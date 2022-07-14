R.I.’s 6/10 connector project has 18 months to go; federal transportation official Stephanie Pollack visits

Pollack, the deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, acknowledged that the roadway does indeed divide the city, and has since it was built in the 1950s, just one of many highway projects that didn’t include enough thought into the harm that would cause.

The $410 million project, underway since 2018, is scheduled to be completed in about a year and a half. It has not been without controversy: It’s a major construction project that will rebuild — not remove — a highway that divides the city. And investigations are underway related to site contamination .

PROVIDENCE — Stephanie Pollack, the former Massachusetts Department of Transportation leader who’s now a top transportation official in the federal government, visited the under-construction 6/10 highway project on Thursday.

“You can’t undo all of the harm, but like Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg likes to say, this is not about blame,” Pollack told reporters assembled on a still-under-construction access roadway alongside Route 10. “You can’t redraw the past. But you can mitigate some of that by asking what the community needs.”

Some of what the community needs, Pollack said, is sidewalks on the new bridges. Pollack declined to get into the contamination issue, noting there were ongoing investigations — as well as lawsuits — related to it.

The 6/10 reconstruction is the largest design-build project in Rhode Island Department of Transportation history. It includes rebuilding or removing seven structurally deficient bridges, including the ones that take Tobey and Westminster streets and Broadway over Route 10. The Tobey Street bridge will now connect Olneyville to Federal Hill, where before it was just an on-ramp. For the first time since the 6/10 was built in the 1950s, people are now also able to get from Route 10 north to Route 6 west. That has already opened. Some of the remaining work on the project includes the Tobey Street bridge, the service road that Pollack visited, and finishing the connection between Route 10 south and Route 6 west.

State Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti noted that most people in the area live outside of walking and biking distance to work or shopping. The project will help improve their connection, Alviti said, to where they need to go.

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, who was on hand Thursday, said people in the neighborhood — which she represented on the Providence City Council — have already noticed a difference.

“I think it was the best option, no doubt,” Matos said.

The project predates the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will help Rhode Island (and all states) pay for such projects, but members of Governor Dan McKee’s administration were quick to press Pollack about the state’s other transportation needs. Pollack noted that she didn’t come with a check, but touted some grant programs that are available.

McKee, for his part, said the state often gets an unfairly bad rap when it comes to infrastructure — and he’d like to find out why.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.