

The Libertarian Party of Rhode Island endorsed Elijah Gizzarelli, a West Warwick resident who does home construction and renovation for an organization that helps fellow veterans, for governor.

Gizzarelli, 35, also filed paperwork to make the Libertarian Party a recognized political party in Rhode Island; he’ll need to get 5 percent of the vote to do so.

“We’re excited to announce that Rhode Island will have a valid third choice on the ballot this November,” Shawn Mizener, the party’s vice chair, said in a statement. “The Libertarian Party is the third largest political party in the United States, and with this campaign we will solidify LPRI’s formal status as a political party here in the Ocean State.”

Gizzarelli is one of five people to submit paperwork to the state to lay the groundwork for an independent run for governor.

The Democrats endorsed incumbent Dan McKee at their convention. He faces a September primary against opponents including Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown and health care advocate Luis Daniel Muñoz.

On the Republican side, the party endorsed businesswoman Ashley Kalus. Four other Republicans have filed forms signaling their intent to run for governor.

Candidates still have to collect signatures to get on the ballot.

— By Brian Amaral

July 5, 2022

Moquin drops out of 2nd Congressional District race

Democratic candidate Cameron Moquin dropped out of Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District race on Tuesday and threw his support behind former state Representative David A. Segal.

Moquin, a rescue lieutenant in the Providence Fire Department, said he decided to withdraw from the race “after a great deal of consideration and reflection, and in light of the fact that RI Congressional District 2 is now a battleground.”

A recent Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll showed Republican Allan W. Fung leads each of his potential Democratic rivals in the race to replace Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin, giving the GOP its best chance to flip a seat that has been held by Democrats since 1991.

“My campaign is simply not prepared to enter a battle that risks losing a House seat to Republicans,” Moquin said.

He said he is backing Segal because “he supports the Democratic values that drove me to run for this office to begin with.” Also, Segal’s campaign “has the infrastructure, finances and energy needed to be successful against the Republican opponent,” he said.

Moquin, 39, who lives in East Providence, said he will continue to serve as a lieutenant on Providence Rescue 5, and he said, “I look forward to new opportunities that will allow me to promote and engage in solving the issues I care so much about.”

With Moquin’s departure, the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District now includes Segal, Seth Magaziner, Joy Fox, Sarah E. Morgenthau, Omar Bah, Spencer Dickinson, and Donald Keith.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.