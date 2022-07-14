Two arrested after authorities find more than 500 grams of fentanyl in Lawrence

Two men were arrested after authorities found more than 500 grams of fentanyl and a gun while executing a search warrant at a home in Lawrence, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Julio Pimentel-German, 29, and Elaine Soto Villar, 24, both of Lawrence, were arrested Monday night after authorities searched the home as part of an investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, her office said in a statement.

Pimentel-German faces charges that include one count of trafficking in fentany of 200 grams or more, nine counts of trafficking in fentanyl of 18 grams or more, and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl of 36 grams or more, the statement said. Soto Villar is charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl of 200 grams or more.